These Funny New Year's Cards Will Perfectly Welcome 2022

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — During the Houston Rockets’ 15-game skid, coach Stephen Silas wasn’t too keen on getting out and about in the city. After they got off the schneid by winning seven games in a row, things changed for the second-year coach. “It’s exciting to walk around town and people will be like: ‘good job coach,’” Silas said. “There were some times where I just decided to stay home, and so I wouldn’t have to deal with (fans). So yeah, it’s a good feeling.” The last victory in the winning streak