34 Best Teacher Gifts to Thank Them for All They've Done

Because they deserve the sweetest gifts of all.

<p>Now more than ever, there's one thing we can all agree on: Teachers rock. Whether it’s in the classroom, on the playground, or through a computer screen, teachers play a major role in our kids’ lives. When a simple "thank you" just isn't enough to show your family's appreciation for all the hard work they put in, a small end-of-the-year gift is the perfect way to express your gratitude.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g29314028/best-personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Personalized gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Personalized gifts</a> are always a big hit. A stamp or bag with their name on it means it will never get lost (or borrowed!). Because we <em>know</em> teachers need their caffeine fix, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24534196/coffee-lover-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for coffee-lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for coffee-lovers</a> (like an extra-large travel mug!) will keep them fully fueled for long days of teaching. </p><p>Do they have a classroom library? Leave your legacy with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g2556/classic-childrens-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic children's books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic children's books</a> that will remind her/him of you always. An uncommon gift like a weighted face mask is unexpected and super useful. Add a tag that says “Get some rest this summer!” for a funny way to wrap up the school year.</p><p>Celebrate the teachers in your life who go above and beyond every day—and move to the head of the class—with these best teacher gifts they’ll love. </p>
<p><strong>BlueSparrowDesignsCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F707883309%2Fpersonalized-gift-for-teacher-teacher&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this mug personalized, but it's hilarious too. The message emblazoned on the front reads "I Teach Tiny Humans."</p>
Personalized Teacher Mug

Not only is this mug personalized, but it's hilarious too. The message emblazoned on the front reads "I Teach Tiny Humans."

<p><strong>TheStampPress</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F607143299%2Fcustom-teacher-gift-from-the-desk-of&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What cuter gift is there? This stamp will come in handy for years to come—and the adorable cartoon design is sure to make them laugh.</p>
Custom Teacher Gift

What cuter gift is there? This stamp will come in handy for years to come—and the adorable cartoon design is sure to make them laugh.

<p><strong>OakLaneStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F598163371%2Fteach-love-inspire-bracelet-custom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The words "Teach, Love, Inspire" are inscribed on this sweet bracelet. On the inner side, you can add your favorite teacher's name for a truly personalized gift.</p>
Teach, Love, Inspire Bracelet

The words "Teach, Love, Inspire" are inscribed on this sweet bracelet. On the inner side, you can add your favorite teacher's name for a truly personalized gift.

<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0725C7K16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fill-in-the-blank book is an easy way to encourage your kids to express their feelings. It's a true gift from the heart!</p>
Why You're the Best Teacher Ever Book

A fill-in-the-blank book is an easy way to encourage your kids to express their feelings. It's a true gift from the heart!

<p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.countryliving.com/collections/spring-2020/products/bag-totes-ma-goats-large-tote-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teachers have lots of stuff. This spacious 18-inch carry-all is sure to bring a smile.</p>
Tote Bag

Teachers have lots of stuff. This spacious 18-inch carry-all is sure to bring a smile.

<p><strong>Starbucks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0788BZXR4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your teacher's mornings a breeze with a month's worth of recyclable K-Cup pods.</p>
Starbucks Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods

Make your teacher's mornings a breeze with a month's worth of recyclable K-Cup pods.

<p><strong>WordsOnWallsDesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$7.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F523393236%2Fteacher-gift-printable-personalised&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spell out your gratitude for them! This sweet print makes it easy.</p>
Personalized Teacher Definition Print

Spell out your gratitude for them! This sweet print makes it easy.

<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0143HEF8S/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can't get over this sweet bookmark—or the fact that it's actually an Amazon gift card. We love a gift that's thoughtful <em>and</em> practical!</p>
Amazon $25 Gift Card as a Bookmark

We can't get over this sweet bookmark—or the fact that it's actually an Amazon gift card. We love a gift that's thoughtful and practical!

<p><strong>OOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NKPP447?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
OOLY, Color Write Fountain Pens - Set of 8

<p><strong>APG Sales & Distribution</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1943200084?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teachers of younger children will flip for this incredibly sweet book.</p>
Because I Had a Teacher Book

Teachers of younger children will flip for this incredibly sweet book.

<p><strong>SHPplanners</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$37.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F527332411%2F2018-2019-teacher-planner-2018-2019&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him or her stay organized with this charming planner, designed especially for educators.</p>
Floral Teacher Planner

Help him or her stay organized with this charming planner, designed especially for educators.

<p><strong>MoonwakeDesignsCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F532220454%2Fpersonalized-teacher-gifts-back-to&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This clever, personalized gift is ideal for storing pencils, markers, or even makeup.</p>
Personalized Teacher Bag

This clever, personalized gift is ideal for storing pencils, markers, or even makeup.

<p><strong>Draper James</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.42</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q246J2K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line will adore this notepad and sticky note set. Those adorable, all-season colors have us smitten!</p>
Draper James Magnolia Sticky Notepad Set

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line will adore this notepad and sticky note set. Those adorable, all-season colors have us smitten!

<p><strong>Sportigift</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PTZPYYM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, those "apples" are actually bath bombs. This is an adorable way to encourage your child's teacher to take a little time for herself!</p>
Apple Bath Bombs

Yes, those "apples" are actually bath bombs. This is an adorable way to encourage your child's teacher to take a little time for herself!

<p><strong>StampByMeStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F693166649%2Fteacher-stamp-custom-teacher-stamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let them stamp all the books in their classroom with this fantastic custom version. "Read it, love it, return it" will become their mantra!</p>
Custom Teacher Stamp

Let them stamp all the books in their classroom with this fantastic custom version. "Read it, love it, return it" will become their mantra!

<p><strong>Gravity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C62RHLF/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sleep mask is manufactured by the same company that makes those weighted blankets everyone's talking about. What better way to give your favorite teacher some much-needed shut-eye? </p>
Weighted Sleep Mask

This sleep mask is manufactured by the same company that makes those weighted blankets everyone's talking about. What better way to give your favorite teacher some much-needed shut-eye?

<p><strong>Corkcicle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075RGVSF1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep her caffeinated with this cool tumbler that she can fill with coffee or tea.</p>
Corkcicle Tumbler

Keep her caffeinated with this cool tumbler that she can fill with coffee or tea.

<p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fmothers-day-gifts-stationery%2FMIN-ZSC-PST%2Fteachers-pencil&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's no denying it: This notepad is chic <em>and</em> incredibly useful.</p>
Customized Notepad

There's no denying it: This notepad is chic and incredibly useful.

<p><strong>A+ Teacher Collection</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.37</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B001AU461S/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Admit it: You're excited about this pencil planter already! Add your favorite blooms, and you've got a perfect gift in no time.</p>
Pencil Planter

Admit it: You're excited about this pencil planter already! Add your favorite blooms, and you've got a perfect gift in no time.

<p><strong>StudioInktvis</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.22</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F530974949%2Fteacher-enamel-pin-gift-idea-great-as&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I am a teacher. What is your superpower?" We couldn't agree more!</p>
Enamel Pin Gift Idea

"I am a teacher. What is your superpower?" We couldn't agree more!

<p><strong>Buildinest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S6PNDWW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn't matter if they teach music, history, art, or history—odds are, your kid's teacher needs a glass of wine! Here's the cutest way to wrap a bottle.</p>
Wine Bag

It doesn't matter if they teach music, history, art, or history—odds are, your kid's teacher needs a glass of wine! Here's the cutest way to wrap a bottle.

<p><strong>Charmoly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SZM7SSN/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this cute bag with your teacher's favorite treats and any other useful "necessities."</p>
Teacher Survival Kit Bag

Fill this cute bag with your teacher's favorite treats and any other useful "necessities."

<p><strong>BALORAY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016NTJK2A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lunch box features a fun design and organizer pockets, so she'll be all set for the cafeteria.</p>
Striped Lunch Bag

This lunch box features a fun design and organizer pockets, so she'll be all set for the cafeteria.

<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0792KTHKJ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether for the classroom or the home, a smart speaker with Alexa technology will be an unexpected (and much appreciated!) gift. </p>
Echo Dot

Whether for the classroom or the home, a smart speaker with Alexa technology will be an unexpected (and much appreciated!) gift.

<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F277621088%2Fthank-you-most-kindly-candle-greeting&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't your average candle: It can be customized with a special message.</p>
Teacher Appreciation Candle

This isn't your average candle: It can be customized with a special message.

<p>americangreetings.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.americangreetings.com/detail/gifts/everyday/eccolo-marble-desk-size-journal/pn/prod3035" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the look of this chic and understated journal with a black marble design.</p>
Eccolo Marble Desk-Size Journal

We love the look of this chic and understated journal with a black marble design.

<p><strong>Obliviscar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JMLDKHP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>From lesson plans to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/best-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inspiring quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">inspiring quotes</a>, teachers can share messages with their students on this fun letter board. Consider leaving your own sweet greeting before you wrap it up!</p>
Felt Letter Board

From lesson plans to inspiring quotes, teachers can share messages with their students on this fun letter board. Consider leaving your own sweet greeting before you wrap it up!

<p><strong>RETRO51</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0002HT6Q0/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A red pen is a staple in every teacher's arsenal. </p>
Rollerball Red Pen

A red pen is a staple in every teacher's arsenal.

<p><strong>O.RIYA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.96</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01H18UJ8Q/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This engraved bracelet for teachers is something she'll never forget.</p>
Engraved Teacher Bracelet

This engraved bracelet for teachers is something she'll never forget.

<p>worldmarket.com</p><p><strong>$7.92</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Fmini%2Bsucculent%2Bcement%2Bpots%2Bset%2Bof%2B4.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn the teacher's desk into a zen zone with a set of mini succulents. Add a "Thank you for helping me grow!" tag for a sweet finishing touch.</p>
Mini Succulents

Turn the teacher's desk into a zen zone with a set of mini succulents. Add a "Thank you for helping me grow!" tag for a sweet finishing touch.

<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079L57DDQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cookbook comes with easy weeknight recipes even teachers on the go have time for.</p>
200 Simple Weeknight Suppers Cookbook

This cookbook comes with easy weeknight recipes even teachers on the go have time for.

<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbourbon-pecan-pie-filling&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet-as-pie gift is perfect for the teacher who loves to bake. </p>
Bourbon Pecan Pie Filling

This sweet-as-pie gift is perfect for the teacher who loves to bake.

<p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VK5SG46?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.24454920%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Six products—from cuticle cream to lip balm—come in a handy tin.</p>
Burt's Bees Gift Set

Six products—from cuticle cream to lip balm—come in a handy tin.

<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F212567161%2Fcustom-coaster-set-of-4-4-x-4-tumbled&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg24454920%2Fbest-teacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set of stone coasters will add a personal touch to any teacher's home. </p>
Custom Coasters

This set of stone coasters will add a personal touch to any teacher's home.

