32 Gifts for Godparents That'll Show How Much You Appreciate Them

Whether you grew up shopping in the aisles of these establishments or just heard about them in stories from parents and grandparents, you can’t help but get a nostalgic feeling when you see photos of these old stores, because nothing can ever replace the feeling of going down the aisles at the old five-and-dime. Founded in 1879 by Frank Winfield Woolworth, the company's first stores in Utica, New York, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania sold general merchandise and were called “five-and-dime’s” because everything sold for 10 cents or less. The chain grew quickly, and by 1905, Woolworth invited rival retailer chains (two were owned by his relatives!) to merge with him.