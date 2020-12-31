Gavin Rossdale Plays Tennis in L.A., Plus Garcelle Beauvais, Justin Theroux and More

  • <p>Gavin Rossdale hits the court for a tennis session in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    Swing Thing

    Gavin Rossdale hits the court for a tennis session in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Garcelle Beauvais keeps it California casual for a trip to the nail salon in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.</p>
    In the Bag

    Garcelle Beauvais keeps it California casual for a trip to the nail salon in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.

  • <p>A masked Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
    Lead the Way

    A masked Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

  • <p>Mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
    Walk This Way

    Mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

  • <p>Billy Porter sports a big smile on Tuesday during rehearsals for ABC's <em>Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve </em>in New York City's Times Square.</p>
    Countdown Is On

    Billy Porter sports a big smile on Tuesday during rehearsals for ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City's Times Square.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez matches her mask to her ensemble on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Fluffed Up

    Jennifer Lopez matches her mask to her ensemble on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>A bundled up Matt Smith takes his dog for a walk in London on Tuesday.</p>
    Feeling Blue

    A bundled up Matt Smith takes his dog for a walk in London on Tuesday.

  • <p>Big Sean gets ready for midnight with Tequila Don Julio at home in L.A. </p>
    Party On

    Big Sean gets ready for midnight with Tequila Don Julio at home in L.A.

  • <p>Mom-to-be Lala Kent shows off her baby bump during a Miami visit with fiancé Randall Emmett on Tuesday.</p>
    Bikini Bumpin'

    Mom-to-be Lala Kent shows off her baby bump during a Miami visit with fiancé Randall Emmett on Tuesday.

  • <p>Olivia Palermo and her dressed-up dog are perfectly in step on Tuesday while walking in N.Y.C.</p>
    Match Game

    Olivia Palermo and her dressed-up dog are perfectly in step on Tuesday while walking in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Alia Shawkat covers up for a coffee run on Tuesday in Los Feliz, California.</p>
    Serve Yourself

    Alia Shawkat covers up for a coffee run on Tuesday in Los Feliz, California.

  • <p>Katie Homes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their eyes to the sky on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.</p>
    Looking Up

    Katie Homes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their eyes to the sky on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez masks up while leaving a studio in New York City on Monday.</p>
    No Sweat

    Jennifer Lopez masks up while leaving a studio in New York City on Monday.

  • <p>Pregnant Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma go for a grocery run at a Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.</p>
    What's Cooking?

    Pregnant Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma go for a grocery run at a Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.

  • <p>Model mom-to-be Elsa Hosk takes a walk in the rain in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
    Under My Umbrella

    Model mom-to-be Elsa Hosk takes a walk in the rain in Los Angeles on Monday.

  • <p>Pregnant Katharine McPhee and David Foster walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood on Monday.</p>
    Star in Stripes

    Pregnant Katharine McPhee and David Foster walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood on Monday.

  • <p>Ellen DeGeneres hops on her bike after lunching with friends in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday.</p>
    Spin Cycle

    Ellen DeGeneres hops on her bike after lunching with friends in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday.

  • <p>Newly engaged Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark do some shopping in New York City on Monday.</p>
    City Slickers

    Newly engaged Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark do some shopping in New York City on Monday.

  • <p>Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Ming Lee kick back on the beach in St. Bart's over the weekend.</p>
    Beach Bunch

    Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Ming Lee kick back on the beach in St. Bart's over the weekend.

  • <p>Kyle Richards is bundled up in yellow for a solo shopping trip in Aspen on Sunday.</p>
    Bright Spot

    Kyle Richards is bundled up in yellow for a solo shopping trip in Aspen on Sunday.

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez flashes her abs while running into a Los Angeles Whole Foods on Sunday.</p>
    Winter Whites

    Eiza Gonzalez flashes her abs while running into a Los Angeles Whole Foods on Sunday.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson grabs some goodies from the grocery store in Los Feliz, California, on Sunday.</p>
    Grocery Gal

    Rebel Wilson grabs some goodies from the grocery store in Los Feliz, California, on Sunday.

  • <p>Jean-Claude Van Damme was spotted spending time with his family, including mom Eliana Van Varenbergh in St. Barts.</p>
    Family Fun

    Jean-Claude Van Damme was spotted spending time with his family, including mom Eliana Van Varenbergh in St. Barts.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez went to the gym the day after Christmas in Miami.</p>
    Mask Up

    Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez went to the gym the day after Christmas in Miami.

  • <p>Mindy Kaling was seen running errands in Los Angeles with a mask on.</p>
    Out and About

    Mindy Kaling was seen running errands in Los Angeles with a mask on.

  • <p>Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Detroit Lions in Detroit to advance to the NFL playoffs.</p>
    Playoff Berth

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Detroit Lions in Detroit to advance to the NFL playoffs.

  • <p>Kate Mara was dressed in casual wear as she enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles.</p>
    Low-Key

    Kate Mara was dressed in casual wear as she enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Hugh Jackman went swimming in the Hamptons water.</p>
    Take a Dip

    Hugh Jackman went swimming in the Hamptons water.

  • <p><em>Bachelorette</em> stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark spent Christmas Eve in New York City.</p>
    Big Apple Love

    Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark spent Christmas Eve in New York City.

  • <p>Conan O'Brien was out and about on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.</p>
    Winter Cowboy

    Conan O'Brien was out and about on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were all smiles in Birkhall, Scotland.</p>
    Walking Into 2021

    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were all smiles in Birkhall, Scotland.

  • <p>Jessica Alba leaves Bristol Farms after grocery shopping ahead of Christmas on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
    Stocking Up

    Jessica Alba leaves Bristol Farms after grocery shopping ahead of Christmas on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Katharine McPhee goes last minute Christmas Eve shopping for her husband David Foster at Jhon Varvatos in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
    'Tis the Season

    Katharine McPhee goes last minute Christmas Eve shopping for her husband David Foster at Jhon Varvatos in West Hollywood on Thursday.

  • <p>Caitlyn Jenner picks up holiday gifts from Polacheck's in Calabasas, California on Thursday.</p>
    Calabasas Christmas

    Caitlyn Jenner picks up holiday gifts from Polacheck's in Calabasas, California on Thursday.

  • <p>Jamie Lee Curtis masks up for a solo stroll on Wednesday around her neighborhood in L.A. </p>
    On the Move

    Jamie Lee Curtis masks up for a solo stroll on Wednesday around her neighborhood in L.A.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands on a walk while celebrating the holidays in St-Barth on Wednesday. </p>
    Pretty in Pink

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands on a walk while celebrating the holidays in St-Barth on Wednesday.

  • <p>Kelly Brook shows off her personalized Christmas sweater as she arrives at Global Radio studios in London to record her Heart FM show.</p>
    Feeling Festive

    Kelly Brook shows off her personalized Christmas sweater as she arrives at Global Radio studios in London to record her Heart FM show.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez totes her signature sparkly tumbler to a workout in Miami on Wednesday.</p>
    All That Glitters

    Jennifer Lopez totes her signature sparkly tumbler to a workout in Miami on Wednesday.

  • <p>New couple Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley take a jog through Los Angeles together on Wednesday.</p>
    On the Run

    New couple Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley take a jog through Los Angeles together on Wednesday.

  • <p>Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
    Heavy Lifting

    Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

  • <p>Bella Hadid sports a colorful look for a New York City outing on Wednesday.</p>
    Victory Lap

    Bella Hadid sports a colorful look for a New York City outing on Wednesday.

  • <p>Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
    Little Helper

    Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.</p>
    True Prints-esses

    Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
    Good for You

    Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.

  • <p>Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.</p>
    Going Gray

    Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.

  • <p>Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Gifts Galore

    Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.</p>
    Coupled Up

    Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.

  • <p>Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.</p>
    Fun in the Sun

    Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

  • <p>David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills. </p>
    Family Time

    David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Jump On It

    Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.</p>
    Holiday Spirit

    T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.

  • <p>Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.</p>
    Toy Time

    Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.

  • <p>Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.</p>
    Blinged Out

    Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

  • <p>Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California. </p>
    Guitar Hero

    Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.

  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.</p>
    Snow Day

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.

  • <p>Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.</p>
    Grocery Run

    Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.

  • <p>Bella Hadid bundles up in a cozy brown coat as she steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.</p>
    Cozy in the City

    Bella Hadid bundles up in a cozy brown coat as she steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.

  • <p>T.I. gets into the giving spirit and gifts a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during the rapper's Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DTLR on Monday in Atlanta.</p>
    Giving Back

    T.I. gets into the giving spirit and gifts a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during the rapper's Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DTLR on Monday in Atlanta.

  • <p>Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis are seen in full character on the set of <em>Across the River and into the Trees</em> in Venice, Italy on Monday.</p>
    And ... Action!

    Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis are seen in full character on the set of Across the River and into the Trees in Venice, Italy on Monday.

  • <p>Babyface and Tori Kelly perform onstage at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.</p>
    Power Duo

    Babyface and Tori Kelly perform onstage at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.

  • <p>Common takes the stage to perform during the Souls to the Polls drive-in rally for Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia.</p>
    Power to the Polls

    Common takes the stage to perform during the Souls to the Polls drive-in rally for Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson strikes a pose at the Amazon Studios <em>Sylvie's Love</em> drive-in premiere at Calamigos Ranch in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
    Black & Gold

    Tessa Thompson strikes a pose at the Amazon Studios Sylvie's Love drive-in premiere at Calamigos Ranch in L.A. on Sunday.

  • <p>Lily James is seen on the set of <em>What's Love Got to Do with It,</em> as she tries to set a Tinder date on her phone, on Friday in London. </p>
    Onset Shenanigans

    Lily James is seen on the set of What's Love Got to Do with It, as she tries to set a Tinder date on her phone, on Friday in London.

  • <p>Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young soak up some sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday.</p>
    Couple Getaway

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young soak up some sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday.

  • <p>Hasan Minhaj arrives at The Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Holiday Festivities

    Hasan Minhaj arrives at The Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Friday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Bachelor Matt James enjoys a round of golf near his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday.</p>
    Tee Time

    Bachelor Matt James enjoys a round of golf near his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday.

  • <p>Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo do some holiday shopping at the Westfield Mall in L.A. on Friday.</p>
    Weekend Errands

    Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo do some holiday shopping at the Westfield Mall in L.A. on Friday.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch had some fun during a polo match in Aspen, Colorado.</p>
    Winter Wonderland

    Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch had some fun during a polo match in Aspen, Colorado.

  • <p>Regina King attended Amazon Studios' drive-in event for her directorial debut <em>One Night In Miami</em> at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.</p>
    Screen Time

    Regina King attended Amazon Studios' drive-in event for her directorial debut One Night In Miami at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

  • <p>America Ferrera spoke at the Joy to the Polls event hosted at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Georgia.</p>
    Vote!

    America Ferrera spoke at the Joy to the Polls event hosted at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Georgia.

  • <p>Dua Lipa was the musical guest on the Kristen Wiig-hosted episode of <em>Saturday Night Live</em>.</p>
    Levitating

    Dua Lipa was the musical guest on the Kristen Wiig-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

  • <p>Rick Ross performed on stage during the Ross the Bells concert at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Florida.</p>
    Merry Rick-mas

    Rick Ross performed on stage during the Ross the Bells concert at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Florida.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner wore a Christmas vest while out and about in Brentwood, California.</p>
    Almost Christmas!

    Jennifer Garner wore a Christmas vest while out and about in Brentwood, California.

  • <p>Taylor Swift scored her second No. 1 of 2020 on the U.K. Albums Chart with <em>evermore</em>, becoming the first artist in four years to hold the top spot with two different albums in a calendar year.</p>
    (Ever)More Awards

    Taylor Swift scored her second No. 1 of 2020 on the U.K. Albums Chart with evermore, becoming the first artist in four years to hold the top spot with two different albums in a calendar year.

  • <p>Shaquille O'Neal was joined by Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of LoCash at the Pepsi Stronger Together and Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's Holiday Market at Jones Paideia Elementary School in Nashville.</p>
    Giving Back

    Shaquille O'Neal was joined by Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of LoCash at the Pepsi Stronger Together and Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's Holiday Market at Jones Paideia Elementary School in Nashville.

  • <p>Questlove was spotted taking a stroll in New York City.</p>
    Masked Up

    Questlove was spotted taking a stroll in New York City.

  • <p>Renée Zellweger was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a mask while out and about.</p>
    Staying Safe

    Renée Zellweger was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a mask while out and about.

  • <p>Usher gives a nod to photographers on Friday while grabbing some fresh juice in L.A.</p>
    I See You

    Usher gives a nod to photographers on Friday while grabbing some fresh juice in L.A.

  • <p>Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share smiles from behind their masks on Friday as they step out on her birthday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Birthday Belle

    Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share smiles from behind their masks on Friday as they step out on her birthday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch bundles up in the colors of the rainbow for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
    Color Rush

    Zoey Deutch bundles up in the colors of the rainbow for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.

  • <p>Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando on Thursday during a practice round for the Father-Son Challenge golf tournament, which the <a href="https://people.com/sports/tiger-woods-son-charlie-father-son-caddie-pnc-championship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two will participate in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two will participate in</a> (with father-son caddies!) this weekend. </p>
    Just Like Dad

    Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando on Thursday during a practice round for the Father-Son Challenge golf tournament, which the two will participate in (with father-son caddies!) this weekend.

  • <p><em>The Bachelorette</em> Tayshia Adams takes her coffee to-go on Thursday in Los Angeles. </p>
    Caffeine Boost

    The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams takes her coffee to-go on Thursday in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Groom- and bride-to-be Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young depart LAX hand-in-hand on Thursday.</p>
    Frequent Flyers

    Groom- and bride-to-be Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young depart LAX hand-in-hand on Thursday.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner dons a festive sweatshirt for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
    Holly Jolly

    Jennifer Garner dons a festive sweatshirt for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

  • <p>Kristen Wiig visits her former <em>Saturday Night Live</em> colleague Seth Meyers at <em>Late Night </em>ahead of her <em>SNL</em> hosting gig this weekend on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Costar Catch-up

    Kristen Wiig visits her former Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers at Late Night ahead of her SNL hosting gig this weekend on Thursday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Newly engaged Lily Collins heads to a pet store in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
    Daily Chores

    Newly engaged Lily Collins heads to a pet store in West Hollywood on Thursday.

  • <p>Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
    Cold Snap

    Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.

  • <p>A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    Move Along

    A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    Walk This Way

    Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>A solo Colin Hanks grabs a bite in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    Lunch Bunch

    A solo Colin Hanks grabs a bite in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Amber Valletta makes her way to a taco truck in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    Blonde Ambition

    Amber Valletta makes her way to a taco truck in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Anwar Hadid walks dog Dexter through New York City on Thursday.</p>
    Man's Best Friend

    Anwar Hadid walks dog Dexter through New York City on Thursday.

  • <p>An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of <em>Truth Be Told</em> on Wednesday.</p>
    Hair Apparent

    An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Truth Be Told on Wednesday.

  • <p>Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.</p>
    Sporty Spice

    Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.</p>
    Purple Reign

    A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.

  • <p>Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace. </p>
    Merry and Bright

    Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace.

