Fox News Turns 25: See the Network's Longest-Tenured Reporters, Then and Now

The Canadian Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Syria on Thursday and kept his team unbeaten in its Asian qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup. Son shot home from close range with one minute remaining to put South Korea on top of Group A after three games. The top two from both six-team groups qualify for Qatar automatically. It looked to be a frustrating evening for the Koreans, who dominated. After a wasteful first half in which forward Hwang Hee-chan mis