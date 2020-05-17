34 Best Teacher Gifts to Thank Them for All They've Done

34 Best Teacher Gifts to Thank Them for All They've DoneCountry LivingMay 17, 2020, 1:01 a.m. UTCBecause they deserve the sweetest gifts of all.From Country Living34 Best Teacher Gifts to Thank Them for All They've DoneNow more than ever, there's one thing we can all agree on: Teachers rock. Whether it’s in the classroom, on the playground, or through a computer screen, teachers play a major role in our kids’ lives. When a simple "thank you" just isn't enough to show your family's appreciation for all the hard work they put in, a small end-of-the-year gift is the perfect way to express your gratitude.Personalized gifts are always a big hit. A stamp or bag with their name on it means it will never get lost (or borrowed!). Because we know teachers need their caffeine fix, gifts for coffee-lovers (like an extra-large travel mug!) will keep them fully fueled for long days of teaching. Do they have a classroom library? Leave your legacy with classic children's books that will remind her/him of you always. An uncommon gift like a weighted face mask is unexpected and super useful. Add a tag that says “Get some rest this summer!” for a funny way to wrap up the school year.Celebrate the teachers in your life who go above and beyond every day—and move to the head of the class—with these best teacher gifts they’ll love. Personalized Teacher MugBlueSparrowDesignsCoetsy.com$26.55Shop NowNot only is this mug personalized, but it's hilarious too. The message emblazoned on the front reads "I Teach Tiny Humans."Custom Teacher GiftTheStampPressetsy.com$39.00Shop NowWhat cuter gift is there? This stamp will come in handy for years to come—and the adorable cartoon design is sure to make them laugh.Scroll to continue with contentAdTeach, Love, Inspire BraceletOakLaneStudioetsy.com$16.00Shop NowThe words "Teach, Love, Inspire" are inscribed on this sweet bracelet. On the inner side, you can add your favorite teacher's name for a truly personalized gift.Why You're the Best Teacher Ever BookKnock Knockamazon.com$11.77Shop NowA fill-in-the-blank book is an easy way to encourage your kids to express their feelings. It's a true gift from the heart!Tote Bagcountryliving.com$19.00Shop NowTeachers have lots of stuff. This spacious 18-inch carry-all is sure to bring a smile.Starbucks Breakfast Blend K-Cup PodsStarbucksamazon.com$21.99Shop NowMake your teacher's mornings a breeze with a month's worth of recyclable K-Cup pods.Personalized Teacher Definition PrintWordsOnWallsDesignsetsy.com$7.18Shop NowSpell out your gratitude for them! This sweet print makes it easy.Amazon $25 Gift Card as a BookmarkAmazonamazon.com$25.00Shop NowWe can't get over this sweet bookmark—or the fact that it's actually an Amazon gift card. We love a gift that's thoughtful and practical!OOLY, Color Write Fountain Pens - Set of 8OOLYamazon.com$15.99Shop NowBecause I Had a Teacher BookAPG Sales & Distributionamazon.com$7.29Shop NowTeachers of younger children will flip for this incredibly sweet book.Floral Teacher PlannerSHPplannersetsy.com$37.50Shop NowHelp him or her stay organized with this charming planner, designed especially for educators.Personalized Teacher BagMoonwakeDesignsCoetsy.com$16.00Shop NowThis clever, personalized gift is ideal for storing pencils, markers, or even makeup.Draper James Magnolia Sticky Notepad SetDraper Jamesamazon.com$18.42Shop NowFans of Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line will adore this notepad and sticky note set. Those adorable, all-season colors have us smitten!Apple Bath BombsSportigiftamazon.com$19.99Shop NowYes, those "apples" are actually bath bombs. This is an adorable way to encourage your child's teacher to take a little time for herself!Custom Teacher StampStampByMeStudioetsy.com$14.99Shop NowLet them stamp all the books in their classroom with this fantastic custom version. "Read it, love it, return it" will become their mantra!Weighted Sleep MaskGravityamazon.com$31.00Shop NowThis sleep mask is manufactured by the same company that makes those weighted blankets everyone's talking about. What better way to give your favorite teacher some much-needed shut-eye? Corkcicle TumblerCorkcicleamazon.com$24.95Shop NowKeep her caffeinated with this cool tumbler that she can fill with coffee or tea.Customized NotepadMintedminted.com$35.00Shop NowThere's no denying it: This notepad is chic and incredibly useful.Pencil PlanterA+ Teacher Collectionamazon.com$22.37Shop NowAdmit it: You're excited about this pencil planter already! Add your favorite blooms, and you've got a perfect gift in no time.Enamel Pin Gift IdeaStudioInktvisetsy.com$11.22Shop Now"I am a teacher. What is your superpower?" We couldn't agree more!Wine BagBuildinestamazon.com$9.99Shop NowIt doesn't matter if they teach music, history, art, or history—odds are, your kid's teacher needs a glass of wine! Here's the cutest way to wrap a bottle.Teacher Survival Kit BagCharmolyamazon.com$12.99Shop NowFill this cute bag with your teacher's favorite treats and any other useful "necessities."Striped Lunch BagBALORAYamazon.com$13.99Shop NowThis lunch box features a fun design and organizer pockets, so she'll be all set for the cafeteria.Echo DotAmazonamazon.com$24.99Shop NowWhether for the classroom or the home, a smart speaker with Alexa technology will be an unexpected (and much appreciated!) gift. Teacher Appreciation Candleetsy.com$23.00Shop NowThis isn't your average candle: It can be customized with a special message.Eccolo Marble Desk-Size Journalamericangreetings.com$24.00Shop NowWe love the look of this chic and understated journal with a black marble design.Felt Letter BoardObliviscaramazon.com$21.99Shop NowFrom lesson plans to inspiring quotes, teachers can share messages with their students on this fun letter board. Consider leaving your own sweet greeting before you wrap it up!Rollerball Red PenRETRO51amazon.com$20.00Shop NowA red pen is a staple in every teacher's arsenal. Engraved Teacher BraceletO.RIYAamazon.com$12.96Shop NowThis engraved bracelet for teachers is something she'll never forget.Mini Succulentsworldmarket.com$7.92Shop NowTurn the teacher's desk into a zen zone with a set of mini succulents. Add a "Thank you for helping me grow!" tag for a sweet finishing touch.200 Simple Weeknight Suppers Cookbookamazon.com$16.99Shop NowThis cookbook comes with easy weeknight recipes even teachers on the go have time for.Bourbon Pecan Pie FillingUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$21.00Shop NowThis sweet-as-pie gift is perfect for the teacher who loves to bake. Burt's Bees Gift SetBurt's Beesamazon.com$24.75Shop NowSix products—from cuticle cream to lip balm—come in a handy tin.Custom Coastersetsy.com$22.00Shop NowThis set of stone coasters will add a personal touch to any teacher's home.