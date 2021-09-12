George Home launches whimsical Christmas 2021 range to spread festive cheer

  • <p><strong>Dial up holiday cheer this year with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g37207617/george-home-asda-autumn-winter-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Home at Asda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">George Home at Asda</a>'s gorgeous new <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas</a> 2021 range. With five <strong>whimsical</strong> trends to shop from, </strong><strong>you'll find everything you need to give your home a serious dose of festive flair. </strong> </p><p>'The build up to Christmas this year is going to be more exciting than ever,' says Julie Varma, senior director fat George Home. 'We're really excited to share our 2021 Christmas ranges which comprises five key trends, so whether it's traditional tartans, chic baubles or bright and bold prints you're after, George has it covered. </p><p>'Style, quality and value remain at the heart of this year's range, and we are also proud to have removed a further 49 tonnes of plastic from our products allowing our customers to shop more sustainably where possible.'</p><p>On that note, take a look at what you can look forward to in Asda stores and <a href="https://direct.asda.com/george/home/D26,default,sc.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Home online this Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">George Home online this Christmas</a>...</p>
    George Home launches whimsical Christmas 2021 range to spread festive cheer

    Dial up holiday cheer this year with George Home at Asda's gorgeous new Christmas 2021 range. With five whimsical trends to shop from, you'll find everything you need to give your home a serious dose of festive flair.

    'The build up to Christmas this year is going to be more exciting than ever,' says Julie Varma, senior director fat George Home. 'We're really excited to share our 2021 Christmas ranges which comprises five key trends, so whether it's traditional tartans, chic baubles or bright and bold prints you're after, George has it covered.

    'Style, quality and value remain at the heart of this year's range, and we are also proud to have removed a further 49 tonnes of plastic from our products allowing our customers to shop more sustainably where possible.'

    On that note, take a look at what you can look forward to in Asda stores and George Home online this Christmas...

  • <p>Dazzle your dinner guests with gorgeous marble plates, miniature frosted trees, and fanciful baubles decorated in white and gold from George Home's Christmas range. </p>
    1) Set the scene

    Dazzle your dinner guests with gorgeous marble plates, miniature frosted trees, and fanciful baubles decorated in white and gold from George Home's Christmas range.

  • <p>Combining icy blues with delicate pinks and champagne golds, the contemporary 'Fantastical' trend is all about creating an enchanting feel in every room. Some of the magical <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/living-room/g32357518/living-room-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:accessories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">accessories</a> to get your hands on include soft blanket throws, angel baubles, ribbed glass lamps and pink gold glitter trees. </p>
    2) Pure enchantment

    Combining icy blues with delicate pinks and champagne golds, the contemporary 'Fantastical' trend is all about creating an enchanting feel in every room. Some of the magical accessories to get your hands on include soft blanket throws, angel baubles, ribbed glass lamps and pink gold glitter trees.

  • <p>Searching for Christmas <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/g37103497/pink-grey-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom</a> decor? Look no further than George Home's new collection, which has everything from candy cane duvet covers to tinsel polar bears to place on your bedside table. From subtle additions to all-out festive schemes, add some holiday cheer to your <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a36981564/reclaim-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sleep</a> space. </p><p><strong>READ MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a34973955/christmas-bedroom-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8 easy ways to make your bedroom feel festive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">8 easy ways to make your bedroom feel festive</a></p>
    3) Cosy up with pink

    Searching for Christmas bedroom decor? Look no further than George Home's new collection, which has everything from candy cane duvet covers to tinsel polar bears to place on your bedside table. From subtle additions to all-out festive schemes, add some holiday cheer to your sleep space.

    READ MORE: 8 easy ways to make your bedroom feel festive

  • <p>Bring some holiday cheer to your dining table with George Home's wonderfully traditional range. As part of the 'How We Roll' trend, discover rich reds, greens, tartan prints, and festive prints to give a truly nostalgic feel.</p>
    4) Festive tableware

    Bring some holiday cheer to your dining table with George Home's wonderfully traditional range. As part of the 'How We Roll' trend, discover rich reds, greens, tartan prints, and festive prints to give a truly nostalgic feel.

  • <p>'Fun for the little ones, "Kindmas" uses a multi-coloured colour palette to add vibrance to the festive season,' Julie says. 'Novelty characters across home décor add a quirky and entertaining touch to this joyful trend.' </p>
    5) One for the kids

    'Fun for the little ones, "Kindmas" uses a multi-coloured colour palette to add vibrance to the festive season,' Julie says. 'Novelty characters across home décor add a quirky and entertaining touch to this joyful trend.'

  • <p><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g29585316/christmas-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garlands</a> are a traditional decoration for fireplaces, but that doesn't mean you can't play around with adding other decorations. Dress your mantelpiece to impress this Christmas with mini <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g29471908/twig-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twig trees" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twig trees</a> (or simply twigs from the garden), glowing tea lights, fresh eucalyptus, paper decorations and your favourite figurines. </p><p><strong>READ MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g29585316/christmas-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:26 Christmas garlands to buy for your home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">26 Christmas garlands to buy for your home</a></p>
    6) Don't forget the mantlepiece

    Garlands are a traditional decoration for fireplaces, but that doesn't mean you can't play around with adding other decorations. Dress your mantelpiece to impress this Christmas with mini twig trees (or simply twigs from the garden), glowing tea lights, fresh eucalyptus, paper decorations and your favourite figurines.

    READ MORE: 26 Christmas garlands to buy for your home

  • <p>A cosy and crafted trend, 'Kindered' embraces woods, felts and natural materials to give an overall pared-back look. Ideal for nature lovers, some of our favourite pieces include the wicker baskets, tea light holders, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/g313/christmas-cushions-for-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas cushions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas cushions</a> and wooden tree baubles. </p>
    7) Go rustic

    A cosy and crafted trend, 'Kindered' embraces woods, felts and natural materials to give an overall pared-back look. Ideal for nature lovers, some of our favourite pieces include the wicker baskets, tea light holders, Christmas cushions and wooden tree baubles.

  • <p>From dressing the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/plants/g33917767/letterbox-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tree</a> to jazzing up the fireplace, there are heaps of ways to up the level of cosy in your home at Christmas. As part of George Home's 'Kindred' trend, discover stylish cushions, star string lights and gorgeous baubles. With the nights drawing in, we couldn't think of anything better than curling up in the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/living-room/g30980928/small-living-room-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">living room</a>...</p>
    8) Create a cosy living area

    From dressing the tree to jazzing up the fireplace, there are heaps of ways to up the level of cosy in your home at Christmas. As part of George Home's 'Kindred' trend, discover stylish cushions, star string lights and gorgeous baubles. With the nights drawing in, we couldn't think of anything better than curling up in the living room...

  • <p>Prioritise your sleep over the holidays by picking up soft new bedlinen, sumptuous throws and cosy cushions to curl up with. </p><p>'Blacks, greys and deep purples blend with metallic sheens and iridescent finishes to give a moody yet luminous finish to the 'Nocturnal' trend,' Julie says. </p>
    9) Put your sleep first

    Prioritise your sleep over the holidays by picking up soft new bedlinen, sumptuous throws and cosy cushions to curl up with.

    'Blacks, greys and deep purples blend with metallic sheens and iridescent finishes to give a moody yet luminous finish to the 'Nocturnal' trend,' Julie says.

  • <p>When it comes to Christmas, nothing beats traditional decorations in hues of gorgeous green and red. For 2021, George Home has put a spin on the classic colour combo, introducing fun figurines and playful tree decorations.<br><br>'Christmas with a twist, this trend combines candy cane stripes and festive performers to create a fun-filled experience,' Julie adds.<br></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    10) Go traditional

    When it comes to Christmas, nothing beats traditional decorations in hues of gorgeous green and red. For 2021, George Home has put a spin on the classic colour combo, introducing fun figurines and playful tree decorations.

    'Christmas with a twist, this trend combines candy cane stripes and festive performers to create a fun-filled experience,' Julie adds.

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

