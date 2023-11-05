Garden path ideas: 28 pretty and practical walkways for your yard
Try a timelessly intricate styleYork Handmade Brick Company
Reflect back the view with a mirrored sculptureDavid Harber
Choose modern metallicsJacky Hobbs
Add gorgeous greenery between paversJacky Hobbs
Use glass bottles for an eye-catching edgeGary K Smith/Alamy Stock Photo
Create a sense of intrigueHolly Crossley/Future
Walk alongside waterHolly Crossley/Future
Go for laid-back logs for your veg patchBeth Murton/Future
Reclaim or upcycleColin Poole/Future
Lower your carbon footprintBradstone
Create an enchanting archway of climbing plantsMark Bolton/Future
Journey across your pondJason Smalley Photography/Alamy Stock Photo
Line with colorJacky Parker Photography/Moment/Getty Images
Experiment with scentHelge Kerler/EyeEm/Getty Images
Make a tunnel of greenerySally Anderson/Alamy Stock Photo
Add instant character with cobblesChaplins
Try a raised boardwalkNigel Correia Gomme/Cityscapers Ltd
Illuminate the wayGarden Trading
Choose playful stepping stonesHomebase
Dot them with lightLights4fun
Combine pavers with pebblesLondon Stone
Build a hassle-free boardwalkMillboard
Mow your ownRebecca Smith Garden Design
Go for a lavish patternTopps Tiles
Choose a 'broken edge'Westminster Stone
Show off timber sleepersEye Ubiquitous/Alamy Stock Photo
Step it upWickes
Frame a pathwayWooden Obelisk Company