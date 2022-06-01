Gift One (or Two) of These Spooktacular Halloween Gifts to a Loved One

  • <p>Halloween gifts go way beyond the candy bars you typically hand out to kids. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to give out petrifying presents and ghastly gifts to your loved ones, especially if they're obsessed with the spooky holiday. That's why we're sharing the <strong>best Halloween gifts</strong> we've seen this year (no matter who's on the receiving end of your generous gesture). </p><p>Perhaps you're looking for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g225/hostess-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hostess gift" class="link ">hostess gift</a> for a friend or coworker who's throwing a festive get-together, or you want to make All-Hallows Eve a bit more special for your kids. Maybe it's a just-because gift basket for someone who counts Halloween as their favorite holiday, or it could be that you simply want to treat yourself (trick-or-treat yourself, that is). </p><p>So if you want to add a unique and fun flair to this "fangtastic" and "spooktacular" day (<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/a33001797/halloween-puns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween puns" class="link ">Halloween puns</a>, anyone?), browse through this gift guide full of creepy card games, Halloween-themed baskets, spider bouquets, non-candy picks and more. And for additional on-theme ideas for the season, check out our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g2618/halloween-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween games for kids" class="link ">Halloween games for kids</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g421/halloween-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY decorations" class="link ">DIY decorations</a>. </p>
    Halloween gifts go way beyond the candy bars you typically hand out to kids. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to give out petrifying presents and ghastly gifts to your loved ones, especially if they're obsessed with the spooky holiday. That's why we're sharing the best Halloween gifts we've seen this year (no matter who's on the receiving end of your generous gesture).

    Perhaps you're looking for a hostess gift for a friend or coworker who's throwing a festive get-together, or you want to make All-Hallows Eve a bit more special for your kids. Maybe it's a just-because gift basket for someone who counts Halloween as their favorite holiday, or it could be that you simply want to treat yourself (trick-or-treat yourself, that is).

    So if you want to add a unique and fun flair to this "fangtastic" and "spooktacular" day (Halloween puns, anyone?), browse through this gift guide full of creepy card games, Halloween-themed baskets, spider bouquets, non-candy picks and more. And for additional on-theme ideas for the season, check out our Halloween games for kids and DIY decorations.

    Being her most bewitching self requires adequate self care, and this Halloween-themed wellness gift set is the perfect excuse to carve out some me-time.

    There are few Halloween movies as beloved as Hocus Pocus. If you've got a friend who's been counting down the days until the sequel debuts, this Sanderson Bed & Breakfast sweatshirt is the perfect attire to wear while screening the second film from the sofa.

    This gloriously gory candle smells like crisp fall nights and heavy breathing, according to its label. Plus, the candle wax is tinged with red, so when it melts, the wax looks like a pool of blood.

    Friends, but make it freaky. This tote swaps Monica and Joey for Freddy and Jason. It's perfect for the grocery store or farmer's market.

    Cross stitch this witch in advance for an oh-sew chic Halloween decor gift. Or, gift it as-is for a fun pastime between handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

    This fun doormat will make their Halloween vibes clear to anyone who enters.

    At a glance, this looks like your average Starbucks mug ... but look a little closer and you'll see that this Dia de los Muertos-inspired mug has a frightful twist.

    These gothic ceramic dishes come in six anatomical photos (or buy the whole set) and you can customize them with the recipient's name.

    Why stir chicken soup when you can brew up a potent potion? Anytime they cook, it'll feel like conjuring a spell with this set of wooden Halloween spoons.

    The perfect gift for your dog or the pet parent in your life? A cowl-neck, personalized dog sweater with a candy corn print.

    Both practical and fun, this book offers lessons on growing a herb garden and includes recipes for salves and more.

    If you're looking for a gift for your little one's first Halloween or perhaps for a new mom who's having a Halloween baby, these graphic PJs are so cute, it's scary.

    A hosting gift for whisky aficionados and Halloween fans alike, this novelty ice mold serves up skull-shaped whisky stones that'll make any cocktail feel a bit more bone-chilling.

    Little Witch is a classic book everyone will love. Kids will enjoy reading the story for the first time, and adults will appreciate the nostalgia.

    This jack-o-lantern tote can be personalized with the recipient's name on the back for a trick-or-treat basket that's a major upgrade from the orange plastic variety.

    How many sleeps 'til Halloween? There's no chance they'll forget with this festive countdown calendar.

    This black-and-white skull throw blanket is woven from 100 percent cotton, so it's as cozy as it is creepy.

    A simple glass of red becomes a frightful fistful of boo-ze thanks to the metallic skeleton hand clutching the base of this stemless wine glass.

    Heading to a Halloween party? Send these flowers to your host on the morning of the event so they can double as decor.

    These rust-resistant, stainless steel salad servers make a great gift for the aspiring cooks or consummate hosts in your life.

    This Halloween rock painting kit makes a cute kids gift, and comes with paint, googly eyes and rocks. Once kiddos paint the rocks, have them 'Boo' the neighbors by leaving them near mailboxes or on the front steps.

    This cute tee is perfect for accompanying the kids on their trick-or-treat route, or for a teen who wants to show their Halloween spirit at school without going full-costume.

    Trick-or-treat after dark? A light-up wand that doubles as a bubble blower is a fun way to keep kids safe on Halloween night.

    For a sweet Halloween gift idea, fill this skull-shaped bowl with their favorite candy.

    Homesick Candle is known for it's poignant and unique scents, so this one should evoke a clear fall day picking out a prized jack-o-lantern-to-be.

    This sweet picture book tells the tale of a witch who loses her hat, and the animals who come to her rescue.

    Just in time for Halloween, this pumpkin-shaped pillow has a teddy bear-like feel and a rustic finishing touch.

    Looking for a fun game to play with family and friends for your Halloween party? Scary Bingo is perfect for all ages — children and senior citizens included.

    Candy isn't the only treat you can gift for Halloween. Cheesecake lovers can enjoy this fall-themed dessert (deliciously infused with sweet pumpkin puree, a hint of vanilla and fresh ground cinnamon).

    Send this basket full of seasonal Halloween candy — including peeps and M&M's — to your family, friends and loved ones. If they're unable to trick-or-treat themselves, they'll be delighted to have an assortment appear on their doorstep.

<p><strong>UndertheSeventhRay</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1077847609%2Fwitchy-woman-spa-gift-box-birthday-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Being her most bewitching self requires adequate self care, and this Halloween-themed wellness gift set is the perfect excuse to carve out some me-time.</p>
<p><strong>ClotheDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1086976372%2Fsanderson-witch-t-shirtsanderson&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are few Halloween movies as beloved as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hocus-Pocus-Bette-Midler/dp/B004JMY312?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hocus Pocus" class="link "><em>Hocus Pocus</em></a>. If you've got a friend who's been counting down the days until the sequel debuts, this Sanderson Bed & Breakfast sweatshirt is the perfect attire to wear while screening the second film from the sofa.</p>
<p><strong>WitchyWicksCandleCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F818232086%2Fhalloween-inspiried-100-soy-wax-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gloriously gory candle smells like crisp fall nights and heavy breathing, according to its label. Plus, the candle wax is tinged with red, so when it melts, the wax looks like a pool of blood.</p>
<p><strong>ToteBagCompany</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1066941677%2Ffriends-horror-movies-tote-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Friends</em>, but make it freaky. This tote swaps Monica and Joey for Freddy and Jason. It's perfect for the grocery store or farmer's market.</p>
<p><strong>HoopatelierStore</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1055005065%2Fhalloween-witch-embroidery-kit-feminist&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cross stitch this witch in advance for an oh-sew chic Halloween decor gift. Or, gift it as-is for a fun pastime between handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.</p>
<p><strong>justgottalook</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1068851272%2Fbat-and-boojee-halloween-doormat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun doormat will make their Halloween vibes clear to anyone who enters.</p>
<p><strong>Unique Giftworks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J4NDHSH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At a glance, this looks like your average Starbucks mug ... but look a little closer and you'll see that this Dia de los Muertos-inspired mug has a frightful twist.</p>
<p><strong>artaltered</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F548197356%2Fanatomy-dishes-small-shallow-ceramic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These gothic ceramic dishes come in six anatomical photos (or buy the whole set) and you can customize them with the recipient's name.</p>
<p><strong>DIYDUOstore</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1040337438%2Fspooky-spoons&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Why stir chicken soup when you can brew up a potent potion? Anytime they cook, it'll feel like conjuring a spell with this set of wooden Halloween spoons.</p>
<p><strong>Mark & Graham </strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fhalloween-knit-dog-sweater%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcpersonalized-halloween-gifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect gift for your dog or the pet parent in your life? A cowl-neck, personalized dog sweater with a candy corn print.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982185627?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both practical and fun, this book offers lessons on growing a herb garden and includes recipes for salves and more.</p>
<p><strong>harleebeeandco</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1057386970%2Frainbow-ghost-halloween-collection-baby&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a gift for your little one's first Halloween or perhaps for a new mom who's having a Halloween baby, these graphic PJs are so cute, it's scary.</p>
<p><strong>Williams Sonoma </strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fnovelty-ice-mold-skull&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A hosting gift for whisky aficionados and Halloween fans alike, this novelty ice mold serves up skull-shaped whisky stones that'll make any cocktail feel a bit more bone-chilling.</p>
<p><strong>Sky Pony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1616089644?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Little Witch</em> is a classic book everyone will love. Kids will enjoy reading the story for the first time, and adults will appreciate the nostalgia.</p>
<p><strong>JenniferHeleneHome</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F642019371%2Ftwo-sided-personalized-halloween-tote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jack-o-lantern tote can be personalized with the recipient's name on the back for a trick-or-treat basket that's a major upgrade from the orange plastic variety.</p>
<p><strong>nikitysplickity</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F852689604%2Fcountdown-to-halloween-october-page-a&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How many sleeps 'til Halloween? There's no chance they'll forget with this festive countdown calendar.</p>
<p><strong>Nourison</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$46.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F534431957%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This black-and-white skull throw blanket is woven from 100 percent cotton, so it's as cozy as it is creepy.</p>
<p><strong>Zedream</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H7426YB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple glass of red becomes a frightful fistful of <em>boo-ze </em>thanks to the metallic skeleton hand clutching the base of this stemless wine glass.</p>
<p><strong>flowers</strong></p><p>fromyouflowers.com</p><p><strong>$42.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fromyouflowers.com%2Fproducts%2Fspooky_sweet.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heading to a Halloween party? Send these flowers to your host on the morning of the event so they can double as decor.</p>
<p><strong>Vagabond House</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$208.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fvagabond-house-skeleton-arm-2-piece-salad-servers-set-vjz10773.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These rust-resistant, stainless steel salad servers make a great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29535920/best-gifts-for-chefs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift for the aspiring cooks" class="link ">gift for the aspiring cooks</a> or consummate hosts in your life.</p>
<p><strong>XX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B5HL7PD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Halloween rock painting kit makes a cute kids gift, and comes with paint, googly eyes and rocks. Once kiddos paint the rocks, have them 'Boo' the neighbors by leaving them near mailboxes or on the front steps.</p>
<p><strong>BeauAndCompanyEtsy</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1050756920%2Fretro-stay-spooky-halloween-shirt-fall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cute tee is perfect for accompanying the kids on their trick-or-treat route, or for a teen who wants to show their Halloween spirit at school without going full-costume.</p>
<p><strong>ArtCreativity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H9DTPJ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trick-or-treat after dark? A light-up wand that doubles as a bubble blower is a fun way to keep kids safe on Halloween night.</p>
<p><strong>SUMMIT COLLECTION</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JSSVI24?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a sweet Halloween gift idea, fill this skull-shaped bowl with their favorite candy.</p>
<p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088SBMD51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Homesick Candle is known for it's poignant and unique scents, so this one should evoke a clear fall day picking out a prized jack-o-lantern-to-be.</p>
<p><strong>Puffin Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142501123?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40079945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet picture book tells the tale of a witch who loses her hat, and the animals who come to her rescue.</p>
<p><strong>Pottery Barn </strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$69.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fjack-o-lantern-shaped-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just in time for Halloween, this pumpkin-shaped pillow has a teddy bear-like feel and a rustic finishing touch. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fscary-bingo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a fun game to play with family and friends for your Halloween party? Scary Bingo is perfect for all ages — children and senior citizens included. </p>
<p><strong>Gourmet Gift Baskets </strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FPumpkin-Cheesecake.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Candy isn't the only treat you can gift for Halloween. Cheesecake lovers can enjoy this fall-themed dessert (deliciously infused with sweet pumpkin puree, a hint of vanilla and fresh ground cinnamon). </p>
<p><strong>flowers</strong></p><p>fromyouflowers.com</p><p><strong>$42.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fromyouflowers.com%2Fproducts%2Ftrick_or_treat_halloween_basket.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fhalloween-ideas%2Fg40079945%2Fbest-halloween-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send this basket full of seasonal Halloween candy — including peeps and M&M's — to your family, friends and loved ones. If they're unable to trick-or-treat themselves, they'll be delighted to have an assortment appear on their doorstep. </p>

