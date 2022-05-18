Formula 1’s Best Circuits: Past and Present

  • <p>So you’ve started watching <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/sports/g39527552/formula-1-driver-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Formula 1" class="link ">Formula 1</a>. Welcome. Whether you’ve seen a couple episodes of <em><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80204890" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Formula 1: Drive to Survive" class="link ">Formula 1: Drive to Survive</a></em> on Netflix or have been a lifelong fan, you’ve likely noticed that the F1 circus (as it’s commonly referred to) travels to some of the best racetracks in the world. We took it upon ourselves to compile a list of the best circuits the sport has visited from its humble beginnings in the 1950s all the way up until now.</p>
  • <p>Spa Francorchamps has hosted the Belgian Grand Prix ever since the F1 championship was established in 1950. As such, there’s history packed into every inch of tarmac that forms the 4.3-mile racetrack.</p><p>Steeped in history, Spa is also home to one of the most thrilling corners on the Formula 1 calendar. Eau Rouge—and Radillon, if you’re so inclined. In dry conditions, F1 cars can scythe through the section at full steam without needing to lift off the gas pedal. Traveling at speeds of over 180 miles per hour, drivers will gain approximately 114 feet of elevation in just a fraction of a second. </p><p><strong><em>Related: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a29369582/ford-v-ferrari-true-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Feud That Created America's Greatest Race Car" class="link ">The Feud That Created America's Greatest Race Car</a></em></strong></p>
    1) Spa Francorchamps

    Spa Francorchamps has hosted the Belgian Grand Prix ever since the F1 championship was established in 1950. As such, there’s history packed into every inch of tarmac that forms the 4.3-mile racetrack.

    Steeped in history, Spa is also home to one of the most thrilling corners on the Formula 1 calendar. Eau Rouge—and Radillon, if you’re so inclined. In dry conditions, F1 cars can scythe through the section at full steam without needing to lift off the gas pedal. Traveling at speeds of over 180 miles per hour, drivers will gain approximately 114 feet of elevation in just a fraction of a second.

  • <p>The Monaco Grand Prix is another one of the longest-running events on the Formula 1 calendar. Since day one, it has always been a super tight track that to this day demands the very best from Formula 1’s finest. Being a street circuit, there’s little margin for error as barriers flank every corner.</p><p>While Monaco is another historically significant race on the F1 calendar it’s not always a fan favorite. The tight and twisty nature of the track limits passing opportunities, making the race much more of a procession than a contest. Because of this, teams put a big emphasis on qualifying to make sure they start the race toward the front. Regardless, it’s still referred to as the “jewel in the crown” of F1 if you’re skilled enough to win it.</p><p>As evidence of its difficulty, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is one of three races in motorsports’ triple crown—along with winning the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of LeMans. Graham Hill is the only driver in history to win all three. </p>
    2) Monaco

    The Monaco Grand Prix is another one of the longest-running events on the Formula 1 calendar. Since day one, it has always been a super tight track that to this day demands the very best from Formula 1’s finest. Being a street circuit, there’s little margin for error as barriers flank every corner.

    While Monaco is another historically significant race on the F1 calendar it’s not always a fan favorite. The tight and twisty nature of the track limits passing opportunities, making the race much more of a procession than a contest. Because of this, teams put a big emphasis on qualifying to make sure they start the race toward the front. Regardless, it’s still referred to as the “jewel in the crown” of F1 if you’re skilled enough to win it.

    As evidence of its difficulty, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is one of three races in motorsports’ triple crown—along with winning the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of LeMans. Graham Hill is the only driver in history to win all three.

  • <p>Monza is one of the longest-running tracks in the history of the sport. In fact, it actually predates Formula 1 by over 20 years. Built in 1922, it’s hosted 63 races and has long been the fastest track on the F1 calendar—often referred to as “the temple of speed.” With high speeds and long braking zones, Monza has traditionally bred high-quality racing. </p><p>The original layout featured a simply insane banked oval section, which was eventually bypassed because it was too dangerous. The 1957 running of the Italian Grand Prix was the first edition of the race on strictly just the road course—the banking would come back in 1962, only to see a hideous accident. After 1962, the sport vowed to never race on banked corners ever again. </p><p>Sitting in Ferrari’s backyard, Monza became the spiritual home of the most passionate fanbase in the world: the Tifosi. Mostly Ferrari fans, it’s clear that the Italians love their Formula 1 (along with really all other forms of motorsport).</p>
    3) Monza

    Monza is one of the longest-running tracks in the history of the sport. In fact, it actually predates Formula 1 by over 20 years. Built in 1922, it’s hosted 63 races and has long been the fastest track on the F1 calendar—often referred to as “the temple of speed.” With high speeds and long braking zones, Monza has traditionally bred high-quality racing.

    The original layout featured a simply insane banked oval section, which was eventually bypassed because it was too dangerous. The 1957 running of the Italian Grand Prix was the first edition of the race on strictly just the road course—the banking would come back in 1962, only to see a hideous accident. After 1962, the sport vowed to never race on banked corners ever again.

    Sitting in Ferrari’s backyard, Monza became the spiritual home of the most passionate fanbase in the world: the Tifosi. Mostly Ferrari fans, it’s clear that the Italians love their Formula 1 (along with really all other forms of motorsport).

  • <p> In 2020, Formula 1 made its return to the Nurburgring. Keen readers will know that F1 last visited this shortened “GP” version of the track in 2013. It’s a fantastic little driver’s track at only 3.2-miles in length. However, it only provides a small sliver of the adrenaline that the original Nordschliefe—North Route in German—had to offer. As the name signifies, the ribbon of tarmac began as a toll road that would then be converted into a race track. </p><p>The Nordschleife was one of the longest, most challenging, and most exciting race tracks that F1 had ever seen. Compared to the other tracks on the calendar that had 10 or 15 corners, the Nordschleife had over 170. It didn’t take long for the track to earn its nickname “the green hell.” Why? Jackie Stewart—three-time Scottish F1 Champion—coined the phrase as he was competing in the 1968 German Grand Prix, having to navigate through a hefty fog and rainstorm on his way to victory. </p><p><strong><em>Related: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a22527313/bizarre-nurburgring-vehicles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Most Bizarre Vehicles to Drive the Nurburgring" class="link ">The Most Bizarre Vehicles to Drive the Nurburgring</a></em></strong></p>
    4) Nurburgring (Nordschleife)

    In 2020, Formula 1 made its return to the Nurburgring. Keen readers will know that F1 last visited this shortened “GP” version of the track in 2013. It’s a fantastic little driver’s track at only 3.2-miles in length. However, it only provides a small sliver of the adrenaline that the original Nordschliefe—North Route in German—had to offer. As the name signifies, the ribbon of tarmac began as a toll road that would then be converted into a race track.

    The Nordschleife was one of the longest, most challenging, and most exciting race tracks that F1 had ever seen. Compared to the other tracks on the calendar that had 10 or 15 corners, the Nordschleife had over 170. It didn’t take long for the track to earn its nickname “the green hell.” Why? Jackie Stewart—three-time Scottish F1 Champion—coined the phrase as he was competing in the 1968 German Grand Prix, having to navigate through a hefty fog and rainstorm on his way to victory.

  • <p>While the Nordschleife had over 170 corners to navigate, AVUS is quite the opposite. The Automobil-Verkehrs- und Übungsstraße (‘Automobile Traffic and Training Road’) was a four-corner ribbon of tarmac that somehow managed to be just as horrifying to drive as the Nordschleife. Having said that, both race tracks began as roads that had been converted into race tracks.</p><p>While the circuit’s design was the clear antithesis of the Nordschleife, it made up for its lack of complexity with raw speed. Standing at just over 8.3-miles long, the track was essentially two four-mile-long straights that had been hot-glued together by a set of turns. In fact, the infamous corner at the north end of the track featured 43-degree banking and therefore allowed for massive speeds.</p><p>AVUS only managed to host one proper Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1959. However, the excitement of hosting its first big event was overshadowed by the death of French driver Jean Behra, who passed away following a crash in one of the F1 support races. Behra lost control of his Porsche RSK, which proceeded to fly over top of the northern-most banked corner.</p>
    5) AVUS

    While the Nordschleife had over 170 corners to navigate, AVUS is quite the opposite. The Automobil-Verkehrs- und Übungsstraße (‘Automobile Traffic and Training Road’) was a four-corner ribbon of tarmac that somehow managed to be just as horrifying to drive as the Nordschleife. Having said that, both race tracks began as roads that had been converted into race tracks.

    While the circuit’s design was the clear antithesis of the Nordschleife, it made up for its lack of complexity with raw speed. Standing at just over 8.3-miles long, the track was essentially two four-mile-long straights that had been hot-glued together by a set of turns. In fact, the infamous corner at the north end of the track featured 43-degree banking and therefore allowed for massive speeds.

    AVUS only managed to host one proper Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1959. However, the excitement of hosting its first big event was overshadowed by the death of French driver Jean Behra, who passed away following a crash in one of the F1 support races. Behra lost control of his Porsche RSK, which proceeded to fly over top of the northern-most banked corner.

  • <p>The Hockenheimring was one of the longstanding host venues for the German Grand Prix, splitting time between the Nurburgring and AVUS circuit. It’s one of few tracks that predate the sport of Formula 1 by several decades. The initial layout was referred to as the Dreieckskurs, which translates simply to “the triangle course.” The man behind the idea was Ernst Christ, a young timekeeper who wanted a race track to be built in Hockenheim—his hometown.</p><p>After much of the original layout was cut out to make for a much tighter race track—improving the fan experience—F1 agreed to have only one German Grand Prix per year. This led to an agreement stating that Hockenheim and the Nurburgring would alternate hosting the race; this structure lived on until 2014 when the Nurburgring failed to play ball with F1’s then commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone.</p>
    6) Hockenheim

    The Hockenheimring was one of the longstanding host venues for the German Grand Prix, splitting time between the Nurburgring and AVUS circuit. It’s one of few tracks that predate the sport of Formula 1 by several decades. The initial layout was referred to as the Dreieckskurs, which translates simply to “the triangle course.” The man behind the idea was Ernst Christ, a young timekeeper who wanted a race track to be built in Hockenheim—his hometown.

    After much of the original layout was cut out to make for a much tighter race track—improving the fan experience—F1 agreed to have only one German Grand Prix per year. This led to an agreement stating that Hockenheim and the Nurburgring would alternate hosting the race; this structure lived on until 2014 when the Nurburgring failed to play ball with F1’s then commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone.

  • <p>Formula 1 has raced in nearly every continent on planet earth except Antarctica. However, it’s a little-known fact that F1 raced in South Africa at Kyalami circuit from 1967 to 1993. In its infancy, it began as a high-speed track with flowing corners. The circuit was then revamped in the 1990s to make room for a new garage area and pitlane flanked by the start/finish straight. While this added a technical complex of tight and narrow corners, the race track kept some of its high-speed DNA as it wasn’t a complete re-design.</p><p>F1’s greatest drivers triumphed at Kyalami, with the only multi-time winners being Niki Lauda (with two wins) and Jackie Stewart (with two as well). Jody Sheckter—the only South African F1 Champion—won the 1975 event in front of his home crowd. Unfortunately, the track isn’t up to the FIA’s current <a href="https://www.fia.com/sites/default/files/circuits_fia20200302.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grade 1 certification" class="link ">Grade 1 certification</a> for F1 to race there but remains a mainstay for other sportscar- and motorcycle-racing series.</p>
    7) Kyalami

    Formula 1 has raced in nearly every continent on planet earth except Antarctica. However, it’s a little-known fact that F1 raced in South Africa at Kyalami circuit from 1967 to 1993. In its infancy, it began as a high-speed track with flowing corners. The circuit was then revamped in the 1990s to make room for a new garage area and pitlane flanked by the start/finish straight. While this added a technical complex of tight and narrow corners, the race track kept some of its high-speed DNA as it wasn’t a complete re-design.

    F1’s greatest drivers triumphed at Kyalami, with the only multi-time winners being Niki Lauda (with two wins) and Jackie Stewart (with two as well). Jody Sheckter—the only South African F1 Champion—won the 1975 event in front of his home crowd. Unfortunately, the track isn’t up to the FIA’s current Grade 1 certification for F1 to race there but remains a mainstay for other sportscar- and motorcycle-racing series.

  • <p>While there’s no shortage of historic Italian F1 racetracks, Pescara often flies under the radar. Strange, as it was an eye-watering 16-miles long—making it the longest track to ever host an F1 race. With the track hosting its first competition in 1924, the circuit was simply a network of public roads surrounding Pescara, Italy, that had been closed off to hold a Grand Prix race. The roads were narrow, bumpy, and unprotected by barriers.</p><p>The track featured two 3.4-mile long straights—longer than the modern Monza circuit altogether—that snaked through the surrounding villages; one section of uninterrupted tarmac running along the seaside was known as “The Flying Kilometer” and was therefore one of the most dangerous. Enzo Ferrari was so petrified of the track that he didn’t allow his drivers to take part in the race.</p>
    8) Pescara

    While there’s no shortage of historic Italian F1 racetracks, Pescara often flies under the radar. Strange, as it was an eye-watering 16-miles long—making it the longest track to ever host an F1 race. With the track hosting its first competition in 1924, the circuit was simply a network of public roads surrounding Pescara, Italy, that had been closed off to hold a Grand Prix race. The roads were narrow, bumpy, and unprotected by barriers.

    The track featured two 3.4-mile long straights—longer than the modern Monza circuit altogether—that snaked through the surrounding villages; one section of uninterrupted tarmac running along the seaside was known as “The Flying Kilometer” and was therefore one of the most dangerous. Enzo Ferrari was so petrified of the track that he didn’t allow his drivers to take part in the race.

  • <p>While you’ll notice that most racetracks are named after the surrounding area, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the exception to the rule. Built in 1978, the circuit was originally known as Île Notre-Dame Circuit. However, the name was changed in 1982 to honor Canadian racing legend, Gilles Villeneuve who had been killed in an accident at that year’s Belgian Grand Prix.</p><p>The circuit itself sits on Notre-Dame Island, a man-made landmass that sits along the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, Quebec. Before being transformed into an F1 track, the land was originally known as Parc Jean-Drapeau—named after the mayor of Montreal; he was responsible for Expo 67, where the World’s Fair would briefly stop in 1967. To this day, it’s one of the only Formula 1 tracks in existence to have been built on an island. </p><p>While the circuit isn’t home to any iconic corners like Spa’s Eau-rouge or Monza’s Parabolica, it’s home to something a bit different. The Wall of Champions. Yes, it’s merely just a wall, but it flanks one of the most difficult sections of the race track, a high-speed chicane—a quick left-right or right-left combination of corners—that leads onto the main straightaway. To offer some perspective, the list of F1 champions that have made their mark at the Wall of Champions includes Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Jenson Button, and Sebastian Vettel.</p><p><strong><em>Related: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/g39467570/top-100-lewis-hamilton-f1-victories-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lewis Hamilton's First 100 Formula 1 Wins in Pictures" class="link ">Lewis Hamilton's First 100 Formula 1 Wins in Pictures</a></em></strong></p>
    9) Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

    While you’ll notice that most racetracks are named after the surrounding area, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the exception to the rule. Built in 1978, the circuit was originally known as Île Notre-Dame Circuit. However, the name was changed in 1982 to honor Canadian racing legend, Gilles Villeneuve who had been killed in an accident at that year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

    The circuit itself sits on Notre-Dame Island, a man-made landmass that sits along the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, Quebec. Before being transformed into an F1 track, the land was originally known as Parc Jean-Drapeau—named after the mayor of Montreal; he was responsible for Expo 67, where the World’s Fair would briefly stop in 1967. To this day, it’s one of the only Formula 1 tracks in existence to have been built on an island.

    While the circuit isn’t home to any iconic corners like Spa’s Eau-rouge or Monza’s Parabolica, it’s home to something a bit different. The Wall of Champions. Yes, it’s merely just a wall, but it flanks one of the most difficult sections of the race track, a high-speed chicane—a quick left-right or right-left combination of corners—that leads onto the main straightaway. To offer some perspective, the list of F1 champions that have made their mark at the Wall of Champions includes Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Jenson Button, and Sebastian Vettel.

  • <p>Affectionately known as Imola Circuit, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari holds a special place in the Formula 1 world championship. The circuit is named after Enzo Ferrari along with his son Alfred “Dino” Ferrari. Located in Imola, Italy, the famed racing venue is nestled in the forest surrounding the breathtaking Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. However, despite the beauty of the surrounding area, it has long been one of the most fearsome tracks on the F1 calendar.</p><p>Ayrton Senna—a Brazilian F1 hero—tragically lost his life at Imola in 1994 following a high-speed crash. The cause of the accident is still a topic of debate, but the result remains equally damning. Since then, the track has undergone changes that slowed the cars down, and all is well. Just last year Imola returned to the Formula 1 calendar and saw a fantastic duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on a soaking wet race track. However, if you’ve been following this season thus far, you’ll know that the 2022 race was a rather different story for the duo.</p>
    10) Imola

    Affectionately known as Imola Circuit, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari holds a special place in the Formula 1 world championship. The circuit is named after Enzo Ferrari along with his son Alfred “Dino” Ferrari. Located in Imola, Italy, the famed racing venue is nestled in the forest surrounding the breathtaking Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. However, despite the beauty of the surrounding area, it has long been one of the most fearsome tracks on the F1 calendar.

    Ayrton Senna—a Brazilian F1 hero—tragically lost his life at Imola in 1994 following a high-speed crash. The cause of the accident is still a topic of debate, but the result remains equally damning. Since then, the track has undergone changes that slowed the cars down, and all is well. Just last year Imola returned to the Formula 1 calendar and saw a fantastic duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on a soaking wet race track. However, if you’ve been following this season thus far, you’ll know that the 2022 race was a rather different story for the duo.

  • <p>There have been quite a few venues that have hosted the British Grand Prix—Brooklands, Aintree, Brands Hatch, and two variants of Silverstone. Following World War II, there was a surplus of airfields going vacant. However, rather than leaving them as is, the British decided to convert them into race tracks.</p><p>Silverstone is no exception as some of the straightaways were originally airfields. It’s one of the few tracks that most drivers love to navigate, thanks to its balance of low-speed and high-speed corners along with mild elevation changes.</p><p>Of all of the “Mythical Corners” in F1, Silverstone has a complex of corners called Maggots and Becketts. Named after the Maggot Moor area and St. Thomas à Beckett, it’s a spectacular right-left-right combo that drivers can roll through at full throttle without lifting off the gas. Having been there in person, you can actually hear the downforce that pushes the cars into the ground, keeping them stuck to the tarmac at speeds of up to 190 miles per hour.</p>
    11) Silverstone

    There have been quite a few venues that have hosted the British Grand Prix—Brooklands, Aintree, Brands Hatch, and two variants of Silverstone. Following World War II, there was a surplus of airfields going vacant. However, rather than leaving them as is, the British decided to convert them into race tracks.

    Silverstone is no exception as some of the straightaways were originally airfields. It’s one of the few tracks that most drivers love to navigate, thanks to its balance of low-speed and high-speed corners along with mild elevation changes.

    Of all of the “Mythical Corners” in F1, Silverstone has a complex of corners called Maggots and Becketts. Named after the Maggot Moor area and St. Thomas à Beckett, it’s a spectacular right-left-right combo that drivers can roll through at full throttle without lifting off the gas. Having been there in person, you can actually hear the downforce that pushes the cars into the ground, keeping them stuck to the tarmac at speeds of up to 190 miles per hour.

  • <p>The Suzuka Circuit has long been a Formula 1 mainstay since the beginning of the sport in the 1950s. Originally designed and built as a test track for Honda, the venue has always had its unique figure-eight layout; while that might sound strange, the section where the track overlaps involves an overpass. Following myriad reconfigurations, it remains one of the most difficult and demanding circuits on the F1 calendar.</p><p>Suzuka is home to another one of Formula 1’s “mythic” corners known as 130R. On paper, it may just look like a simple left-hand corner but there’s more than meets the eye. Just last year, F1 cars were entering the corner at just over 190 mph with drivers taking on sustained g-forces of up to 4.5 G, peaking at up to 5. Drivers need to have complete trust that their car won’t swap ends as the outside wall isn’t all that far away given the speed they’re traveling. </p><p><strong><em>Related: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a28559/lewis-hamilton-suzuka-lap-record/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Much Quicker F1 Cars Have Become in 10 Years" class="link ">How Much Quicker F1 Cars Have Become in 10 Years</a></em></strong></p>
    12) Suzuka

    The Suzuka Circuit has long been a Formula 1 mainstay since the beginning of the sport in the 1950s. Originally designed and built as a test track for Honda, the venue has always had its unique figure-eight layout; while that might sound strange, the section where the track overlaps involves an overpass. Following myriad reconfigurations, it remains one of the most difficult and demanding circuits on the F1 calendar.

    Suzuka is home to another one of Formula 1’s “mythic” corners known as 130R. On paper, it may just look like a simple left-hand corner but there’s more than meets the eye. Just last year, F1 cars were entering the corner at just over 190 mph with drivers taking on sustained g-forces of up to 4.5 G, peaking at up to 5. Drivers need to have complete trust that their car won’t swap ends as the outside wall isn’t all that far away given the speed they’re traveling.

  • <p>The Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos, remains the host of the Brazilian Grand Prix, and is therefore steeped in Formula 1 History. It was home to the infamous “is that Glock,” incident where Lewis Hamilton passed Timo Glock in the last corner of the last lap to win his maiden world championship; Ayrton Senna (a Brazilian F1 phenom) won the 1991 running with his car stuck in sixth gear over the last 10 laps. Aside from on-track action, Interlagos is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world—Tifosi included.</p><p>The track itself is very demanding, with a number of decreasing radius corners that double back on themselves. However, there are plenty of straightaways that create passing opportunities. Just last year, Lewis Hamilton put on a show as he overtook all 20 cars in front of him to drive from last to first place. Along with such a fantastic layout, the track is nestled in São Paolo within a neighborhood called Interlagos, where the weather has made a habit of being extremely unpredictable. This often makes the race more difficult for the drivers, but extra entertaining for the fans as drivers navigate the treacherous conditions.</p>
    13) Interlagos

    The Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos, remains the host of the Brazilian Grand Prix, and is therefore steeped in Formula 1 History. It was home to the infamous “is that Glock,” incident where Lewis Hamilton passed Timo Glock in the last corner of the last lap to win his maiden world championship; Ayrton Senna (a Brazilian F1 phenom) won the 1991 running with his car stuck in sixth gear over the last 10 laps. Aside from on-track action, Interlagos is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world—Tifosi included.

    The track itself is very demanding, with a number of decreasing radius corners that double back on themselves. However, there are plenty of straightaways that create passing opportunities. Just last year, Lewis Hamilton put on a show as he overtook all 20 cars in front of him to drive from last to first place. Along with such a fantastic layout, the track is nestled in São Paolo within a neighborhood called Interlagos, where the weather has made a habit of being extremely unpredictable. This often makes the race more difficult for the drivers, but extra entertaining for the fans as drivers navigate the treacherous conditions.

  • <p>While it was never a mainstay on the calendar, Portimão Circuit hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021 when Formula 1 wasn’t able to visit its normal venues during the pandemic. What the track lacked in historical significance, it made up for with its fantastic layout packed with high-speed corners and massive elevation changes that highlighted the unvelievable amount of downforce that modern F1 cars can produce.</p><p>While the track was a fan and driver favorite during qualifying, the racing it produced was always sub-par thanks to the number of consecutive high-speed corners packed so tightly. This made it difficult for cars to follow each other close enough to make a pass. Before the massive regulation changes this year—that aimed to make passing much easier—F1 cars left a lot of turbulence in their wake as they carved through the air. When the car behind drives through the disturbed air, it produces less downforce, making it significantly harder to drive.</p>
    14) Portimão

    While it was never a mainstay on the calendar, Portimão Circuit hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021 when Formula 1 wasn’t able to visit its normal venues during the pandemic. What the track lacked in historical significance, it made up for with its fantastic layout packed with high-speed corners and massive elevation changes that highlighted the unvelievable amount of downforce that modern F1 cars can produce.

    While the track was a fan and driver favorite during qualifying, the racing it produced was always sub-par thanks to the number of consecutive high-speed corners packed so tightly. This made it difficult for cars to follow each other close enough to make a pass. Before the massive regulation changes this year—that aimed to make passing much easier—F1 cars left a lot of turbulence in their wake as they carved through the air. When the car behind drives through the disturbed air, it produces less downforce, making it significantly harder to drive.

  • <p>One of the newest circuits on the F1 calendar, Baku City Circuit is a high-speed street circuit in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku. Just like Monaco, a street circuit is held on public roads that have been closed off for F1 cars. However, Baku couldn’t possibly be more different to Monaco as its selling point was being one of the first high-speed street circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.</p><p>During its introduction in 2016, it very nearly had the longest start-finish straightaway spanning a massive 1.3 miles. Just last year, cars were steaming into turn 1 at just above 200 miles per hour. Big speed is really exciting, but one of the key points along Baku City Circuit is the incredibly tight castle section (pictured above) which is only wide enough for one car at a time. The pinch point has caught out some of F1’s finest including Charles Leclerc who stoved in the front of his Ferrari during qualifying for the 2019 installment of the race.</p>
    15) Baku

    One of the newest circuits on the F1 calendar, Baku City Circuit is a high-speed street circuit in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku. Just like Monaco, a street circuit is held on public roads that have been closed off for F1 cars. However, Baku couldn’t possibly be more different to Monaco as its selling point was being one of the first high-speed street circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

    During its introduction in 2016, it very nearly had the longest start-finish straightaway spanning a massive 1.3 miles. Just last year, cars were steaming into turn 1 at just above 200 miles per hour. Big speed is really exciting, but one of the key points along Baku City Circuit is the incredibly tight castle section (pictured above) which is only wide enough for one car at a time. The pinch point has caught out some of F1’s finest including Charles Leclerc who stoved in the front of his Ferrari during qualifying for the 2019 installment of the race.

