These 39 Hilarious TV Shows Starring Women on Netflix Will Last You All of 2020

Netflix is here to bring the laughs with women-led TV shows that are as LOL-worthy as they get. From dark comedies like to dramedies like Bonding Atypical and classic comedies we know and love like New Girl and Parks and Rec, funny ladies rule the episodic offerings on the streaming service, and we are here for it. So grab your popcorn and a boozy beverage and settle in for the night with women like Zooey Deschanel, Amy Schumer, and Gina Rodriguez. Chances are, once you get a taste for these hysterical shows, you'll want to binge them all! - Additional reporting by Stacey Nguyen and Macy Cate Williams
Seasoned comedy writers
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock join forces to create this heartfelt and very funny Netflix series about Kimmy, a young woman who adjusts to urban life in New York City after escaping a doomsday cult. Bright-eyed and a little naive, Kimmy gets into crazy antics with her roommate Titus and boss Jacqueline that'll have you cracking up. Watch it now. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
In this hilarious romantic musical comedy, Rebecca is a successful lawyer who moves from New York to California in order to track down her ex-boyfriend Josh.
Watch it now. Jane the Virgin
Gina Rodriguez charms in
Jane the Virgin, a quirky TV comedy about a young Latina woman who, despite vowing to be chaste until marriage, discovers that she's pregnant due to a mistake at the doctor's office Watch it now. Cheers
In
Cheers, Shelley Long plays Diane, an erudite graduate student who becomes a waitress at a bar after her engagement with a snooty literature professor falls apart. At the bar, Diane befriends local barflies and coworkers, though they sometimes make her the butt of their jokes. Her will-they-won't-they relationship with bar owner Sam drives most of the romantic tension of Cheers.
Watch it now. New Girl
Zooey Deschanel plays Jess, an adorkable and guileless schoolteacher who moves into an all-male apartment. Watch it now. Portlandia
Sketch-comedy-lovers will get a kick out of Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein's absurdist hipster comedy
Portlandia, a quirky, witty show about all things Portland. Watch it now. Schitt's Creek
Are you seriously that one holdout in your friend group who refuses to watch
Schitt's Creek simply because everyone says it's good? The show stars female leads such as Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose and Catherine O'Hara as Alexis's mother, Moira, and altogether their dysfunctional family will have you laughing your butt off. Get off your high horse and watch it, already. We promise it'll make your heart happy. Watch it now. Gilmore Girls
Never will you find a more wholesome, loving place than Stars Hollow, the hometown of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The premise of the show is that a woman becomes best friends with her daughter who she had as a teenager, but it's so much more than that. Fans get to watch little Rory Gilmore grow from a shy teenager to a confident college student, and see how her relationships with her mother, friends, and family evolve.
Watch it now. Derry Girls
Looking for a laugh? The girls of Derry are here to give you two seasons of adventures so wild, you won't be able to hold back the laughter. This British sitcom follows the personal exploits of 16-year-old Erin Quinn and her four best friends during the tough times that her small town faces in the early '90s.
Watch it now. Girlboss
Based on the founder of the online retailer Nasty Gal,
Girlboss tells the story of Sophia Amoruso and how she followed her dreams of becoming a fashion designer, regardless of the challenges that came her way. Complete with the highs and lows of living in a city, dating in your 20s, and everything else that comes with growing up, this one-season show is a quick watch for anyone looking to add a little humor to their day. Watch it now. Russian Doll
Dark, funny, and oh so witty,
Russian Doll tells the story of Nadia, who unfortunately keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. Created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, you already know this show is going to be good. Watch it now. She's Gotta Have It
Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) is a sexually free artist who moves through life taking what she wants. She's by turns a feminist, an activist, and a woman who has no time for the people who don't understand the way she's chosen to live her life.
Watch it now. Nurse Jackie
As Jackie, Edie Falco relishes exploring the darkest corners of her character's psyche. Jackie is a person with a whole lot of demons, including addiction. She makes mistakes every single day, but she also does a lot of good as a nurse. Her sharp edges make Jackie a true antihero, and one you'll find yourself rooting for no matter how many times she falls off the wagon.
Watch it now. One Day at a Time
One Day at a Time is an old-school sitcom in the best way possible. It centers on an Army veteran named Penelope (Justina Machado) and her day-to-day family life, but the show does an exquisite job of weaving in social issues like coming out, dealing with PTSD, and the threat of deportation. Add in a star turn from the legendary Rita Moreno as a proud, sexually active 70-something, and you have a comedy with heart and a whole lot to say. Watch it now. Charmed
The Halliwell sisters are the perfect example of just how powerful the bonds between sisters can be, but they're also witches who take down demons on the daily. That dynamic makes
Charmed a unique and fun female-driven supernatural series that never gets old. Watch it now. Friends From College
Twenty years after they graduated from college, couple Lisa and Ethan reconnect with a tight-knit group of friends as they head into a new era together: their 40s. They must navigate this new time in their lives, as well as figure out what relationships are worth having.
Watch it now. Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
When Abby McCarthy, an author of self-help books about family relationships, gets a divorce, her whole world comes crashing down. Her friends help her navigate being single at 40 and start her life all over again.
Watch it now. No Tomorrow
Evie Covington's overly orderly life gets flipped upside down when she meets a free-spirited man who believes that the whole human race is soon to be wiped away by an asteroid that is bound for earth in less than eight months. This new relationship makes her question her old life and if she wants this to be the new normal.
Watch it now. Shameless
Starring the beautiful Emmy Rossum and strangely sexy William H. Macy, this incredibly raunchy and hilarious series follows a woman attempting to keep her life, her relationships, and her five younger siblings together in the South Side of Chicago, while her bumbling alcoholic father continuously wreaks havoc on them all.
Watch it now. Crashing
Written, starred in, and created by Phoebe Waller-Bridges,
Crashing follows the lives, relationships, and ups and downs of six 20-somethings who live together in a former hospital as property guardians. Watch it now. Weeds
In this dark comedy, Nancy Botwin is a widowed mother of two trying to make some extra money by selling weed in her suburban neighborhood while simultaneously navigating an endless parade of problematic men, and here's what makes Mary-Louise Parker's character so great: she loves sex, and she's not sorry about it.
Watch it now.