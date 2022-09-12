Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago

  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, <i>The Daily Show with Jon Stewart</i> took home an Emmy for outstanding variety series, beating out Stewart's other nomination for executive production on <i>The Colbert Report</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> One decade later, his EP credit on <i>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert </i>puts Stewart in the outstanding variety series category again. His newest series, <em>The Problem with Jon Stewart, </em>is up for two awards: outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special and outstanding writing for a nonfiction program. </p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> At the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, Hader received a nod for his performance on <i>Saturday Night Live</i>. His competition for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy included <i>New Girl</i>'s Max Greenfield and four stars from 2012's best comedy Emmy winner, <i>Modern Family </i>(Eric Stonestreet won).</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> The <i>Barry </i>star is up for five Emmy Awards this year related to his HBO hit. </p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Poehler was nominated for a set of awards in 2012, in recognition of her writing and lead acting in the NBC comedy <i>Parks and Recreation.</i></p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> This year, the comic stands to win two Emmys for her film <i>Lucy and Desi</i>: best directing and best overall documentary/nonfiction special. </p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Colbert's Comedy Central news satire, <i>The Colbert Report</i>, earned a 2012 nomination before ending in 2014. Less than one year later, the host took David Letterman's spot on <i>The Late Show </i>on CBS.</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> This year, Colbert (seen here presenting the 2012 award for lead actress) is nominated for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series for his satirical program <i>Tooning Out the News </i>plus outstanding writing for a variety series for <em>The Late Show. </em></p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, Paulson earned an outstanding supporting actress nod for her portrayal of former White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace on <em>Game Change</em>. She lost, though the TV movie, which centered on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, did score big as the night's best miniseries or movie.</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Paulson's career has taken her back to political drama, and she is once again considered for acting decoration, this time for her starring performance as Linda Tripp in <i>American Crime Story</i>.</p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, Britton received a best actress nomination for her lead role in <i>American Horror Story'</i>s debut season. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Ten years and 11 <i>American Horror Story</i> themes later, her performance in <i>The White Lotus</i> is under consideration for an outstanding supporting actress award.</p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Kimmel ran the Emmys stage in 2012, his first year hosting the awards show. (He went on to emcee twice more, in 2016 and in 2020.) The late-night personality also had his own stake in the competition, though, with his talk show's nomination for outstanding variety series. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> A decade later, <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> is once again under consideration for the same award, plus one more for the star: his nostalgic ABC broadcast <i>Live in Front of a Studio Audience</i> is up for best live variety special.</p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Winningham nabbed a 2012 nomination for her supporting role in the Western miniseries <i>Hatfields & McCoys</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> She's once again up for an acting accolade in 2022, with her role in <i>Dopesick;</i> a win would bring her Emmy Award total to three.</p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> The actor didn't receive a solo nomination for his performance in 2012 best drama series contender <i>Boardwalk Empire</i>, but he did earn one a decade later (and also in 2018, for <i>The Looming Tower</i>). </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> For his composite portrayal of Richard Sackler in <em>Dopesick</em>, Stuhlbarg might take home his first supporting actor award in 2022.</p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, <em>Top Chef</em> show was considered for best competition show, a nomination that excluded host Lakshmi until she also became an executive producer in 2014. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Lakshmi received two 2022 Emmy nods, for outstanding competition and outstanding host. </p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Okay technically he was nominated nine years ago, as a co-executive producer on <em>The Simpsons </em>when it was up for outstanding animated program in 2013. He had two previous wins for his writing work on <em>The Ben Stiller Show</em> and <em>SNL </em>and a host of nominations, too. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Odenkirk up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the fifth time as <em>Better Call Saul</em>'s Saul Goodman: will this be his year? </p>
  • <p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, the comic received two nominations, for his writing and his original music on <i>Saturday Night Live</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> In 2014, Meyers gave his last "Weekend Update" and moved to his own desk on <i>Late Night with Seth Meyers</i>, for which he stands to win best variety talk series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, <i>The Daily Show with Jon Stewart</i> took home an Emmy for outstanding variety series, beating out Stewart's other nomination for executive production on <i>The Colbert Report</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> One decade later, his EP credit on <i>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert </i>puts Stewart in the outstanding variety series category again. His newest series, <em>The Problem with Jon Stewart, </em>is up for two awards: outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special and outstanding writing for a nonfiction program. </p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> At the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, Hader received a nod for his performance on <i>Saturday Night Live</i>. His competition for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy included <i>New Girl</i>'s Max Greenfield and four stars from 2012's best comedy Emmy winner, <i>Modern Family </i>(Eric Stonestreet won).</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> The <i>Barry </i>star is up for five Emmy Awards this year related to his HBO hit. </p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Poehler was nominated for a set of awards in 2012, in recognition of her writing and lead acting in the NBC comedy <i>Parks and Recreation.</i></p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> This year, the comic stands to win two Emmys for her film <i>Lucy and Desi</i>: best directing and best overall documentary/nonfiction special. </p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Colbert's Comedy Central news satire, <i>The Colbert Report</i>, earned a 2012 nomination before ending in 2014. Less than one year later, the host took David Letterman's spot on <i>The Late Show </i>on CBS.</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> This year, Colbert (seen here presenting the 2012 award for lead actress) is nominated for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series for his satirical program <i>Tooning Out the News </i>plus outstanding writing for a variety series for <em>The Late Show. </em></p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, Paulson earned an outstanding supporting actress nod for her portrayal of former White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace on <em>Game Change</em>. She lost, though the TV movie, which centered on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, did score big as the night's best miniseries or movie.</p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Paulson's career has taken her back to political drama, and she is once again considered for acting decoration, this time for her starring performance as Linda Tripp in <i>American Crime Story</i>.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, Britton received a best actress nomination for her lead role in <i>American Horror Story'</i>s debut season. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Ten years and 11 <i>American Horror Story</i> themes later, her performance in <i>The White Lotus</i> is under consideration for an outstanding supporting actress award.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Kimmel ran the Emmys stage in 2012, his first year hosting the awards show. (He went on to emcee twice more, in 2016 and in 2020.) The late-night personality also had his own stake in the competition, though, with his talk show's nomination for outstanding variety series. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> A decade later, <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> is once again under consideration for the same award, plus one more for the star: his nostalgic ABC broadcast <i>Live in Front of a Studio Audience</i> is up for best live variety special.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Winningham nabbed a 2012 nomination for her supporting role in the Western miniseries <i>Hatfields & McCoys</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> She's once again up for an acting accolade in 2022, with her role in <i>Dopesick;</i> a win would bring her Emmy Award total to three.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> The actor didn't receive a solo nomination for his performance in 2012 best drama series contender <i>Boardwalk Empire</i>, but he did earn one a decade later (and also in 2018, for <i>The Looming Tower</i>). </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> For his composite portrayal of Richard Sackler in <em>Dopesick</em>, Stuhlbarg might take home his first supporting actor award in 2022.</p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, <em>Top Chef</em> show was considered for best competition show, a nomination that excluded host Lakshmi until she also became an executive producer in 2014. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Lakshmi received two 2022 Emmy nods, for outstanding competition and outstanding host. </p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> Okay technically he was nominated nine years ago, as a co-executive producer on <em>The Simpsons </em>when it was up for outstanding animated program in 2013. He had two previous wins for his writing work on <em>The Ben Stiller Show</em> and <em>SNL </em>and a host of nominations, too. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> Odenkirk up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the fifth time as <em>Better Call Saul</em>'s Saul Goodman: will this be his year? </p>
<p><strong>Then (pictured):</strong> In 2012, the comic received two nominations, for his writing and his original music on <i>Saturday Night Live</i>. </p> <p><strong>Now:</strong> In 2014, Meyers gave his last "Weekend Update" and moved to his own desk on <i>Late Night with Seth Meyers</i>, for which he stands to win best variety talk series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.</p>
Zoey Lyttle

These television mainstays have come a long way in the past decade. See which supporting actors became leads — and which ensemble standouts became stars in their own right

