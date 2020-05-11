Gene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May

Gene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in MayPeopleMay 11, 2020, 2:45 p.m. UTCHappy birthday, little ones! From DJ to Leni, Evelyn and Greyson, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this monthGene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in MayMaxwell "Maxi" DrewJessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew turned 8 on May 1.Aiza and Maxon VillaclaraSisanie's twins Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae turned 2 on May 2.Scroll to continue with contentAdDana "DJ" ThomasJordin Sparks' son Dana Isaiah Jr., a.k.a. DJ, turned 2 on May 2.Helene "Leni" SamuelHeidi Klum and Seal's daughter Helene, a.k.a. Leni, turned 16 on May 4.Cairo HardrictTia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter Cairo Tiahna turned 2 on May 5.Gene FischerAmy Schumer's son Gene David turned 1 on May 5.Boomer PhelpsMichael Phelps' son Boomer Robert turned 4 on May 5.Evelyn WillisBruce Willis' daughter Evelyn Penn turned 6 on May 5.Greyson MathewsJenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson Valor turned 4 on May 5.Jaxon CutlerKristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's son Jaxon Wyatt turned 6 on May 7.Noah MazurAlessandra Ambrósio's son Noah Phoenix turned 8 on May 7.Hart SpiegelMiranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart turned 2 on May 7.