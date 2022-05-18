Formula 1’s Best Circuits: Past and Present

While you’ll notice that most racetracks are named after the surrounding area, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the exception to the rule. Built in 1978, the circuit was originally known as Île Notre-Dame Circuit. However, the name was changed in 1982 to honor Canadian racing legend, Gilles Villeneuve who had been killed in an accident at that year’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The circuit itself sits on Notre-Dame Island, a man-made landmass that sits along the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, Quebec. Before being transformed into an F1 track, the land was originally known as Parc Jean-Drapeau—named after the mayor of Montreal; he was responsible for Expo 67, where the World’s Fair would briefly stop in 1967. To this day, it’s one of the only Formula 1 tracks in existence to have been built on an island.
While the circuit isn’t home to any iconic corners like Spa’s Eau-rouge or Monza’s Parabolica, it’s home to something a bit different. The Wall of Champions. Yes, it’s merely just a wall, but it flanks one of the most difficult sections of the race track, a high-speed chicane—a quick left-right or right-left combination of corners—that leads onto the main straightaway. To offer some perspective, the list of F1 champions that have made their mark at the Wall of Champions includes Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Jenson Button, and Sebastian Vettel.
Related: Lewis Hamilton's First 100 Formula 1 Wins in Pictures