Take Flight With These 30 Aviation Movies, From Thrillers to Rom-Coms

Hollywood has done a stellar job proving that planes make a great setting for a thriller - but, aviation movies don't get enough credit for all the other genres they explore. Sure, planes make the perfect stage for a situation gone wrong (usually involving a hijacking), but if you broaden your perspective, you'll see that movies about planes offer a way for people to learn about aviation heroes and real-life events in a more tangible and entertaining way.

Take "Flight 93" and "United 93." Both plots revolve around United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth hijacked plane on 9/11, which often gets overlooked in 9/11 films. "Sully" is a biographical drama about pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who pulled off one of the most heroic emergency landings in aviation history.

Of course, planes naturally find themselves in suspense and thriller films, such as "Red Eye," "Executive Decision," "7500," and "Snakes on a Plane." All of these movies really hone in on the idea that planes, and air travel in general, truly make the best setting for a high-stakes crisis. After all, what's scarier than being stuck on an aircraft with a jungle of deadly venomous snakes?

But believe it or not, not all plane movies are about hijacks, murder, and crash landings. Rom-com storylines do exist, though they are an anomaly, so when you do come across one (I've hunted down two!), you better bookmark it for later.

If you're looking to do a bit of thrill-seeking or brush up on your aviation history, then you've come to the right place. This list of plane movies has all of that and more - from supernatural horrors to biographical period dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies to thrillers guaranteed to make your palms sweat. If you're browsing for in-flight entertainment, I recommend watching the trailer before boarding, as several of these may not be the best to binge while on a plane, especially if you're a nervous flyer. Without further ado, fasten your seat belt - here are the top 30 movies about planes.