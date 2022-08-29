We Found 15 All-New Halloween Books to Put on Your October Reading List

  • <p>Halloween is upon us! And there's perhaps nothing we love more about spooky season than curling up with a good book, whether it's a spine-tingling mystery or a witchy<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40003163/best-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romance novel" class="link "> romance novel</a>. Sure, the steamy <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g36040692/best-beach-reads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach reads" class="link ">beach reads</a> of summer have their place, but once the temperature starts to drop and the leaves begin to change, we're ready to read some Halloween books. </p><p>Now, we love a classic Halloween novel, but this list is brand-new for 2022. From the best witch books to<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g36597924/murder-mystery-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:murder mystery thrillers" class="link "> murder mystery thrillers</a>, there's truly something for every type of reader. Some of our favorite authors made this list (hello, Stephen King and Barbara Kingsolver), but you'll likely find some new-to-you authors on the list as well. </p><p>This list is for the grown-up readers, but if you're looking for <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g22249376/halloween-books-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween books for kids" class="link ">Halloween books for kids</a>, we've got you covered there too.</p>
    Halloween is upon us! And there's perhaps nothing we love more about spooky season than curling up with a good book, whether it's a spine-tingling mystery or a witchy romance novel. Sure, the steamy beach reads of summer have their place, but once the temperature starts to drop and the leaves begin to change, we're ready to read some Halloween books.

    Now, we love a classic Halloween novel, but this list is brand-new for 2022. From the best witch books to murder mystery thrillers, there's truly something for every type of reader. Some of our favorite authors made this list (hello, Stephen King and Barbara Kingsolver), but you'll likely find some new-to-you authors on the list as well.

    This list is for the grown-up readers, but if you're looking for Halloween books for kids, we've got you covered there too.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>Known as the "Queen of Twists," Alice Feeny returns with the perfect-for-Halloween <em>Daisy Darker. </em>The "locked room mystery" finds Daisy Darker's entire family reuniting on a remote island for Nana's milestone 80th birthday. Each member of the family is harboring secrets, and a killer starts taking them out one by one. This creepy novel is full of twists and turns, just like Feeny's <em>Rock Paper Scissors, Sometimes I Lie, </em>and <em>His & Hers.</em></p>
    1) Daisy Darker: A Novel

    Known as the "Queen of Twists," Alice Feeny returns with the perfect-for-Halloween Daisy Darker. The "locked room mystery" finds Daisy Darker's entire family reuniting on a remote island for Nana's milestone 80th birthday. Each member of the family is harboring secrets, and a killer starts taking them out one by one. This creepy novel is full of twists and turns, just like Feeny's Rock Paper Scissors, Sometimes I Lie, and His & Hers.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p>Rory Morris moves back to her hometown to help out her sister Scarlett, who is pregnant and estranged from the baby's father. After a night out at a bar, Rory crashes her car into an animal, and when she gets out to investigate, she is attacked. Shortly after, she realizes she's undergoing a transformation...she's stronger, she has an unusual attraction to the moon, and she develops an aversion to silver. This could only mean one thing...right?</p>
    2) Such Sharp Teeth

    Rory Morris moves back to her hometown to help out her sister Scarlett, who is pregnant and estranged from the baby's father. After a night out at a bar, Rory crashes her car into an animal, and when she gets out to investigate, she is attacked. Shortly after, she realizes she's undergoing a transformation...she's stronger, she has an unusual attraction to the moon, and she develops an aversion to silver. This could only mean one thing...right?

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>Not a traditional Halloween novel, but this new Barbara Kingsolver book is at the top of our October list of must-reads. This modern telling of Charles Dickens's David Copperfield focuses on a young boy born into poverty in the Appalachian Mountains. The young survivor grapples with the perils of foster care, child labor, failing schools, and more as he comes of age in the American South.</p>
    3) Demon Copperhead

    Not a traditional Halloween novel, but this new Barbara Kingsolver book is at the top of our October list of must-reads. This modern telling of Charles Dickens's David Copperfield focuses on a young boy born into poverty in the Appalachian Mountains. The young survivor grapples with the perils of foster care, child labor, failing schools, and more as he comes of age in the American South.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p>Stephen King is as essential to Halloween as pumpkins and candy. When he delivers a 600-page fantasy novel in time for the holiday, we read it. <em>Fairy Tale</em> is, at its heart, a story of a boy and his dog, only this boy and dog find themselves embroiled in a battle for their lives in an alternate universe steeped in fantasy. And we can't forget about the creepy old man in the creepy old house, the pot of gold, and the never-ending cast of unforgettable characters that could only come from King's mind.</p>
    4) Fairy Tale

    Stephen King is as essential to Halloween as pumpkins and candy. When he delivers a 600-page fantasy novel in time for the holiday, we read it. Fairy Tale is, at its heart, a story of a boy and his dog, only this boy and dog find themselves embroiled in a battle for their lives in an alternate universe steeped in fantasy. And we can't forget about the creepy old man in the creepy old house, the pot of gold, and the never-ending cast of unforgettable characters that could only come from King's mind.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.59</strong></p><p>After Beatriz’s father was executed and her home destroyed during the Mexican revolution, she accepts the proposal of a handsome suitor, in spite of the rumors surrounding his previous wife's death. When she moves to Hacienda San Isidro, she is haunted by visions and voices. When no one will help her, she turns to a young priest, who happens to be a powerful witch. </p>
    5) The Hacienda

    After Beatriz’s father was executed and her home destroyed during the Mexican revolution, she accepts the proposal of a handsome suitor, in spite of the rumors surrounding his previous wife's death. When she moves to Hacienda San Isidro, she is haunted by visions and voices. When no one will help her, she turns to a young priest, who happens to be a powerful witch.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Well, this is unexpected! Sally Thorne, author of some of our favorite romance novels like <em>The Hating Game</em> and <em>99 Percent Mine,</em> is back with a perfect-for-Halloween novel. <em>Angelica Frankenstein Makes Her Match</em> tells the story of Frankenstein's younger sister and her efforts to make her perfect man. </p>
    6) Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match

    Well, this is unexpected! Sally Thorne, author of some of our favorite romance novels like The Hating Game and 99 Percent Mine, is back with a perfect-for-Halloween novel. Angelica Frankenstein Makes Her Match tells the story of Frankenstein's younger sister and her efforts to make her perfect man.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.30</strong></p><p>Phoebe Walsh, a PhD candidate, has an obsession with true crime that tends to interfere with her dating life. When she heads home to Florida to clean out her father's house, she becomes convinced that his neighbor is a serial killer. </p>
    7) Love in the Time of Serial Killers

    Phoebe Walsh, a PhD candidate, has an obsession with true crime that tends to interfere with her dating life. When she heads home to Florida to clean out her father's house, she becomes convinced that his neighbor is a serial killer.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p>Ever wonder what it would be like to work in hell? Think: the coffee machine is always broken and the bathrooms are carpeted. Peyote Trip works on the fifth circle of hell and is gunning for a promotion, and the new job is his if he can only get one member of a wealthy New England family to sign his soul away to him. </p>
    8) Sign Here

    Ever wonder what it would be like to work in hell? Think: the coffee machine is always broken and the bathrooms are carpeted. Peyote Trip works on the fifth circle of hell and is gunning for a promotion, and the new job is his if he can only get one member of a wealthy New England family to sign his soul away to him.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>An encounter with the gorgeous Tristan leaves Lily Baines dealing with more than she bargained for, including fangs. Tristan and Lily must team up to fend off other vampires and slayers (and Lily's interfering mom). This Halloween enemies-to-lovers romance has it all, from vampires to body positivity.</p>
    9) When Life Gives You Vampires

    An encounter with the gorgeous Tristan leaves Lily Baines dealing with more than she bargained for, including fangs. Tristan and Lily must team up to fend off other vampires and slayers (and Lily's interfering mom). This Halloween enemies-to-lovers romance has it all, from vampires to body positivity.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>With the new <em>Hocus Pocus</em> movie coming out at the end of September, all eyes will be on the Sanderson sisters this Halloween. This new illustrated book is just the thing to put you in the spirit. </p>
    10) Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization

    With the new Hocus Pocus movie coming out at the end of September, all eyes will be on the Sanderson sisters this Halloween. This new illustrated book is just the thing to put you in the spirit.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.80</strong></p><p>Mika Moon, one of Britain's only witches, has to keep her abilities secret and stay away from other witches. She follows the rules, except when she starts posting videos online of her "pretending" to be a witch. Everything is going according to script, until she is contacted by anonymous account begging her to go to the remote Nowhere House to teach young witches. It is there she meets Jamie, a grumpy librarian, determined to protect the witches at any cost. </p>
    11) The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

    Mika Moon, one of Britain's only witches, has to keep her abilities secret and stay away from other witches. She follows the rules, except when she starts posting videos online of her "pretending" to be a witch. Everything is going according to script, until she is contacted by anonymous account begging her to go to the remote Nowhere House to teach young witches. It is there she meets Jamie, a grumpy librarian, determined to protect the witches at any cost.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p>When Haven Marbury cleans out her father's remote seaside house, she finds something truly unexpected: a handwritten manuscript titled <em>Bedtime Stories for Monsters. </em>Haven feels compelled to illustrated the disturbing manuscript, despite the efforts the local townspeople and the monster she discovers under her bed. (Shudder)</p>
    12) Malice House (The Malice Compendium)

    When Haven Marbury cleans out her father's remote seaside house, she finds something truly unexpected: a handwritten manuscript titled Bedtime Stories for Monsters. Haven feels compelled to illustrated the disturbing manuscript, despite the efforts the local townspeople and the monster she discovers under her bed. (Shudder)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.29</strong></p><p>Erin Sterling's<em> The Ex Hex</em> sprinkled some magic on the 2021 holiday season. This year, <em>The Kiss Curse</em> follows suit. This novel centers on Gwyn Jones and Wells Penhallow. Gwyn has formed a coven with her family members and is happily running her witchcraft shop until Wells opens a rival shop right across the street. When a powerful coven comes to town and Gwen's powers begin to wane, she must team up with her rival Wells to figure out what is going on.</p>
    13) The Kiss Curse: A Novel

    Erin Sterling's The Ex Hex sprinkled some magic on the 2021 holiday season. This year, The Kiss Curse follows suit. This novel centers on Gwyn Jones and Wells Penhallow. Gwyn has formed a coven with her family members and is happily running her witchcraft shop until Wells opens a rival shop right across the street. When a powerful coven comes to town and Gwen's powers begin to wane, she must team up with her rival Wells to figure out what is going on.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p>We know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but Gallows Hill, with its creepy vines and spooky dilapidated house, just screams Halloween. That spooky (and possibly cursed) house is at the center of the novel's mystery. When Margot Hull returns home to her family estate and winery, she must reckon with the horrors that lie within its walls.</p>
    14) Gallows Hill

    We know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but Gallows Hill, with its creepy vines and spooky dilapidated house, just screams Halloween. That spooky (and possibly cursed) house is at the center of the novel's mystery. When Margot Hull returns home to her family estate and winery, she must reckon with the horrors that lie within its walls.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p>This third book in Ann Aguirre's <em>Fix-It Witches</em> series centers on Leanne Vanderpol, a witch who focuses more on her career than finding true love. As she embarks on a city council campaign, she realizes a suitable partner might help her political future. Enter "jobless, dateless, and hopeless" Trevor Montgomery. This witchy rom-com based on a fake-dating trope is the follow-up to <em>Witch Please</em> and <em>Boss Witch.</em></p>
    15) Extra Witchy

    This third book in Ann Aguirre's Fix-It Witches series centers on Leanne Vanderpol, a witch who focuses more on her career than finding true love. As she embarks on a city council campaign, she realizes a suitable partner might help her political future. Enter "jobless, dateless, and hopeless" Trevor Montgomery. This witchy rom-com based on a fake-dating trope is the follow-up to Witch Please and Boss Witch.

