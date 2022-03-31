Gigi Hadid Takes a Lunch Break in N.Y.C., Plus Elisabeth Moss, Iggy Azalea and More

<p>Gigi Hadid takes a break from filming a Maybelline commercial to eat a slice of pizza while on set in N.Y.C. on March 30.</p>
<p>Elisabeth Moss shoots a scene with costar O-T Fagbenle on the set of <em>The</em> <em>Handmaid's Tale</em> in Toronto on March 29.</p>
<p>Iggy Azalea takes horseback riding lessons in Malibu the morning of March 29.</p>
<p>Bradley Cooper leaves his office and hits the streets of N.Y.C. on March 30.</p>
<p>Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the <em>Enchanted</em> sequel <em>Disenchanted </em>on March 29.</p>
<p>Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29. </p>
<p>Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. </em></p>
<p>Rachel Brosnahan films <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29. </p>
<p>Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29. </p>
<p>Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.</p>
<p>Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30. </p>
<p>Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29. </p>
<p>Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29. </p>
<p>Mads Mikkelsen attends the <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore</em> world premiere in London on March 29. </p>
<p>Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore</em> world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.</p>
<p>Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film <em>Shirley</em> on March 28.</p>
<p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.</p>
<p>Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/HDZsCxkykLTLLByLpC8Qst-?domain=streaklinks.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dream to Venture" class="link ">Dream to Venture</a> event on March 28.</p>
<p>Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for <em>Harold and the Purple Crayon</em> in Atlanta on March 28.</p>
<p>Lana Condor stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> to chat about being <a href="https://people.com/movies/lana-condor-says-it-feels-surreal-to-be-engaged-im-just-so-happy-and-grateful/#:~:text=Lana%2520Condor%2520can't%2520wait,says%2520feels%2520so%2520%2522surreal.%2522" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newly engaged" class="link ">newly engaged</a> and working on <em>Moonshot</em> in N.Y.C. on March 28.</p>
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's <em>Plaza Suite</em> on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.</p>
<p>Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.</p>
<p>Oscar Isaac leaves <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. early on March 29.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.</p>
<p>Also at the opening night of <em>Plaza Suite</em>: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.</p>
<p>A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's <em>American Song Contest</em> red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.</p>
<p>Kelly Clarkson also hit the <em>American Song Contest</em> red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.</p>
<p>Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain. </p>
<p>Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, <em>Humble Quest. </em></p>
<p>Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical <em>S</em><em>UFFS</em> at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.</p>
<p>Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of <em>The Northman</em> presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.</p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.</p>
<p>A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.</p>
<p>Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.</p>
<p>Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of <em>Funny Girl</em> on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.</p>
<p>Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.</p>
<p>Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.</p>
<p>Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.</p>
<p>Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show <em>Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls</em> at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.</p>
<p>Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.</p>
<p>Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of <em>ANN</em> at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.</p>
<p>G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.</p>
<p>Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.</p>
<p>David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.</p>
<p>Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album <em>Higher </em>at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.</p>
<p>Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.</p>
<p>Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.</p>
<p>Olivia Colman starts filming for <em>Empire of Light</em> in Margate on March 25.</p>
<p>Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.</p>
<p><em>Selling Sunset</em>'s Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.</p>
<p>Will Smith presents an award to his <em>King Richard</em> costar <a href="https://people.com/podcasts/how-aunjanue-ellis-fought-for-her-king-richard-role-over-more-famous-actors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aunjanue Ellis" class="link ">Aunjanue Ellis</a> at the 15th Annual <a href="https://people.com/movies/will-smith-surprises-king-richard-costar-aunjanue-ellis-at-essence-black-women-in-hollywood-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards" class="link ">ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards</a> Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on March 24 in L.A.</p>
<p>In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.</p>
<p>Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's <em>Atlanta</em> season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.</p>
<p>Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the <em>Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film)</em> premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.</p>
<p>The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her <em>Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film)</em> premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.</p>
<p>Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.</p>
<p>Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.</p>
<p>Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of <em>Infinite Storm</em> in N.Y.C. on March 24. </p>
<p>Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.</p>
<p>Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.</p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade during their <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-caribbean-tour-2022-photos/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Caribbean tour" class="link ">2022 Caribbean tour</a> on March 24 in Kingston, Jamaica.</p>
<p>Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.</p>
<p>Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.</p>
<p>Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's <em>Moonshot</em> at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of <em>Law & Order: Special Victims Unit</em> on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.</p>
<p>Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A <em>Bridgerton</em> Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery. </p>
<p><em>Halo</em> series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.</p>
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.</p>
<p>Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's <em>Moonshot</em> at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24. </p>
<p><em>Euphoria</em> star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner stops by the 818 Bar at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood Monday to enjoy a cocktail made with none other than her tequila as she checks out the immersive pop-up retail and social hub.</p>
<p>Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23. </p>
<p>Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make their way to N.Y.C.'s NBC Studios on March 23.</p>
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González premiere their new film, <em>Ambulance, </em>on March 23 in London. </p>
<p>Another day, another <em>Morbius</em> premiere for Jared Leto, who debuts his movie in Madrid on March 23. </p>
<p><em>Cobra Kai</em>'s Jacob Bertrand brings smiles to cleft-affected karate students in Mexico during a March 18 visit with Smile Train.</p>
<p>Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the <em>Bridgerton</em> season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.</p>
<p><em>Bridgerton</em> creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.</p>
<p>Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22. </p>
<p>Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd. </p>
