We Found the Most Charming Small Town to Visit in Every State
Orange Beach, AlabamaBRIAN MITCHELL - Getty Images
Homer, Alaskamatt grimaldi - Getty Images
Sedona, ArizonaCurt Apduhan - Getty Images
Eureka Springs, ArkansasGetty Images
Carmel-by-the-Sea, CaliforniaPgiam - Getty Images
Silverton, ColoradoJohn Elk - Getty Images
Mystic, Connecticutshunyufan - Getty Images
New Castle, DelawareTobias Smith / 500px - Getty Images
Crystal River, FloridaMike Korostelev - Getty Images
Adairsville, GeorgiaCourtesy of Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Waialua, HawaiiJohn Seaton Callahan - Getty Images
Salmon, IdahoGeoStock - Getty Images
Galena, IllinoisPhotography by Bob Hallam/Getty Images - Getty Images
Nashville, IndianaRachel Meree - Getty Images
Winterset, IowaGetty Images
Abilene, KansasBOB WESTON - Getty Images
Somerset, Kentuckyby Jonathan D. Goforth - Getty Images
Breaux Bridge, Louisianawanderluster - Getty Images
Camden, MaineGetty Images
Oakland, MarylandBob Helton / 500px - Getty Images
Oak Bluffs, MassachusettsGetty Images
Petoskey, MichiganAli Majdfar - Getty Images
Ely, MinnesotaJohn Elk III - Getty Images
Columbus, Mississippilarrybraunphotography.com - Getty Images
Boonville, MissouriHolly Hildreth - Getty Images
Ennis, MontanaMark Miller Photos - Getty Images
Chadron, NevadaDiana Robinson Photography - Getty Images
Virginia City, NevadaJohn Elk - Getty Images
Littleton, New HampshireDenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
Cape May, New JerseyS. Greg Panosian - Getty Images
Cloudcroft, New MexicoEwan Grantham / 500px - Getty Images
Saranac Lake, New YorkDenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
Burnsville, North CarolinaGetty Images
New Salem, North DakotaEducation Images - Getty Images
Marietta, OhioChrisBoswell - Getty Images
Broken Bow, OklahomaThomas P. Jones - Getty Images
Sisters, OregonSandra Woods / 500px - Getty Images
New Hope, PennsylvaniaBarry Winiker - Getty Images
Jamestown, Rhode IslandShobeir Ansari - Getty Images
Travelers Rest, South CarolinaAndy Muskopf - Getty Images
Deadwood, South DakotaJohn Elk III - Getty Images
Gatlinburg, TennesseeDonna Derrick - Getty Images
Dripping Springs, TexasKristine T Pham Photography - Getty Images
Moab, UtahJohn Elk III - Getty Images
Stowe, VermontPictureLake - Getty Images
Farmville, VirginiaJosh Fleenor / EyeEm - Getty Images
Sequim, WashingtonTerry Eggers - Getty Images
Point Pleasant, West VirginiaDenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
Hayward, WisconsinJenniferPhotographyImaging - Getty Images
Thermopolis, WyomingSandra Leidholdt - Getty Images