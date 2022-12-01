32 Gifts for Godparents That'll Show How Much You Appreciate Them

  32 Gifts for Godparents That'll Show How Much You Appreciate Them

You've heard the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child." Part of being a parent is choosing who will be a part of that village, including family members, friends, nannies, church leaders, teachers, and so many others. One important part of your support network? Your child's godparents. Choosing someone to be a godparent means that person will support your child or children as they grow up, and if you're religious, they might also be part of your child's spiritual upbringing. Suffice it to say, they deserve a great godparent gift. 

Godfathers and godmothers play a significant role during religious events in a child's life, including their baptism, confirmation, and First Communion. But in addition to religious events, godparents often show up to be a part of their godchild's big moments, like birthday parties, graduations, and someday, maybe even their wedding. 

Whether you're looking for a gift to help you pop the question or a gift that recognizes the special role they play in your family, these gifts for godparents are the perfect way to show them your appreciation. We've rounded up some of the best ideas, from Christian gifts to gifts that let them show off their special status as godparent.
    32 Gifts for Godparents That'll Show How Much You Appreciate Them

    You've heard the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child." Part of being a parent is choosing who will be a part of that village, including family members, friends, nannies, church leaders, teachers, and so many others. One important part of your support network? Your child's godparents. Choosing someone to be a godparent means that person will support your child or children as they grow up, and if you're religious, they might also be part of your child's spiritual upbringing. Suffice it to say, they deserve a great godparent gift.

    Godfathers     and godmothers play a significant role during religious events in a child's life, including their baptism, confirmation, and First Communion. But in addition to religious events, godparents often show up to be a part of their godchild's big moments, like birthday parties, graduations, and someday, maybe even their wedding.

    Whether you're looking for a gift to help you pop the question or a gift that recognizes the special role they play in your family, these gifts for godparents are the perfect way to show them your appreciation. We've rounded up some of the best ideas, from Christian gifts to gifts that let them show off their special status as godparent.

  Guardian Angel Figure

Willow Tree

amazon.com

31.00

Much like guardian angels, godparents watch over their godchildren, offering them guidance and protecting them from harm. This beautifully crafted figurine perfectly symbolizes the importance of that new role.
    Guardian Angel Figure

    Willow Tree

    amazon.com

    31.00

    Shop Now

    Much like guardian angels, godparents watch over their godchildren, offering them guidance and protecting them from harm. This beautifully crafted figurine perfectly symbolizes the importance of that new role.

  Godparents Print

AdornMyWall

etsy.com

$5.36

It may be a good idea to have tissues handy when you hand over this touching gift: this heartwarming poem is bound to move them to tears.
    Godparents Print

    AdornMyWall

    etsy.com

    $5.36

    Shop Now

    It may be a good idea to have tissues handy when you hand over this touching gift: this heartwarming poem is bound to move them to tears.

  Pint and Stemless Wine Glass Gift Set

Movies On Glass

amazon.com

$49.95

If they're big movie buffs, then they'll love these specialty glasses which give a nod to arguably the most famous godfather and godmother in cinematic history.
    Pint and Stemless Wine Glass Gift Set

    Movies On Glass

    amazon.com

    $49.95

    Shop Now

    If they're big movie buffs, then they'll love these specialty glasses which give a nod to arguably the most famous godfather and godmother in cinematic history.

  Personalized Godparent Sweatshirt

AllOccasionsThreads

etsy.com

$38.25

They're not regular godparents, they're cool godparents. Let them show it off with these fashionable minimalist sweatshirts.
    Personalized Godparent Sweatshirt

    AllOccasionsThreads

    etsy.com

    $38.25

    Shop Now

    They're not regular godparents, they're cool godparents. Let them show it off with these fashionable minimalist sweatshirts.

  Heart Shaped Ring Holder

uncommongoods.com

$32.00

This heart-shaped ceramic dish is the perfect way to say "I love you." Your child's godparent will think of you and smile each time they see it.
    Heart Shaped Ring Holder

    uncommongoods.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    This heart-shaped ceramic dish is the perfect way to say "I love you." Your child's godparent will think of you and smile each time they see it.

  Keepsake Mosaic Cross

The Grandparent Gift Co.

amazon.com

$17.99

This gift is sure to bring a tear to their eye (in a good way!). This handmade mosaic glass cross comes with a heartfelt message about how grateful you and your child are.
    Keepsake Mosaic Cross

    The Grandparent Gift Co.

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    This gift is sure to bring a tear to their eye (in a good way!). This handmade mosaic glass cross comes with a heartfelt message about how grateful you and your child are.

  Personalized Coffee Mug Set

BlueLionDesignShop

etsy.com

$25.99

You can't go wrong with matching mugs for your kid's godparents — especially when they're personalized!
    Personalized Coffee Mug Set

    BlueLionDesignShop

    etsy.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    You can't go wrong with matching mugs for your kid's godparents — especially when they're personalized!

  "Because I Love You Godmother" Wire Bangle Bracelet

Alex and Ani

amazon.com

$18.00

This bangle bracelet has a charm that says "godmother" on one side and "my guardian angel" on the other. How cute is that?
    "Because I Love You Godmother" Wire Bangle Bracelet

    Alex and Ani

    amazon.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    This bangle bracelet has a charm that says "godmother" on one side and "my guardian angel" on the other. How cute is that?

  Personalized Godparent Art Canvas

LuckyTusk

etsy.com

$28.00

This thoughtful canvas for a godmother or godfather is a great way to gift something personal that also acts as a colorful piece of artwork to hang anywhere.
    Personalized Godparent Art Canvas

    LuckyTusk

    etsy.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    This thoughtful canvas for a godmother or godfather is a great way to gift something personal that also acts as a colorful piece of artwork to hang anywhere.

  Customized Scripture Engraved Bible Cover

904Cover

etsy.com

$47.99

If religion is important to you and your family, then part of a godparent's role will likely be helping with your child's religious journey. They're sure to appreciate this personalized Bible cover with a special verse.
    Customized Scripture Engraved Bible Cover

    904Cover

    etsy.com

    $47.99

    Shop Now

    If religion is important to you and your family, then part of a godparent's role will likely be helping with your child's religious journey. They're sure to appreciate this personalized Bible cover with a special verse.

  Best Godmother Ever Succulent Pots

GIFTAGIRL

amazon.com

$23.79

For the Godmother who is already a total #PlantMom, these succulent pots are the best godparent gift. (Note: the plants are not included).
    Best Godmother Ever Succulent Pots

    GIFTAGIRL

    amazon.com

    $23.79

    Shop Now

    For the Godmother who is already a total #PlantMom, these succulent pots are the best godparent gift. (Note: the plants are not included).

  Godmother/Godchild Handprint Frame

The Grandparent Gift Co.

amazon.com

$24.99

Add a nice DIY detail from the godchild themselves with this handprint wall hanging.
    Godmother/Godchild Handprint Frame

    The Grandparent Gift Co.

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Add a nice DIY detail from the godchild themselves with this handprint wall hanging.

  Godmother Puzzle

TwoCrewDesign

amazon.com

$5.90

A unique and fun way to ask the godparents-to-be if they're up for the challenge.
    Godmother Puzzle

    TwoCrewDesign

    amazon.com

    $5.90

    Shop Now

    A unique and fun way to ask the godparents-to-be if they're up for the challenge.

  Awaken And Refresh Shower Steamers [Focus - Orange & Mint]

uncommongoods.com

$15.00
    Awaken And Refresh Shower Steamers [Focus - Orange & Mint]

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

  Godparent Personalized Wood Angel Ornament

Personalization Mall

personalizationmall.com

$8.99

Honor the woman you chose to be your kid's real life guardian angel with a beautiful, personalized angel ornament for her Christmas tree.
    Godparent Personalized Wood Angel Ornament

    Personalization Mall

    personalizationmall.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Honor the woman you chose to be your kid's real life guardian angel with a beautiful, personalized angel ornament for her Christmas tree.

  Godparents Wine Bag

Doreen's Boutique

amazon.com

$9.99

Ask them to be your child's godparents with this festive and cute drawstring bag that can hold a bottle of their favorite spirit.
    Godparents Wine Bag

    Doreen's Boutique

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Ask them to be your child's godparents with this festive and cute drawstring bag that can hold a bottle of their favorite spirit.

  Tea Bag Hand Holder

Whitney Simpkins

uncommongoods.com

$14.00

In a way, godparents are an extra set of hands to help guide your child through life. There's no better way to show that than with these gorgeous holders. They're meant to hold teabags, but could also be trinket holders.
    Tea Bag Hand Holder

    Whitney Simpkins

    uncommongoods.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    In a way, godparents are an extra set of hands to help guide your child through life. There's no better way to show that than with these gorgeous holders. They're meant to hold teabags, but could also be trinket holders.

  Godparents Christmas Ornament

VILIGHT

amazon.com

$15.87

Show them how much they mean to your family with this sweet keepsake ornament.
    Godparents Christmas Ornament

    VILIGHT

    amazon.com

    $15.87

    Shop Now

    Show them how much they mean to your family with this sweet keepsake ornament.

  Personalized Bracelet

BrielleBelle

etsy.com

$26.10

Gift one or an entire stack of these beautiful bangles, available in gold, rose gold, silver, or black, with a meaningful message to the godmother of your child.
    Personalized Bracelet

    BrielleBelle

    etsy.com

    $26.10

    Shop Now

    Gift one or an entire stack of these beautiful bangles, available in gold, rose gold, silver, or black, with a meaningful message to the godmother of your child.

  Personalized Baby Baptism Wood Block

Palmetto Wood Shop

amazon.com

$35.95

Hand-crafted and customized, this wooden baptism block is a gorgeous momento for any godparent to get to celebrate the special day they shared with their godchild.
    Personalized Baby Baptism Wood Block

    Palmetto Wood Shop

    amazon.com

    $35.95

    Shop Now

    Hand-crafted and customized, this wooden baptism block is a gorgeous momento for any godparent to get to celebrate the special day they shared with their godchild.

  Fairy Godmother Shirt

ModParty

etsy.com

$13.59

For the godmother who is truly a real-life fairy godmother!
    Fairy Godmother Shirt

    ModParty

    etsy.com

    $13.59

    Shop Now

    For the godmother who is truly a real-life fairy godmother!

  Memory Keepsake Box

TimelessTreasuresUSA

etsy.com

$24.95

You can customize this keepsake box with the godchild's name, birthdate, and any other design you may want to include.
    Memory Keepsake Box

    TimelessTreasuresUSA

    etsy.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    You can customize this keepsake box with the godchild's name, birthdate, and any other design you may want to include.

  "Will You Be My Godparents?" Bracelets

Carrie Clover

amazon.com

$20.00

You know who you want to ask to be your child's godparents, but have you popped the question yet? If not, these simple bracelets are a beautiful way to ask them.
    "Will You Be My Godparents?" Bracelets

    Carrie Clover

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    You know who you want to ask to be your child's godparents, but have you popped the question yet? If not, these simple bracelets are a beautiful way to ask them.

  The Godfather Tie Clip

Sierra Metal Design

amazon.com

$18.23

Give this elegant metallic tie clip to the godfather before the ceremony so he can show it off at church.
    The Godfather Tie Clip

    Sierra Metal Design

    amazon.com

    $18.23

    Shop Now

    Give this elegant metallic tie clip to the godfather before the ceremony so he can show it off at church.

  Fishing Lure

sierrametaldesign

etsy.com

$7.98

If your godfather's a fisherman, then he'll love this thoughtful gift that weaves one of his passions with his new title.
    Fishing Lure

    sierrametaldesign

    etsy.com

    $7.98

    Shop Now

    If your godfather's a fisherman, then he'll love this thoughtful gift that weaves one of his passions with his new title.

  Godparents Box

BeforeTheRings

etsy.com

$49.60

A pair of T-shirts along with two personalized mugs for both godparents, all for less than $60 — now that's a great deal!
    Godparents Box

    BeforeTheRings

    etsy.com

    $49.60

    Shop Now

    A pair of T-shirts along with two personalized mugs for both godparents, all for less than $60 — now that's a great deal!

  Godfather Picture Frame

BoutiqueButterLu

etsy.com

$27.02

No one can resist an adorable photo of a baby, so slip your favorite shot of your little one into a personalized frame for your godfather to cherish forever.
    Godfather Picture Frame

    BoutiqueButterLu

    etsy.com

    $27.02

    Shop Now

    No one can resist an adorable photo of a baby, so slip your favorite shot of your little one into a personalized frame for your godfather to cherish forever.

  Godmother Clear Quartz Sterling Silver Necklace

Cream By Val

amazon.com

$28.99

The godmother of your child deserves something as elegant, timeless, and beautiful as she is, which makes this sterling silver necklace a no-brainer.
    Godmother Clear Quartz Sterling Silver Necklace

    Cream By Val

    amazon.com

    $28.99

    Shop Now

    The godmother of your child deserves something as elegant, timeless, and beautiful as she is, which makes this sterling silver necklace a no-brainer.

  Scrabble Godmother Frame

Mybuttonheart

etsy.com

$23.07

The Scrabble letters make this wall hanging so much fun. Personalize it, and gift as a memento that will remind them of their treasured relationship with their godchild.
    Scrabble Godmother Frame

    Mybuttonheart

    etsy.com

    $23.07

    Shop Now

    The Scrabble letters make this wall hanging so much fun. Personalize it, and gift as a memento that will remind them of their treasured relationship with their godchild.

  "Yoda Best" Godmother Mug

WilsonGifts

amazon.com

$16.99

If your child's godmother loves Baby Yoda (who doesn't!), she'll love this cute mug. Good news — there's also a version for 'Yoda Best' Godfather, so he can get in on the action too.
    "Yoda Best" Godmother Mug

    WilsonGifts

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    If your child's godmother loves Baby Yoda (who doesn't!), she'll love this cute mug. Good news — there's also a version for 'Yoda Best' Godfather, so he can get in on the action too.

  African Geometric Print Backpack Blue Backpack

RochellePorterDesign

etsy.com

$69.00

When the godparents have the kids for an afternoon, you can load everything they'll need into this beautiful brightly patterned backpack.
    African Geometric Print Backpack Blue Backpack

    RochellePorterDesign

    etsy.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    When the godparents have the kids for an afternoon, you can load everything they'll need into this beautiful brightly patterned backpack.

  Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

uncommongoods.com

$85.00
    Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

    uncommongoods.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

