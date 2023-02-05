We Found the Most Charming Small Town to Visit in Every State

Reuters

Cargo airlines operating out of Mexico's busiest airport will have until July to leave the hub, a decree published in the country's national gazette Thursday evening said. The decree comes from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has said he would have cargo flights moved due to lack of space at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. Around 3% of flights at the airport in 2022 were for cargo, according to flight data.