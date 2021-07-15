We Found the Best Sandals, Sneakers, and Boots at Nordstrom’s Huge Sale

CBC

Vasek Pospisil has decided to skip the Tokyo Games. In a Twitter post on Thursday, the Vernon, B.C. native says his decision is based on "several factors." The 31-year-old joins a growing list of tennis players that have opted out of the Olympics, including fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov, as well as international stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. Pospisil is the fourth highest Canadian in the ATP ranking at No. 61. after Shapovalov (No. 10), Felix Auger