These 39 Hilarious TV Shows Starring Women on Netflix Will Last You All of 2020

Netflix is here to bring the laughs with women-led TV shows that are as LOL-worthy as they get. From dark comedies like Bonding to dramedies like Atypical and classic comedies we know and love like New Girl and Parks and Rec, funny ladies rule the episodic offerings on the streaming service, and we are here for it. So grab your popcorn and a boozy beverage and settle in for the night with women like Zooey Deschanel, Amy Schumer, and Gina Rodriguez. Chances are, once you get a taste for these hysterical shows, you'll want to binge them all!

- Additional reporting by Stacey Nguyen and Macy Cate Williams

