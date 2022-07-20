Good News for Tennis Newbs: We Found 8 Great Rackets for Beginners

  • <p class="body-dropcap">So, you’re brand new to the tennis world? Welcome! You’re in the right place (well, only if you're reading this from center court). If you've never picked up a tennis racket in your life, this part can feel a little overwhelming, but there’s room for everyone here—even if you plan to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a35983929/cute-tennis-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serve lewks" class="link ">serve lewks</a> rather than the occasional tennis ball. Whether it’s actually competing in tournaments (hey, ya never know if you're gonna be the next <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a37384627/venus-williams-cosmopolitan-cover-october-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venus Williams" class="link ">Venus Williams</a>) or just practicing on the weekends, trust us, you <em>can</em> play tennis. </p><p>The great news is that tennis is pretty low-maintenance in terms of equipment. According to <a href="https://gocrimson.com/staff-directory/traci-green/443" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Traci Green" class="link ">Traci Green</a>, head coach of the Harvard University women’s tennis team, you’ll just need “<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a35983929/cute-tennis-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loose-fitting clothing" class="link ">loose-fitting clothing</a>” (or that super cute <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g37357837/tennis-skirt-outfit-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tennis skirt" class="link ">tennis skirt</a>!), athletic shoes with non-marking soles, and a racket. Beginner tennis rackets can range a lot in price, from about $30 to over $200, but don’t worry, you can find a great rookie racket without dropping a ton of cash. Look for one that’s lightweight (12 ounces or less is ideal) with a large head (aka the part of the racket that you use to hit the ball). A big head size gives you a larger “sweet spot,” or that zone in the middle of the racket where, if you hit it *just* right, the ball will go flying.</p><p>Which racket you choose will depend on how serious you are about your new summer sport, and how often you really intend to play. To help make your racket-buying decision that much easier, we rounded up some of the best beginner rackets that just might turn you into the next Sharapova. See ya out there ;). </p>
    Good News for Tennis Newbs: We Found 8 Great Rackets for Beginners

    So, you’re brand new to the tennis world? Welcome! You’re in the right place (well, only if you're reading this from center court). If you've never picked up a tennis racket in your life, this part can feel a little overwhelming, but there’s room for everyone here—even if you plan to serve lewks rather than the occasional tennis ball. Whether it’s actually competing in tournaments (hey, ya never know if you're gonna be the next Venus Williams) or just practicing on the weekends, trust us, you can play tennis.

    The great news is that tennis is pretty low-maintenance in terms of equipment. According to Traci Green, head coach of the Harvard University women’s tennis team, you’ll just need “loose-fitting clothing” (or that super cute tennis skirt!), athletic shoes with non-marking soles, and a racket. Beginner tennis rackets can range a lot in price, from about $30 to over $200, but don’t worry, you can find a great rookie racket without dropping a ton of cash. Look for one that’s lightweight (12 ounces or less is ideal) with a large head (aka the part of the racket that you use to hit the ball). A big head size gives you a larger “sweet spot,” or that zone in the middle of the racket where, if you hit it *just* right, the ball will go flying.

    Which racket you choose will depend on how serious you are about your new summer sport, and how often you really intend to play. To help make your racket-buying decision that much easier, we rounded up some of the best beginner rackets that just might turn you into the next Sharapova. See ya out there ;).

  • <p><strong>WILSON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C2MTHVG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40653780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Playing for the post-match brunch and not tryna be a tennis pro? Same. This is an ideal racket for a beginner that won’t break the bank, Green says. Its AirLite Alloy construction makes it super lightweight, while the 113-square-inch head gives it an XL sweet spot. You’ll be hitting that ball over the net in no time, promise.</p>
    Wilson Tour Slam Lite Adult Recreational Tennis Racket

    Playing for the post-match brunch and not tryna be a tennis pro? Same. This is an ideal racket for a beginner that won’t break the bank, Green says. Its AirLite Alloy construction makes it super lightweight, while the 113-square-inch head gives it an XL sweet spot. You’ll be hitting that ball over the net in no time, promise.

  • <p><strong>Babolat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$219.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQYXGPK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40653780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pro players love the Babolat brand, and now there’s a great model for beginners like yourself. Green likes this one because, at 10 ounces strung, it’s light enough for a beginner, but it can grow with a player from the beginner to intermediate level. The graphite material efficiently transfers energy to the ball and gives you a ton of power (Translation: Your tennis partner won’t be able to keep up). </p>
    Babolat Pure Drive Lite 2021 Tennis Racquet - 4 3/8"

    Pro players love the Babolat brand, and now there’s a great model for beginners like yourself. Green likes this one because, at 10 ounces strung, it’s light enough for a beginner, but it can grow with a player from the beginner to intermediate level. The graphite material efficiently transfers energy to the ball and gives you a ton of power (Translation: Your tennis partner won’t be able to keep up).

  • <p><strong>Solinco</strong></p><p>tennis-warehouse.com</p><p><strong>$219.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tennis-warehouse.com/Solinco_Blackout_285/descpageRCSOLINCO-BLKO28.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can’t get enough of your newfound hobby? Here’s your new ol’ reliable. One reviewer said her Solinco is going strong despite using it 30 hours per week, and Green adds that this racket works well for tennis beginners and intermediates. It’s light enough that it swings easily, but it will still give you the power you need to play a good game. With grip sizes ranging from 1-4 and ten different stringing options, you can easily find the perfect fit for you.</p>
    Solinco Blackout 285

    Can’t get enough of your newfound hobby? Here’s your new ol’ reliable. One reviewer said her Solinco is going strong despite using it 30 hours per week, and Green adds that this racket works well for tennis beginners and intermediates. It’s light enough that it swings easily, but it will still give you the power you need to play a good game. With grip sizes ranging from 1-4 and ten different stringing options, you can easily find the perfect fit for you.

  • <p><strong>WILSON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$219.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NBGT8N7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40653780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let's minimize our injuries, shall we? A lot of reviews mentioned this racket has a flexible feel and absorbs vibrations from hitting the ball–great for people who struggle with arm pain and tennis elbow. It’s one of Green’s favorites because it has a 100-square-inch head (for that big sweet spot) and at 11-ounces strung, it’s light enough for easy playing. </p>
    Wilson Clash 100 Tennis Racquet

    Let's minimize our injuries, shall we? A lot of reviews mentioned this racket has a flexible feel and absorbs vibrations from hitting the ball–great for people who struggle with arm pain and tennis elbow. It’s one of Green’s favorites because it has a 100-square-inch head (for that big sweet spot) and at 11-ounces strung, it’s light enough for easy playing.

  • <p><strong>HEAD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000OQ8OTY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40653780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hi, my petite friends! Most adult tennis rackets are 27 inches long, but this one has an extra ¾ of an inch, giving you a longer reach if you're on the shorter side. It’s also incredibly light at only 8 ounces, comes in a variety of grip sizes (1-5) and has a large 115-square-inch head. It kinda gives you the best of everything and at a damn good price. </p>
    HEAD Ti.S6 Strung Tennis Racquet

    Hi, my petite friends! Most adult tennis rackets are 27 inches long, but this one has an extra ¾ of an inch, giving you a longer reach if you're on the shorter side. It’s also incredibly light at only 8 ounces, comes in a variety of grip sizes (1-5) and has a large 115-square-inch head. It kinda gives you the best of everything and at a damn good price.

  • <p><strong>Babolat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N2XYGPY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40653780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This colorful bb is ready to play whenever you are. It comes pre-strung, so you’ll be on the court ASAP. It’s both comfortable and responsive, because the design of its grommets (ya know, those holes that connect the string to the racket) reduces tendon strain. </p>
    Babolat Boost Aero Rafa Strung Tennis Racquet

    This colorful bb is ready to play whenever you are. It comes pre-strung, so you’ll be on the court ASAP. It’s both comfortable and responsive, because the design of its grommets (ya know, those holes that connect the string to the racket) reduces tendon strain.

  • <p><strong>Babolat</strong></p><p>tennis-warehouse.com</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tennis-warehouse.com/Babolat_Pure_Aero/descpageRCBAB-BPAR.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, so rackets aren’t like scissors where lefties have their own specifically designed pair, but some rackets are better for lefties than others. Famous leftie pro players love this one and so do beginner and intermediate players. Its slightly smaller head (still big enough for a beginner, though) gives you more control and will help you develop a longer swing as you continue to improve. </p>
    Babolat Pure Aero

    Okay, so rackets aren’t like scissors where lefties have their own specifically designed pair, but some rackets are better for lefties than others. Famous leftie pro players love this one and so do beginner and intermediate players. Its slightly smaller head (still big enough for a beginner, though) gives you more control and will help you develop a longer swing as you continue to improve.

  • <p><strong>Prince</strong></p><p>tennis-warehouse.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tennis-warehouse.com/Prince_O3_Legacy_120/descpageRCTWABG-P3LY12.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This racket is super comfy, plus it packs a lil punch. An oversized 120-square-inch head gives you a huge sweet spot, its extra ¼ inches of length provides more reach, and its grommet-less design reduces vibrations a lot (which can bother your arm). It’s a great choice if you’re prone to tennis elbow or other arm pain, and it’s a good all-around choice for beginners who wanna improve their swing power.</p>
    Prince O3 Legacy 120

    This racket is super comfy, plus it packs a lil punch. An oversized 120-square-inch head gives you a huge sweet spot, its extra ¼ inches of length provides more reach, and its grommet-less design reduces vibrations a lot (which can bother your arm). It’s a great choice if you’re prone to tennis elbow or other arm pain, and it’s a good all-around choice for beginners who wanna improve their swing power.

  • <p><strong>KSwiss</strong></p><p>elevenbyvenuswilliams.com</p><p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Felevenbyvenuswilliams.com%2Fcollections%2Fshoes%2Fproducts%2Fcourt-traymore-in-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fhealth-fitness%2Fg40653780%2Fbest-tennis-rackets-for-beginners%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're gonna need a cute (and actually functional) pair of tennis shoes on this tennis journey, and these are perfect sneaks to get you started. They have non-marking soles for an indoor or outdoor court, but also work just as well for idk, walking your dog or grabbing a post-match mimosa.</p>
    Court Treymore Shoe In White

    You're gonna need a cute (and actually functional) pair of tennis shoes on this tennis journey, and these are perfect sneaks to get you started. They have non-marking soles for an indoor or outdoor court, but also work just as well for idk, walking your dog or grabbing a post-match mimosa.

