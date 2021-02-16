The Best Fitbits You Can Buy Right Now (and Which is Right for You)

Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.
Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to press the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs.
The racetrack was always Eurico Rosa Da Silva's happy place. It's where he won over 2,200 career races — including two Queen's Plates — and seven times earned recognition as Canada's top jockey. But it was also where Da Silva could temporarily bury his personal troubles. During a race, Da Silva was a fiercely competitive and driven jockey yet afterwards always had a smile and appeared upbeat and jovial. But in his candid autobiography, "Riding for Freedom," Da Silva makes shocking revelations about his sex and gambling addictions and the psychological damage caused by a verbally abusive father. "Man, I cried for three months (writing the book), even more, it was not easy," Da Silva said in a telephone interview. "Some days, I didn't even go outside the house, it was just dark for me. "But it was very therapeutic because I realized even more how much damage I'd suffered. I'm not saying this to be a victim . . . my father probably has a health issue with his own mind and I don't want to be a victim of him. I believe what happened can make me stronger and who I am but much damage was done." However, all was good when Da Silva arrived at the track. "It's like I took a painkiller," he said. "I'll be honest, there were two Ricos inside of me. "I don't know if it was because people really loved me (at the track) and gave me a lot of support that made me feel welcomed. The racetrack was always a good place but I think Woodbine was, by far, the happiest place I ever felt in my life. Even now when I drive there, I still feel good inside." Da Silva was born in Brazil and grew up on a dairy farm. In the book, Da Silva details how his father constantly tormented him about his size and challenged him about his sexuality growing up. "I think it's the guilt he feels himself that he projected on us, not only me but my mom, sister and brother," Da Silva said. "If I didn't protect myself, and I've said this to my brother, then we would project it on our kids. "When I went to the psychologist it was very smart of him to tell me, 'Eurico, you have to break this cycle, not just for yourself but for your kids. If you don't deal with this, you're going to project the same things on them.'" But it wasn't until recently that Da Silva learned his father was also abusive towards his brother. "I had no idea," Da Silva said. "I thought he loved my brother like crazy . . . when I opened up to my brother two years ago, guess what? "It was the same thing and we didn't know." Da Silva admits he contemplated suicide. "Early in my life I thought there was something wrong with me, especially with my sexuality, because of how I was treated," Da Silva said. "I thought I didn't deserve to be here. "I persevered, I guess, you feel like tomorrow will always be better. I thought because I had bad asthma one day I'd get lucky and asthma would take care of it . . . but it didn't." Despite his despair, Da Silva also realized early he wanted to ride horses. "When I was around five years old," he said. "When I saw jocks racing the horses, I had this warm feeling in my heart like, 'This is what I want to do.' "It was almost like my hope, my escape. "When I left (home) I was 13 years old, that was the best thing." Da Silva spent four years riding in Macau, where he met his first wife, Claudia, before arriving at Woodbine in 2004. Six years later, he was shaking Queen Elizabeth II's hand after winning a second straight Queen's Plate en route to being named Canada's top jockey for the first time. But success didn't resolve Da Silva's addictions or quell his inner demons. "People like us with addictions, we sabotage our mind," he said. "This was (the case) with me. "I'd say, 'When I win 100 races I'll be happy. When I win 1,000 races I'll be happy. When I make $1 million I'll be happy.' I kept making the money I wanted to make, winning the races I wanted to win, being the champion I wanted to be and the hole kept getting bigger. Then you realize, 'My god, I'm sabotaging myself.'" After initially working with a sports psychologist, Da Silva began seeing a sex-addiction therapist, which he said has helped him tremendously. His first marriage also ended but Da Silva did find love again, marrying his second wife, Orlaith, in 2016. He's come to terms with his painful childhood and understands the importance of that for his wife and three children — an eight-year-old son and two daughters aged four and two. And although he retired at the top of his game in 2019 — he guided 44-1 longshot El Tormenta to victory $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile — Da Silva has no regrets. "When I'm with my kids, and I say this from the bottom of my heart, I feel like I am getting a chance to live my childhood again," he said. "It's a lot of fun to be with them, they make me feel like a kid again. "And I have a great marriage. It's not perfect because it's not supposed to be and if I tell you that I'm lying. I'm learning with her and she's learning with me but I can say I'm very fulfilled." Da Silva said while his father is still alive, the two don't talk. "My intention for doing the book was for people to really understand that a lot to do with your life is how you grew up," he said. "The message I want to give to people is if they're doing something they think is wrong, it's not because they're bad people it's how they were programmed. "I want to give them hope that they can go for help and overcome this because if I can overcome myself, I believe anyone can." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
GENEVA — Prosecutors in Switzerland have appealed against federal court verdicts that cleared former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke of bribery and acquitted Qatari soccer and broadcasting executive Nasser al-Khelaïfi on a lesser charge. The Swiss attorney general’s office said Tuesday it appealed to the Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court against a ruling given in October. Al-Khelaïfi, the president of Champions League runner-up Paris Saint-Germain and a member of UEFA's executive committee, had denied a single charge of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement while FIFA’s secretary general. That charge related to Valcke getting rent-free use of a vacation home on an Italian island the court said was bought in 2013 by Qatari interests with Al-Khelaïfi’s help. Valcke was cleared of a criminal mismanagement charge but found guilty by three judges in a separate matter not involving Al-Khelaïfi. He was given a 120-day suspended sentence for forging documents linked to alleged kickbacks totalling 1.25 million euros ($1.5 million) from World Cup broadcasting deals in Italy and Greece. Valcke was acquitted of the most serious charge of bribery. The two-week trial in September was the first completed criminal proceedings in Switzerland among at least 25 opened by federal prosecutors since 2015 in their wide investigation of FIFA and international soccer officials. The federal prosecution office said it appealed against the verdicts this month after receiving the judges’ full written verdict in January. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press
Bev Priestman calls it a "baptism of fire, in a good way." The 34-year-old English native makes her debut as Canada coach on Thursday against the top-ranked Americans at the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament in Orlando. And she is doing it without captain Christine Sinclair, veteran midfielder Diana Matheson, defensive linchpin Kadeisha Buchanan and four other players who didn't make it to camp or had to leave early due to injury or pandemic-related issues. "Obviously coming into this tournament it's not how I originally imagined my first tournament would be, particularly playing No. 1 in the world. But it's a great opportunity for anybody to step up and try and get their name on that Olympic roster," Priestman told reporters Tuesday from Florida. "What am I expecting? I think in some ways I don't know what to expect," she added. "Like today (Tuesday), for example, it'll be a first session in for (Chelsea midfielder) Jessie Fleming. Today's the only day we've had the whole group together. "So that first game will be a baptism of fire, in a good way. But I've asked the group to be really brave and step up and go towards the opportunity in front of us. I know that every player's going to put their body on the line. We're going to be a hard team to beat, that's what I've asked of them. And so, yeah, I'm really exited to see how players do on that opening game." The 37-year-old Sinclair and 36-year-old Matheson, who have 502 caps and 205 international goals between them, didn't make it to camp because of injury. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod and uncapped defender Bianca St-Georges returned to their clubs after picking up injuries at camp. Priestman said she expects Sinclair, Matheson and McLeod to be ready for an April 13 friendly against England. Buchanan (Lyon), fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema (both Paris Saint-Germain) were denied release by their French clubs. The tournament falls during a FIFA international window, which would ordinarily require clubs to release players for international duty. But France recently imposed a seven-day quarantine for travellers due to COVID-19. FIFA, trying to limit player absences, is allowing clubs to keep players if they face a quarantine longer than five days. Sinclair, Matheson, McLeod, Buchanan, Lawrence and Huitema have 845 caps and 229 international goals between them. Sinclair leads the soccer world with 186 international goals. Clearly looking to see the glass half-full, Priestman sees the tournament as an opportunity to test some talent. "I believe in these moments actually you find out a lot about people," said the former Canadian youth coach and England assistant coach. She will do so against a team that has lost to Canada just three times in 60 meetings. Canada, currently tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, is 3-50-7 against the U.S. The American women are currently riding a 34-game unbeaten streak against all opposition and have scored two or more goals in 30 of those games. The U.S. also is unbeaten in its last 50 home matches (45-0-5), a run that has seen the Americans outscore their opposition 179-27. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has won his first 13 games at the helm, a record for the team. On the plus side, the last 14 meetings with Canada since 2011 have produced three ties and four one-goal wins for the U.S. The Americans won 3-0 last time out in the Feb. 9, 2020, final of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Sinclair, Buchanan and Lawrence all started that game with Huitema coming off the bench. The Canadian women last played March 10 in a 2-2 tie with Brazil at a tournament in France. Priestman took over the team in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller left to take a coaching job in his native Denmark. Priestman, who worked for Canada Soccer from 2013 to 2018 before joining the coaching staff of England's Lionesses, says there will be "some tweaks" to the Canadian team under her direction. "It's not about me ripping everything up. We haven't got the time to necessarily do that going into the Olympics. But there will absolutely be some tweaks and I hope that that's evident in the first game you see." She is asking the team to play with a little edge and a lot of accountability. "I've asked the group to demand more of each other and keep pushing and pushing and pushing. because that's what we have to do. The world's moving forward in women's soccer and we have to do the same." Olivia Smith, a 16-year-old forward, and Victoria Pickett, a 24-year-old midfielder, both missed out on the 23-woman tournament squad named Tuesday. Lindsay Agnew (North Carolina Courage), Sarah Stratigakis (University of Michigan) and Pickett (taken by Kansas City in the second round of last month's NWSL draft) were late additions to camp. After the U.S., the Canadian women face Brazil on Feb. 21 and No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 24. The Argentines were a late addition to the field after No. 10 Japan pulled out, citing the pandemic. While the Canadian roster has been ravaged, it still features 12 players who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. There are five uncapped players: goalkeeper Rylee Foster, defender Jade Rose, midfielders Jordyn Listro and Samantha Chang and forward Evelyne Viens. Priestman said she has chosen a skipper in Sinclair's absence but declined to identify her at this time. CANADA Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, FC Rosengard (Sweden); Rylee Foster, Liverpool FC (England); Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC (NWSL). Defenders: Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jade Rose, Super REX Ontario; Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England); Quinn, OL Reign FC (NWSL); Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan; Lindsay Agnew, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Girondins de Bordeaux (France). Midfielders: Julia Grosso, University of Texas at Austin; Samantha Chang, University of South Carolina; Sarah Stratigakis, University of Michigan; Desiree Scott, Kansas City (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England); Jordyn Listro, Orlando Pride (NWSL). Forwards: Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Evelyne Viens, Sky Blue FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Adriana Leon, West Ham (England). --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players, the NBA said Tuesday, meaning the Spurs will not play until the middle of next week at the earliest. Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — whose city was picked to play host to the NBA All-Star Game and skills competitions on March 7 — raised major concerns about the notion of fans coming to the city for the events. “People should not travel to Atlanta to party," she said in a statement to The Associated Press. The NBA on Tuesday postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs — at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday — as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed. The Hornets were scheduled to play host to Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday. Their games have been halted because they were the last team to play the Spurs, losing to them on Sunday. The league is reviewing data to see if any Hornets may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a process that takes time. Charlotte’s next possible game is now Saturday at home against Golden State, in what would be Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s annual return to North Carolina, where he grew up. San Antonio’s next possible game is Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City, meaning the Spurs will have more than a week between contests — joining Washington and Memphis as teams to endure such a situation this season. The postponements announced Tuesday push the total of games that have been moved back this season because of positive tests or contact tracing issues to 29, including the Spurs’ game at Detroit that was to have been played Tuesday night. The NBA called that game off on Monday. Also postponed: Detroit at Dallas, scheduled for Wednesday, now off because of the severe winter weather that has hit Texas — where more than 4 million homes and businesses were without power Tuesday in subfreezing temperatures. Denver will now play at Cleveland on Friday, the NBA said. That game, originally targeted for the second half of the season, is replacing the postponed Nuggets-Hornets game on the schedule. The NBA has said it will shuffle some games, when possible, to accommodate the need to reschedule games in the second half of the season. The NBA does not reveal which players tested positive, but its announcement of the latest postponements said the Spurs had positive tests among players — and did not mention coaches. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich announced last month, on his 72nd birthday, that he has received the vaccine that protects against the effects of COVID-19. The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for their game Sunday against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols; Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend. Being ruled out because of the protocols can suggest any number of things, including a positive test, a suspected positive test or contact-tracing data showing that a player may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers and others have spoken out in recent days to express their unhappiness about the idea of playing an All-Star Game during a pandemic — and wedging it into an already jam-packed and truncated season. The NBA told teams Monday that strict protocols will be in place for the All-Star events; players will be allowed a very limited number of guests, all participants must travel to Atlanta by private car or plane, and for the most part players will be allowed to leave their hotels only for All-Star events at the arena. Tickets will not be sold. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this week that some vaccinated front-line workers will be invited to attend, but there will not be events for the general public — an obvious change from past All-Star weekends, which tend to attract tens of thousands of fans for the game, parties and atmosphere. “Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year," Bottoms said. “I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party." Bottoms also said there will be “no NBA sanctioned events open to the public" and that the city strongly encourages local businesses “to host events in the city related to this game." ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
