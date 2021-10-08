A Golden Hoodie, Pop Star-Approved Shades, and More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — All the focus will be on the health of Russell Wilson’s right middle finger and whether the injury that knocked him out of Seattle’s 26-17 loss to Los Angeles Rams will keep him from starting for the first time in his career. In a league driven by quarterbacks, that is going to get the attention. But there’s a bigger issue for the Seahawks that needs a more immediate fix. Seattle’s defense is on a record pace for futility that has resurrected nightmares from the start of las