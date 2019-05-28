Best of the 2019 French Open

Check out the best shots from this year’s French Open.

Czech's Marie Bouzkova eyes the ball as she plays a backhand return to Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams of the US serves the ball to Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images) Venus Williams of The United States plays a backhand in her ladies singles first round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during Day one of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a backhand return Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their men's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images) France's Corentin Moutet returns the ball to Russia's Alexey Vatutin during their men's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images) France's Alize Cornet returns the ball to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) Katerina Siniakova of The Czech Republic during her ladies singles first round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns the ball to Germany's Peter Gojowczyk during their men's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images) Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko plays a backhand return to Serena Williams of the US during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images) Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his men's singles first round match against Tommy Paul of the US on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images) Austria's Dominic Thiem serves the ball to Tommy Paul of the US during their men's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images) Gael Monfils of France plays a backhand during his mens singles first round match against Taro Daniel of Japan during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) France's Jeremy Chardy returns the ball to Britain's Kyle Edmund during their men's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Kyle Edmund of Great Britain returns the ball during his mens singles first round match against Jeremy Chardy of France during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Yannick Hanfmann (not seen) of Germany during their men's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on May 27, 2019.(Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Lucas Pouille of France plays a forehand during his mens singles first round match against Simone Bolelli of Italy during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Daniel Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during his mens singles first round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Italy's Fabio Fognini plays a forehand return to Italy's Andreas Seppi during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images) Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates after winning against Italy's Jasmine Paoli in their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) Italy's Jasmine Paoli reacts as she plays against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Australia's John Millman during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images) Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves the ball to Chile's Nicolas Jarry during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images) Russia's Karen Khachanov plays a backhand return to Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams of the US celebrates after scoring a point against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images) Britain's Daniel Evans returns the ball to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images) Fernando Verdasco of Spain plays a forehand during his mens singles first round match against Daniel Evans of Great Britain during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Poland's Iga Swiatek eyes the ball as she plays a backhand return to France's Selena Janicijevic during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) France's Selena Janicijevic plays a forehand return to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images) France's Gael Monfils eyes the ball as he returns the ball to Japan's Taro Daniel during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images) Maria Sakkari of Greece serves during her ladies singles first round match against Anna Tatishvili of The United States during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) France's Adrian Mannarino plays a backhand return to Italy's Stefano Travaglia during their men's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images) Sloane Stephens of The United States celebrates in her ladies singles first round match against Misaki Doi of Japan during Day one of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Sloane Stephens of The United States plays a forehand in her ladies singles first round match against Misaki Doi of Japan during Day one of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain plays a forehand in her ladies singles first round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of The Netherlands during Day one of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot in his mens singles first round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day one of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros May 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Alize Cornet of France plays a forehand during her ladies singles first round match against Victoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Kurumi Nara of Japan during her ladies singles first round match against Danlila Jakupovic of Slovenia during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Mischa Zverev of Germany plays a backhand during his mens singles first round match against Richard Gasquet of France during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Jeremy Chardy of France plays a forehand during his mens singles first round match against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Jo-Wilfred Tsonga of France looks on in his mens singles first round match against Peter Gojowczky of Germany during Day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand during his mens singles first round match against John Millman of Australia during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia plays a backhand during her ladies singles first round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Karen Khachanov of Russia during his mens singles first round match against Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Taro Daniel of Japan plays a forehand during his mens singles first round match against Gael Monfils of France during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a backhand during her ladies singles first round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the women's singles first round match between Romania's Simona Halep and Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day three of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)