Garden path ideas: 28 pretty and practical walkways for your yard

  • <p> Handcrafted brick pavers are a thing of real beauty and will instantly bring warmth, texture and a sense of heritage to any garden. </p> <p> Found in the kitchen gardens of yesteryear, these baked clay units can be laid in endless patterns – from chevrons, Soldier course, herringbone to basketweave – and will prove as elegant and mesmerizing as any designer planting scheme. They're a garden feature to treasure for years. </p>
    Try a timelessly intricate style

    Handcrafted brick pavers are a thing of real beauty and will instantly bring warmth, texture and a sense of heritage to any garden.

    Found in the kitchen gardens of yesteryear, these baked clay units can be laid in endless patterns – from chevrons, Soldier course, herringbone to basketweave – and will prove as elegant and mesmerizing as any designer planting scheme. They're a garden feature to treasure for years.

    York Handmade Brick Company
  • <p> Small gardens in particular will benefit from the impact of a garden mirror or two. They're great for enhancing the sense of space, creating intriguing illusions, and doubling up beautiful views. </p> <p> Try positioning one at the top of a path – the blurring of boundaries offers a striking impact and will make anyone look twice. There are plenty of designs to choose from, from antique-effect to window styles, but we especially love this sculptural piece with its elegant convex curves. </p>
    Reflect back the view with a mirrored sculpture

    Small gardens in particular will benefit from the impact of a garden mirror or two. They're great for enhancing the sense of space, creating intriguing illusions, and doubling up beautiful views.

    Try positioning one at the top of a path – the blurring of boundaries offers a striking impact and will make anyone look twice. There are plenty of designs to choose from, from antique-effect to window styles, but we especially love this sculptural piece with its elegant convex curves.

    David Harber
  • <p> Bring a sense of industrial-chic to your garden path ideas by opting for metal plates. If you're looking for something fresh and unique for a modern garden, it's a great approach to go for. </p> <p> Use a mix of colors for an eye-catching contrast and get creative with patterns. Chevrons, as seen here, are particularly effective. </p> <p> Keep the look balanced by lining with soft, green foliage. Ornamental grasses and ferns make good picks. We also like how the heather in this scene complements the warm-toned patina amongst the tiles for a cohesive finish. </p>
    Choose modern metallics

    Bring a sense of industrial-chic to your garden path ideas by opting for metal plates. If you're looking for something fresh and unique for a modern garden, it's a great approach to go for.

    Use a mix of colors for an eye-catching contrast and get creative with patterns. Chevrons, as seen here, are particularly effective.

    Keep the look balanced by lining with soft, green foliage. Ornamental grasses and ferns make good picks. We also like how the heather in this scene complements the warm-toned patina amongst the tiles for a cohesive finish.

    Jacky Hobbs
  • <p> A walkway of sleek paving can look super smart, but if you prefer a more relaxed look, why not bring some greenery into the mix? </p> <p> Positioning pavers further apart to create some fun stepping stones will instantly evoke a sense of play in both adults and children. And of course, planting up the gaps provides texture, color, and even scent. It's also great for encouraging more pollinators to your plot. </p>
    Add gorgeous greenery between pavers

    A walkway of sleek paving can look super smart, but if you prefer a more relaxed look, why not bring some greenery into the mix?

    Positioning pavers further apart to create some fun stepping stones will instantly evoke a sense of play in both adults and children. And of course, planting up the gaps provides texture, color, and even scent. It's also great for encouraging more pollinators to your plot.

    Jacky Hobbs
  • <p> Adding an edge to a path will always give it more definition, resulting in a smarter appearance. What's more, a raised edge can help with maintenance too, as it will keep materials such as gravel and bark chips away from lawns or flowerbeds. </p> <p> There are plenty of edging styles to try – from smart stone to modern metal. But if you're on the lookout for cheap landscaping ideas, then this approach might be the way forward. </p> <p> It's simple – just save old glass bottles then bury them halfway into the soil either side of your walkway. The result feels eclectic and artsy and will give even the simplest of paths a more orderly look. </p>
    Use glass bottles for an eye-catching edge

    Adding an edge to a path will always give it more definition, resulting in a smarter appearance. What's more, a raised edge can help with maintenance too, as it will keep materials such as gravel and bark chips away from lawns or flowerbeds.

    There are plenty of edging styles to try – from smart stone to modern metal. But if you're on the lookout for cheap landscaping ideas, then this approach might be the way forward.

    It's simple – just save old glass bottles then bury them halfway into the soil either side of your walkway. The result feels eclectic and artsy and will give even the simplest of paths a more orderly look.

    Gary K Smith/Alamy Stock Photo
  • <p> A natural stone path weaving through architectural foliage will bring a tropical garden vibe to any plot. </p> <p> The mosaic effect of this stone pathway adds a textural contrast against surrounding ferns, rhododendrons and Himalayan pines. What's more, the walkways criss-cross one another which encourages guests to really explore. </p> <p> Positioning a summer house or even a humble garden shed at the end of the path will up the sense of intrigue further, especially if glimpses of its structure can be spotted through the greenery. </p>
    Create a sense of intrigue

    A natural stone path weaving through architectural foliage will bring a tropical garden vibe to any plot.

    The mosaic effect of this stone pathway adds a textural contrast against surrounding ferns, rhododendrons and Himalayan pines. What's more, the walkways criss-cross one another which encourages guests to really explore.

    Positioning a summer house or even a humble garden shed at the end of the path will up the sense of intrigue further, especially if glimpses of its structure can be spotted through the greenery.

    Holly Crossley/Future
  • <p> If you have an outdoor living zone that's positioned away from the house, then you'll need a sturdy and stylish path to get there. Whether it leads to an outdoor kitchen, dining area, or seating spot complete with fire pit and sofa, it's bound to get a lot of traffic. </p> <p> A stretch of pale gravel will do the job well, is low-maintenance, and won't get slippery when it's wet. Add sleek paved garden edging for a smarter look, as seen here, then border with beautiful plants. </p> <p> You can also get creative with water or ponds – a narrow strip alongside this walkway makes a lovely feature. We especially like how it then channels right under the path towards a statement water wall to the left, creating a more distinct zone for the kitchen and seating spot. </p>
    Walk alongside water

    If you have an outdoor living zone that's positioned away from the house, then you'll need a sturdy and stylish path to get there. Whether it leads to an outdoor kitchen, dining area, or seating spot complete with fire pit and sofa, it's bound to get a lot of traffic.

    A stretch of pale gravel will do the job well, is low-maintenance, and won't get slippery when it's wet. Add sleek paved garden edging for a smarter look, as seen here, then border with beautiful plants.

    You can also get creative with water or ponds – a narrow strip alongside this walkway makes a lovely feature. We especially like how it then channels right under the path towards a statement water wall to the left, creating a more distinct zone for the kitchen and seating spot.

    Holly Crossley/Future
  • <p> The relaxed style of this log pathway is full of natural charm and is also a great approach if you're after a budget-friendly solution. The difference in log sizes only adds to the laid-back appeal, and we love how the warm tones make it feel even more inviting. </p> <p> Try recreating the look between your raised beds of ornamental veg or fragrant herbs and flowers, or use to get to and from the shed. </p>
    Go for laid-back logs for your veg patch

    The relaxed style of this log pathway is full of natural charm and is also a great approach if you're after a budget-friendly solution. The difference in log sizes only adds to the laid-back appeal, and we love how the warm tones make it feel even more inviting.

    Try recreating the look between your raised beds of ornamental veg or fragrant herbs and flowers, or use to get to and from the shed.

    Beth Murton/Future
  • <p> Use recycled materials for your path to dress your outdoor space in a more eco-friendly way. Incorporating reclaimed or upcycled items into your design not only creates a unique feature for you to enjoy, but it also prevents that item going into landfill. </p> <p> Ask your garden designer to choose a concrete mix that uses recycled aggregates and replaces Portland cement with materials that would otherwise go into landfill. You could also re-use concrete pavers, flagstones, bricks and cobbles wherever possible. </p>
    Reclaim or upcycle

    Use recycled materials for your path to dress your outdoor space in a more eco-friendly way. Incorporating reclaimed or upcycled items into your design not only creates a unique feature for you to enjoy, but it also prevents that item going into landfill.

    Ask your garden designer to choose a concrete mix that uses recycled aggregates and replaces Portland cement with materials that would otherwise go into landfill. You could also re-use concrete pavers, flagstones, bricks and cobbles wherever possible.

    Colin Poole/Future
  • <p> Here's another option if you're looking to up your garden's eco-credentials... </p> <p> The trend for smart low-carbon homes is really taking off, and this of course extends to our gardens too. There's a real push now to make pavers using less carbon, so do your research and choose the most eco option you can find. This means you can do more for the environment while also improving the look of your garden with the very latest designs. </p> <p> Bradstone ECO products, for instance, have a reduced carbon footprint of more than 20%. This equates to a carbon saving equivalent to that generated by three mature trees over a year. </p>
    Lower your carbon footprint

    Here's another option if you're looking to up your garden's eco-credentials...

    The trend for smart low-carbon homes is really taking off, and this of course extends to our gardens too. There's a real push now to make pavers using less carbon, so do your research and choose the most eco option you can find. This means you can do more for the environment while also improving the look of your garden with the very latest designs.

    Bradstone ECO products, for instance, have a reduced carbon footprint of more than 20%. This equates to a carbon saving equivalent to that generated by three mature trees over a year.

    Bradstone
  • <p> Bloom-covered archways are a fabulous way to elevate a path and make it feel magical. And there are plenty of climbing plants to pick from. </p> <p> Roses or wisteria will always look lovely trained up and over a pergola or a series of arbors, as will fragrant honeysuckle. A look like this will make journeying through your plot a total joy – why not position a seating space at the end to make the most of the view? </p>
    Create an enchanting archway of climbing plants

    Bloom-covered archways are a fabulous way to elevate a path and make it feel magical. And there are plenty of climbing plants to pick from.

    Roses or wisteria will always look lovely trained up and over a pergola or a series of arbors, as will fragrant honeysuckle. A look like this will make journeying through your plot a total joy – why not position a seating space at the end to make the most of the view?

    Mark Bolton/Future
  • <p> If you've graced your backyard with a garden pond, then consider adding a pathway across the top. Whether you go for a more traditional bridge design or a stepping stone walkway like this, it'll make the scene feel more interactive and adventurous. Plus, it will allow you to appreciate all the sensory benefits that water has to offer to a plot, especially if you bring in lots of pond plants. </p> <p> Just be sure to keep walkways like this clean, especially in winter when wet conditions can lead to a build up of algae. A slippery path across water can turn into a hazard, especially if there are young children around. </p>
    Journey across your pond

    If you've graced your backyard with a garden pond, then consider adding a pathway across the top. Whether you go for a more traditional bridge design or a stepping stone walkway like this, it'll make the scene feel more interactive and adventurous. Plus, it will allow you to appreciate all the sensory benefits that water has to offer to a plot, especially if you bring in lots of pond plants.

    Just be sure to keep walkways like this clean, especially in winter when wet conditions can lead to a build up of algae. A slippery path across water can turn into a hazard, especially if there are young children around.

    Jason Smalley Photography/Alamy Stock Photo
  • <p> You can plant a sea of color around your path for a sensory experience. Planting en masse is especially effective – think bright tulips, echinacea or nasturtium. The bees and butterflies will love it too. </p> <p> If you're after texture as well as color, add ornamental grasses to the mix. Try miscanthus 'Indian Summer' for its flame-hued stems and soft, feathery tops. </p> <p> Consider bringing a garden arbor into the scene too. They are a fabulous way to frame the start of a pathway and define different garden 'rooms'. </p>
    Line with color

    You can plant a sea of color around your path for a sensory experience. Planting en masse is especially effective – think bright tulips, echinacea or nasturtium. The bees and butterflies will love it too.

    If you're after texture as well as color, add ornamental grasses to the mix. Try miscanthus 'Indian Summer' for its flame-hued stems and soft, feathery tops.

    Consider bringing a garden arbor into the scene too. They are a fabulous way to frame the start of a pathway and define different garden 'rooms'.

    Jacky Parker Photography/Moment/Getty Images
  • <p> For paths that aren't used as often, try adding low-growing herbs such as thyme or wild chamomile. Tuck the plants in-between slate, stones or slabs for a rustic, cottage-garden style look, which will release a beautiful fragrance as you pass by. </p> <p> Don't forget about lavender, too, which looks lovely as an edging plant. It will add a welcome splash of color along with its relaxing scent. </p>
    Experiment with scent

    For paths that aren't used as often, try adding low-growing herbs such as thyme or wild chamomile. Tuck the plants in-between slate, stones or slabs for a rustic, cottage-garden style look, which will release a beautiful fragrance as you pass by.

    Don't forget about lavender, too, which looks lovely as an edging plant. It will add a welcome splash of color along with its relaxing scent.

    Helge Kerler/EyeEm/Getty Images
  • <p> If you're after something dramatic, why not create a tunnel-like walkway of trained trees? It will take a little while to establish, but the results will be well worth it. The crab apple allée at Oak Spring, by garden designer Rachel 'Bunny' Mellon, is a stunning example. </p> <p> For a quicker approach, you can make a living willow tunnel. You can buy willow rods or whips from specialist stores, then it's simply a case of pushing them 12in (35cm) or so into grass and weed-free ground and loosely tying the tops together to form an arch (where they will naturally graft together over time). It's best to do this in winter to early spring, as advises the RHS. </p>
    Make a tunnel of greenery

    If you're after something dramatic, why not create a tunnel-like walkway of trained trees? It will take a little while to establish, but the results will be well worth it. The crab apple allée at Oak Spring, by garden designer Rachel 'Bunny' Mellon, is a stunning example.

    For a quicker approach, you can make a living willow tunnel. You can buy willow rods or whips from specialist stores, then it's simply a case of pushing them 12in (35cm) or so into grass and weed-free ground and loosely tying the tops together to form an arch (where they will naturally graft together over time). It's best to do this in winter to early spring, as advises the RHS.

    Sally Anderson/Alamy Stock Photo
  • <p> Want to inject some charm and mystery into your plot? Then a freeform mix of reclaimed cobbles and paving will create a tapestry of texture that will only get richer as moss and lichen take hold. </p> <p> Architectural salvage yards are great hunting grounds for suitable materials. Think carefully how best to arrange your finds; a snaking route works well with these smaller components. </p> <p> You may also wish to emphasize a particular section of your path or a specific corner – try laying a square of paving and fill in with a symmetrical pattern, or concentrate a particular type of paviour or stone in one area. </p> <p> Once happy with the design, choose smooth, sculptural seating for an uber-chic finishing touch. </p>
    Add instant character with cobbles

    Want to inject some charm and mystery into your plot? Then a freeform mix of reclaimed cobbles and paving will create a tapestry of texture that will only get richer as moss and lichen take hold.

    Architectural salvage yards are great hunting grounds for suitable materials. Think carefully how best to arrange your finds; a snaking route works well with these smaller components.

    You may also wish to emphasize a particular section of your path or a specific corner – try laying a square of paving and fill in with a symmetrical pattern, or concentrate a particular type of paviour or stone in one area.

    Once happy with the design, choose smooth, sculptural seating for an uber-chic finishing touch.

    Chaplins
  • <p> Add to jungle-like gardens with a series of slick, wooden deckboards that weave through densely planted borders. Designed by Cityscapers, this garden is made even more dramatic by the walkways being set on an angle, at varying levels. </p> <p> The rich, red tones of the timber are enhanced by the rusty Corten steel risers and are the perfect complementary color for the lush green planting. </p>
    Try a raised boardwalk

    Add to jungle-like gardens with a series of slick, wooden deckboards that weave through densely planted borders. Designed by Cityscapers, this garden is made even more dramatic by the walkways being set on an angle, at varying levels.

    The rich, red tones of the timber are enhanced by the rusty Corten steel risers and are the perfect complementary color for the lush green planting.

    Nigel Correia Gomme/Cityscapers Ltd
  • <p> Add some drama to straight or curved garden paths with a line of outdoor lighting – these ones will look good both day and night. Made from powder-coated steel their tall, slender design and smooth carbon finish blend effortlessly with simple, clipped box hedging. </p> <p> When switched on, the neatly concealed lamps shine pools of light down on to the paving, safely guiding the way and adding an inviting touch too. Mains powered, these lights will need installing by a qualified electrician. </p>
    Illuminate the way

    Add some drama to straight or curved garden paths with a line of outdoor lighting – these ones will look good both day and night. Made from powder-coated steel their tall, slender design and smooth carbon finish blend effortlessly with simple, clipped box hedging.

    When switched on, the neatly concealed lamps shine pools of light down on to the paving, safely guiding the way and adding an inviting touch too. Mains powered, these lights will need installing by a qualified electrician.

    Garden Trading
  • <p> Conjure up that <em>Secret Garden</em> feel with a series of log stepping stones. Look for ones like these which are made from soft timber and treated to last up to 15 years – they will add a magical touch to a secluded corner. Alternatively, it's a great way to recycle if you're cutting down an unwanted tree in your yard, plus will save you the cost of buying new materials. </p> <p> With little installation required, wind them in and amongst tall shrubs, tree trunks and ornamental grasses to create a meandering pathway. Nestle them into a bed of gravel or bark chippings, making sure they are level and a comfortable 'stride' apart. And what's best is that you can easily lift and move them whenever you fancy. </p>
    Choose playful stepping stones

    Conjure up that Secret Garden feel with a series of log stepping stones. Look for ones like these which are made from soft timber and treated to last up to 15 years – they will add a magical touch to a secluded corner. Alternatively, it's a great way to recycle if you're cutting down an unwanted tree in your yard, plus will save you the cost of buying new materials.

    With little installation required, wind them in and amongst tall shrubs, tree trunks and ornamental grasses to create a meandering pathway. Nestle them into a bed of gravel or bark chippings, making sure they are level and a comfortable 'stride' apart. And what's best is that you can easily lift and move them whenever you fancy.

    Homebase
  • <p> Perfect for outlining the curviest of garden path ideas, these neat, little lights are solar powered. Thanks to their inbuilt sensor they will turn on at dusk and give out a warm and welcoming glow. </p> <p> Made from ice-effect glass they are robust enough to be left out all year-round. Simply place one every 20in or so along the edge of the path – they can be easily moved if needed. </p>
    Dot them with light

    Perfect for outlining the curviest of garden path ideas, these neat, little lights are solar powered. Thanks to their inbuilt sensor they will turn on at dusk and give out a warm and welcoming glow.

    Made from ice-effect glass they are robust enough to be left out all year-round. Simply place one every 20in or so along the edge of the path – they can be easily moved if needed.

    Lights4fun
  • <p> Super-straight garden paths don't have to be boring. Instead, treat them as a chance to play with different materials and to create bold patterns. Here smooth, black granite planks with their crisp, sawn edges emphasize the width of the walkway and have been repeatedly divided with rounded, white pebbles. </p> <p> The effect is contemporary, truly stunning and far from dull. </p>
    Combine pavers with pebbles

    Super-straight garden paths don't have to be boring. Instead, treat them as a chance to play with different materials and to create bold patterns. Here smooth, black granite planks with their crisp, sawn edges emphasize the width of the walkway and have been repeatedly divided with rounded, white pebbles.

    The effect is contemporary, truly stunning and far from dull.

    London Stone
  • <p> There's something adventurous about a boardwalk and what could be better than having one in your own garden? Cool and contemporary, they make a striking statement, sound great underfoot and, when made from composite decking, they need little upkeep too. </p> <p> Engineered from a mix of recycled wood fibres and plastics, these boards have all the grain and texture of natural timber and resist the growth of slippery moss and algae. </p>
    Build a hassle-free boardwalk

    There's something adventurous about a boardwalk and what could be better than having one in your own garden? Cool and contemporary, they make a striking statement, sound great underfoot and, when made from composite decking, they need little upkeep too.

    Engineered from a mix of recycled wood fibres and plastics, these boards have all the grain and texture of natural timber and resist the growth of slippery moss and algae.

    Millboard
  • <p> Your garden paths don't have to be paved, or even hard, underfoot. And, often the most enchanting are those that appear to be completely spontaneous. </p> <p> What could be more charming than a mown path through a wildflower meadow? Quick and easy to do, you can make the route as twisty or direct as you like. Be kind to your lawn mower by creating your path while the grass is low and repeating fortnightly. </p> <p> Alternatively, you may want to strim long grass first before mowing neatly. Just check the route is free of wildlife before you start. </p>
    Mow your own

    Your garden paths don't have to be paved, or even hard, underfoot. And, often the most enchanting are those that appear to be completely spontaneous.

    What could be more charming than a mown path through a wildflower meadow? Quick and easy to do, you can make the route as twisty or direct as you like. Be kind to your lawn mower by creating your path while the grass is low and repeating fortnightly.

    Alternatively, you may want to strim long grass first before mowing neatly. Just check the route is free of wildlife before you start.

    Rebecca Smith Garden Design
  • <p> Take a design tip from the Victorians and use garden paving that's bound to get noticed, especially when used as an elegant pathway for your front garden. </p> <p> Set on the diagonal and featuring just three different colors, a look like this would have traditionally been featured leading up to the front door. But, there is no reason why it wouldn't work in the back garden, guiding the way to your patio or a secluded seating area. </p> <p> Get the full formal effect by outlining with border tiles with rope edging for a real sense of occasion. </p>
    Go for a lavish pattern

    Take a design tip from the Victorians and use garden paving that's bound to get noticed, especially when used as an elegant pathway for your front garden.

    Set on the diagonal and featuring just three different colors, a look like this would have traditionally been featured leading up to the front door. But, there is no reason why it wouldn't work in the back garden, guiding the way to your patio or a secluded seating area.

    Get the full formal effect by outlining with border tiles with rope edging for a real sense of occasion.

    Topps Tiles
  • <p> Blending plants and paving can be a tricky business – straight-cut edges can look harsh and formal while no edges at all can be plain messy. So how about this for a stylish compromise? </p> <p> In this garden, pale porcelain paving has been laid on the diagonal with deliberately staggered edges. This jagged arrangement enables the softly planted, billowing borders to spill out onto the stone, blurring the sharp lines and creating a more relaxed yet still elegant look. </p>
    Choose a 'broken edge'

    Blending plants and paving can be a tricky business – straight-cut edges can look harsh and formal while no edges at all can be plain messy. So how about this for a stylish compromise?

    In this garden, pale porcelain paving has been laid on the diagonal with deliberately staggered edges. This jagged arrangement enables the softly planted, billowing borders to spill out onto the stone, blurring the sharp lines and creating a more relaxed yet still elegant look.

    Westminster Stone
  • <p> Robust and industrial, garden sleepers have an undeniable charm and look great interspersed with gravel for a path. </p> <p> Alternatively, patchwork different sized lengths together, staggering the joins to create a pathway full of character. Vary the width of the path and create sweeps and curves to help create a sense of movement. Don't try to be too intricate with the design though, as the end result will just appear fussy. </p>
    Show off timber sleepers

    Robust and industrial, garden sleepers have an undeniable charm and look great interspersed with gravel for a path.

    Alternatively, patchwork different sized lengths together, staggering the joins to create a pathway full of character. Vary the width of the path and create sweeps and curves to help create a sense of movement. Don't try to be too intricate with the design though, as the end result will just appear fussy.

    Eye Ubiquitous/Alamy Stock Photo
  • <p> Changing direction and levels are great ways to add interest to any garden path, but it can look particularly effective when the path is made of composite decking. </p> <p> Sleek and dark in tone, the slim wood-effect deckboards highlight these different planes and insert LED lights add extra drama too. </p> <p> Plan any joins carefully to make sure the boards are neatly mitred, sit level and that they are well-supported by the joists underneath. Covering the edges with matching fascia boards will also ensure the supporting joists remain neatly hidden. </p>
    Step it up

    Changing direction and levels are great ways to add interest to any garden path, but it can look particularly effective when the path is made of composite decking.

    Sleek and dark in tone, the slim wood-effect deckboards highlight these different planes and insert LED lights add extra drama too.

    Plan any joins carefully to make sure the boards are neatly mitred, sit level and that they are well-supported by the joists underneath. Covering the edges with matching fascia boards will also ensure the supporting joists remain neatly hidden.

    Wickes
  • <p> Adding height along a path is a nifty trick to make any space look and feel much larger. From rows of stately trees and clipped hedges to elegant obelisks, the effect is to increase the sense of perspective, helping to visually 'stretch' the view ahead. </p> <p> In this idyllic Cotswold garden, the flagstone paving gently leads to the courtyard beyond, while three pairs of handcrafted obelisks add structure and shape to the herbaceous borders on either side. </p>
    Frame a pathway

    Adding height along a path is a nifty trick to make any space look and feel much larger. From rows of stately trees and clipped hedges to elegant obelisks, the effect is to increase the sense of perspective, helping to visually 'stretch' the view ahead.

    In this idyllic Cotswold garden, the flagstone paving gently leads to the courtyard beyond, while three pairs of handcrafted obelisks add structure and shape to the herbaceous borders on either side.

    Wooden Obelisk Company
Jill Morgan

Whether you're looking for a cheap DIY solution or something more luxe, these garden path ideas will help you explore your plot in style.