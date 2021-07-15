We Found the Best Sandals, Sneakers, and Boots at Nordstrom’s Huge Sale

  • <p>Whether you’re on the hunt for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g28211694/best-sandals-for-plantar-fasciitis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:basic sandals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">basic sandals</a> to see you through the rest of the summer or you want to start looking for the perfect boots for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g25126769/best-boots-for-plantar-fasciitis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:autumn wardrobe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">autumn wardrobe</a>, you can never have too many pairs of shoes. But constantly replacing your footwear can run up quite the tab. After all, some of the most stylish—and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20497385/best-shoes-for-plantar-fasciitis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfortable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">comfortable</a>—pairs cost a pretty penny. </p><p>Thankfully, <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale</a></strong> features a wide variety of athletic kicks from brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Fnike--535%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Fadidas-originals--8442%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas</a> for a fraction of the price. You’ll find discounts on <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/a20464706/flip-flop-with-arch-support/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoes beyond sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shoes beyond sneakers</a>, though. Discover your new favorite <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g29102901/most-comfortable-winter-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pair of boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pair of boots</a>, heels, and slides from designers like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd--11862%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marc Fischer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marc Fischer</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Fvince-camuto--3839%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vince Camuto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vince Camuto</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Fuggsupsup--1320%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:UGG" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">UGG</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrands%2Ftoms--5277%3Forigin%3DproductBrandLink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TOMSms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TOMSms</a>, and more. </p><p>If you’re a Nordstrom member, you can get in on the incredible savings via early access. For everyone else, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 28—but you can still save your <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a19608765/best-shoes-for-nurses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite pairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite pairs</a> to your wish list for easy shopping. Ahead, explore some of the best shoe deals to add to your wardrobe, no matter the season or occasion!</p>
  • <p><strong>SOREL</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsorel-kinetic-renegade-mesh-sneaker-women%2F5911871&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight sneaker features a<strong> breathable mesh top so your feet can stay cool throughout the day</strong>. A super-soft, cushioned footbed makes them extra comfortable.</p>
  • <p><strong>EILEEN FISHER</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$129.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feileen-fisher-keno-platform-sandal-women%2F5894212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a stylish end-of-summer shoe with a bit of height, but that’s still super wearable? These platform sandals <strong>bring the wow-factor </strong><strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/fitness-tips/a20435251/solutions-to-the-10-biggest-walking-pains/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:without a painful arch from a high heel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">without a painful arch from a high heel</a></strong>—this is what makes wedges so great!—allowing for a more comfortable wear. The slim ankle strap adds extra security for easy walking. </p>
  • <p><strong>CHINESE LAUNDRY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchinese-laundry-teri-sandal-women%2F5358648&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go from summer to fall with these stylish open-toed heels. They’re the perfect dress shoe for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g19643198/comfortable-wedding-shoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer and fall weddings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summer and fall weddings</a>, and will show off your pretty pedicure! Meanwhile, the <strong>sturdy block heel makes them easier to walk in.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>FRAME</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$329.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fframe-le-lexington-chelsea-boot-women-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5920690&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Splurge on your fall 2021 wardrobe with these luxe Frame leather Chelsea booties. A <strong>pointed toe elongates your legs, while a small heel adds height</strong>.</p>
  • <p><strong>DOLCE VITA</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdolce-vita-huey-studded-bootie-women%2F5913444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These chic booties are perfect for fall! With a small heel and platform, they’re easy to walk in and <strong>add some subtle edge to your closet.</strong> They come in four autumnal colors so you can make the most of the season, and your outfits.</p>
  • <p><strong>HUNTER</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhunter-original-play-speckled-platform-waterproof-rain-boot-women%2F5555271&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of some new rain boots to finish out the summer? These by Hunter are comfortable and reliable, and seriously discounted thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. <strong>Add some wool socks when the weather turns</strong> and you have the perfect pair of cold-weather boots, too!</p>
  • <p><strong>VINCE CAMUTO</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-camuto-loralee-mule-women%2F5921770&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These soft woven leather slides look just as good paired with a sundress as they do with a pair of jeans. They’re <strong>great for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/g36845440/romantic-fall-date-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:casual date night" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">casual date night</a>!</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>NATURALIZER</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$64.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnaturalizer-anyas-sneaker-women%2F5910642&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>White sneakers are timeless, and this pair by Naturalizer gets a pop of color on the heel and arch. These <strong>lace-ups feature a slip-resistant sole,</strong> too.</p>
  • <p><strong>ECCO</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fecco-corksphere-wedge-sandal-women%2F5812065&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go from summer to fall with these dusty rose-colored wedges. They’re both stylish and comfortable thanks to ECCO's <strong>Fluidform technology that offers up contoured support</strong>—great for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/a29515189/most-comfortable-shoe-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long days on your feet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">long days on your feet</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>BUENO</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbueno-blazey-pointed-toe-flat-women%2F5913299&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As far as we’re concerned, loafers will never go out of style. These are the <strong>perfect neutral shoe that pairs well with just about anything</strong> in your closet. Featuring a small geometric design on the toe, these are the perfect seasonal transition shoe.</p>
  • <p><strong>NIKE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-zoom-pegasus-38-running-shoe-women%2F5753022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You’ll look forward to your <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a20492709/why-you-shouldnt-walk-in-a-running-shoe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:morning run" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">morning run</a> with these sneakers. Nike updated the style’s fit so it <strong>now offers more room in the forefoot and toes</strong>. It features Integrated Flywire cables that link the laces to the footbed for a dynamic fit, while a fusion of React foam and Zoom Air technology take cushioning to the next level. </p>
  • <p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-genuine-shearling-slipper-women%2F5868136&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These slippers scream cozy. Made of <strong>smart suede and trimmed with luxe shearling, the inside of the shoe is made of UGGplush, a moisture-wicking wool-rich blend</strong> for extra comfort.</p>
  • <p><strong>GENTLE SOULS BY KENNETH COLE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgentle-souls-signature-colleen-wedge-sandal-women%2F5507906&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though we’re sharing a ton of fall footwear finds, summer isn’t over yet, and these wedges make for the perfect finishing touch to any warm night-out look. With a <strong>jute-wrapped platform and crisscrossing elastic at the ankle</strong>, these heels are comfortable and cute.</p>
  • <p><strong>Timberland</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftimberland-courmayeur-valley-boot-women%2F5379806&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Winter might seem far off, but you’ll be glad you bought these Timberland boots by the time the weather turns. A <strong>genuine shearling cuff keeps your ankles warm, while a lugged rubber <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g21969563/plantar-fasciitis-insoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sole" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sole</a> makes these boots slip-resistant</strong>.</p>
  • <p><strong>TOMS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$44.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftoms-freya-slingback-sandal-women%2F5539321&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect summer daytime shoe, these sandals by TOMS consist of a leather upper and boast an <strong>OrthoLite Eco X40 cushioning </strong>(made with plant-derived and recycled materials!). They’re great to wear grocery shopping or for an afternoon out on the town.</p>
  • <p><strong>STEVE MADDEN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsteve-madden-tava-over-the-knee-boot-women%2F5916859&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37038022%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-shoe-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These over-the-knee boots will be the focal point of any outfit. They make styling easy—simply pair them with your favorite fall dress or <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g26741374/best-high-waisted-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pair of jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pair of jeans</a> and a jacket for the ultimate autumn date night look. Made of <strong>microsuede and touting a square block heel</strong>, these stylish boots are a must.</p>
