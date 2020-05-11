Gene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May

People

Happy birthday, little ones! From DJ to Leni, Evelyn and Greyson, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

Gene! Cairo! Maxwell! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in May
<p>Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/jessica-simpson-eric-johnson-welcome-daughter-maxwell-drew/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maxwell &quot;Maxi&quot; Drew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maxwell "Maxi" Drew</a> turned 8 on May 1.</p>
<p>Sisanie's twins <a href="https://people.com/parents/sisanie-welcomes-twins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aiza Delmar and Maxon Jae</a> turned 2 on May 2.</p>
<p>Jordin Sparks' son <a href="https://people.com/parents/jordin-sparks-welcomes-son-dana-isaiah-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dana Isaiah Jr." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dana Isaiah Jr.</a>, a.k.a. DJ, turned 2 on May 2.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Helene, a.k.a. <a href="https://people.com/parents/heidi-klum-daughter-leni-16th-birthday-throwback-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leni" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Leni</a>, turned 16 on May 4.</p>
<p>Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/tia-mowry-cory-hardrict-welcome-daughter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cairo Tiahna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cairo Tiahna</a> turned 2 on May 5.</p>
<p>Amy Schumer's son <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-welcomes-first-child-son-chris-fischer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gene David" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gene David</a> turned 1 on May 5.</p>
<p>Michael Phelps' son <a href="https://people.com/parents/michael-phelps-welcomes-son-boomer-robert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boomer Robert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boomer Robert</a> turned 4 on May 5.</p>
<p>Bruce Willis' daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/bruce-willis-emma-heming-welcome-daughter-evelyn-penn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evelyn Penn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Evelyn Penn</a> turned 6 on May 5.</p>
<p>Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son <a href="https://people.com/parents/jwoww-jenni-farley-welcomes-son-greyson-valor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greyson Valor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greyson Valor</a> turned 4 on May 5.</p>
<p>Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's son <a href="https://people.com/parents/jay-cutler-kristin-cavallari-welcome-son-jaxon-wyatt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaxon Wyatt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jaxon Wyatt</a> turned 6 on May 7.</p>
<p>Alessandra Ambrósio's son <a href="https://people.com/parents/alessandra-ambrosio-jamie-mazur-welcome-son-noah-phoenix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Noah Phoenix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Noah Phoenix</a> turned 8 on May 7.</p>
<p>Miranda Kerr and <a href="https://people.com/parents/miranda-kerr-evan-spiegel-welcome-son-hart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evan Spiegel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Evan Spiegel</a>'s son Hart turned 2 on May 7.</p>
