Fit for a King! 10 Father's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family

  • 1/11

  • <p>In addition to his <a href="https://people.com/royals/royal-wedding-meghan-markle-prince-harry-wedding-rings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding ring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wedding ring</a>, Prince Harry has been spotted wearing a <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-new-mystery-black-ring-solved/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitness tracking ring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fitness tracking ring</a> that captures sleep and activity, then shares the results via a smartphone app - and did you see his <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-joins-james-corden-late-late-night-hollywood-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">appearance on <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em></a>? Harry is ripped!</p> <p><strong>Oura ring, from <a href="https://ouraring.com/product/heritage-silver/step1" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$299" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$299</a> </strong></p>
    2/11

    For the Fitness Fanatic

    In addition to his wedding ring, Prince Harry has been spotted wearing a fitness tracking ring that captures sleep and activity, then shares the results via a smartphone app - and did you see his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Harry is ripped!

    Oura ring, from $299

  • <p>Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have plenty to celebrate as new parents to son August. When they do have a celebratory toast, it will likely involve some Casamigos tequila, for which Jack works as a brand ambassador.</p> <p><strong>Casamigos Blanco Tequila, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=2025&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fcasamigos-blanco-tequila%2F530925&u1=PEOFitforaKing10FathersDayGiftIdeasInspiredbytheRoyalFamilypetitsRoyGal12746676202106I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$50</a></strong></p>
    3/11

    For the Monarch of Mixers

    Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have plenty to celebrate as new parents to son August. When they do have a celebratory toast, it will likely involve some Casamigos tequila, for which Jack works as a brand ambassador.

    Casamigos Blanco Tequila, $50

  • <p>Whether your dad is a hard rock devotee or can rap all the words in <em>Hamilton</em>, he needs a hassle-free way to listen to his tunes. Prince William has tried his hand at DJing on a few occasions and while he can rock the headphones, we've found some more modern earbuds.</p> <p><strong>Back Bay Runner 60, <a href="https://www.backbaybrand.com/collections/shop/products/runner-60" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$55" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$55</a><br></strong></p>
    4/11

    For the Music Lover

    Whether your dad is a hard rock devotee or can rap all the words in Hamilton, he needs a hassle-free way to listen to his tunes. Prince William has tried his hand at DJing on a few occasions and while he can rock the headphones, we've found some more modern earbuds.

    Back Bay Runner 60, $55

  • <p>Prince Philip was remembered as the "master of the barbecue" by grandson Prince Harry. For the chef in your life, make sure he has all the right supplies for hot dogs and burgers.</p> <p><strong>Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-CGS-W13-Wooden-Handle-13-Piece/dp/B00KA2Y1OY/ref=asc_df_B00KA2Y1OY/" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$40" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$40</a></strong></p>
    5/11

    For the Grill Master

    Prince Philip was remembered as the "master of the barbecue" by grandson Prince Harry. For the chef in your life, make sure he has all the right supplies for hot dogs and burgers.

    Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set, $40

  • <p>Prince Charles protects his eyes during sunny outings with sunglasses regularly, with Ray Bans being a favorite brand to look cool all summer long.</p> <p><strong>Ray Bans RB4274, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEOFitforaKing10FathersDayGiftIdeasInspiredbytheRoyalFamilypetitsRoyGal12746676202106I/https://www.ray-ban.com/usa/sunglasses/RB4274%20UNISEX%20rb4274-tortoise/8053672673739" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$164" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$164</a></strong></p>
    6/11

    For the Outdoorsman

    Prince Charles protects his eyes during sunny outings with sunglasses regularly, with Ray Bans being a favorite brand to look cool all summer long.

    Ray Bans RB4274, $164

  • <p>Every dad has a drawer full of socks, but we're pretty sure he's missing what's sure to be his favorite pair - featuring Prince Harry!</p> <p><strong>Chatty Feet Prince Hurry Feet Socks, <a href="https://www.chattyfeet.us/products/funny-socks-for-men-royal-gifts" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$12" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$12</a></strong></p>
    7/11

    For the Guy Who Has Everything

    Every dad has a drawer full of socks, but we're pretty sure he's missing what's sure to be his favorite pair - featuring Prince Harry!

    Chatty Feet Prince Hurry Feet Socks, $12

  • <p>Let "Pops" represent the U.K. every time he makes a purchase with a gift that's both handy and stylish.</p> <p><strong>Union Jack Wallet, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mighty-Wallet-Ultra-Strong-Dynomighty/dp/B0073XE148/ref=asc_df_B0073XE148/" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$13" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$13</a></strong></p>
    8/11

    For the Anglophile

    Let "Pops" represent the U.K. every time he makes a purchase with a gift that's both handy and stylish.

    Union Jack Wallet, $13

  • <p>If your dad was addicted to <em>The Crown</em>, he'll need the companion book written by Robert Lacey, who served as a historical consultant for the series.</p> <p><strong><em>The Crown: The Official Companion</em> Volume 1, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crown-Companion-Elizabeth-Churchill-1947-1955/dp/1524762288/ref=sr_1_19" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$16" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$16</a></strong></p>
    9/11

    For the Netflix Binge Watcher

    If your dad was addicted to The Crown, he'll need the companion book written by Robert Lacey, who served as a historical consultant for the series.

    The Crown: The Official Companion Volume 1, $16

  • <p>Quite a few liquors are made from the royal residences' gardens, and this Buckingham Palace sloe gin makes an elegant and tasty present.</p> <p><strong>Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, <a href="https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/buckingham-palace-sloe-gin.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$43" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$43</a></strong></p>
    10/11

    For the Cocktail King

    Quite a few liquors are made from the royal residences' gardens, and this Buckingham Palace sloe gin makes an elegant and tasty present.

    Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, $43

  • <p>If your dad is a Monopoly master or card shark, he'll love bingo with a regal twist.</p> <p><strong>Royal Bingo, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Bingo-Holly-Exley/dp/1786270234/ref=asc_df_1786270234/" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$27" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$27</a></strong></p>
    11/11

    For the Game Night Enthusiast

    If your dad is a Monopoly master or card shark, he'll love bingo with a regal twist.

    Royal Bingo, $27

Stephanie Petit

The royal family might just be the key to finding the perfect Father's Day present

Latest Stories