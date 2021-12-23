A Cactus Humidifier Is The Perfect Gift For The Plant Parent In Your Life

  • <p>This holiday season it's out with the crazy cat ladies and in with the crazy <em>plant</em> ladies. Being a proud plant parent is very much on trend these days, and I'm very much here for it (except I could use a little help with my bird's nest fern, tbh). I mean, these babies quite literally bring life and color to any space, so who wouldn't want to keep a hoard of them around when it's dreary and cold in the wintertime?</p><p>Maybe your BFF is botany-obsessed, or your mom <em>always </em>wants to show off your newest spider plant "sibling." Either way, odds are you have at least one plant lover in your life. And when their windowsills are already stocked with succulents, choosing the perfect gift for the holidays can feel a little thorny. But even though they've already got the standard-issue shears, gloves, pots, and planters galore, there's no reason to stop beleafin' (sorry, had to!) you'll find them a meaningful present to put under the tree.</p><p>Whether your plant-happy pal has a blossoming collection of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g26610281/best-indoor-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indoor plants</a>, a garden of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g32054753/perennial-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfectly-timed perennials" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfectly-timed perennials</a>, or a veritable salad station growing in their backyard (farm-to-table goals), you can totally help amp up their stash of gardening tools <em>and</em> toys. These truly unique finds are made just for the plant-obsessed—usually <em>by </em>the plant-obsessed. </p><p>From <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fhamama-home-microgreens-growing-kit%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA8dH-BRD_ARIsAC24uma3umxKI8Un-ZeNIJTyjWw90ytnjKYgoURm4g8B9U7xi5sjCrHtkGoaAq07EALw_wcB%23Type%3DStarter%2BKit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:practical products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">practical products</a> that will help their botanical babies grow like, er, weeds, to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CG6VJSJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a cactus humidifier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a cactus humidifier</a> that's far more comfy and cute than prickly, these 45 best gifts for plant lovers will definitely win you the position of Proud Plant Godparent.<br></p>
    1/46

    A Cactus Humidifier Is The Perfect Gift For The Plant Parent In Your Life

    This holiday season it's out with the crazy cat ladies and in with the crazy plant ladies. Being a proud plant parent is very much on trend these days, and I'm very much here for it (except I could use a little help with my bird's nest fern, tbh). I mean, these babies quite literally bring life and color to any space, so who wouldn't want to keep a hoard of them around when it's dreary and cold in the wintertime?

    Maybe your BFF is botany-obsessed, or your mom always wants to show off your newest spider plant "sibling." Either way, odds are you have at least one plant lover in your life. And when their windowsills are already stocked with succulents, choosing the perfect gift for the holidays can feel a little thorny. But even though they've already got the standard-issue shears, gloves, pots, and planters galore, there's no reason to stop beleafin' (sorry, had to!) you'll find them a meaningful present to put under the tree.

    Whether your plant-happy pal has a blossoming collection of indoor plants, a garden of perfectly-timed perennials, or a veritable salad station growing in their backyard (farm-to-table goals), you can totally help amp up their stash of gardening tools and toys. These truly unique finds are made just for the plant-obsessed—usually by the plant-obsessed.

    From practical products that will help their botanical babies grow like, er, weeds, to a cactus humidifier that's far more comfy and cute than prickly, these 45 best gifts for plant lovers will definitely win you the position of Proud Plant Godparent.

  • <p><strong>Planters' Choice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XH2ZDTM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your plant-loving pal this bonsai starter kit and she'll have everything she needs to grow four beautiful miniature trees. This kit comes 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed, so no worries if their green thumb suddenly turns black. </p>
    2/46

    1) Bonsai Starter Kit

    Planters' Choice

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Give your plant-loving pal this bonsai starter kit and she'll have everything she needs to grow four beautiful miniature trees. This kit comes 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed, so no worries if their green thumb suddenly turns black.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiitake-mushroom-log-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technically, mushrooms aren't plants, but that doesn't mean your green-thumbed bud won't be just as into growing 'em. After all, you can't spell "fungi" without "fun"! </p>
    3/46

    2) Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Technically, mushrooms aren't plants, but that doesn't mean your green-thumbed bud won't be just as into growing 'em. After all, you can't spell "fungi" without "fun"!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>AeroGarden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKK8Z78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep her herb game going strong all year long with this indoor hydroponic garden she can use to cultivate basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint even when it's freezing outside. </p>
    4/46

    3) Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

    AeroGarden

    amazon.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    Keep her herb game going strong all year long with this indoor hydroponic garden she can use to cultivate basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint even when it's freezing outside.

  • <p><strong>OFFIDIX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YXJV7SM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out with the watering can and in with the glass mister, like this undeniably beautiful one that will make any plant lover <em>swoon</em>.</p><p> Not only is it aesthetically appealing enough to earn a spot on the windowsill, but it's also totally practical, allowing the user to control how much she hydrates her botanical buds.</p>
    5/46

    4) Plant Mister

    OFFIDIX

    amazon.com

    $12.66

    Shop Now

    Out with the watering can and in with the glass mister, like this undeniably beautiful one that will make any plant lover swoon.

    Not only is it aesthetically appealing enough to earn a spot on the windowsill, but it's also totally practical, allowing the user to control how much she hydrates her botanical buds.

  • <p><strong>My Lumina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NZ91PC3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Filled with harmonious fragrances of sage and lavender, these natural soy wax candles will definitely light up your plant lover's life—even when they're not lit. </p>
    6/46

    5) Sage Lavender Chakra Candle

    My Lumina

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Filled with harmonious fragrances of sage and lavender, these natural soy wax candles will definitely light up your plant lover's life—even when they're not lit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Tudoccy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3RW7SF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 83-piece gardening tools set will ensure she has all the gear she needs to weed, prune, spray, and seed to her heart's content. Ergonomic handles make these hand tools easy to grip, too.</p>
    7/46

    6) Garden Tools Set

    Tudoccy

    amazon.com

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    This 83-piece gardening tools set will ensure she has all the gear she needs to weed, prune, spray, and seed to her heart's content. Ergonomic handles make these hand tools easy to grip, too.

  • <p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fhamama-home-microgreens-growing-kit%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA8dH-BRD_ARIsAC24uma3umxKI8Un-ZeNIJTyjWw90ytnjKYgoURm4g8B9U7xi5sjCrHtkGoaAq07EALw_wcB%23Type%3DStarter%2BKit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of fresh micro-greens like spicy daikon radish courtesy of this kit that makes indoor gardening a snap.</p>
    8/46

    7) Micro-Greens Growing Kit

    thegrommet.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of fresh micro-greens like spicy daikon radish courtesy of this kit that makes indoor gardening a snap.

  • <p><strong>ReeceDesignWorks</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F960754566%2Fbernie-sanders-plant-marker-bernie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're always given the job of plant sitter when your friend goes out of town, it's time to pass that role on to Bernie. Your plant-loving pal will get a kick out of this one. </p>
    9/46

    8) Bernie Sanders Plant Marker

    ReeceDesignWorks

    etsy.com

    $9.95

    Shop Now

    If you're always given the job of plant sitter when your friend goes out of town, it's time to pass that role on to Bernie. Your plant-loving pal will get a kick out of this one.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09328MJC7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coloring is seriously underrated, amirite? Your plant lover will dive into their creative side with each page of this book, choosing fun colors to fill all the patterns of her dream plants.</p>
    10/46

    9) Bloom Adult Coloring Book

    amazon.com

    $5.99

    Shop Now

    Coloring is seriously underrated, amirite? Your plant lover will dive into their creative side with each page of this book, choosing fun colors to fill all the patterns of her dream plants.

  • <p><strong>JENVIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LYJG27W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When they need to admire their plants on the go or pick out some new leafy loves at their fave greenhouse, this cute (and on brand!) tumbler filled with coffee or tea will keep them going.</p>
    11/46

    10) Plant Lady Mug

    JENVIO

    amazon.com

    $25.97

    Shop Now

    When they need to admire their plants on the go or pick out some new leafy loves at their fave greenhouse, this cute (and on brand!) tumbler filled with coffee or tea will keep them going.

  • <p><strong>Art of Tea</strong></p><p>artoftea.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artoftea.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-black-tea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>And to fill up their cup, why not embrace their love of flowers with this rose petal-infused black tea? It's pretty and delicious!</p>
    12/46

    11) Rose Black Tea

    Art of Tea

    artoftea.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    And to fill up their cup, why not embrace their love of flowers with this rose petal-infused black tea? It's pretty and delicious!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Michael Pollan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593296907?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the plant lover in your life is into <em>allll</em> kinds of plants with all kinds of properties, tuck this book into their gift bag. Michael Pollan explores psychoactive plants and unravels taboos associated with them. </p><p>Intrigued? Yeah, you might wanna borrow this one after they've read it. </p>
    13/46

    12) This Is Your Mind on Plants

    Michael Pollan

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    If the plant lover in your life is into allll kinds of plants with all kinds of properties, tuck this book into their gift bag. Michael Pollan explores psychoactive plants and unravels taboos associated with them.

    Intrigued? Yeah, you might wanna borrow this one after they've read it.

  • <p><strong>Terrain</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpreserved-yarrow-poppy-wreath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift them natural decor that will last with this preserved yarrow and poppy wreath. They'll appreciate how it brightens up their space any season of the year.</p>
    14/46

    13) Preserved Yarrow + Poppy Wreath

    Terrain

    anthropologie.com

    $128.00

    Shop Now

    Gift them natural decor that will last with this preserved yarrow and poppy wreath. They'll appreciate how it brightens up their space any season of the year.

  • <p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://davroeus.com/blogs/news/introducing-davroe-split-ends-therapy-balm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they love plants, they probably love when their beauty products are organic and honor Mother Nature as much as possible. Davroe's vegan balm heals split ends with the help of wild orange and white cypress extracts.</p>
    15/46

    14) Split Ends Therapy Balm

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    If they love plants, they probably love when their beauty products are organic and honor Mother Nature as much as possible. Davroe's vegan balm heals split ends with the help of wild orange and white cypress extracts.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmajestic-forest-bookends&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, their real plants already add <em>so</em> much to the home decor, but how beautiful are these wooden bookends? They'll pack even more big plant power into your pal's place.</p>
    16/46

    15) Majestic Forest Bookends

    uncommongoods.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Sure, their real plants already add so much to the home decor, but how beautiful are these wooden bookends? They'll pack even more big plant power into your pal's place.

  • <p><strong>Vintage Flora Tees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PV5ZWTT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A plant lover's happy place is at home among their plants, but their second happy place is def the farmer's market. They can wear this top on their next adventure buying fresh produce. </p>
    17/46

    16) Botanical Tee

    Vintage Flora Tees

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    A plant lover's happy place is at home among their plants, but their second happy place is def the farmer's market. They can wear this top on their next adventure buying fresh produce.

  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpeperomia-ginny%3Fvariant%3D39584520863849&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course, you could always go with the obvious and give them a plant. (FYI: This plant is pet-friendly so you don't have to worry about their dog chomping away at it.)</p>
    18/46

    17) Peperomia Ginny

    thesill.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Of course, you could always go with the obvious and give them a plant. (FYI: This plant is pet-friendly so you don't have to worry about their dog chomping away at it.)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LGY7ZQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Plant lovers are all about living with nature (duh!). This book will complement their coexistence mindset and encourage their dreams of living among flora in their own backyard.</p>
    19/46

    18) The Self-Sufficient Backyard: A Complete Guide to Start Your Own Sustainable Backyard Mini Farm, Kickstart Your Homestead Garden And Produce All the Food You Need Off the Grid

    amazon.com

    $12.95

    Shop Now

    Plant lovers are all about living with nature (duh!). This book will complement their coexistence mindset and encourage their dreams of living among flora in their own backyard.

  • <p><strong>IrynaFleur</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F946711796%2Fmint-green-succulent-earrings-flower&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Imagine how cute they'll look with these delightful li'l succulent earrings hanging from their lobes. </p>
    20/46

    19) Mint Green Succulent Earrings

    IrynaFleur

    etsy.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Imagine how cute they'll look with these delightful li'l succulent earrings hanging from their lobes.

  • <p><strong>GreeneryBackdrop</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F909231346%2Fshower-eucalyptus-bundle-with-lavender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your resident plant lover create their own home spa with a shower eucalyptus bundle featuring calming lavender. </p><p>Shower heads have never been so luxurious. </p>
    21/46

    20) Shower Eucalyptus Bundle with Lavender

    GreeneryBackdrop

    etsy.com

    $21.51

    Shop Now

    Help your resident plant lover create their own home spa with a shower eucalyptus bundle featuring calming lavender.

    Shower heads have never been so luxurious.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1786278898?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dried flowers aren't just for making corsages for the high school prom—there's an art to preserving their beauty!</p><p> Learning to grow, dry, and style them will help your friend enjoy their blooms all year long. </p>
    22/46

    21) Cut & Dry: The Modern Guide to Dried Flowers from Growing to Styling

    Laurence King Publishing

    amazon.com

    $21.48

    Shop Now

    Dried flowers aren't just for making corsages for the high school prom—there's an art to preserving their beauty!

    Learning to grow, dry, and style them will help your friend enjoy their blooms all year long.

  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpalermo-botanical-facial-steam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add plants to their self-care routine with this botanical facial steam featuring calendula flowers, rose petals, and rosehip. </p>
    23/46

    22) Botanical Facial Steam

    thesill.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    Add plants to their self-care routine with this botanical facial steam featuring calendula flowers, rose petals, and rosehip.

  • <p><strong>Bangerz Sunz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0844RQJTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Um, how stinkin' cute is this elephant-themed watering can?! Green thumb meets ceramic trunk, and you won't beleaf the adorable results.</p>
    24/46

    23) Elephant Watering Can

    Bangerz Sunz

    amazon.com

    $9.69

    Shop Now

    Um, how stinkin' cute is this elephant-themed watering can?! Green thumb meets ceramic trunk, and you won't beleaf the adorable results.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>UpBlend Outdoors</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015QHYHZU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring peaceful music to their garden with these wind chimes. Your plant-loving pal will be completely in the zen zone as they gaze at their babies and hear peaceful musical notes.</p>
    25/46

    24) Wind Chimes

    UpBlend Outdoors

    amazon.com

    $39.94

    Shop Now

    Bring peaceful music to their garden with these wind chimes. Your plant-loving pal will be completely in the zen zone as they gaze at their babies and hear peaceful musical notes.

  • <p><strong>Hilton Carter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1782497137?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A coffee table book is always a good gift idea, trust. Even better? A frond-focused read like this one, from plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter. </p><p>Your BFF will definitely want to display this beaut—after digging through it herself, of course.</p>
    26/46

    25) Wild At Home

    Hilton Carter

    amazon.com

    $18.08

    Shop Now

    A coffee table book is always a good gift idea, trust. Even better? A frond-focused read like this one, from plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter.

    Your BFF will definitely want to display this beaut—after digging through it herself, of course.

  • <p><strong>HAPPYPOP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087BX7GXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's up? Oh not much, just finding a pair of punny socks for my flora-obsessed friend. </p>
    27/46

    26) Cactus Socks

    HAPPYPOP

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    What's up? Oh not much, just finding a pair of punny socks for my flora-obsessed friend.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Moonlight Makers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077NDW8K5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No reason why everything, yes, even the kitchen towels, shouldn't be on brand. </p>
    28/46

    27) Kitchen Towel

    Moonlight Makers

    amazon.com

    $14.95

    Shop Now

    No reason why everything, yes, even the kitchen towels, shouldn't be on brand.

  • <p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.womenshealthmag.com/bad-plant-mom-black-tote.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, hear me out: Everyone has had that oh-crap-I-forgot-to-water-my-plants moment.</p><p>Level up your loved one's tote bag game with this tongue-in-cheek creation that's way cuter than a reusable shopping bag from TJ's she's been hauling around since college (no shade, <em>buuuut</em>).<br></p>
    29/46

    28) Bad Plant Mom Tote

    womenshealthmag.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Okay, hear me out: Everyone has had that oh-crap-I-forgot-to-water-my-plants moment.

    Level up your loved one's tote bag game with this tongue-in-cheek creation that's way cuter than a reusable shopping bag from TJ's she's been hauling around since college (no shade, buuuut).

  • <p><strong>Silkandivy</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F834670566%2Fplant-mama-womens-crewneck-sweatshirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say it loud, say it proud, plant parents! </p>
    30/46

    29) Plant Mama Crewneck

    Silkandivy

    etsy.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    Say it loud, say it proud, plant parents!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>ShelbySellsCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F787784486%2Fplant-lady-cursive-terra-cotta-pot-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Morning coffee tastes even better with the company of your plant babies. </p>
    31/46

    30) Plant Lady Pot Mug

    ShelbySellsCo

    etsy.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    Morning coffee tastes even better with the company of your plant babies.

  • <p><strong>plantaholic</strong></p><p>botanistbee.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.botanistbee.com/shop/plantaholic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show the green-thumbed pal in your life that you completely support their plant-shopping habit. </p><p>A cute cotton tee like this one not only makes for a relaxed weekend look, but also lets your giftee wear their heart on their <del>sleeve</del> chest. </p>
    32/46

    31) Plantaholic Shirt

    plantaholic

    botanistbee.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Show the green-thumbed pal in your life that you completely support their plant-shopping habit.

    A cute cotton tee like this one not only makes for a relaxed weekend look, but also lets your giftee wear their heart on their sleeve chest.

  • <p><strong>On The Rox Drinks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XKBX92P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll enjoy sipping Chardonnay among her flowers with these cheeky stemless wine glasses that are sure to bring her a laugh. </p>
    33/46

    32) Succulent Plant Cactus Wine Glasses

    On The Rox Drinks

    amazon.com

    $23.97

    Shop Now

    She'll enjoy sipping Chardonnay among her flowers with these cheeky stemless wine glasses that are sure to bring her a laugh.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>YIQIGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MBJ1M3D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of stainless steel, this insulated bottle boasts an ability to keep your bud's morning brew hot and water cold. Succ on that, plastic water bottles.</p>
    34/46

    33) Succulent Plant Pattern Tumbler

    YIQIGO

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    Made of stainless steel, this insulated bottle boasts an ability to keep your bud's morning brew hot and water cold. Succ on that, plastic water bottles.

  • <p><strong>TheCraftySwirl</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F643523935%2Fhanging-shelf-1-regular-shelf-hanging&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your plant lover out of places to put her buds? A floating shelf adds a new home for a small succulent while doubling as a rustic-yet-minimal piece of decor. </p>
    35/46

    34) Hanging Shelf

    TheCraftySwirl

    etsy.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Is your plant lover out of places to put her buds? A floating shelf adds a new home for a small succulent while doubling as a rustic-yet-minimal piece of decor.

  • <p><strong>Alicacho</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CG6VJSJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clean air's never been so cute. Portable and super easy to use, this mini misting humidifier makes for a great office-desk mate or bedside-table buddy. </p>
    36/46

    35) Cactus Humidifier

    Alicacho

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Clean air's never been so cute. Portable and super easy to use, this mini misting humidifier makes for a great office-desk mate or bedside-table buddy.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>1156East</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F824642038%2Fmini-monstera-earrings-hooks-gold-silver&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like a classic white tee or LBD, these dangling earrings go with any and every outfit. </p><p>Plus, they're super lightweight—a major win because your lucky recipient will never want to take them off. </p>
    37/46

    36) Mini Monstera Earrings

    1156East

    etsy.com

    $10.80

    Shop Now

    Like a classic white tee or LBD, these dangling earrings go with any and every outfit.

    Plus, they're super lightweight—a major win because your lucky recipient will never want to take them off.

  • <p><strong>JOYSEUS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096TGFJLD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You heard it here first: Planters are the new bulletin boards. Your giftee will love this clean, handcrafted cork hanging planter to give one lucky succ of a b* a new home. </p>
    38/46

    37) Cork Hanging Planter

    JOYSEUS

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    You heard it here first: Planters are the new bulletin boards. Your giftee will love this clean, handcrafted cork hanging planter to give one lucky succ of a b* a new home.

  • <p><strong>PaperAnchorCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F702234792%2Frubber-tree-enamel-keychain-cute-plant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for your roomie who just keeps losing her keys (ugh), or a member of your frond-loving fam. </p><p>This says, "I'm a Plant Person" wherever you go. </p>
    39/46

    38) Enamel Keychain

    PaperAnchorCo

    etsy.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Perfect for your roomie who just keeps losing her keys (ugh), or a member of your frond-loving fam.

    This says, "I'm a Plant Person" wherever you go.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1955289026?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your plant-loving friend or family member get <em>really </em>in the know when it comes to plants with this guide book packed with all these essential deets about growing, grafting, and germinating seeds.</p>
    40/46

    39) Free Plants for Everyone

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Help your plant-loving friend or family member get really in the know when it comes to plants with this guide book packed with all these essential deets about growing, grafting, and germinating seeds.

  • <p><strong>mono living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088NN9C13?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jewelry dish in the shape of the gorge monstera leaf is practical and easy to use. Plus, the glam combo of gold, silver and green make it an A+ addition to any bedroom decor. </p>
    41/46

    40) Leaf Jewelry Dish

    mono living

    amazon.com

    $20.99

    Shop Now

    This jewelry dish in the shape of the gorge monstera leaf is practical and easy to use. Plus, the glam combo of gold, silver and green make it an A+ addition to any bedroom decor.

  • <p><strong>Aimyoo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GPDR71T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>30 cactus pens sitting in a pot just looks plain cool. These pens promise to put a smile on any plant lover's face, no matter how many hours they've been sitting in that team meeting... </p>
    42/46

    41) 30 Catcus Ballpoint Pens

    Aimyoo

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    30 cactus pens sitting in a pot just looks plain cool. These pens promise to put a smile on any plant lover's face, no matter how many hours they've been sitting in that team meeting...

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Peace Poppies</strong></p><p>papier.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fpeace-poppies-28144&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For her to write your thank-you note on, duh!</p>
    43/46

    42) Personalized Plant Card

    Peace Poppies

    papier.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    For her to write your thank-you note on, duh!

  • <p><strong>Wanxing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JDLY6VY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, your BFF could just turn on the overhead lights when she gets home from work...<em>or </em>she could hit the switch on this fun neon light that'll brighten even the darkest of dreary winter nights. </p><p>Plus, it fills the entire room with green-hued vibes, making it a total pro at setting the ~mood~. </p>
    44/46

    43) Leaf Neon Light

    Wanxing

    amazon.com

    14.99

    Shop Now

    Sure, your BFF could just turn on the overhead lights when she gets home from work...or she could hit the switch on this fun neon light that'll brighten even the darkest of dreary winter nights.

    Plus, it fills the entire room with green-hued vibes, making it a total pro at setting the ~mood~.

  • <p><strong>Libby VanderPloeg</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdont-forget-to-water-the-plants&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spend enough time scrolling through Instagram and you'll surely stumble across Libby VanderPloeg, the illustration phenom behind this practical and fun print that's perfect for every level of plant mom (but especially helpful for those beginner botanists). </p>
    45/46

    44) Don't Forget to Water the Plants Print

    Libby VanderPloeg

    uncommongoods.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Spend enough time scrolling through Instagram and you'll surely stumble across Libby VanderPloeg, the illustration phenom behind this practical and fun print that's perfect for every level of plant mom (but especially helpful for those beginner botanists).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Peter Pauper Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1441332235?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your bud keep track of how much their plants have grown and/or how they feel about their li'l botanical babes with this sweet succulent notebook. </p>
    46/46

    45) Succulent Garden Journal

    Peter Pauper Press

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Help your bud keep track of how much their plants have grown and/or how they feel about their li'l botanical babes with this sweet succulent notebook.

<p>This holiday season it's out with the crazy cat ladies and in with the crazy <em>plant</em> ladies. Being a proud plant parent is very much on trend these days, and I'm very much here for it (except I could use a little help with my bird's nest fern, tbh). I mean, these babies quite literally bring life and color to any space, so who wouldn't want to keep a hoard of them around when it's dreary and cold in the wintertime?</p><p>Maybe your BFF is botany-obsessed, or your mom <em>always </em>wants to show off your newest spider plant "sibling." Either way, odds are you have at least one plant lover in your life. And when their windowsills are already stocked with succulents, choosing the perfect gift for the holidays can feel a little thorny. But even though they've already got the standard-issue shears, gloves, pots, and planters galore, there's no reason to stop beleafin' (sorry, had to!) you'll find them a meaningful present to put under the tree.</p><p>Whether your plant-happy pal has a blossoming collection of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g26610281/best-indoor-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indoor plants</a>, a garden of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g32054753/perennial-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfectly-timed perennials" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfectly-timed perennials</a>, or a veritable salad station growing in their backyard (farm-to-table goals), you can totally help amp up their stash of gardening tools <em>and</em> toys. These truly unique finds are made just for the plant-obsessed—usually <em>by </em>the plant-obsessed. </p><p>From <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fhamama-home-microgreens-growing-kit%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA8dH-BRD_ARIsAC24uma3umxKI8Un-ZeNIJTyjWw90ytnjKYgoURm4g8B9U7xi5sjCrHtkGoaAq07EALw_wcB%23Type%3DStarter%2BKit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:practical products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">practical products</a> that will help their botanical babies grow like, er, weeds, to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CG6VJSJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a cactus humidifier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a cactus humidifier</a> that's far more comfy and cute than prickly, these 45 best gifts for plant lovers will definitely win you the position of Proud Plant Godparent.<br></p>
<p><strong>Planters' Choice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XH2ZDTM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your plant-loving pal this bonsai starter kit and she'll have everything she needs to grow four beautiful miniature trees. This kit comes 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed, so no worries if their green thumb suddenly turns black. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiitake-mushroom-log-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technically, mushrooms aren't plants, but that doesn't mean your green-thumbed bud won't be just as into growing 'em. After all, you can't spell "fungi" without "fun"! </p>
<p><strong>AeroGarden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKK8Z78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep her herb game going strong all year long with this indoor hydroponic garden she can use to cultivate basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint even when it's freezing outside. </p>
<p><strong>OFFIDIX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YXJV7SM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out with the watering can and in with the glass mister, like this undeniably beautiful one that will make any plant lover <em>swoon</em>.</p><p> Not only is it aesthetically appealing enough to earn a spot on the windowsill, but it's also totally practical, allowing the user to control how much she hydrates her botanical buds.</p>
<p><strong>My Lumina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NZ91PC3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Filled with harmonious fragrances of sage and lavender, these natural soy wax candles will definitely light up your plant lover's life—even when they're not lit. </p>
<p><strong>Tudoccy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3RW7SF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 83-piece gardening tools set will ensure she has all the gear she needs to weed, prune, spray, and seed to her heart's content. Ergonomic handles make these hand tools easy to grip, too.</p>
<p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fhamama-home-microgreens-growing-kit%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA8dH-BRD_ARIsAC24uma3umxKI8Un-ZeNIJTyjWw90ytnjKYgoURm4g8B9U7xi5sjCrHtkGoaAq07EALw_wcB%23Type%3DStarter%2BKit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of fresh micro-greens like spicy daikon radish courtesy of this kit that makes indoor gardening a snap.</p>
<p><strong>ReeceDesignWorks</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F960754566%2Fbernie-sanders-plant-marker-bernie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're always given the job of plant sitter when your friend goes out of town, it's time to pass that role on to Bernie. Your plant-loving pal will get a kick out of this one. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09328MJC7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coloring is seriously underrated, amirite? Your plant lover will dive into their creative side with each page of this book, choosing fun colors to fill all the patterns of her dream plants.</p>
<p><strong>JENVIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LYJG27W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When they need to admire their plants on the go or pick out some new leafy loves at their fave greenhouse, this cute (and on brand!) tumbler filled with coffee or tea will keep them going.</p>
<p><strong>Art of Tea</strong></p><p>artoftea.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artoftea.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-black-tea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>And to fill up their cup, why not embrace their love of flowers with this rose petal-infused black tea? It's pretty and delicious!</p>
<p><strong>Michael Pollan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593296907?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the plant lover in your life is into <em>allll</em> kinds of plants with all kinds of properties, tuck this book into their gift bag. Michael Pollan explores psychoactive plants and unravels taboos associated with them. </p><p>Intrigued? Yeah, you might wanna borrow this one after they've read it. </p>
<p><strong>Terrain</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpreserved-yarrow-poppy-wreath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift them natural decor that will last with this preserved yarrow and poppy wreath. They'll appreciate how it brightens up their space any season of the year.</p>
<p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://davroeus.com/blogs/news/introducing-davroe-split-ends-therapy-balm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they love plants, they probably love when their beauty products are organic and honor Mother Nature as much as possible. Davroe's vegan balm heals split ends with the help of wild orange and white cypress extracts.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmajestic-forest-bookends&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, their real plants already add <em>so</em> much to the home decor, but how beautiful are these wooden bookends? They'll pack even more big plant power into your pal's place.</p>
<p><strong>Vintage Flora Tees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PV5ZWTT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A plant lover's happy place is at home among their plants, but their second happy place is def the farmer's market. They can wear this top on their next adventure buying fresh produce. </p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpeperomia-ginny%3Fvariant%3D39584520863849&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course, you could always go with the obvious and give them a plant. (FYI: This plant is pet-friendly so you don't have to worry about their dog chomping away at it.)</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LGY7ZQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Plant lovers are all about living with nature (duh!). This book will complement their coexistence mindset and encourage their dreams of living among flora in their own backyard.</p>
<p><strong>IrynaFleur</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F946711796%2Fmint-green-succulent-earrings-flower&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Imagine how cute they'll look with these delightful li'l succulent earrings hanging from their lobes. </p>
<p><strong>GreeneryBackdrop</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F909231346%2Fshower-eucalyptus-bundle-with-lavender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your resident plant lover create their own home spa with a shower eucalyptus bundle featuring calming lavender. </p><p>Shower heads have never been so luxurious. </p>
<p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1786278898?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dried flowers aren't just for making corsages for the high school prom—there's an art to preserving their beauty!</p><p> Learning to grow, dry, and style them will help your friend enjoy their blooms all year long. </p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpalermo-botanical-facial-steam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add plants to their self-care routine with this botanical facial steam featuring calendula flowers, rose petals, and rosehip. </p>
<p><strong>Bangerz Sunz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0844RQJTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Um, how stinkin' cute is this elephant-themed watering can?! Green thumb meets ceramic trunk, and you won't beleaf the adorable results.</p>
<p><strong>UpBlend Outdoors</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015QHYHZU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring peaceful music to their garden with these wind chimes. Your plant-loving pal will be completely in the zen zone as they gaze at their babies and hear peaceful musical notes.</p>
<p><strong>Hilton Carter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1782497137?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A coffee table book is always a good gift idea, trust. Even better? A frond-focused read like this one, from plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter. </p><p>Your BFF will definitely want to display this beaut—after digging through it herself, of course.</p>
<p><strong>HAPPYPOP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087BX7GXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's up? Oh not much, just finding a pair of punny socks for my flora-obsessed friend. </p>
<p><strong>Moonlight Makers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077NDW8K5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No reason why everything, yes, even the kitchen towels, shouldn't be on brand. </p>
<p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.womenshealthmag.com/bad-plant-mom-black-tote.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, hear me out: Everyone has had that oh-crap-I-forgot-to-water-my-plants moment.</p><p>Level up your loved one's tote bag game with this tongue-in-cheek creation that's way cuter than a reusable shopping bag from TJ's she's been hauling around since college (no shade, <em>buuuut</em>).<br></p>
<p><strong>Silkandivy</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F834670566%2Fplant-mama-womens-crewneck-sweatshirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say it loud, say it proud, plant parents! </p>
<p><strong>ShelbySellsCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F787784486%2Fplant-lady-cursive-terra-cotta-pot-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Morning coffee tastes even better with the company of your plant babies. </p>
<p><strong>plantaholic</strong></p><p>botanistbee.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.botanistbee.com/shop/plantaholic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show the green-thumbed pal in your life that you completely support their plant-shopping habit. </p><p>A cute cotton tee like this one not only makes for a relaxed weekend look, but also lets your giftee wear their heart on their <del>sleeve</del> chest. </p>
<p><strong>On The Rox Drinks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XKBX92P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll enjoy sipping Chardonnay among her flowers with these cheeky stemless wine glasses that are sure to bring her a laugh. </p>
<p><strong>YIQIGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MBJ1M3D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of stainless steel, this insulated bottle boasts an ability to keep your bud's morning brew hot and water cold. Succ on that, plastic water bottles.</p>
<p><strong>TheCraftySwirl</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F643523935%2Fhanging-shelf-1-regular-shelf-hanging&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your plant lover out of places to put her buds? A floating shelf adds a new home for a small succulent while doubling as a rustic-yet-minimal piece of decor. </p>
<p><strong>Alicacho</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CG6VJSJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clean air's never been so cute. Portable and super easy to use, this mini misting humidifier makes for a great office-desk mate or bedside-table buddy. </p>
<p><strong>1156East</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F824642038%2Fmini-monstera-earrings-hooks-gold-silver&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like a classic white tee or LBD, these dangling earrings go with any and every outfit. </p><p>Plus, they're super lightweight—a major win because your lucky recipient will never want to take them off. </p>
<p><strong>JOYSEUS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096TGFJLD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You heard it here first: Planters are the new bulletin boards. Your giftee will love this clean, handcrafted cork hanging planter to give one lucky succ of a b* a new home. </p>
<p><strong>PaperAnchorCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F702234792%2Frubber-tree-enamel-keychain-cute-plant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for your roomie who just keeps losing her keys (ugh), or a member of your frond-loving fam. </p><p>This says, "I'm a Plant Person" wherever you go. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1955289026?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your plant-loving friend or family member get <em>really </em>in the know when it comes to plants with this guide book packed with all these essential deets about growing, grafting, and germinating seeds.</p>
<p><strong>mono living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088NN9C13?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jewelry dish in the shape of the gorge monstera leaf is practical and easy to use. Plus, the glam combo of gold, silver and green make it an A+ addition to any bedroom decor. </p>
<p><strong>Aimyoo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GPDR71T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>30 cactus pens sitting in a pot just looks plain cool. These pens promise to put a smile on any plant lover's face, no matter how many hours they've been sitting in that team meeting... </p>
<p><strong>Peace Poppies</strong></p><p>papier.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fpeace-poppies-28144&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For her to write your thank-you note on, duh!</p>
<p><strong>Wanxing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JDLY6VY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, your BFF could just turn on the overhead lights when she gets home from work...<em>or </em>she could hit the switch on this fun neon light that'll brighten even the darkest of dreary winter nights. </p><p>Plus, it fills the entire room with green-hued vibes, making it a total pro at setting the ~mood~. </p>
<p><strong>Libby VanderPloeg</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdont-forget-to-water-the-plants&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29429017%2Fgifts-for-plant-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spend enough time scrolling through Instagram and you'll surely stumble across Libby VanderPloeg, the illustration phenom behind this practical and fun print that's perfect for every level of plant mom (but especially helpful for those beginner botanists). </p>
<p><strong>Peter Pauper Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1441332235?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29429017%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your bud keep track of how much their plants have grown and/or how they feel about their li'l botanical babes with this sweet succulent notebook. </p>

From practical products to plant-covered clothing that's far more comfy than prickly, here are 45 clever, fun, and unique gifts for all plant lovers in your life.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories