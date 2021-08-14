'Framing Britney Spears' Is Just One Of The Many Revealing Celeb Docs Out There

  • <p>With #FreeBritney and #ThisIsParis trending across social media as films about <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a36827248/britney-spears-iud-statement-conservatorship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Britney Spears" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Britney Spears</a> and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33758152/paris-hilton-abuse-private-school-teen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paris Hilton</a> debuted, it should come as no surprise that celebrity documentaries are having A Moment™. But it's more than just entertainment: Celebrity documentaries manage to pay homage to cultural icons and phenomena, while impacting the current zeitgeist. These films give viewers a peek into the private and often-hidden lives of the biggest Hollywood stars—even the ones you might've thought you already knew everything about. They serve as reminders that even the brightest spotlight leaves much in the shadows.</p><p>These days, whether you subscribe to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g31251536/netflix-reality-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Netflix</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g36876760/best-hulu-documentaries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hulu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hulu</a>, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max—or still have your ex boo’s password saved (just me?)—there are tons of celebrity documentaries for you to get your voyeuristic fix. (No shade, you’re not the only fan hungry for an intimate look at your fave star's usually-hidden pains and pleasures.) These docs aren't just about rappers and pop stars, though there are plenty of those (lookin' at you, Biggie and T-Swift). They also feature the life stories of comedian Tig Notaro, ballerina Misty Copeland, and mother-daughter acting duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, too. </p><p>So, grab a tub of popcorn <em>and</em> your tissues because these docs will have you crying tears of sadness, joy, and nostalgia by pulling at your heartstrings and revealing the unknown. Read on for the 17 best celebrity documentaries you can watch right now with the click of a button.</p>
    'Framing Britney Spears' Is Just One Of The Many Revealing Celeb Docs Out There

    With #FreeBritney and #ThisIsParis trending across social media as films about Britney Spears and Paris Hilton debuted, it should come as no surprise that celebrity documentaries are having A Moment™. But it's more than just entertainment: Celebrity documentaries manage to pay homage to cultural icons and phenomena, while impacting the current zeitgeist. These films give viewers a peek into the private and often-hidden lives of the biggest Hollywood stars—even the ones you might've thought you already knew everything about. They serve as reminders that even the brightest spotlight leaves much in the shadows.

    These days, whether you subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max—or still have your ex boo’s password saved (just me?)—there are tons of celebrity documentaries for you to get your voyeuristic fix. (No shade, you’re not the only fan hungry for an intimate look at your fave star's usually-hidden pains and pleasures.) These docs aren't just about rappers and pop stars, though there are plenty of those (lookin' at you, Biggie and T-Swift). They also feature the life stories of comedian Tig Notaro, ballerina Misty Copeland, and mother-daughter acting duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, too.

    So, grab a tub of popcorn and your tissues because these docs will have you crying tears of sadness, joy, and nostalgia by pulling at your heartstrings and revealing the unknown. Read on for the 17 best celebrity documentaries you can watch right now with the click of a button.

  • <p>Long before Harry graced the cover of <em>Vogue</em>, Zayn, Liam, and Louis had kids, and Niall went solo, these men were in a boyband that made middle schoolers scream: One Direction. While released at the height of the British band's fandom in 2013, when watched today, this documentary gives fans a chance to reminisce about 1D's heyday before their split. And hey, "Midnight Memories" is still a bop.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Direction-This-Louis-Tomlinson/dp/B00FSMN0AW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37198922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on Amazon Prime">Watch now on Amazon Prime</a></p>
    One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

    Long before Harry graced the cover of Vogue, Zayn, Liam, and Louis had kids, and Niall went solo, these men were in a boyband that made middle schoolers scream: One Direction. While released at the height of the British band's fandom in 2013, when watched today, this documentary gives fans a chance to reminisce about 1D's heyday before their split. And hey, "Midnight Memories" is still a bop.

    Watch now on Amazon Prime

  • <p>Singer Amy Winehouse was known for her throaty, sultry sound, so it should come as no surprise that this masterpiece is as moody as it is moving. The British documentary fuses old interviews with clips of the singer, features fan reactions to her death, and details her life and relationship with music, sex, self-harm, and drugs—showcasing both her talent and her struggles. (Fair warning: Self-harm and substance abuse make big appearances in this doc.) </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Famy-24cb8326-b826-4e98-af7a-05f5d955bcbd&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37198922%2Fbest-celebrity-documentaries%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on hulu">watch now on hulu</a></p>
    Amy (2015)

    Singer Amy Winehouse was known for her throaty, sultry sound, so it should come as no surprise that this masterpiece is as moody as it is moving. The British documentary fuses old interviews with clips of the singer, features fan reactions to her death, and details her life and relationship with music, sex, self-harm, and drugs—showcasing both her talent and her struggles. (Fair warning: Self-harm and substance abuse make big appearances in this doc.)

    watch now on hulu

  • <p>You don’t have to be a former dancer nor current ballerina to enjoy this documentary on the greatest ballerina of all time: Misty Copeland. Through <em>A Ballerina’s Tale</em>, an IFC Film, Copeland proves that what people think ballerinas have to be (white, petite, rich, young) is racist, classist hogwash. Both inspirational and aspirational, this doc is for anyone looking for an ~against all odds~ heroine story.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ballerinas-Tale-Misty-Copeland/dp/B016LCORPO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37198922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on amazon prime">watch now on amazon prime</a></p>
    A Ballerina’s Tale (2015)

    You don’t have to be a former dancer nor current ballerina to enjoy this documentary on the greatest ballerina of all time: Misty Copeland. Through A Ballerina’s Tale, an IFC Film, Copeland proves that what people think ballerinas have to be (white, petite, rich, young) is racist, classist hogwash. Both inspirational and aspirational, this doc is for anyone looking for an ~against all odds~ heroine story.

    watch now on amazon prime

  • <p>Calling all former class-clowns, laugh-lovers, and Tig Notaro fans, this Netflix documentary is for you. Named after the dry-as-bread comedian, <em>Tig</em> follows the brilliant comedian as she recovers from a quadruple whammy: A bacterial infection, cancer diagnosis, family death, and breakup. Equal parts morbid and moving, <em>Tig</em> offers the dry flair you’ve learned to expect from Tig herself along with close-ups of the comic in her personal life.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80028208" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on netflix">watch now on netflix</a></p>
    Tig (2015)

    Calling all former class-clowns, laugh-lovers, and Tig Notaro fans, this Netflix documentary is for you. Named after the dry-as-bread comedian, Tig follows the brilliant comedian as she recovers from a quadruple whammy: A bacterial infection, cancer diagnosis, family death, and breakup. Equal parts morbid and moving, Tig offers the dry flair you’ve learned to expect from Tig herself along with close-ups of the comic in her personal life.

    watch now on netflix

  • <p>Did you know that <em>Singin' In The Rain</em> icon Debbie Reynolds and <em>Star Wars</em> actress Carrie Fisher were related? Yep! The mother-daughter duo lived next door to each other until late in their lives, teasing, bickering, and helping each other until they both passed unexpectedly, just days apart. <em>Bright Lights </em>offers a sneak peak into the life of and bond between these showbiz babes.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://play.hbomax.com/page/urn:hbo:page:GWGrWRAJh3z2HiAEAAAAC:type:feature?camp=googleHBOMAX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on HBO Max">Watch now on HBO Max</a></p>
    Bright Lights (2016)

    Did you know that Singin' In The Rain icon Debbie Reynolds and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher were related? Yep! The mother-daughter duo lived next door to each other until late in their lives, teasing, bickering, and helping each other until they both passed unexpectedly, just days apart. Bright Lights offers a sneak peak into the life of and bond between these showbiz babes.

    Watch now on HBO Max

  • <p><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a28690167/lady-gaga-awards-egot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lady Gaga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lady Gaga</a> is more than just a powerhouse singer decked in a meat-dress—she’s a human with wants, anxiety, imposter syndrome, fibromyalgia, and talent. In this up-close-and-personal Netflix documentary, the <em>A Star Is Born </em>actress and real-life pop star gets raw about the way society’s view on femininity, sexuality, success, access, and ability have caused her pain. It also explores how she’s redefined for herself what it means to be successful, in order to emerge from that pain more-self assured.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80196586" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on Netflix">watch now on Netflix</a></p>
    Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

    Lady Gaga is more than just a powerhouse singer decked in a meat-dress—she’s a human with wants, anxiety, imposter syndrome, fibromyalgia, and talent. In this up-close-and-personal Netflix documentary, the A Star Is Born actress and real-life pop star gets raw about the way society’s view on femininity, sexuality, success, access, and ability have caused her pain. It also explores how she’s redefined for herself what it means to be successful, in order to emerge from that pain more-self assured.

    watch now on Netflix

  • <p>Through a combination of backstage chit-chat, honest AF dialogue from <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a33656774/beyonce-skincare/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé</a> herself, and rehearsal footage, <em>Homecoming </em>chronicles what went into Beyoncé's iconic 2018 Coachella performance— the first time a Black woman headlined the music festival. </p><p>A Grammy-nominated music film, <em>Homecoming</em> pays homage to and celebrates all the Black creatives and women that came before Queen Bey. Packed with performance, pride, and power, this Netflix documentary affirms what you already knew intuitively: For Beyoncé, stage is home. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81013626" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on netflix">Watch now on netflix</a></p>
    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2018)

    Through a combination of backstage chit-chat, honest AF dialogue from Beyoncé herself, and rehearsal footage, Homecoming chronicles what went into Beyoncé's iconic 2018 Coachella performance— the first time a Black woman headlined the music festival.

    A Grammy-nominated music film, Homecoming pays homage to and celebrates all the Black creatives and women that came before Queen Bey. Packed with performance, pride, and power, this Netflix documentary affirms what you already knew intuitively: For Beyoncé, stage is home.

    Watch now on netflix

  • <p>Ready for a documentary that’ll give you chills on chills on chills? Look no further than this intimate look at Travis Scott’s life, which weaves fan testimonials with home video footage and concert clips to depict Scott’s life. (<em>KUWTK</em> fans, fear not: There are plenty of moments between Scott, Kylie Jenner, and baby Stormi shown in this Netflix documentary.)</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81046796" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on netflix">watch now on netflix </a></p>
    Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly (2019)

    Ready for a documentary that’ll give you chills on chills on chills? Look no further than this intimate look at Travis Scott’s life, which weaves fan testimonials with home video footage and concert clips to depict Scott’s life. (KUWTK fans, fear not: There are plenty of moments between Scott, Kylie Jenner, and baby Stormi shown in this Netflix documentary.)

    watch now on netflix

  • <p>While you won’t finish this film with a definitive answer around why the brotherly trio split, you will leave feeling nostalgic for the Disney Channel Jonas-mania days. </p><p>Featuring home video clips from as early as Nick’s birth, as well as interview footage asking the pop stars if they’ll ever split (they say no, LOL), plus concert and television clips, <em>Chasing Happiness</em> captures the rise, then fall, then reunion of the Jonas Brothers. Now available on Amazon Prime, this documentary is a must-watch for anyone that ever plastered a Jonas Brothers Tiger Beat poster on their bedroom wall.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Chasing-Happiness-Nick-Jonas/dp/B08CS6BL73?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37198922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on amazon prime">Watch now on amazon prime</a></p>
    Chasing Happiness (2019)

    While you won’t finish this film with a definitive answer around why the brotherly trio split, you will leave feeling nostalgic for the Disney Channel Jonas-mania days.

    Featuring home video clips from as early as Nick’s birth, as well as interview footage asking the pop stars if they’ll ever split (they say no, LOL), plus concert and television clips, Chasing Happiness captures the rise, then fall, then reunion of the Jonas Brothers. Now available on Amazon Prime, this documentary is a must-watch for anyone that ever plastered a Jonas Brothers Tiger Beat poster on their bedroom wall.

    Watch now on amazon prime

  • <p>Paris Hilton is known as the OG influencer, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to having her image warped, then guzzled by gossip columnists and bored housemoms alike—in fact, just the opposite. </p><p>In <em>This Is Paris</em>, the hotel heiress takes back the mic to give viewers a real, unfiltered look at her not-so-happy life, including her time at a program in Utah where she was abused. What starts as a story about just another rich blonde girl, evolves into something much more nuanced. Ultimately, the film challenges the societal expectations put on stars like Paris.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOg0TY1jG3w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on YouTube">Watch now on YouTube</a></p>
    This Is Paris (2020)

    Paris Hilton is known as the OG influencer, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to having her image warped, then guzzled by gossip columnists and bored housemoms alike—in fact, just the opposite.

    In This Is Paris, the hotel heiress takes back the mic to give viewers a real, unfiltered look at her not-so-happy life, including her time at a program in Utah where she was abused. What starts as a story about just another rich blonde girl, evolves into something much more nuanced. Ultimately, the film challenges the societal expectations put on stars like Paris.

    Watch now on YouTube

  • <p><em>In Wonder </em>features monologues from the "Señorita" artist and behind-the-scene clips featuring <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a28817007/camila-cabello-boyfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:him and girlfriend Camila Cabello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">him and girlfriend Camila Cabello</a>. It's also packed with concert shots and earthy panoramas shot while Shawn is on his world tour. He wonders what it means to be a star, what his future in music holds, and how it influences his relationships.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80212798" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch no on netflix">watch no on netflix</a></p>
    Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020)

    In Wonder features monologues from the "Señorita" artist and behind-the-scene clips featuring him and girlfriend Camila Cabello. It's also packed with concert shots and earthy panoramas shot while Shawn is on his world tour. He wonders what it means to be a star, what his future in music holds, and how it influences his relationships.

    watch no on netflix

  • <p>If scrolling through this list has you wondering whether a happy celebrity documentary is an oxymoron, your next watch should be <em>Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You</em>. Sure, there’s an emotional backstage moment or three, but the bulk of this high-pony pop star's Netflix documentary is made up of upbeat behind-the-scenes moments and concert footage from her 2019 Sweetener world tour. Even those who aren’t die-hard fans will be saying, "Excuse me, I love you too" by the end. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81238721" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on netflix">watch now on netflix</a></p>
    Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You (2020)

    If scrolling through this list has you wondering whether a happy celebrity documentary is an oxymoron, your next watch should be Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You. Sure, there’s an emotional backstage moment or three, but the bulk of this high-pony pop star's Netflix documentary is made up of upbeat behind-the-scenes moments and concert footage from her 2019 Sweetener world tour. Even those who aren’t die-hard fans will be saying, "Excuse me, I love you too" by the end.

    watch now on netflix

  • <p>As if a documentary by this name could be about anyone other than the world’s (minus Kanye West’s) favorite girl next door: <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a34942701/taylor-swift-evermore-easter-egg-tweets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift</a>. In this Netflix documentary, the singer-songwriter takes off the "good girl muzzle" and gets real about the role politics play in her music. T-Swift wants to convince her fans that she’s not just an artist; she’s an activist, too. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81028336" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch now on netflix">watch now on netflix</a></p>
    Miss Americana (2020)

    As if a documentary by this name could be about anyone other than the world’s (minus Kanye West’s) favorite girl next door: Taylor Swift. In this Netflix documentary, the singer-songwriter takes off the "good girl muzzle" and gets real about the role politics play in her music. T-Swift wants to convince her fans that she’s not just an artist; she’s an activist, too.

    watch now on netflix

  • <p>Whether you’ve been a Demi fan since their <em>Barney and Friends</em> days, or were late to the game only stanning them with the release of their <em>Tell Me You Love Me</em> 2017 album, you’ll be transfixed by this four-part documentary series.</p><p> The documentary follows Demi from 2018-2020, shedding insight on <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a19948927/demi-lovato-eating-disorder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their eating disorder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">their eating disorder</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a35939578/demi-lovato-california-sober-meaning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drug use" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drug use</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a19925262/demi-lovato-be-vocal-campaign/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mental health diagnoses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mental health diagnoses</a> and misdiagnoses, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/relationships/a35811337/demi-lovato-dating-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sexuality" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sexuality</a>, and the traumas that led up to their <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a35634828/demi-lovato-drug-overdose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:near-fatal overdose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">near-fatal overdose</a> in July of 2018. But ultimately, the series ends on a hopeful note with the finale, titled "rebirthing," suggesting the pop star has finally found their footing.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZmXF50Yx7I&list=PLy4Kg0J0TkearxiMrCsHih5xJzttUe8JC&index=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on YouTube">Watch now on YouTube</a></p>
    Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil (2021)

    Whether you’ve been a Demi fan since their Barney and Friends days, or were late to the game only stanning them with the release of their Tell Me You Love Me 2017 album, you’ll be transfixed by this four-part documentary series.

    The documentary follows Demi from 2018-2020, shedding insight on their eating disorder, drug use, mental health diagnoses and misdiagnoses, sexuality, and the traumas that led up to their near-fatal overdose in July of 2018. But ultimately, the series ends on a hopeful note with the finale, titled "rebirthing," suggesting the pop star has finally found their footing.

    Watch now on YouTube

  • <p>The rapper of many names—Biggie Smalls, Notorious B.I.G, and sometimes simply, Biggie—has been memorialized documentary-style. By interweaving a combination of concert footage, behind-the-scenes family videos, and interviews, this Netflix documentary explores how the talented star rose from the streets to the stage. Consider this a must-watch for anyone asking themselves whether raw talent alone is enough? Spoiler: Yes it is.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80202829" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on netflix">Watch now on netflix</a></p>
    Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell (2021)

    The rapper of many names—Biggie Smalls, Notorious B.I.G, and sometimes simply, Biggie—has been memorialized documentary-style. By interweaving a combination of concert footage, behind-the-scenes family videos, and interviews, this Netflix documentary explores how the talented star rose from the streets to the stage. Consider this a must-watch for anyone asking themselves whether raw talent alone is enough? Spoiler: Yes it is.

    Watch now on netflix

  • <p><em>The World’s A Little Blurry</em> offers an intimate look at singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Footage spans the artist's life from before she could walk to getting her license to the release of <em>When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?</em> Thanks to this documentary, viewers get a deeply intimate look at how lonely it is to be a girl growing up in a cut-throat industry and the importance of community and family. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fbillie-eilish-the-worlds-a-little-blurry%2Fumc.cmc.5waz3hfo9r1133t8arap8b6nq%3Fign-itscg%3DMC_20000%26ign-itsct%3Datvp_brand_omd%26mttn3pid%3DGoogle%2BAdWords%26mttnagencyid%3Da5e%26mttncc%3DUS%26mttnsiteid%3D143238%26mttnsubad%3DOUS2019876_1-500847015581-c%26mttnsubkw%3D113133209417__C4TNP1sP_&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37198922%2Fbest-celebrity-documentaries%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on Apple TV+">Watch now on Apple TV+</a></p>
    Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (2021)

    The World’s A Little Blurry offers an intimate look at singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Footage spans the artist's life from before she could walk to getting her license to the release of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Thanks to this documentary, viewers get a deeply intimate look at how lonely it is to be a girl growing up in a cut-throat industry and the importance of community and family.

    Watch now on Apple TV+

  • <p>ICYMI: Britney was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward in 2008 after what's been deemed her infamous meltdown (you know, when she shaved her head?), shocking paparazzi and the public in the process. Soon after, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33336398/britney-spears-conservatorship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Britney was put in a conservatorship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Britney was put in a conservatorship</a> under her father, Jamie Spears, which she is currently fighting in court.</p><p><em>Framing Britney Spears</em>, produced by FX and Hulu and investigated by <em>The New York Times</em>, explores the misogyny, cruelty, and ableism that led to the 39-year-old star being bound by this legal conservatorship, which many now believe should never have been implemented in the first place.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fthe-new-york-times-presents-f22278d1-ef56-40e8-9227-af3a029ca6f4%3Fcmp%3D11295%26ds_rl%3D1251123%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIt429s9vN6wIVhp6zCh3JiQaEEAAYASAAEgIK8fD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37198922%2Fbest-celebrity-documentaries%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch now on hulu">Watch now on hulu</a></p>
    Framing Britney Spears (2021)

    ICYMI: Britney was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward in 2008 after what's been deemed her infamous meltdown (you know, when she shaved her head?), shocking paparazzi and the public in the process. Soon after, Britney was put in a conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, which she is currently fighting in court.

    Framing Britney Spears, produced by FX and Hulu and investigated by The New York Times, explores the misogyny, cruelty, and ableism that led to the 39-year-old star being bound by this legal conservatorship, which many now believe should never have been implemented in the first place.

    Watch now on hulu

Your movie night plans are all sorted now.

