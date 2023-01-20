'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?

  • <p>Post-<i>Goonies</i> life wasn't easy for <a href="https://people.com/movies/ke-huy-quan-says-brendan-fraser-gave-me-a-big-hug-during-encino-man-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a>, who spent the last three decades trying to make his way back in front of the camera. He starred in the show <em>Head of the Class</em> from 1990 to 1991 and appeared in 1992's <em>Encino Man, </em>but was ultimately forced to quit acting due to lack of opportunity for Asian actors. </p> <p>"It was tough," <a href="https://people.com/movies/why-indiana-jones-and-goonies-kid-star-ke-huy-quan-quit-acting-for-20-years-inside-his-return/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he told PEOPLE" class="link ">he told PEOPLE</a>. "I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did."</p> <p>However, the tide recently turned for the 51-year-old actor: His second big break came in 2022, when he starred in <i>Everything Everywhere All at Once </i>alongside <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-hollywood-sees-actresses-by-age-not-capability/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-lee-curtis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Lee Curtis" class="link ">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-leads-2023-critics-choice-awards-film-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephanie Hsu" class="link ">Stephanie Hsu</a>. Quan won the 2023 Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the film.</p>
    1/10

    Ke Huy Quan: Data

    Post-Goonies life wasn't easy for Ke Huy Quan, who spent the last three decades trying to make his way back in front of the camera. He starred in the show Head of the Class from 1990 to 1991 and appeared in 1992's Encino Man, but was ultimately forced to quit acting due to lack of opportunity for Asian actors.

    "It was tough," he told PEOPLE. "I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did."

    However, the tide recently turned for the 51-year-old actor: His second big break came in 2022, when he starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Quan won the 2023 Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the film.

  • <p>After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sean-astin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sean Astin" class="link ">Sean Astin</a> went on to work steadily in Hollywood.</p> <p>He starred in other '90s hits such as <i>Encino Man</i> and <i>Rudy</i>, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the <i>Lord of the Rings </i>trilogy. </p> <p>In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's <i><a href="https://people.com/tag/stranger-things/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stranger Things" class="link ">Stranger Things</a>.</i> He also voices several characters on the streaming service's <i>Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space</i> franchise. </p>
    2/10

    Sean Astin: Mikey

    After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, Sean Astin went on to work steadily in Hollywood.

    He starred in other '90s hits such as Encino Man and Rudy, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

    In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things. He also voices several characters on the streaming service's Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space franchise.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/josh-brolin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Josh Brolin" class="link ">Josh Brolin</a> has had a steady stream of roles since the film premiered in 1985. </p> <p>You may know him as Thanos in the Marvel films, but Brolin has also had roles in critically acclaimed films such as <i>No Country For Old Men</i> (2007) which was nominated for an Oscar<i>.</i> He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Dan White in<i> Milk.</i></p> <p> Brolin has had other notable performances in films such as <em>W</em>. (2008) in which he portrayed George W. Bush, <i>Inherent Vice </i>(2014), <i><em>Sicario </em></i>(2015) and Hail,<i> Caesar!</i> (2016), among others<i>. </i></p>
    3/10

    Josh Brolin: Brand

    Josh Brolin has had a steady stream of roles since the film premiered in 1985.

    You may know him as Thanos in the Marvel films, but Brolin has also had roles in critically acclaimed films such as No Country For Old Men (2007) which was nominated for an Oscar. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Dan White in Milk.

    Brolin has had other notable performances in films such as W. (2008) in which he portrayed George W. Bush, Inherent Vice (2014), Sicario (2015) and Hail, Caesar! (2016), among others.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/corey-feldman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Feldman" class="link ">Feldman</a> already had a thriving career as a child actor by the time he played Mouth in <em>The Goonies</em>, with credits in <i>Friday the 13th: A New Beginning </i>(1984), <i>Gremlins</i> (1984), and the TV series <i>Madame's Place</i> (1982), among others. </p> <p>After <i>The Goonies</i>, Feldman went on to star in other blockbuster coming-of-age films. He was in <i>The Lost Boys</i> (1987) alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/corey-haim/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corey Haim" class="link ">Corey Haim</a>, Jason Patric and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kiefer-sutherland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiefer Sutherland" class="link ">Kiefer Sutherland</a> and <i>Stand By Me </i>which also starred <a href="https://people.com/tag/river-phoenix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:River Phoenix" class="link ">River Phoenix</a>, Kiefer Sutherland, <a href="https://people.com/movies/wil-wheaton-considered-suicide-as-a-teenager-but-didnt-know-how/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wil Wheaton" class="link ">Wil Wheaton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jerry-oconnell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry O'Connell" class="link ">Jerry O'Connell</a>. </p> <p>In 2013, Feldman released a memoir, <em>Coreyography: A Memoir</em> which chronicled his turbulent life as a child star, including the sexual abuse he and Haim allegedly suffered at the hands of men in the industry. </p> <p>"There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they're still out there and they're some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I'm saying right now. They want me dead," he told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rujeOqadOVQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The View" class="link "><em>The View</em></a> while promoting the book.</p> <p>His recent credits include a music video for his song "Without U," and a part in a film titled <em>Suicide for Beginners</em>, both released last year. </p>
    4/10

    Corey Feldman: Mouth

    Feldman already had a thriving career as a child actor by the time he played Mouth in The Goonies, with credits in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1984), Gremlins (1984), and the TV series Madame's Place (1982), among others.

    After The Goonies, Feldman went on to star in other blockbuster coming-of-age films. He was in The Lost Boys (1987) alongside Corey Haim, Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland and Stand By Me which also starred River Phoenix, Kiefer Sutherland, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell.

    In 2013, Feldman released a memoir, Coreyography: A Memoir which chronicled his turbulent life as a child star, including the sexual abuse he and Haim allegedly suffered at the hands of men in the industry.

    "There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they're still out there and they're some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I'm saying right now. They want me dead," he told The View while promoting the book.

    His recent credits include a music video for his song "Without U," and a part in a film titled Suicide for Beginners, both released last year.

  • <p>Between those chubby cheeks and his famous truffle shuffle, it was hard to not fall in love when Chunk came on screen. </p> <p>However, Jeff Cohen, who played the memorable character in <i>The Goonies,</i> was pretty much done acting after the '80s. Following <i>The Goonies,</i> he voiced Francis in the series <i>Popeye and Son</i> (1987), and Grunt in<i> Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988).</i></p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0169480/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to IMDb" class="link ">According to IMDb</a>, however, his last acting credit came in 1991, in the TV movie <i>Perfect Harmony</i>. </p> <p>Since then, Cohen has become a successful entertainment lawyer in L.A., after earning his juris doctor from the UCLA School of Law. </p> <p>His career has come full circle, given the fact that <a href="https://youtu.be/hJH2EyvvEBA?t=1763" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he's the one who negotiated" class="link ">he's the one who negotiated</a> Quan's deal for <i>Everything Everywhere All at Once. </i></p>
    5/10

    Jeff Cohen: Chunk

    Between those chubby cheeks and his famous truffle shuffle, it was hard to not fall in love when Chunk came on screen.

    However, Jeff Cohen, who played the memorable character in The Goonies, was pretty much done acting after the '80s. Following The Goonies, he voiced Francis in the series Popeye and Son (1987), and Grunt in Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988).

    According to IMDb, however, his last acting credit came in 1991, in the TV movie Perfect Harmony.

    Since then, Cohen has become a successful entertainment lawyer in L.A., after earning his juris doctor from the UCLA School of Law.

    His career has come full circle, given the fact that he's the one who negotiated Quan's deal for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • <p>As the love interest to Brand (Brolin) and Mikey (Astin), Kerri Green's Andy Carmichael was an integral player in the film. Since <i>The Goonies,</i> however, Green has only been in a handful of other films. </p> <p>She starred in <em>Lucas</em> (1986) and <i>Three for the Road</i> (1987) opposite Charlie Sheen. Over the years, she's also made appearances in several TV shows, most notably <i>ER, Mad About You</i> and <i>In the Heat of the Night. </i></p> <p>Her last acting credit is listed for a 2012 film titled <i>Complacent</i><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0338061/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on IMDb" class="link "> on IMDb</a>. These days, she reportedly works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, is a mom of two and occasionally appears at fan conventions — as well as on <a href="https://www.cameo.com/kerrigreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cameo" class="link ">Cameo</a>!</p>
    6/10

    Kerri Green: Andy

    As the love interest to Brand (Brolin) and Mikey (Astin), Kerri Green's Andy Carmichael was an integral player in the film. Since The Goonies, however, Green has only been in a handful of other films.

    She starred in Lucas (1986) and Three for the Road (1987) opposite Charlie Sheen. Over the years, she's also made appearances in several TV shows, most notably ER, Mad About You and In the Heat of the Night.

    Her last acting credit is listed for a 2012 film titled Complacent on IMDb. These days, she reportedly works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, is a mom of two and occasionally appears at fan conventions — as well as on Cameo!

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/health/martha-plimpton-ariana-debose-advocate-for-abortion-rights-they-have-not-beat-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plimpton" class="link ">Plimpton</a>'s role as the no-nonsense Stef Steinbrenner was her first foray into film. </p> <p>Following the success of <i>The Goonies,</i> she, like Brolin, also went on to have a steady career in Hollywood. Plimpton starred in <i>The Mosquito Coast</i> (1986) and <i>Running on Empty</i> (1988), but she's found major success in television, starring in shows such as <i>ER</i>, <i>How to Make It in America</i> and <i>The Real O'Neals. </i></p> <p>Plimpton won the Emmy for guest actress in a drama series for her role as Patti Nyholm on CBS' <i>The Good Wife</i> and was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for FOX's <i>Raising Hope</i>. </p> <p>In 2012, Plimpton co-founded <a href="https://www.aisfor.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A is For," class="link ">A is For,</a> an organization dedicated to ending the stigma against abortion care. <a href="https://people.com/health/martha-plimpton-ariana-debose-advocate-for-abortion-rights-they-have-not-beat-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Last year" class="link ">Last year</a>, she co-hosted the <em><a href="https://www.aisfor.org/bafa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Broadway Acts for Abortion" class="link ">Broadway Acts for Abortion</a></em> benefit concert event, a fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.</p>
    7/10

    Martha Plimpton: Stef

    Plimpton's role as the no-nonsense Stef Steinbrenner was her first foray into film.

    Following the success of The Goonies, she, like Brolin, also went on to have a steady career in Hollywood. Plimpton starred in The Mosquito Coast (1986) and Running on Empty (1988), but she's found major success in television, starring in shows such as ER, How to Make It in America and The Real O'Neals.

    Plimpton won the Emmy for guest actress in a drama series for her role as Patti Nyholm on CBS' The Good Wife and was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for FOX's Raising Hope.

    In 2012, Plimpton co-founded A is For, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma against abortion care. Last year, she co-hosted the Broadway Acts for Abortion benefit concert event, a fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.

  • <p>Prior to playing Sloth, the deformed buddy to Chunk, Matuszak had a full-fledged career as an NFL player. The 6-ft.-8-in. lovable giant was the first overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders before finishing off his career with the Oakland Raiders—with whom he won two SuperBowls. </p> <p>Before being in <i>The Goonies, </i>Matuszak also starred in <i>The North Dallas Forty </i>(1979) and <i>The Ice Pirates </i>(1984)<i>.</i> After <i>The Goonies,</i> he was in what would be his last film, <i>One Crazy Summer (</i>1986) and wrote an autobiography, <i>Cruisin' with the Tooz</i>, which was published in 1987. </p> <p>Unfortunately, Matuszak passed away in 1989 after to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 38. </p>
    8/10

    John Matuszak: Sloth

    Prior to playing Sloth, the deformed buddy to Chunk, Matuszak had a full-fledged career as an NFL player. The 6-ft.-8-in. lovable giant was the first overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders before finishing off his career with the Oakland Raiders—with whom he won two SuperBowls.

    Before being in The Goonies, Matuszak also starred in The North Dallas Forty (1979) and The Ice Pirates (1984). After The Goonies, he was in what would be his last film, One Crazy Summer (1986) and wrote an autobiography, Cruisin' with the Tooz, which was published in 1987.

    Unfortunately, Matuszak passed away in 1989 after to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 38.

  • <p>Pantoliano played one half of the antagonistic Fratelli brothers.</p> <p>After <i>The Goonies, </i>he went on to have a long career as a character actor. His acting credits include appearances in mega hits <i>Midnight Run</i> (1988), <i>The Fugitive</i> (1993), <i>Bad Boys</i> (1995) and <i>The Matrix</i> (1999). In 2003, Pantoliano won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Ralph Cifarretto on<i> The Sopranos. </i></p> <p>In 2020, Pantoliano reprised his role as Captain Howard in <i>Bad Boys for Life. </i></p>
    9/10

    Joe Pantoliano: Francis Fratelli

    Pantoliano played one half of the antagonistic Fratelli brothers.

    After The Goonies, he went on to have a long career as a character actor. His acting credits include appearances in mega hits Midnight Run (1988), The Fugitive (1993), Bad Boys (1995) and The Matrix (1999). In 2003, Pantoliano won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Ralph Cifarretto on The Sopranos.

    In 2020, Pantoliano reprised his role as Captain Howard in Bad Boys for Life.

  • <p>Playing the bad guy along with Pantoliano was <a href="https://people.com/movies/the-goonies-cast-reenact-scenes-from-film-in-virtual-reunion-hosted-by-josh-gad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Davi" class="link ">Robert Davi</a>, who has also made a career playing scary dudes. </p> <p>His acting chops landed him in the James Bond franchise, with the role of drug lord Frank Sanchez in <i>License to Kill </i>(1989). He's also appeared in <i>Die Hard </i>(1988), <i>Predator 2 </i>(1990), <i>Showgirls</i> (1995) and <i>The Iceman</i> (2012). </p> <p>Most recently, Davi starred in <i>The Man Who Drew God </i>and <i>Dark Angels: The Demon Pit,</i> which were both released last year. </p>
    10/10

    Robert Davi: Jake Fratelli

    Playing the bad guy along with Pantoliano was Robert Davi, who has also made a career playing scary dudes.

    His acting chops landed him in the James Bond franchise, with the role of drug lord Frank Sanchez in License to Kill (1989). He's also appeared in Die Hard (1988), Predator 2 (1990), Showgirls (1995) and The Iceman (2012).

    Most recently, Davi starred in The Man Who Drew God and Dark Angels: The Demon Pit, which were both released last year.

<p>Post-<i>Goonies</i> life wasn't easy for <a href="https://people.com/movies/ke-huy-quan-says-brendan-fraser-gave-me-a-big-hug-during-encino-man-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a>, who spent the last three decades trying to make his way back in front of the camera. He starred in the show <em>Head of the Class</em> from 1990 to 1991 and appeared in 1992's <em>Encino Man, </em>but was ultimately forced to quit acting due to lack of opportunity for Asian actors. </p> <p>"It was tough," <a href="https://people.com/movies/why-indiana-jones-and-goonies-kid-star-ke-huy-quan-quit-acting-for-20-years-inside-his-return/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he told PEOPLE" class="link ">he told PEOPLE</a>. "I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did."</p> <p>However, the tide recently turned for the 51-year-old actor: His second big break came in 2022, when he starred in <i>Everything Everywhere All at Once </i>alongside <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-hollywood-sees-actresses-by-age-not-capability/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-lee-curtis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Lee Curtis" class="link ">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-leads-2023-critics-choice-awards-film-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephanie Hsu" class="link ">Stephanie Hsu</a>. Quan won the 2023 Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the film.</p>
<p>After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sean-astin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sean Astin" class="link ">Sean Astin</a> went on to work steadily in Hollywood.</p> <p>He starred in other '90s hits such as <i>Encino Man</i> and <i>Rudy</i>, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the <i>Lord of the Rings </i>trilogy. </p> <p>In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's <i><a href="https://people.com/tag/stranger-things/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stranger Things" class="link ">Stranger Things</a>.</i> He also voices several characters on the streaming service's <i>Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space</i> franchise. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/josh-brolin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Josh Brolin" class="link ">Josh Brolin</a> has had a steady stream of roles since the film premiered in 1985. </p> <p>You may know him as Thanos in the Marvel films, but Brolin has also had roles in critically acclaimed films such as <i>No Country For Old Men</i> (2007) which was nominated for an Oscar<i>.</i> He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Dan White in<i> Milk.</i></p> <p> Brolin has had other notable performances in films such as <em>W</em>. (2008) in which he portrayed George W. Bush, <i>Inherent Vice </i>(2014), <i><em>Sicario </em></i>(2015) and Hail,<i> Caesar!</i> (2016), among others<i>. </i></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/corey-feldman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Feldman" class="link ">Feldman</a> already had a thriving career as a child actor by the time he played Mouth in <em>The Goonies</em>, with credits in <i>Friday the 13th: A New Beginning </i>(1984), <i>Gremlins</i> (1984), and the TV series <i>Madame's Place</i> (1982), among others. </p> <p>After <i>The Goonies</i>, Feldman went on to star in other blockbuster coming-of-age films. He was in <i>The Lost Boys</i> (1987) alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/corey-haim/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corey Haim" class="link ">Corey Haim</a>, Jason Patric and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kiefer-sutherland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiefer Sutherland" class="link ">Kiefer Sutherland</a> and <i>Stand By Me </i>which also starred <a href="https://people.com/tag/river-phoenix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:River Phoenix" class="link ">River Phoenix</a>, Kiefer Sutherland, <a href="https://people.com/movies/wil-wheaton-considered-suicide-as-a-teenager-but-didnt-know-how/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wil Wheaton" class="link ">Wil Wheaton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jerry-oconnell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry O'Connell" class="link ">Jerry O'Connell</a>. </p> <p>In 2013, Feldman released a memoir, <em>Coreyography: A Memoir</em> which chronicled his turbulent life as a child star, including the sexual abuse he and Haim allegedly suffered at the hands of men in the industry. </p> <p>"There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they're still out there and they're some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I'm saying right now. They want me dead," he told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rujeOqadOVQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The View" class="link "><em>The View</em></a> while promoting the book.</p> <p>His recent credits include a music video for his song "Without U," and a part in a film titled <em>Suicide for Beginners</em>, both released last year. </p>
<p>Between those chubby cheeks and his famous truffle shuffle, it was hard to not fall in love when Chunk came on screen. </p> <p>However, Jeff Cohen, who played the memorable character in <i>The Goonies,</i> was pretty much done acting after the '80s. Following <i>The Goonies,</i> he voiced Francis in the series <i>Popeye and Son</i> (1987), and Grunt in<i> Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988).</i></p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0169480/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to IMDb" class="link ">According to IMDb</a>, however, his last acting credit came in 1991, in the TV movie <i>Perfect Harmony</i>. </p> <p>Since then, Cohen has become a successful entertainment lawyer in L.A., after earning his juris doctor from the UCLA School of Law. </p> <p>His career has come full circle, given the fact that <a href="https://youtu.be/hJH2EyvvEBA?t=1763" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he's the one who negotiated" class="link ">he's the one who negotiated</a> Quan's deal for <i>Everything Everywhere All at Once. </i></p>
<p>As the love interest to Brand (Brolin) and Mikey (Astin), Kerri Green's Andy Carmichael was an integral player in the film. Since <i>The Goonies,</i> however, Green has only been in a handful of other films. </p> <p>She starred in <em>Lucas</em> (1986) and <i>Three for the Road</i> (1987) opposite Charlie Sheen. Over the years, she's also made appearances in several TV shows, most notably <i>ER, Mad About You</i> and <i>In the Heat of the Night. </i></p> <p>Her last acting credit is listed for a 2012 film titled <i>Complacent</i><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0338061/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on IMDb" class="link "> on IMDb</a>. These days, she reportedly works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, is a mom of two and occasionally appears at fan conventions — as well as on <a href="https://www.cameo.com/kerrigreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cameo" class="link ">Cameo</a>!</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/health/martha-plimpton-ariana-debose-advocate-for-abortion-rights-they-have-not-beat-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plimpton" class="link ">Plimpton</a>'s role as the no-nonsense Stef Steinbrenner was her first foray into film. </p> <p>Following the success of <i>The Goonies,</i> she, like Brolin, also went on to have a steady career in Hollywood. Plimpton starred in <i>The Mosquito Coast</i> (1986) and <i>Running on Empty</i> (1988), but she's found major success in television, starring in shows such as <i>ER</i>, <i>How to Make It in America</i> and <i>The Real O'Neals. </i></p> <p>Plimpton won the Emmy for guest actress in a drama series for her role as Patti Nyholm on CBS' <i>The Good Wife</i> and was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for FOX's <i>Raising Hope</i>. </p> <p>In 2012, Plimpton co-founded <a href="https://www.aisfor.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A is For," class="link ">A is For,</a> an organization dedicated to ending the stigma against abortion care. <a href="https://people.com/health/martha-plimpton-ariana-debose-advocate-for-abortion-rights-they-have-not-beat-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Last year" class="link ">Last year</a>, she co-hosted the <em><a href="https://www.aisfor.org/bafa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Broadway Acts for Abortion" class="link ">Broadway Acts for Abortion</a></em> benefit concert event, a fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.</p>
<p>Prior to playing Sloth, the deformed buddy to Chunk, Matuszak had a full-fledged career as an NFL player. The 6-ft.-8-in. lovable giant was the first overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders before finishing off his career with the Oakland Raiders—with whom he won two SuperBowls. </p> <p>Before being in <i>The Goonies, </i>Matuszak also starred in <i>The North Dallas Forty </i>(1979) and <i>The Ice Pirates </i>(1984)<i>.</i> After <i>The Goonies,</i> he was in what would be his last film, <i>One Crazy Summer (</i>1986) and wrote an autobiography, <i>Cruisin' with the Tooz</i>, which was published in 1987. </p> <p>Unfortunately, Matuszak passed away in 1989 after to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 38. </p>
<p>Pantoliano played one half of the antagonistic Fratelli brothers.</p> <p>After <i>The Goonies, </i>he went on to have a long career as a character actor. His acting credits include appearances in mega hits <i>Midnight Run</i> (1988), <i>The Fugitive</i> (1993), <i>Bad Boys</i> (1995) and <i>The Matrix</i> (1999). In 2003, Pantoliano won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Ralph Cifarretto on<i> The Sopranos. </i></p> <p>In 2020, Pantoliano reprised his role as Captain Howard in <i>Bad Boys for Life. </i></p>
<p>Playing the bad guy along with Pantoliano was <a href="https://people.com/movies/the-goonies-cast-reenact-scenes-from-film-in-virtual-reunion-hosted-by-josh-gad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Davi" class="link ">Robert Davi</a>, who has also made a career playing scary dudes. </p> <p>His acting chops landed him in the James Bond franchise, with the role of drug lord Frank Sanchez in <i>License to Kill </i>(1989). He's also appeared in <i>Die Hard </i>(1988), <i>Predator 2 </i>(1990), <i>Showgirls</i> (1995) and <i>The Iceman</i> (2012). </p> <p>Most recently, Davi starred in <i>The Man Who Drew God </i>and <i>Dark Angels: The Demon Pit,</i> which were both released last year. </p>
Stephanie Sengwe

See what the cast of this classic have been up to since the film premiered 38 years ago

Latest Stories

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro