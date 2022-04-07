Going For A Stroll? Lace Up With The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women

  • <p>It’s a universal plight: the struggle of walking for long periods of time in shoes that are simply not made to be walked in for long periods of time. Sometimes the duration isn’t even that long; the shoes are just <em>that</em> uncomfortable. This fact of life is unfair to you, sure, but it’s duly unfair to your poor feet. Otherwise, pleasant experiences like, say, a nice after-dinner traipse, touring a new city, or a trip to Disneyland (okay, that one’s debatable) can quickly be ruined by shoes that don’t fit right or lack adequate support. </p><p>Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, or walking for exercise, you need to treat your feet right while you earn those steps. But everyone’s shoe needs are different. You might have high arches, flat or wide feet, or chronic pain in the heel or ball of your foot. Maybe you have weak ankles or deal with over-pronation. Perhaps you’re particularly sweaty (no judgment here). The bottom line is there’s a lot to consider, but the right walking shoe will cater to all of these factors. We looked to customer reviews, expert opinions, and the hands-on testing of our friends at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> and <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g23517576/best-walking-shoes-for-women/?gclid=CjwKCAjwopWSBhB6EiwAjxmqDWQTyU_coc6Ah_rHOUeZnFBpWMcaXDVUs6BBxfGW2cxrjf5y-7MAtxoCMxMQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Women’s Health" class="link ">Women’s Health</a></em> to determine which walking shoes can really go the distance. Below, shop 15 of the best pairs.<br></p>
    1/16

    Going For A Stroll? Lace Up With The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women

    It’s a universal plight: the struggle of walking for long periods of time in shoes that are simply not made to be walked in for long periods of time. Sometimes the duration isn’t even that long; the shoes are just that uncomfortable. This fact of life is unfair to you, sure, but it’s duly unfair to your poor feet. Otherwise, pleasant experiences like, say, a nice after-dinner traipse, touring a new city, or a trip to Disneyland (okay, that one’s debatable) can quickly be ruined by shoes that don’t fit right or lack adequate support.

    Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, or walking for exercise, you need to treat your feet right while you earn those steps. But everyone’s shoe needs are different. You might have high arches, flat or wide feet, or chronic pain in the heel or ball of your foot. Maybe you have weak ankles or deal with over-pronation. Perhaps you’re particularly sweaty (no judgment here). The bottom line is there’s a lot to consider, but the right walking shoe will cater to all of these factors. We looked to customer reviews, expert opinions, and the hands-on testing of our friends at the Good Housekeeping Institute and Women’s Health to determine which walking shoes can really go the distance. Below, shop 15 of the best pairs.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Asics </strong></p><p>asics.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-quantum-180-5%2Fp%2FANA_1202A023-200.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Asics Gel Quantum was <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rated best overall" class="link ">rated best overall</a> in tests at the Good Housekeeping Institute. Not only did it score high in areas of support, cushioning, fit, and stability, but it also earned the stamp of approval from two expert doctors. Flat footers, take note⁠—this model is ideal for you. <br> </p>
    2/16

    Gel Quantum 180 5

    Asics

    asics.com

    $89.95

    Shop Now

    The Asics Gel Quantum was rated best overall in tests at the Good Housekeeping Institute. Not only did it score high in areas of support, cushioning, fit, and stability, but it also earned the stamp of approval from two expert doctors. Flat footers, take note⁠—this model is ideal for you.

    asics.com
  • <p><strong>Ryka</strong></p><p>ryka.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ryka.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-devotion-plus-3-walking-shoe-5260574%2Fblack-floral-62978%3Fcvosrc%3Daffiliate.linkshare.TnL5HPStwNw%26partnerid%3Dlinkshare%26ranMID%3D41370%26ranEAID%3D2116208%26ranSiteID%3DTnL5HPStwNw-t1mUL0eQCdy_WNlKE4hmrw%26PubName%3DSkimlinks.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Women’s feet are, obviously, different than men’s—but not just in terms of size. The musculature and tapering of the heel are actually different, so it’s important to find shoes that are designed for a woman’s foot and not just settle for a unisex shoe in a feminine color. These Rykas are made for women’s feet and have extra support around the arch and heel.<br> </p>
    3/16

    Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe

    Ryka

    ryka.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    Women’s feet are, obviously, different than men’s—but not just in terms of size. The musculature and tapering of the heel are actually different, so it’s important to find shoes that are designed for a woman’s foot and not just settle for a unisex shoe in a feminine color. These Rykas are made for women’s feet and have extra support around the arch and heel.

    ryka.com
  • <p><strong>Teva</strong></p><p>teva.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teva.com%2Fwomen-sandals%2Foriginal-universal%2F1003987.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teva has a legion of fans who swear by its sandals. Seriously, the brand’s following borders on cult-like, but it’s easy to see why they’re so beloved. The shoes are meant to carry you through all of your activities, from walking city streets to snorkeling in coral reefs. Don’t let the sandal style fool you, it offers ample support with great traction, and the straps hold your foot securely in place. </p>
    4/16

    Original Universal in Cherries Rhubarb

    Teva

    teva.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Teva has a legion of fans who swear by its sandals. Seriously, the brand’s following borders on cult-like, but it’s easy to see why they’re so beloved. The shoes are meant to carry you through all of your activities, from walking city streets to snorkeling in coral reefs. Don’t let the sandal style fool you, it offers ample support with great traction, and the straps hold your foot securely in place.

    teva.com
  • <p><strong>Kuru Footwear </strong></p><p>kurufootwear.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fwomens-atom.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although flat feet and high arches are opposite, both foot types require solid arch support. Enter the Good Housekeeping Institute’s <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pick for supported arches" class="link ">pick for supported arches</a>, Kuru’s Atom sneaker. Testers liked the shoe’s thick sole, durability, and the ease of slipping in and out. The Atom is also a great pick for anyone looking to improve their posture, or those dealing with plantar fasciitis, wide feet, or bunions. </p>
    5/16

    Atom Sneaker

    Kuru Footwear

    kurufootwear.com

    $160.00

    Shop Now

    Although flat feet and high arches are opposite, both foot types require solid arch support. Enter the Good Housekeeping Institute’s pick for supported arches, Kuru’s Atom sneaker. Testers liked the shoe’s thick sole, durability, and the ease of slipping in and out. The Atom is also a great pick for anyone looking to improve their posture, or those dealing with plantar fasciitis, wide feet, or bunions.

    kurufootwear.com
  • <p><strong>Vionic</strong></p><p>vionicshoes.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fmiles-sneaker.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight sneaker is recommended specifically for those with wide feet. Available in whole and half sizes, as well as medium and wide widths, the breathable mesh upper won’t feel restrictive around your foot. Plus, the orthotic insole was specially designed by podiatrists. </p>
    6/16

    Miles Active Sneaker

    Vionic

    vionicshoes.com

    $109.95

    Shop Now

    This lightweight sneaker is recommended specifically for those with wide feet. Available in whole and half sizes, as well as medium and wide widths, the breathable mesh upper won’t feel restrictive around your foot. Plus, the orthotic insole was specially designed by podiatrists.

    vionicshoes.com
  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tree-runners-kaikoura-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s be honest, the sneakers that suit your feet are not always the sneakers that suit your style. In fact, they rarely are, which is why Allbirds have become so popular. The sustainable brand’s designs are versatile and stylish while maintaining maximum comfort. Plus, they’re machine washable, which is always a bonus for shoes that you intend to get a lot of use out of. For these reasons, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:testers voted" class="link ">testers voted</a> this shoe best for travel. </p>
    7/16

    Women’s Tree Runners

    Allbirds

    allbirds.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Let’s be honest, the sneakers that suit your feet are not always the sneakers that suit your style. In fact, they rarely are, which is why Allbirds have become so popular. The sustainable brand’s designs are versatile and stylish while maintaining maximum comfort. Plus, they’re machine washable, which is always a bonus for shoes that you intend to get a lot of use out of. For these reasons, testers voted this shoe best for travel.

    allbirds.com
  • <p><strong>New Balance</strong></p><p>newbalance.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F1540v3%2FW1540V3-20187.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a purchase you can really feel good about, go with one of the most popular choices among podiatrists. After all, they know best. This model is perfect for anyone who over-pronates their ankles when they walk, as it helps with motion control. It also features impact-absorbing performance foam. </p>
    8/16

    New Balance Women’s 1540v3

    New Balance

    newbalance.com

    $169.99

    Shop Now

    For a purchase you can really feel good about, go with one of the most popular choices among podiatrists. After all, they know best. This model is perfect for anyone who over-pronates their ankles when they walk, as it helps with motion control. It also features impact-absorbing performance foam.

    newbalance.com
  • <p><strong>New Balance</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PDLFQCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>ELLE</em>’s own Deputy Editor, Kayla Adler, swears by this New Balance sneaker, calling it her “tried and true long distance walking shoe.” Her favorite part? The “squishy” sole that makes it feel like she’s walking on a cloud rather than pavement. <br></p>
    9/16

    Women’s 411 V1 Walking Shoe

    New Balance

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    ELLE’s own Deputy Editor, Kayla Adler, swears by this New Balance sneaker, calling it her “tried and true long distance walking shoe.” Her favorite part? The “squishy” sole that makes it feel like she’s walking on a cloud rather than pavement.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Reebok</strong></p><p>reebok.com</p><p><strong>$74.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reebok.com%2Fus%2Fdailyfit-dmx-women-s-shoes%2FG57819.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In <em>Women’s Health</em>’s <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/a35699671/womens-health-2021-sneaker-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Sneaker Awards" class="link ">2021 Sneaker Awards</a>, this shoe won first place for all-day comfort. The DailyFit is made with cushioning engineered to “cradle” your arch. </p>
    10/16

    DailyFit DMX Women’s Shoes

    Reebok

    reebok.com

    $74.97

    Shop Now

    In Women’s Health’s 2021 Sneaker Awards, this shoe won first place for all-day comfort. The DailyFit is made with cushioning engineered to “cradle” your arch.

    reebok.com
  • <p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082Q3WLGC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for something a little less sneaker-like and a little more stylish, these Skechers slip-ons are a sight for sore eyes—or sore feet. Customers report that the cooling gel and plush footbed make these feel perfectly worn from the very first time you unbox them. They’re also machine washable and have a wide toe box, making them great for wide feet. </p>
    11/16

    Skechers Women’s Walking Sneaker

    Skechers

    amazon.com

    $31.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re looking for something a little less sneaker-like and a little more stylish, these Skechers slip-ons are a sight for sore eyes—or sore feet. Customers report that the cooling gel and plush footbed make these feel perfectly worn from the very first time you unbox them. They’re also machine washable and have a wide toe box, making them great for wide feet.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0124UAJKE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair of Skechers is perfect for the chunky sneaker trend, but more impressively, it has more than 41,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. The lightweight shoe is made with cooling memory foam, among other comfort-boosting features. One devoted reviewer wrote, “I have worked 12 hr shifts in the hospital for 17 years. This is the only shoe I have found that allows me to get through an entire shift without my feet, legs or back hurting.” </p>
    12/16

    Womens D’lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker

    Skechers

    amazon.com

    $47.04

    Shop Now

    This pair of Skechers is perfect for the chunky sneaker trend, but more impressively, it has more than 41,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. The lightweight shoe is made with cooling memory foam, among other comfort-boosting features. One devoted reviewer wrote, “I have worked 12 hr shifts in the hospital for 17 years. This is the only shoe I have found that allows me to get through an entire shift without my feet, legs or back hurting.”

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Oofos </strong></p><p>oofos.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oofos.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-sandal-ooahh-slide-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you’re not looking for a sneaker at all. If that’s the case, direct your attention to Oofos. These cloud-like slides are recommended for marathon runners to give their feet a rest from running sneakers. They have cushioned arch support and come in a variety of amazing colors, but their real superpower? Shock absorption that reduces stress on your joints (plus the ultimate superpower: machine washability). </p>
    13/16

    Women’s OOahh Slide Sandal

    Oofos

    oofos.com

    $59.95

    Shop Now

    Maybe you’re not looking for a sneaker at all. If that’s the case, direct your attention to Oofos. These cloud-like slides are recommended for marathon runners to give their feet a rest from running sneakers. They have cushioned arch support and come in a variety of amazing colors, but their real superpower? Shock absorption that reduces stress on your joints (plus the ultimate superpower: machine washability).

    oofos.com
  • <p><strong>Saucony</strong></p><p>saucony.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Ftriumph-19-wide-running-shoes%2F50635W.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sneaker will put a literal pep in your step—reviewers rave about the way it offers a little bounce. They’re flexible, durable, and have an ultra-plush sole while maintaining consistent support for your entire foot.</p>
    14/16

    Women’s Triumph 19

    Saucony

    saucony.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    This sneaker will put a literal pep in your step—reviewers rave about the way it offers a little bounce. They’re flexible, durable, and have an ultra-plush sole while maintaining consistent support for your entire foot.

    saucony.com
  • <p><strong>Tiosebon </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C46XM8F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you like Balenciagas, <em>the ones that look like socks</em>, then you just might fall in love with these top-rated Amazon walking shoes. They’re slip-on yet non-slip, breathable, and have enough room to accommodate orthotic inserts. Happy customers say they’re a great value and that they outperform similar name brand sneakers that run for twice the price. <br></p>
    15/16

    Women’s Walking Sock Shoes

    Tiosebon

    amazon.com

    $38.99

    Shop Now

    If you like Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks, then you just might fall in love with these top-rated Amazon walking shoes. They’re slip-on yet non-slip, breathable, and have enough room to accommodate orthotic inserts. Happy customers say they’re a great value and that they outperform similar name brand sneakers that run for twice the price.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Asics </strong></p><p>asics.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-nimbus-23-d%2Fp%2FANA_1012A884-412.html%3Fwidth%3DWide&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While Gel-Nimbus sounds more like a <em>Harry Potter</em> broom than a walking shoe, this Asics pair is designed for those with high to neutral arches with a neutral or overpronated stride. It features maximal cushioning, heel compression, and added support to help stabilize and balance your walk. It’s also available in a wider model that accommodates a roomier fit. </p>
    16/16

    Gel-Nimbus 23

    Asics

    asics.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    While Gel-Nimbus sounds more like a Harry Potter broom than a walking shoe, this Asics pair is designed for those with high to neutral arches with a neutral or overpronated stride. It features maximal cushioning, heel compression, and added support to help stabilize and balance your walk. It’s also available in a wider model that accommodates a roomier fit.

    asics.com
<p>It’s a universal plight: the struggle of walking for long periods of time in shoes that are simply not made to be walked in for long periods of time. Sometimes the duration isn’t even that long; the shoes are just <em>that</em> uncomfortable. This fact of life is unfair to you, sure, but it’s duly unfair to your poor feet. Otherwise, pleasant experiences like, say, a nice after-dinner traipse, touring a new city, or a trip to Disneyland (okay, that one’s debatable) can quickly be ruined by shoes that don’t fit right or lack adequate support. </p><p>Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, or walking for exercise, you need to treat your feet right while you earn those steps. But everyone’s shoe needs are different. You might have high arches, flat or wide feet, or chronic pain in the heel or ball of your foot. Maybe you have weak ankles or deal with over-pronation. Perhaps you’re particularly sweaty (no judgment here). The bottom line is there’s a lot to consider, but the right walking shoe will cater to all of these factors. We looked to customer reviews, expert opinions, and the hands-on testing of our friends at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> and <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g23517576/best-walking-shoes-for-women/?gclid=CjwKCAjwopWSBhB6EiwAjxmqDWQTyU_coc6Ah_rHOUeZnFBpWMcaXDVUs6BBxfGW2cxrjf5y-7MAtxoCMxMQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Women’s Health" class="link ">Women’s Health</a></em> to determine which walking shoes can really go the distance. Below, shop 15 of the best pairs.<br></p>
<p><strong>Asics </strong></p><p>asics.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-quantum-180-5%2Fp%2FANA_1202A023-200.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Asics Gel Quantum was <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rated best overall" class="link ">rated best overall</a> in tests at the Good Housekeeping Institute. Not only did it score high in areas of support, cushioning, fit, and stability, but it also earned the stamp of approval from two expert doctors. Flat footers, take note⁠—this model is ideal for you. <br> </p>
<p><strong>Ryka</strong></p><p>ryka.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ryka.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-devotion-plus-3-walking-shoe-5260574%2Fblack-floral-62978%3Fcvosrc%3Daffiliate.linkshare.TnL5HPStwNw%26partnerid%3Dlinkshare%26ranMID%3D41370%26ranEAID%3D2116208%26ranSiteID%3DTnL5HPStwNw-t1mUL0eQCdy_WNlKE4hmrw%26PubName%3DSkimlinks.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Women’s feet are, obviously, different than men’s—but not just in terms of size. The musculature and tapering of the heel are actually different, so it’s important to find shoes that are designed for a woman’s foot and not just settle for a unisex shoe in a feminine color. These Rykas are made for women’s feet and have extra support around the arch and heel.<br> </p>
<p><strong>Teva</strong></p><p>teva.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teva.com%2Fwomen-sandals%2Foriginal-universal%2F1003987.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teva has a legion of fans who swear by its sandals. Seriously, the brand’s following borders on cult-like, but it’s easy to see why they’re so beloved. The shoes are meant to carry you through all of your activities, from walking city streets to snorkeling in coral reefs. Don’t let the sandal style fool you, it offers ample support with great traction, and the straps hold your foot securely in place. </p>
<p><strong>Kuru Footwear </strong></p><p>kurufootwear.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fwomens-atom.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although flat feet and high arches are opposite, both foot types require solid arch support. Enter the Good Housekeeping Institute’s <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pick for supported arches" class="link ">pick for supported arches</a>, Kuru’s Atom sneaker. Testers liked the shoe’s thick sole, durability, and the ease of slipping in and out. The Atom is also a great pick for anyone looking to improve their posture, or those dealing with plantar fasciitis, wide feet, or bunions. </p>
<p><strong>Vionic</strong></p><p>vionicshoes.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fmiles-sneaker.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight sneaker is recommended specifically for those with wide feet. Available in whole and half sizes, as well as medium and wide widths, the breathable mesh upper won’t feel restrictive around your foot. Plus, the orthotic insole was specially designed by podiatrists. </p>
<p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tree-runners-kaikoura-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s be honest, the sneakers that suit your feet are not always the sneakers that suit your style. In fact, they rarely are, which is why Allbirds have become so popular. The sustainable brand’s designs are versatile and stylish while maintaining maximum comfort. Plus, they’re machine washable, which is always a bonus for shoes that you intend to get a lot of use out of. For these reasons, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:testers voted" class="link ">testers voted</a> this shoe best for travel. </p>
<p><strong>New Balance</strong></p><p>newbalance.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F1540v3%2FW1540V3-20187.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a purchase you can really feel good about, go with one of the most popular choices among podiatrists. After all, they know best. This model is perfect for anyone who over-pronates their ankles when they walk, as it helps with motion control. It also features impact-absorbing performance foam. </p>
<p><strong>New Balance</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PDLFQCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>ELLE</em>’s own Deputy Editor, Kayla Adler, swears by this New Balance sneaker, calling it her “tried and true long distance walking shoe.” Her favorite part? The “squishy” sole that makes it feel like she’s walking on a cloud rather than pavement. <br></p>
<p><strong>Reebok</strong></p><p>reebok.com</p><p><strong>$74.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reebok.com%2Fus%2Fdailyfit-dmx-women-s-shoes%2FG57819.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In <em>Women’s Health</em>’s <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/a35699671/womens-health-2021-sneaker-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Sneaker Awards" class="link ">2021 Sneaker Awards</a>, this shoe won first place for all-day comfort. The DailyFit is made with cushioning engineered to “cradle” your arch. </p>
<p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082Q3WLGC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for something a little less sneaker-like and a little more stylish, these Skechers slip-ons are a sight for sore eyes—or sore feet. Customers report that the cooling gel and plush footbed make these feel perfectly worn from the very first time you unbox them. They’re also machine washable and have a wide toe box, making them great for wide feet. </p>
<p><strong>Skechers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0124UAJKE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair of Skechers is perfect for the chunky sneaker trend, but more impressively, it has more than 41,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. The lightweight shoe is made with cooling memory foam, among other comfort-boosting features. One devoted reviewer wrote, “I have worked 12 hr shifts in the hospital for 17 years. This is the only shoe I have found that allows me to get through an entire shift without my feet, legs or back hurting.” </p>
<p><strong>Oofos </strong></p><p>oofos.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oofos.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-sandal-ooahh-slide-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you’re not looking for a sneaker at all. If that’s the case, direct your attention to Oofos. These cloud-like slides are recommended for marathon runners to give their feet a rest from running sneakers. They have cushioned arch support and come in a variety of amazing colors, but their real superpower? Shock absorption that reduces stress on your joints (plus the ultimate superpower: machine washability). </p>
<p><strong>Saucony</strong></p><p>saucony.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Ftriumph-19-wide-running-shoes%2F50635W.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sneaker will put a literal pep in your step—reviewers rave about the way it offers a little bounce. They’re flexible, durable, and have an ultra-plush sole while maintaining consistent support for your entire foot.</p>
<p><strong>Tiosebon </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C46XM8F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39602751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you like Balenciagas, <em>the ones that look like socks</em>, then you just might fall in love with these top-rated Amazon walking shoes. They’re slip-on yet non-slip, breathable, and have enough room to accommodate orthotic inserts. Happy customers say they’re a great value and that they outperform similar name brand sneakers that run for twice the price. <br></p>
<p><strong>Asics </strong></p><p>asics.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-nimbus-23-d%2Fp%2FANA_1012A884-412.html%3Fwidth%3DWide&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39602751%2Fbest-walking-shoes-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While Gel-Nimbus sounds more like a <em>Harry Potter</em> broom than a walking shoe, this Asics pair is designed for those with high to neutral arches with a neutral or overpronated stride. It features maximal cushioning, heel compression, and added support to help stabilize and balance your walk. It’s also available in a wider model that accommodates a roomier fit. </p>

These shoes were made for walking—literally.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.