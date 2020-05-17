34 Best Teacher Gifts to Thank Them for All They've Done

Now more than ever, there's one thing we can all agree on: Teachers rock. Whether it’s in the classroom, on the playground, or through a computer screen, teachers play a major role in our kids’ lives. When a simple "thank you" just isn't enough to show your family's appreciation for all the hard work they put in, a small end-of-the-year gift is the perfect way to express your gratitude.



Personalized gifts are always a big hit. A stamp or bag with their name on it means it will never get lost (or borrowed!). Because we know teachers need their caffeine fix, gifts for coffee-lovers (like an extra-large travel mug!) will keep them fully fueled for long days of teaching.

Do they have a classroom library? Leave your legacy with classic children's books that will remind her/him of you always. An uncommon gift like a weighted face mask is unexpected and super useful. Add a tag that says “Get some rest this summer!” for a funny way to wrap up the school year.

Celebrate the teachers in your life who go above and beyond every day—and move to the head of the class—with these best teacher gifts they’ll love.