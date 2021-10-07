Fox News Turns 25: See the Network's Longest-Tenured Reporters, Then and Now

  Senior Political Analyst

"When we were getting started, very few people thought we would succeed. But there was a fighting spirit that existed there and it was contagious."
  "Going to work there was the easiest decision I ever made. It took a few years for it to catch on, but the concept was right. It's been the best place I've ever worked."
  National Security Correspondent

"When I was younger, I did spend a lot of time in war zones and I'm very lucky. Many of my colleagues have not been so lucky, and I consider one of my proudest achievements is that I've been able to be a mother of three wonderful, healthy kids and to remain married."
  "Twenty-five years of having a front row seat to some of the most important historic moments of our lifetime. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Fox News has given me to report without fear or favor for the past 25 years."
  Chief Religion Correspondent

"I am the only full-time religion correspondent in network television and I owe that to Fox."
  "I can't believe it's been 25 years! I remember walking through the construction zone that was the future newsroom on the C=1 level in the summer of 1996 and wondering if it would be done in time. It's just an amazing journey with some amazing people .... producers, reporters, anchors, staff and management. And it's hard to admit but some of those people were in diapers when Fox launched! But it's been a blessing for which I'm very grateful."
  Senior Correspondent

"In 1995 I heard, 'We're going to start a cable channel.' And I was like, 'Man, this is exactly what I was hoping for.' We were scrappy."
  "When the channel started, I was already the Fox News network news correspondent and anchor who reported on national and international stories. It was amazing to see the news channel start from scratch and then take off as it did. I vividly remember covering President Clinton's visit to the Middle East, traveling along with the major established networks and they would tease me about Fox News, calling me Bart Simpson. 'Hey, Bart is here!' they would call out. Twenty-five years later Bart is still getting in there and doing the job! Being a journalist is seminal to who I am and I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've been given to pursue and report on the stories that matter."
  Senior Vice President, Anchor and Managing Editor of Business News

"The earliest memory I have of those first Fox News days was the feeling I had entered the witness protection program. We weren't in that many homes, and worse, we weren't even on in New York City. Let's just say as the network's financial anchor at the time, that wasn't exactly a great selling point to woo financial and corporate types on my show!"
  "Between Fox News and Fox Business, I think I've had the best of both worlds. I often say, I'm really not about the red or the blue. I don't carry either party's water. I am about the green. I follow the money. I'm pretty good at numbers, following the numbers when they make sense, when they don't make sense, but this honor for the last quarter-century, where you've allowed me into your homes."
  Co-host, Fox & Friends

"When Fox News was just getting started, they said, 'Okay we've got one job left, how would you like to be the weather guy?' I just had fun with it. We realized pretty early people like the news, but they liked it with a little sense of humor."
  "Twenty-five years ago we were all optimistic about FNC's potential, but I don't know if anyone could have forecast how phenomenally successful and influential Fox News would become. All of my children were very fond of those early exciting days, especially the pizza on bring your child to work day. One of them loved it so much, he stuck around — and is now our White House correspondent."
  Chief Breaking News Anchor

"You would do this live shot and you would take people on this tour, but network television had never seen any of this stuff. We got great at breaking news. We prayed and crossed our fingers for breaking news because ... people loved it."
  "Last week I was driving down the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, one of the busiest freeways in the country in one of the bluest states in the country, and on a red Lincoln Navigator to my right was a bumper sticker that read, 'Thank God for Fox News.' I honked, waved and thought wow, over the course of 25 years, love us or not, we have become a powerhouse that has not only changed the media landscape but also the cultural landscape."
  Anchor, Fox Report

"I was there the day Fox launched. I'd worked at other networks and I knew the reputation of the people who were starting this thing and I thought it was worth a chance."
  "I'd come from Dateline NBC to Fox, a scrappy little news operation that very few people could see. We weren't even on the air in Manhattan owing to a corporate battle with the cable carrier. CNN had all the name recognition that comes with a 15-year head start. MSNBC had the backing of Microsoft and NBC News. But we had guts and faith... I can't believe it's been 25 years."
  Host, Hannity

"My first love was radio; I never imagined myself being on TV. It was certainly a learning curve for me. It changed my life."
  "I am sincerely grateful and blessed to be one of the originals at Fox News. Now in my 25th year on primetime, I can honestly say, I appreciate and enjoy what I do every night even more than when I first started. The principles which have guided me all of these years on television and all of my years on radio mean even more to me today in these times we live and I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity provided by my Fox partners and by the audience that allows me to do what I love every day. I look forward to another 25 years."
<p><strong>Senior Political Analyst</strong></p> <p>"When we were getting started, very few people thought we would succeed. But there was a fighting spirit that existed there and it was contagious."</p>
<p>"Going to work there was the easiest decision I ever made. It took a few years for it to catch on, but the concept was right. It's been the best place I've ever worked."</p>
<p><strong>National Security Correspondent</strong></p> <p>"When I was younger, I did spend a lot of time in war zones and I'm very lucky. Many of my colleagues have not been so lucky, and I consider one of my proudest achievements is that I've been able to be a mother of three wonderful, healthy kids and to remain married."</p>
<p>"Twenty-five years of having a front row seat to some of the most important historic moments of our lifetime. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Fox News has given me to report without fear or favor for the past 25 years."</p>
<p><strong>Chief Religion Correspondent</strong></p> <p>"I am the only full-time religion correspondent in network television and I owe that to Fox."</p>
<p>"I can't believe it's been 25 years! I remember walking through the construction zone that was the future newsroom on the C=1 level in the summer of 1996 and wondering if it would be done in time. It's just an amazing journey with some amazing people .... producers, reporters, anchors, staff and management. And it's hard to admit but some of those people were in diapers when Fox launched! But it's been a blessing for which I'm very grateful."</p>
<p><strong>Senior Correspondent</strong></p> <p>"In 1995 I heard, 'We're going to start a cable channel.' And I was like, 'Man, this is exactly what I was hoping for.' We were scrappy."</p>
<p>"When the channel started, I was already the Fox News network news correspondent and anchor who reported on national and international stories. It was amazing to see the news channel start from scratch and then take off as it did. I vividly remember covering President Clinton's visit to the Middle East, traveling along with the major established networks and they would tease me about Fox News, calling me Bart Simpson. 'Hey, Bart is here!' they would call out. Twenty-five years later Bart is still getting in there and doing the job! Being a journalist is seminal to who I am and I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've been given to pursue and report on the stories that matter."</p>
<p><strong>Senior Vice President, Anchor and Managing Editor of Business News </strong></p> <p>"The earliest memory I have of those first Fox News days was the feeling I had entered the witness protection program. We weren't in that many homes, and worse, we weren't even on in New York City. Let's just say as the network's financial anchor at the time, that wasn't exactly a great selling point to woo financial and corporate types on my show!"</p>
<p>"Between Fox News and Fox Business, I think I've had the best of both worlds. I often say, I'm really not about the red or the blue. I don't carry either party's water. I am about the green. I follow the money. I'm pretty good at numbers, following the numbers when they make sense, when they don't make sense, but this honor for the last quarter-century, where you've allowed me into your homes."</p>
<p><strong>Co-host,<em> Fox & Friends</em> </strong></p> <p>"When Fox News was just getting started, they said, 'Okay we've got one job left, how would you like to be the weather guy?' I just had fun with it. We realized pretty early people like the news, but they liked it with a little sense of humor."</p>
<p>"Twenty-five years ago we were all optimistic about FNC's potential, but I don't know if anyone could have forecast how phenomenally successful and influential Fox News would become. All of my children were very fond of those early exciting days, especially the pizza on bring your child to work day. One of them loved it so much, he stuck around — and is now our White House correspondent."</p>
<p><strong>Chief Breaking News Anchor</strong></p> <p>"You would do this live shot and you would take people on this tour, but network television had never seen any of this stuff. We got great at breaking news. We prayed and crossed our fingers for breaking news because ... people loved it."</p>
<p>"Last week I was driving down the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, one of the busiest freeways in the country in one of the bluest states in the country, and on a red Lincoln Navigator to my right was a bumper sticker that read, 'Thank God for Fox News.' I honked, waved and thought wow, over the course of 25 years, love us or not, we have become a powerhouse that has not only changed the media landscape but also the cultural landscape."</p>
<p><strong>Anchor, <em>Fox Report </em></strong></p> <p>"I was there the day Fox launched. I'd worked at other networks and I knew the reputation of the people who were starting this thing and I thought it was worth a chance."</p>
<p>"I'd come from <em>Dateline NBC</em> to Fox, a scrappy little news operation that very few people could see. We weren't even on the air in Manhattan owing to a corporate battle with the cable carrier. CNN had all the name recognition that comes with a 15-year head start. MSNBC had the backing of Microsoft and NBC News. But we had guts and faith... I can't believe it's been 25 years."</p>
<p><strong>Host, <em>Hannity</em></strong></p> <p>"My first love was radio; I never imagined myself being on TV. It was certainly a learning curve for me. It changed my life."</p>
<p>"I am sincerely grateful and blessed to be one of the originals at Fox News. Now in my 25th year on primetime, I can honestly say, I appreciate and enjoy what I do every night even more than when I first started. The principles which have guided me all of these years on television and all of my years on radio mean even more to me today in these times we live and I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity provided by my Fox partners and by the audience that allows me to do what I love every day. I look forward to another 25 years."</p>
People Staff

The news organization is marking 25 years with some of its very first anchors and reporters still on air today

