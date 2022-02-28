From Glam Red Carpet Shots to Sweet Cast Reunions: The Must-See Photos from the 2022 SAG Awards

  • <p>It's impossible to name a more iconic (or talented) trio than Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington. </p>
    1/20

    One Fierce Photo

    It's impossible to name a more iconic (or talented) trio than Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington.

  • <p>Washington stunned in a bright yellow <a href="https://people.com/style/sag-awards-2022-kerry-washington-yellow-gown-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Celia Kritharioti gown" class="link ">Celia Kritharioti gown</a>, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday night. </p>
    2/20

    Kerry Washington Goes Glam

    Washington stunned in a bright yellow Celia Kritharioti gown, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday night.

  • <p>The <em>Squid Game </em>cast paused on the red carpet to take a selfie. </p>
    3/20

    A <i>Squid Game</i> Selfie

    The Squid Game cast paused on the red carpet to take a selfie.

  • <p>When your nails match your ensemble so perfectly, you simply <em>must </em>show them off, which is was Erivo did on the red carpet. </p>
    4/20

    Cynthia Erivo Nails It

    When your nails match your ensemble so perfectly, you simply must show them off, which is was Erivo did on the red carpet.

  • <p>The <em>Hacks </em>star gave the cameras a message while heading into the SAG Awards. </p>
    5/20

    Poppy Liu Throws a Peace Sign

    The Hacks star gave the cameras a message while heading into the SAG Awards.

  • <p><em>The Morning Show </em>costars Desean Terry and Karen Pittman reunited on the red carpet. </p>
    6/20

    A <i>Morning Show</i> Reunion

    The Morning Show costars Desean Terry and Karen Pittman reunited on the red carpet.

  • <p>Helen Mirren? More like Helen <em>Mirror</em>! The actress struck a pose alongside a cutout of a SAG Award statuette. </p>
    7/20

    Helen Mirren Goofs Off

    Helen Mirren? More like Helen Mirror! The actress struck a pose alongside a cutout of a SAG Award statuette.

  • <p>Fanning has <em>The Great</em>-est fashion sense. </p>
    8/20

    Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Style

    Fanning has The Great-est fashion sense.

  • <p>The <em>Hacks </em>star had a moment ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards. </p>
    9/20

    Carl Clemons-Hopkins Gives a Twirl

    The Hacks star had a moment ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards.

  • <p>Sidney and DeBose rocked bold colors and big smiles on the red carpet. </p>
    10/20

    Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose Brighten Up the Red Carpet

    Sidney and DeBose rocked bold colors and big smiles on the red carpet.

  • <p><em>Ozark </em>star Harner let us know that <em>Only Murders in the Building</em>'s Ryan was a one to watch at the SAG Awards. </p>
    11/20

    Jason Butler Harner Gets to the Point with Amy Ryan

    Ozark star Harner let us know that Only Murders in the Building's Ryan was a one to watch at the SAG Awards.

  • <p>Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker shared a sweet kiss. </p>
    12/20

    Vanessa Hudgens Steals a Smooch

    Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker shared a sweet kiss.

  • <p>It's a <em>Romy and Michele </em>reunion for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who looked "so cute" while meeting Fran Drescher. </p>
    13/20

    A Major '90s Moment

    It's a Romy and Michele reunion for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who looked "so cute" while meeting Fran Drescher.

  • <p>Bardley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a warm embrace inside the venue.</p>
    14/20

    The <i>A Star Is Born</i> Reunion We Were Waiting For

    Bardley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a warm embrace inside the venue.

  • <p><em>House of Gucci </em>star Hayek got our attention in a glamorous pink Gucci gown and matching sheer, elbow-length gloves. </p>
    15/20

    Salma Hayek Grabs the Camera

    House of Gucci star Hayek got our attention in a glamorous pink Gucci gown and matching sheer, elbow-length gloves.

  • <p>Helen Mirren met the stars of <em>King Richard</em>, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith. </p>
    16/20

    The King Meets the Dame

    Helen Mirren met the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith.

  • <p>Nothin' but a bunch of <em>Hacks </em>here! Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs hugged it out on the red carpet.</p>
    17/20

    The Happy Cast of <i>Hacks</i>

    Nothin' but a bunch of Hacks here! Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs hugged it out on the red carpet.

  • <p><em>The Chair </em>actress Sandra Oh posed for a pic with <em>Don't Look Up</em>'s Tyler Perry. </p>
    18/20

    Greeting [Sandra] Oh-MG

    The Chair actress Sandra Oh posed for a pic with Don't Look Up's Tyler Perry.

  • <p>Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe goofed around with their <em>Belfast </em>costar, Jude Hill. </p>
    19/20

    Making a Point

    Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe goofed around with their Belfast costar, Jude Hill.

  • <p>HoYeon Jung got emotional after winning the SAG Award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in <em>Squid Game</em>. </p>
    20/20

    Giving Happy Tears

    HoYeon Jung got emotional after winning the SAG Award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in Squid Game.

<p>It's impossible to name a more iconic (or talented) trio than Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington. </p>
<p>Washington stunned in a bright yellow <a href="https://people.com/style/sag-awards-2022-kerry-washington-yellow-gown-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Celia Kritharioti gown" class="link ">Celia Kritharioti gown</a>, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday night. </p>
<p>The <em>Squid Game </em>cast paused on the red carpet to take a selfie. </p>
<p>When your nails match your ensemble so perfectly, you simply <em>must </em>show them off, which is was Erivo did on the red carpet. </p>
<p>The <em>Hacks </em>star gave the cameras a message while heading into the SAG Awards. </p>
<p><em>The Morning Show </em>costars Desean Terry and Karen Pittman reunited on the red carpet. </p>
<p>Helen Mirren? More like Helen <em>Mirror</em>! The actress struck a pose alongside a cutout of a SAG Award statuette. </p>
<p>Fanning has <em>The Great</em>-est fashion sense. </p>
<p>The <em>Hacks </em>star had a moment ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards. </p>
<p>Sidney and DeBose rocked bold colors and big smiles on the red carpet. </p>
<p><em>Ozark </em>star Harner let us know that <em>Only Murders in the Building</em>'s Ryan was a one to watch at the SAG Awards. </p>
<p>Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker shared a sweet kiss. </p>
<p>It's a <em>Romy and Michele </em>reunion for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who looked "so cute" while meeting Fran Drescher. </p>
<p>Bardley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a warm embrace inside the venue.</p>
<p><em>House of Gucci </em>star Hayek got our attention in a glamorous pink Gucci gown and matching sheer, elbow-length gloves. </p>
<p>Helen Mirren met the stars of <em>King Richard</em>, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith. </p>
<p>Nothin' but a bunch of <em>Hacks </em>here! Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs hugged it out on the red carpet.</p>
<p><em>The Chair </em>actress Sandra Oh posed for a pic with <em>Don't Look Up</em>'s Tyler Perry. </p>
<p>Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe goofed around with their <em>Belfast </em>costar, Jude Hill. </p>
<p>HoYeon Jung got emotional after winning the SAG Award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in <em>Squid Game</em>. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

See Kerry Washington, the cast of Squid Game and more let loose at the 2022 SAG Awards

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Costner Reflects on Bodyguard Costar Whitney Houston at SAG Awards: 'We'll Never Forget'

    Kevin Costner stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards where he recalled working with Whitney Houston on the 1992 film

  • SAG Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

    “CODA,” “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” led the ensemble winners in film and TV as the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on Sunday, Feb. 27. Held this year at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar, the ceremony was broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be […]

  • 'A tricky day to celebrate': Andrew Garfield, Brian Cox, Lady Gaga support Ukraine at SAG Awards

    A handful of stars voiced their support for Ukraine at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

  • Piper Perabo teases Kevin Costner love story 'kicking into gear' on Yellowstone at SAG Awards

    "We're turning up the heat," Perabo said of Summer Higgins and John Dutton's romance. "It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc