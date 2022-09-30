Your Favorite Couple Is About To Experience A Whole New World Of Date Ideas

  • <p>There's always a reason to buy a gift for your favorite couple. Whether they recently moved into a new home, got engaged, or are celebrating an anniversary or the holidays, there's definitely a special gift out there to commemorate every happy life event. Getting <em>the </em>perfect gift is about making sure they'll actually use it (not return it!). That said, buying one gift for two people can be a daunting task, so you'll want to consider the couple's lifestyle to choose a gift they can enjoy together.</p><p>Whether they're foodies, adventure junkies, or homebodies, this list of 35 gifts has got you covered. You may want to surprise your favorite couple of home chefs with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-OL701-Pressure-SmartLid-Stainless/dp/B0956KYCPS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a multipurpose cooker" class="link ">a multipurpose cooker</a>. Or maybe, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fdate-box1%2F%3Fpt%3Dcollection%26gs%3Ddate-night-boxes%26cn%3D13%26pn%3D1%26sn%3Dmain%26sscid%3D91k6_zmxl4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg33548433%2Fgifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a date night bundle" class="link ">a date night bundle</a> will spruce up their relationship. Want to play it safe? You can gift them a personalized photo frame or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J5S2J2K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:charcuterie board" class="link ">charcuterie board</a> they can keep forever.</p><p>Look no further to find a unique present for your favorite duo, no matter your budget or celebratory occasion. </p>
    1/36

    Your Favorite Couple Is About To Experience A Whole New World Of Date Ideas

    There's always a reason to buy a gift for your favorite couple. Whether they recently moved into a new home, got engaged, or are celebrating an anniversary or the holidays, there's definitely a special gift out there to commemorate every happy life event. Getting the perfect gift is about making sure they'll actually use it (not return it!). That said, buying one gift for two people can be a daunting task, so you'll want to consider the couple's lifestyle to choose a gift they can enjoy together.

    Whether they're foodies, adventure junkies, or homebodies, this list of 35 gifts has got you covered. You may want to surprise your favorite couple of home chefs with a multipurpose cooker. Or maybe, a date night bundle will spruce up their relationship. Want to play it safe? You can gift them a personalized photo frame or charcuterie board they can keep forever.

    Look no further to find a unique present for your favorite duo, no matter your budget or celebratory occasion.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Home & Living</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p>Couples who've been together forever, or even for a few months, are always looking for creative date night ideas. This subscription box delivers the perfect DIY date each month for them to enjoy together. </p><p>Each package includes activities, crafts, and snacks.</p>
    2/36

    1) DateBox Club

    Home & Living

    cratejoy.com

    $32.95

    Couples who've been together forever, or even for a few months, are always looking for creative date night ideas. This subscription box delivers the perfect DIY date each month for them to enjoy together.

    Each package includes activities, crafts, and snacks.

    Crate Joy
  • <p><strong>Ninja</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p>Name a date night more romantic than chefing it up together. This Ninja cooker will let them prep whatever's on their menu with the touch of a few buttons. </p><p>It steams, air fries, pressure cooks, and so much more. </p>
    3/36

    2) 14-in-1 Ninja Cooker

    Ninja

    amazon.com

    $349.99

    Name a date night more romantic than chefing it up together. This Ninja cooker will let them prep whatever's on their menu with the touch of a few buttons.

    It steams, air fries, pressure cooks, and so much more.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p>S'mores on the bonfire, a throw blanket across their laps, and a new movie for them to watch together on a big screen—what's more romantic than that? </p><p>This mini projector will turn any wall into a movie theater screen. </p>
    4/36

    3) PVO Mini Projector

    PVO

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    S'mores on the bonfire, a throw blanket across their laps, and a new movie for them to watch together on a big screen—what's more romantic than that?

    This mini projector will turn any wall into a movie theater screen.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p>Give them an opportunity to express their creativity with body paint. The kit includes plastic sheeting, white cotton canvas, black non-toxic washable paint, disposable slippers, a body scrubber, and a very necessary do-not disturb sign.</p>
    5/36

    4) Love Is Art Kit

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $60.00

    Give them an opportunity to express their creativity with body paint. The kit includes plastic sheeting, white cotton canvas, black non-toxic washable paint, disposable slippers, a body scrubber, and a very necessary do-not disturb sign.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>TableTopics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p>Give your fave duo the gift of a great conversation with this box full of thought-provoking questions, recently updated with questions inspired by feedback from fans.</p>
    6/36

    5) Couples TableTopics

    TableTopics

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Give your fave duo the gift of a great conversation with this box full of thought-provoking questions, recently updated with questions inspired by feedback from fans.

    amazon.com - Amazon Prime
  • <p><strong>SHORI BAKE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p>Encourage your fave couple to don their chef hats and test out their baking skills. It has all the special tools needed to craft a crusty loaf. </p>
    7/36

    6) Sourdough Bread Making Kit

    SHORI BAKE

    amazon.com

    $41.99

    Encourage your fave couple to don their chef hats and test out their baking skills. It has all the special tools needed to craft a crusty loaf.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Trademark Innovations</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>36.00</strong></p><p>Most people have single camp chairs, but the couples on your gift list definitely don't have a loveseat version. The sturdy steel frame ensures they can sit comfortably together without worrying about collapse.</p><p> It comes in five colors and is the perfect gift for under $40.</p>
    8/36

    7) Loveseat Style Double Camp Chair

    Trademark Innovations

    amazon.com

    36.00

    Most people have single camp chairs, but the couples on your gift list definitely don't have a loveseat version. The sturdy steel frame ensures they can sit comfortably together without worrying about collapse.

    It comes in five colors and is the perfect gift for under $40.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Personalization Lab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Form meets function in this custom cutting or serving board, perfect for that couple celebrating their first anniversary or moving into a new home. It'll have a place of honor in their kitchen, trust.</p>
    9/36

    8) Personalized Cutting Board

    Personalization Lab

    amazon.com

    $29.95

    Form meets function in this custom cutting or serving board, perfect for that couple celebrating their first anniversary or moving into a new home. It'll have a place of honor in their kitchen, trust.

    amazon.com
  • <p>blueapron.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p>The lucky pair can brush up on their cooking skills together with a gift card from Blue Apron. Gourmet meal kits delivered straight to their doorstep? It doesn't get better than that.</p><p>Get cooking for as little as $7.99 a serving.</p>
    10/36

    9) Blue Apron Gift Card

    blueapron.com

    $7.99

    The lucky pair can brush up on their cooking skills together with a gift card from Blue Apron. Gourmet meal kits delivered straight to their doorstep? It doesn't get better than that.

    Get cooking for as little as $7.99 a serving.

    blueapron.com
  • <p><strong>Northern Brewer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p>If they love going to craft breweries, they'll enjoy experimenting with this beer-making kit together. It even comes with 12 glass bottles and labels they can personalize. </p>
    11/36

    10) Northern Brewer Craft Beer Making Starter Kit

    Northern Brewer

    amazon.com

    $74.99

    If they love going to craft breweries, they'll enjoy experimenting with this beer-making kit together. It even comes with 12 glass bottles and labels they can personalize.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>WS Game Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>Every couple needs to stock up their new home with some quality board games. Get them started on the right foot with this deluxe edition Scrabble that's made from real wood and features a built-in lazy susan. </p>
    12/36

    11) Scrabble Deluxe Edition with Rotating Wooden Game Board

    WS Game Company

    amazon.com

    $119.99

    Every couple needs to stock up their new home with some quality board games. Get them started on the right foot with this deluxe edition Scrabble that's made from real wood and features a built-in lazy susan.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>GreenLife</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>The couple who loves to cook together will be pumped to receive this pretty 16-piece of new pots and pans (all ceramic and non-stick). </p>
    13/36

    12) Pots and Pans Set

    GreenLife

    amazon.com

    $119.99

    The couple who loves to cook together will be pumped to receive this pretty 16-piece of new pots and pans (all ceramic and non-stick).

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Skylight</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.99</strong></p><p>This 10-inch digital frame will allow them to upload photos instantly with just one simple email. They'll love adding pics from their travels and adventures in real time. </p>
    14/36

    13) Skylight Frame

    Skylight

    amazon.com

    $159.99

    This 10-inch digital frame will allow them to upload photos instantly with just one simple email. They'll love adding pics from their travels and adventures in real time.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>AW BRIDAL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$86.99</strong></p><p>These cozy "his" and "hers" robes are made with 100 percent cotton terry material, making them super thick and fluffy. People rave about them on Amazon, saying "they are super soft and comfortable." </p>
    15/36

    14) His and Her Robes

    AW BRIDAL

    amazon.com

    $86.99

    These cozy "his" and "hers" robes are made with 100 percent cotton terry material, making them super thick and fluffy. People rave about them on Amazon, saying "they are super soft and comfortable."

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Generic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p>If the couple in your life has a serious case of wanderlust, they'll love this trio of chic coffee table books that will instantly transport them to all their favorite places.</p>
    16/36

    15) Coffee Table Book Set

    Generic

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    If the couple in your life has a serious case of wanderlust, they'll love this trio of chic coffee table books that will instantly transport them to all their favorite places.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Home & Maker</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p>For $15 a month, you get a box of live plants delivered straight to your pals for their very over (very straight forward) indoor garden. These plants add a nice touch of greenery with minimal care needed to keep them going long after they arrive.</p>
    17/36

    16) Succulent Box

    Home & Maker

    cratejoy.com

    $15.00

    For $15 a month, you get a box of live plants delivered straight to your pals for their very over (very straight forward) indoor garden. These plants add a nice touch of greenery with minimal care needed to keep them going long after they arrive.

    cratejoy.com
  • <p><strong>Te-Rich</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>This chic light is as close as you can get to gifting sweet dreams to a couple. </p><p>The warm light at night cues the body for sleep and a soft hue eases them awake the next morning.</p>
    18/36

    17) Alarm Clock and Wake-Up Light

    Te-Rich

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    This chic light is as close as you can get to gifting sweet dreams to a couple.

    The warm light at night cues the body for sleep and a soft hue eases them awake the next morning.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Blu Devil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>These cutesy coffee cups are sure to bring a smile to the couple that fits together just like two puzzle pieces.</p>
    19/36

    18) Kissing Mugs

    Blu Devil

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    These cutesy coffee cups are sure to bring a smile to the couple that fits together just like two puzzle pieces.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sleepavo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>Every couple deserves to rest easy on plush pillows, but they may not want to splurge on themselves. Hence why this is the perfect gift.</p>
    20/36

    19) Memory Foam Pillows

    Sleepavo

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Every couple deserves to rest easy on plush pillows, but they may not want to splurge on themselves. Hence why this is the perfect gift.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Zach & Zoe</strong></p><p>zachandzoe.co</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p>They're sweet on each other, so why not give them a gift to remind them? This wildflower honey is a blend from different flowers gathered throughout the year, and each harvest is unique. </p><p>The greater floral diversity boasts more antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals than single varietal honey, too.</p>
    21/36

    20) Wildflower Honey

    Zach & Zoe

    zachandzoe.co

    $20.00

    They're sweet on each other, so why not give them a gift to remind them? This wildflower honey is a blend from different flowers gathered throughout the year, and each harvest is unique.

    The greater floral diversity boasts more antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals than single varietal honey, too.

    Zach and Zoe
  • <p><strong>Wilton</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.21</strong></p><p>Milk and cookies get a major upgrade with this clever baking set. Bake up six sweet shooters and fill with ice cream, milk, or another fave drink.</p>
    22/36

    21) Cookie Shot Glass

    Wilton

    amazon.com

    $26.21

    Milk and cookies get a major upgrade with this clever baking set. Bake up six sweet shooters and fill with ice cream, milk, or another fave drink.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>ENO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.83</strong></p><p>Hanging out just got a boost, literally, with this hammock. There's space for two to chill out, read books, or just enjoy some time snuggled up together.</p>
    23/36

    22) DoubleNest Hammock

    ENO

    amazon.com

    $75.83

    Hanging out just got a boost, literally, with this hammock. There's space for two to chill out, read books, or just enjoy some time snuggled up together.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.99</strong></p><p>The latest Instax automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment and is able to capture bright backgrounds and subjects even in low light conditions.</p><p> Plus, it has a one-touch selfie mode so the lovebirds on your list can get adorable snaps every date night. Don't forget to throw in some <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-Instant-Plastic-Sticker-Stickers/dp/B08R97VZ9V/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=R1ENPSHTHKP0&dchild=1&keywords=instax+mini+film&qid=1629730035&sprefix=instax+%2Caps%2C177&sr=8-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyQlE1VTUzMVE5SU45JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNDIwMjM3MTg5MUtNRzRNU0lHUCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNjM2NDU2M0JLNlRMTFRJUjhGTSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:extra film" class="link ">extra film</a> to keep the memories printing away.</p>
    24/36

    23) Mini Instant Camera

    Fujifilm

    amazon.com

    $62.99

    The latest Instax automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment and is able to capture bright backgrounds and subjects even in low light conditions.

    Plus, it has a one-touch selfie mode so the lovebirds on your list can get adorable snaps every date night. Don't forget to throw in some extra film to keep the memories printing away.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Nature's Hangout</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>They're love birds, so why not watch some sweet little birds outside their window as a reminder? This bird feeder easily secures with suction cups and gives local birds a fine-dining opportunity.</p>
    25/36

    24) Window Bird Feeder

    Nature's Hangout

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    They're love birds, so why not watch some sweet little birds outside their window as a reminder? This bird feeder easily secures with suction cups and gives local birds a fine-dining opportunity.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Golde</strong></p><p>golde.co</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>Coffee dates are the go-to early in a relationship, but longtime couples can sip creamy lattes and enjoy some QT together anytime. </p>
    26/36

    25) Superfood Latte Blend

    Golde

    golde.co

    $29.00

    Coffee dates are the go-to early in a relationship, but longtime couples can sip creamy lattes and enjoy some QT together anytime.

    golde.co
  • <p>lagustasluscious.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p>Sweet treats that nobody will believe are vegan sent to their door every month. They will be oh so grateful while enjoying flavors like strawberry, caramels, toffee, and more.</p>
    27/36

    26) Chocolate of the Month Subscription

    lagustasluscious.com

    $30.00

    Sweet treats that nobody will believe are vegan sent to their door every month. They will be oh so grateful while enjoying flavors like strawberry, caramels, toffee, and more.

    lagustasluscious.com
  • <p><strong>Sony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p>Here's a good one for the couple that loves to go on their wine and cheese picnic dates. Now they can up the romance by throwing on some smooth jazz as background noise. </p>
    28/36

    27) Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

    Sony

    amazon.com

    $89.00

    Here's a good one for the couple that loves to go on their wine and cheese picnic dates. Now they can up the romance by throwing on some smooth jazz as background noise.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ajmyonsp</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.35</strong></p><p>Fact: Everyone wants s'mores. And with their own set of skewers (too cute!), your fave duo can roast up marshmallows whenever and wherever. </p><p>They also work for roasting hotdogs over a campfire if sweets aren't their thing.</p>
    29/36

    28) Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

    Ajmyonsp

    amazon.com

    $16.35

    Fact: Everyone wants s'mores. And with their own set of skewers (too cute!), your fave duo can roast up marshmallows whenever and wherever.

    They also work for roasting hotdogs over a campfire if sweets aren't their thing.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Gallery Perfect</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$67.31</strong></p><p>Don't let their adorable #couplesgoals photos live only on the 'gram. This set of square frames and a hanging template will transform a blank wall and turn snaps into art.</p>
    30/36

    29) Gallery Wall Kit

    Gallery Perfect

    amazon.com

    $67.31

    Don't let their adorable #couplesgoals photos live only on the 'gram. This set of square frames and a hanging template will transform a blank wall and turn snaps into art.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.97</strong></p><p>An organized home is a happy home, amiright? The Home Edit's colorful and organized solutions make the perfect gift to spruce up any happy couple's abode.</p>
    31/36

    30) The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $14.97

    An organized home is a happy home, amiright? The Home Edit's colorful and organized solutions make the perfect gift to spruce up any happy couple's abode.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Baloo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p>While this beauty is 12 pounds, blankets are also available in 15 or 20 pounds. They both can enjoy the soft cool cotton and all the weighted blanket bennies.</p>
    32/36

    31) Weighted Throw

    Baloo

    amazon.com

    $179.00

    While this beauty is 12 pounds, blankets are also available in 15 or 20 pounds. They both can enjoy the soft cool cotton and all the weighted blanket bennies.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Coravin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p>The Coravin is any wine-loving couple's best friend. It allows them to pour a glass from their favorite bottle and save the rest for next week without compromising quality.</p>
    33/36

    32) Wine Preservation System

    Coravin

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    The Coravin is any wine-loving couple's best friend. It allows them to pour a glass from their favorite bottle and save the rest for next week without compromising quality.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lavievert</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>If the couples on your list are puzzle pros, they need a puzzle saver STAT. This roll-up mat will "save your place" in a puzzle up to 1,500 pieces, so they can store it away in between puzzling sessions. </p>
    34/36

    33) Jigsaw Puzzle Roll Mat

    Lavievert

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    If the couples on your list are puzzle pros, they need a puzzle saver STAT. This roll-up mat will "save your place" in a puzzle up to 1,500 pieces, so they can store it away in between puzzling sessions.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>AeroGarden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.99</strong></p><p>This no-mess, no-soil required herb garden is perfect for couples lacking a green thumb. It has space for up to six plants to grow at a time and comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. </p><p>Gift your buds a high-tech harvest.</p>
    35/36

    34) Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

    AeroGarden

    amazon.com

    $134.99

    This no-mess, no-soil required herb garden is perfect for couples lacking a green thumb. It has space for up to six plants to grow at a time and comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint.

    Gift your buds a high-tech harvest.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Ecowaare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.49</strong></p><p>That practical and eco-conscious couple in your life will be thrilled to stock up on these washable, see-through produce bags. It's a set of 15 with three different sizes: small, medium, and large. </p>
    36/36

    35) Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

    Ecowaare

    amazon.com

    $12.49

    That practical and eco-conscious couple in your life will be thrilled to stock up on these washable, see-through produce bags. It's a set of 15 with three different sizes: small, medium, and large.

    Uncommon Goods
<p>There's always a reason to buy a gift for your favorite couple. Whether they recently moved into a new home, got engaged, or are celebrating an anniversary or the holidays, there's definitely a special gift out there to commemorate every happy life event. Getting <em>the </em>perfect gift is about making sure they'll actually use it (not return it!). That said, buying one gift for two people can be a daunting task, so you'll want to consider the couple's lifestyle to choose a gift they can enjoy together.</p><p>Whether they're foodies, adventure junkies, or homebodies, this list of 35 gifts has got you covered. You may want to surprise your favorite couple of home chefs with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-OL701-Pressure-SmartLid-Stainless/dp/B0956KYCPS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a multipurpose cooker" class="link ">a multipurpose cooker</a>. Or maybe, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fdate-box1%2F%3Fpt%3Dcollection%26gs%3Ddate-night-boxes%26cn%3D13%26pn%3D1%26sn%3Dmain%26sscid%3D91k6_zmxl4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg33548433%2Fgifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a date night bundle" class="link ">a date night bundle</a> will spruce up their relationship. Want to play it safe? You can gift them a personalized photo frame or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J5S2J2K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:charcuterie board" class="link ">charcuterie board</a> they can keep forever.</p><p>Look no further to find a unique present for your favorite duo, no matter your budget or celebratory occasion. </p>
<p><strong>Home & Living</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p>Couples who've been together forever, or even for a few months, are always looking for creative date night ideas. This subscription box delivers the perfect DIY date each month for them to enjoy together. </p><p>Each package includes activities, crafts, and snacks.</p>
<p><strong>Ninja</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p>Name a date night more romantic than chefing it up together. This Ninja cooker will let them prep whatever's on their menu with the touch of a few buttons. </p><p>It steams, air fries, pressure cooks, and so much more. </p>
<p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p>S'mores on the bonfire, a throw blanket across their laps, and a new movie for them to watch together on a big screen—what's more romantic than that? </p><p>This mini projector will turn any wall into a movie theater screen. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p>Give them an opportunity to express their creativity with body paint. The kit includes plastic sheeting, white cotton canvas, black non-toxic washable paint, disposable slippers, a body scrubber, and a very necessary do-not disturb sign.</p>
<p><strong>TableTopics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p>Give your fave duo the gift of a great conversation with this box full of thought-provoking questions, recently updated with questions inspired by feedback from fans.</p>
<p><strong>SHORI BAKE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p>Encourage your fave couple to don their chef hats and test out their baking skills. It has all the special tools needed to craft a crusty loaf. </p>
<p><strong>Trademark Innovations</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>36.00</strong></p><p>Most people have single camp chairs, but the couples on your gift list definitely don't have a loveseat version. The sturdy steel frame ensures they can sit comfortably together without worrying about collapse.</p><p> It comes in five colors and is the perfect gift for under $40.</p>
<p><strong>Personalization Lab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Form meets function in this custom cutting or serving board, perfect for that couple celebrating their first anniversary or moving into a new home. It'll have a place of honor in their kitchen, trust.</p>
<p>blueapron.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p>The lucky pair can brush up on their cooking skills together with a gift card from Blue Apron. Gourmet meal kits delivered straight to their doorstep? It doesn't get better than that.</p><p>Get cooking for as little as $7.99 a serving.</p>
<p><strong>Northern Brewer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p>If they love going to craft breweries, they'll enjoy experimenting with this beer-making kit together. It even comes with 12 glass bottles and labels they can personalize. </p>
<p><strong>WS Game Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>Every couple needs to stock up their new home with some quality board games. Get them started on the right foot with this deluxe edition Scrabble that's made from real wood and features a built-in lazy susan. </p>
<p><strong>GreenLife</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>The couple who loves to cook together will be pumped to receive this pretty 16-piece of new pots and pans (all ceramic and non-stick). </p>
<p><strong>Skylight</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.99</strong></p><p>This 10-inch digital frame will allow them to upload photos instantly with just one simple email. They'll love adding pics from their travels and adventures in real time. </p>
<p><strong>AW BRIDAL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$86.99</strong></p><p>These cozy "his" and "hers" robes are made with 100 percent cotton terry material, making them super thick and fluffy. People rave about them on Amazon, saying "they are super soft and comfortable." </p>
<p><strong>Generic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p>If the couple in your life has a serious case of wanderlust, they'll love this trio of chic coffee table books that will instantly transport them to all their favorite places.</p>
<p><strong>Home & Maker</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p>For $15 a month, you get a box of live plants delivered straight to your pals for their very over (very straight forward) indoor garden. These plants add a nice touch of greenery with minimal care needed to keep them going long after they arrive.</p>
<p><strong>Te-Rich</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>This chic light is as close as you can get to gifting sweet dreams to a couple. </p><p>The warm light at night cues the body for sleep and a soft hue eases them awake the next morning.</p>
<p><strong>Blu Devil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>These cutesy coffee cups are sure to bring a smile to the couple that fits together just like two puzzle pieces.</p>
<p><strong>Sleepavo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>Every couple deserves to rest easy on plush pillows, but they may not want to splurge on themselves. Hence why this is the perfect gift.</p>
<p><strong>Zach & Zoe</strong></p><p>zachandzoe.co</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p>They're sweet on each other, so why not give them a gift to remind them? This wildflower honey is a blend from different flowers gathered throughout the year, and each harvest is unique. </p><p>The greater floral diversity boasts more antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals than single varietal honey, too.</p>
<p><strong>Wilton</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.21</strong></p><p>Milk and cookies get a major upgrade with this clever baking set. Bake up six sweet shooters and fill with ice cream, milk, or another fave drink.</p>
<p><strong>ENO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.83</strong></p><p>Hanging out just got a boost, literally, with this hammock. There's space for two to chill out, read books, or just enjoy some time snuggled up together.</p>
<p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.99</strong></p><p>The latest Instax automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment and is able to capture bright backgrounds and subjects even in low light conditions.</p><p> Plus, it has a one-touch selfie mode so the lovebirds on your list can get adorable snaps every date night. Don't forget to throw in some <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-Instant-Plastic-Sticker-Stickers/dp/B08R97VZ9V/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=R1ENPSHTHKP0&dchild=1&keywords=instax+mini+film&qid=1629730035&sprefix=instax+%2Caps%2C177&sr=8-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyQlE1VTUzMVE5SU45JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNDIwMjM3MTg5MUtNRzRNU0lHUCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNjM2NDU2M0JLNlRMTFRJUjhGTSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.33548433%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:extra film" class="link ">extra film</a> to keep the memories printing away.</p>
<p><strong>Nature's Hangout</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>They're love birds, so why not watch some sweet little birds outside their window as a reminder? This bird feeder easily secures with suction cups and gives local birds a fine-dining opportunity.</p>
<p><strong>Golde</strong></p><p>golde.co</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>Coffee dates are the go-to early in a relationship, but longtime couples can sip creamy lattes and enjoy some QT together anytime. </p>
<p>lagustasluscious.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p>Sweet treats that nobody will believe are vegan sent to their door every month. They will be oh so grateful while enjoying flavors like strawberry, caramels, toffee, and more.</p>
<p><strong>Sony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p>Here's a good one for the couple that loves to go on their wine and cheese picnic dates. Now they can up the romance by throwing on some smooth jazz as background noise. </p>
<p><strong>Ajmyonsp</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.35</strong></p><p>Fact: Everyone wants s'mores. And with their own set of skewers (too cute!), your fave duo can roast up marshmallows whenever and wherever. </p><p>They also work for roasting hotdogs over a campfire if sweets aren't their thing.</p>
<p><strong>Gallery Perfect</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$67.31</strong></p><p>Don't let their adorable #couplesgoals photos live only on the 'gram. This set of square frames and a hanging template will transform a blank wall and turn snaps into art.</p>
<p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.97</strong></p><p>An organized home is a happy home, amiright? The Home Edit's colorful and organized solutions make the perfect gift to spruce up any happy couple's abode.</p>
<p><strong>Baloo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p>While this beauty is 12 pounds, blankets are also available in 15 or 20 pounds. They both can enjoy the soft cool cotton and all the weighted blanket bennies.</p>
<p><strong>Coravin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p>The Coravin is any wine-loving couple's best friend. It allows them to pour a glass from their favorite bottle and save the rest for next week without compromising quality.</p>
<p><strong>Lavievert</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>If the couples on your list are puzzle pros, they need a puzzle saver STAT. This roll-up mat will "save your place" in a puzzle up to 1,500 pieces, so they can store it away in between puzzling sessions. </p>
<p><strong>AeroGarden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.99</strong></p><p>This no-mess, no-soil required herb garden is perfect for couples lacking a green thumb. It has space for up to six plants to grow at a time and comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. </p><p>Gift your buds a high-tech harvest.</p>
<p><strong>Ecowaare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.49</strong></p><p>That practical and eco-conscious couple in your life will be thrilled to stock up on these washable, see-through produce bags. It's a set of 15 with three different sizes: small, medium, and large. </p>

Looking for the perfect gift to celebrate your favorite couple? Shop the 35 best gifts for anniversaries, engagements, holidays, and even buying a new home.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte