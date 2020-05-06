Festivals 2020: Which events are still going ahead and which have been cancelled

Digital Spy

Glastonbury, BST Hyde Park, Wireless and more have now been cancelled.

From Digital Spy

<p>Here are the very best UK music festivals of 2020, from Glastonbury alternatives and family festivals to boutique bangers and London day festivals. </p><p>Unfortunately, a number of this year's events have already been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Glasto, Download, BST Hyde Park, Wireless and Isle of Wight. Read on to find out the latest situation for each festival, correct at the time of writing.<br></p>
Festivals 2020: Which events are still going ahead and which have been cancelled

Here are the very best UK music festivals of 2020, from Glastonbury alternatives and family festivals to boutique bangers and London day festivals.

Unfortunately, a number of this year's events have already been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Glasto, Download, BST Hyde Park, Wireless and Isle of Wight. Read on to find out the latest situation for each festival, correct at the time of writing.

<p><strong>Camp Bestival X Dreamland is now <a href="https://www.dreamland.co.uk/events/listings/eventdetail/10813/9/postponed-easter-at-dreamland-the-camp-bestival-takeover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a>.</strong></p>
1) Camp Bestival X Dreamland

Camp Bestival X Dreamland is now postponed.

<p><strong>The Great Escape has been <a href="https://greatescapefestival.com/a-statement-from-the-great-escape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
2) The Great Escape

The Great Escape has been cancelled.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><strong>Bombay Bicycle Club at All Points East has been <a href="https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/blog/2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
3) All Points East: Bombay Bicycle Club

Bombay Bicycle Club at All Points East has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Tame Impala at All Points East has been <a href="https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/blog/2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
4) All Points East: Tame Impala

Tame Impala at All Points East has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Massive Attack and Thom Yorke at All Points East has been <a href="https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/blog/2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
5) All Points East: Massive Attack and Thom Yorke

Massive Attack and Thom Yorke at All Points East has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Kraftwerk at All Points has been <a href="https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/blog/2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
6) All Points East: Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk at All Points has been cancelled.

<p><strong>The Kooks and The Wombats at All Points East has been <a href="https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/blog/2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
7) All Points East: The Kooks and The Wombats

The Kooks and The Wombats at All Points East has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Hampton Court Palace Festival has been <a href="https://hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
8) Hampton Court Palace Festival

Hampton Court Palace Festival has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Junction 2 has been <a href="https://www.junction2.london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> to Friday, June 4 – Saturday, June 5 2021.</strong></p>
9) Junction 2

Junction 2 has been postponed to Friday, June 4 – Saturday, June 5 2021.

<p><strong>Isle of Wight Festival is now <a href="https://isleofwightfestival.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
10) Isle of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Download Festival is now <a href="https://downloadfestival.co.uk/news-features/download-festival-2020-no-longer-taking-place/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
11) Download

Download Festival is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Lovebox festival is now </strong><strong><a href="https://loveboxfestival.com/tickets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> until Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13 2021.</strong></p>
12) Lovebox

Lovebox festival is now postponed until Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13 2021.

<p><strong>Parklife Festival has been <a href="https://parklife.uk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
13) Parklife

Parklife Festival has been cancelled.

<p><strong>Black Deer Festival date: </strong>now <a href="https://blackdeerfestival.com/update-black-deer-festival-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> until Friday, June 18 - Sunday, June 21 2021.</p>
14) Black Deer Festival

Black Deer Festival date: now postponed until Friday, June 18 - Sunday, June 21 2021.

<p><strong>Glastonbury Festival is now <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/showbiz/a31732464/glastonbury-festival-2020-cancelled-2021-tickets-info/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
15) Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Finsbury Park Festival dates:</strong> Sunday, June 28 </p><p><strong><strong>Finsbury Park </strong></strong><strong><strong>Festival location:</strong></strong> Finsbury Park, London</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fkings-of-leon-london-28-06-2020%2Fevent%2F37005834024BC194&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FINSBURY PARK FESTIVAL TICKETS">BUY FINSBURY PARK FESTIVAL TICKETS</a></p>
16) Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park Festival dates: Sunday, June 28

Finsbury Park Festival location: Finsbury Park, London

BUY FINSBURY PARK FESTIVAL TICKETS

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
17) Post Malone - BST Hyde Park Festival

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>El Dorado Festival has been <a href="https://eldoradofestival.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> to Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, July 4 2021.</strong></p>
18) El Dorado Festival

El Dorado Festival has been postponed to Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, July 4 2021.

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
19) Little Mix - BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
20) Kendrick Lamar - BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Wireless Festival is now <a href="https://www.wirelessfestival.co.uk/information/event-info" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
21) Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Henley Festival has been <a href="https://henley-festival.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed </a>to Wednesday, July 7 – Sunday, July 11 2021.</strong></p>
22) Henley Festival

Henley Festival has been postponed to Wednesday, July 7 – Sunday, July 11 2021.

<p>NASS dates: Thursday, July 9 - Sunday, July 12</p><p>NASS location: Shepton Mallet, near Bristol</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://nass.seetickets.com/event/nass-festival-2020/royal-bath-west-showground/1446019?pageofferid=6901090&_ga=2.260144397.1017434026.1583513049-1087511197.1583513049#op1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NASS TICKETS">BUY NASS TICKETS</a></p>
23) NASS

NASS dates: Thursday, July 9 - Sunday, July 12

NASS location: Shepton Mallet, near Bristol

BUY NASS TICKETS

<p><strong>TRNSMT dates:</strong> now <a href="https://trnsmtfest.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> until Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 2021.</p>
24) TRNSMT

TRNSMT dates: now postponed until Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 2021.

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
25) Pearl Jam - BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
26) Taylor Swift - BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Field Day 2020 date</strong><strong>:</strong> Saturday, July 11</p><p><strong>Field Day 2020 location</strong><strong>:</strong> The Drumsheds, north London</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketweb.uk%2Fevent%2Ffield-day-2020-the-drumsheds-tickets%2F10217015%3FREFERRAL_ID%3Dtmfeed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FIELD DAY TICKETS">BUY FIELD DAY TICKETS</a></p>
27) Field Day

Field Day 2020 date: Saturday, July 11

Field Day 2020 location: The Drumsheds, north London

BUY FIELD DAY TICKETS

<p><strong>Matts BBQ date:</strong> Saturday, July 11</p><p><strong>Matts BBQ location: </strong>Hertfordshire County Showground, St Albans<br><br><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://mattsbbqtickets.com/p/summer" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY MATTS BBQ TICKETS">BUY MATTS BBQ TICKETS</a></p>
28) Matts BBQ

Matts BBQ date: Saturday, July 11

Matts BBQ location: Hertfordshire County Showground, St Albans

BUY MATTS BBQ TICKETS

<p><strong>BST Hyde Park is now <a href="https://twitter.com/BSTHydePark/status/1247939463801720840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
29) Duran Duran - BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is now cancelled.

<p><strong>Latitude Festival has been <a href="https://www.latitudefestival.com/news/latitude-festival-2020-no-longer-taking-place/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
30) Latitude Festival

Latitude Festival has been cancelled.

<p><strong>bluedot has now been <a href="https://www.discoverthebluedot.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> to Thursday, July 22 – Sunday July 25 2021.</strong></p>
31) bluedot

bluedot has now been postponed to Thursday, July 22 – Sunday July 25 2021.

<p><strong>WOMAD festival has now been <a href="https://womad.co.uk/womad-festival-2020-update/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong></p>
32) WOMAD

WOMAD festival has now been cancelled.

<p><strong>Standon Calling dates</strong><strong>:</strong> Thursday, July 23 - Sunday, July 26</p><p><strong>Standon Calling location</strong><strong>:</strong> Standon, Hertfordshire</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://bookings.kaboodle.co.uk/book/9549/ticket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY STANDON CALLING TICKETS">BUY STANDON CALLING TICKETS</a></p>
33) Standon Calling

Standon Calling dates: Thursday, July 23 - Sunday, July 26

Standon Calling location: Standon, Hertfordshire

BUY STANDON CALLING TICKETS

<p><strong>Indietracks has now been <a href="https://www.indietracks.co.uk/2020-cancellation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a>.</strong> </p>
34) Indietracks

Indietracks has now been cancelled.

<p><strong>Kaleidoscope Festival 2020 is <a href="https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a>.</strong> Groove Armada will still headline next year's event, which has already been rescheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.</p>
35) Kaleidoscope Festival

Kaleidoscope Festival 2020 is postponed. Groove Armada will still headline next year's event, which has already been rescheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.

<p><strong>Camp Bestival dates: </strong>Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2</p><p><strong>Camp Bestival location: </strong>Lulworth Castle, Dorset</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fcamp-bestival&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY CAMP BESTIVAL TICKETS">BUY CAMP BESTIVAL TICKETS</a> </p>
36) Camp Bestival

Camp Bestival dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2

Camp Bestival location: Lulworth Castle, Dorset

BUY CAMP BESTIVAL TICKETS

<p><strong>Kendal Calling dates:</strong> Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2</p><p><strong>Kendal Calling location:</strong> Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, Cumbria</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fkendal-calling-tickets%2Fartist%2F1848882&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY KENDAL CALLING TICKETS">BUY KENDAL CALLING TICKETS</a></p>
37) Kendal Calling

Kendal Calling dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2

Kendal Calling location: Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, Cumbria

BUY KENDAL CALLING TICKETS

<p><strong>Wilderness dates</strong>: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2</p><p><strong>Wilderness location:</strong> Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fwilderness&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WILDERNESS TICKETS">BUY WILDERNESS TICKETS</a></p>
38) Wilderness

Wilderness dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2

Wilderness location: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

BUY WILDERNESS TICKETS

<p><strong>Tramlines dates:</strong> Friday, July 31 - Sunday, August 2</p><p><strong>Tramlines location</strong>: Hillsborough Park, Sheffield</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://tramlines.org.uk/tickets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY TRAMLINES TICKETS">BUY TRAMLINES TICKETS</a></p>
39) Tramlines

Tramlines dates: Friday, July 31 - Sunday, August 2

Tramlines location: Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

BUY TRAMLINES TICKETS

<p><strong>Boardmasters dates: </strong>Wednesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 9</p><p><strong>Boardmasters location:</strong> Newquay, Cornwall </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.boardmasters.com/TICKETS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY BOARDMASTERS TICKETS">BUY BOARDMASTERS TICKETS</a></p>
40) Boardmasters

Boardmasters dates: Wednesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 9

Boardmasters location: Newquay, Cornwall

BUY BOARDMASTERS TICKETS

<p><strong>Boomtown 2020 has now been <a href="https://www.boomtownfair.co.uk/news/2020-04-30-statement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> to Wednesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 15 2021.</strong></p>
41) Boomtown

Boomtown 2020 has now been postponed to Wednesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 15 2021.

<p><strong>Green Man dates</strong>: Thursday, August 20 - Sunday, August 23</p><p><strong>Green Man location</strong>: Brecon Beacons, Wales</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.ticketline.co.uk/green-man#tour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY GREEN MAN TICKETS">BUY GREEN MAN TICKETS</a></p>
42) Green Man

Green Man dates: Thursday, August 20 - Sunday, August 23

Green Man location: Brecon Beacons, Wales

BUY GREEN MAN TICKETS

<p><strong>Yam Carnival dates:</strong> Saturday, August 22 – Sunday, August 23</p><p><strong>Yam Carnival location: </strong>Clapham Common, South London</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fyam-carnival-london-23-08-2020%2Fevent%2F35005863CB083061&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY YAM CARNIVAL TICKETS">BUY YAM CARNIVAL TICKETS</a></p>
43) Yam Carnival

Yam Carnival dates: Saturday, August 22 – Sunday, August 23

Yam Carnival location: Clapham Common, South London

BUY YAM CARNIVAL TICKETS

<p><strong>Lost Village dates: </strong>Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>Lost Village location: </strong>Between Newark and Lincoln, Lincolnshire</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://lostvillagefestival.com/tickets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY LOST VILLAGE TICKETS">BUY LOST VILLAGE TICKETS</a></p>
44) Lost Village

Lost Village dates: Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30

Lost Village location: Between Newark and Lincoln, Lincolnshire

BUY LOST VILLAGE TICKETS

<p><strong>Creamfields dates: </strong>Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>Creamfields location:</strong> Daresbury estate, near Warrington</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fcreamfields-tickets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY CREAMFIELDS TICKETS">BUY CREAMFIELDS TICKETS</a></p>
45) Creamfields

Creamfields dates: Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30

Creamfields location: Daresbury estate, near Warrington

BUY CREAMFIELDS TICKETS

<p><strong>Reading Festival dates:</strong> Friday, August 28 - Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>Reading Festival location:</strong> Richfield Avenue, Reading</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F005845DE3F8C01%3F_ga%3D2.63734383.1728467642.1583487754-1242408045.1583236023%26_gac%3D1.195767704.1583487882.EAIaIQobChMI7smVxseF6AIVia3tCh1bXAe_EAAYASAAEgJiUfD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FRIDAY TICKETS">BUY FRIDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F005782BDA776AB%3F_ga%3D2.63734383.1728467642.1583487754-1242408045.1583236023%26_gac%3D1.195767704.1583487882.EAIaIQobChMI7smVxseF6AIVia3tCh1bXAe_EAAYASAAEgJiUfD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SATURDAY TICKETS">BUY SATURDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F005845EDCCA4C1%3F_ga%3D2.6153843.1728467642.1583487754-1242408045.1583236023%26_gac%3D1.186852892.1583487882.EAIaIQobChMI7smVxseF6AIVia3tCh1bXAe_EAAYASAAEgJiUfD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SUNDAY TICKETS">BUY SUNDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F005710D6056351%3F_ga%3D2.63734383.1728467642.1583487754-1242408045.1583236023%26_gac%3D1.195767704.1583487882.EAIaIQobChMI7smVxseF6AIVia3tCh1bXAe_EAAYASAAEgJiUfD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WEEKEND TICKETS">BUY WEEKEND TICKETS</a></p>
46) Reading Festival

Reading Festival dates: Friday, August 28 - Sunday, August 30

Reading Festival location: Richfield Avenue, Reading

BUY FRIDAY TICKETS

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

BUY SUNDAY TICKETS

BUY WEEKEND TICKETS

<p><strong>Leeds Festival date:</strong> Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>Leeds Festival location:</strong> Bramham Park, Leeds</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F00577EE1A2A7E9%3F_ga%3D2.165038778.408023879.1583493318-1222361684.1583493318&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FRIDAY TICKETS">BUY FRIDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F00577EEBF8ACCD%3F_ga%3D2.165038778.408023879.1583493318-1222361684.1583493318&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SATURDAY TICKETS">BUY SATURDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F00577EEECAAE62%3F_ga%3D2.165038778.408023879.1583493318-1222361684.1583493318&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SUNDAY TICKETS">BUY SUNDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F1F005713A9C81D99%3F_ga%3D2.165038778.408023879.1583493318-1222361684.1583493318&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WEEKEND TICKETS">BUY WEEKEND TICKETS</a></p>
47) Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30

Leeds Festival location: Bramham Park, Leeds

BUY FRIDAY TICKETS

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

BUY SUNDAY TICKETS

BUY WEEKEND TICKETS

<p><strong>The Big Feastival dates:</strong> Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>The Big Feastival location: </strong>Alex James' Farm, The Cotswolds</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F3700585490590F50%3F_ga%3D2.252076810.202496631.1583493024-638298587.1583493024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FRIDAY TICKETS">BUY FRIDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F37005854B478129F%3F_ga%3D2.252076810.202496631.1583493024-638298587.1583493024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SATURDAY TICKETS">BUY SATURDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F37005858AD24180B%3F_ga%3D2.252076810.202496631.1583493024-638298587.1583493024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SUNDAY TICKETS">BUY SUNDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F3700571BC9636D46%3F_ga%3D2.181748644.202496631.1583493024-638298587.1583493024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WEEKEND TICKETS">BUY WEEKEND TICKETS</a></p>
48) The Big Feastival

The Big Feastival dates: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30

The Big Feastival location: Alex James' Farm, The Cotswolds

BUY FRIDAY TICKETS

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

BUY SUNDAY TICKETS

BUY WEEKEND TICKETS

<p><strong>South West Four Festival date:</strong> Saturday, August 29 – Sunday, August 30</p><p><strong>South West Four Festival location:</strong> Clapham Common, South London</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F3500582EFBB2978D&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SATURDAY TICKETS">BUY SATURDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F3500582F9ED435C2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SUNDAY TICKETS">BUY SUNDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fevent%2F3500582FAEF08D3D&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WEEKEND TICKETS">BUY WEEKEND TICKETS</a></p>
49) South West Four Festival

South West Four Festival date: Saturday, August 29 – Sunday, August 30

South West Four Festival location: Clapham Common, South London

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

BUY SUNDAY TICKETS

BUY WEEKEND TICKETS

<p><strong>End of the Road 2020 dates:</strong> Thursday, September 3 - Sunday, September 6</p><p><strong>End of the Road 2020 location:</strong> Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://eotr.festivalpro.com/?TID=41&EVENTID=5229" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY END OF THE ROAD TICKETS">BUY END OF THE ROAD TICKETS</a></p>
50) End of the Road

End of the Road 2020 dates: Thursday, September 3 - Sunday, September 6

End of the Road 2020 location: Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset

BUY END OF THE ROAD TICKETS

<p><strong>We Are Festival dates:</strong> Saturday, September 12 - Sunday, September 13</p><p><strong>We Are Festival location: </strong>Upminster, Greater London</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.co.uk%2Fpartner%2Fp4%2Fwearefstvl2020%2FcomprarEvento%3FidEvento%3D1136&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SATURDAY TICKETS">BUY SATURDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.co.uk%2Fpartner%2Fp4%2Fwearefstvl2020%2Fen%2FcomprarEvento%3FidEvento%3D1137&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY SUNDAY TICKETS">BUY SUNDAY TICKETS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.co.uk%2Fpartner%2Fp4%2Fwearefstvl2020%2Fen%2FcomprarEvento%3FidEvento%3D1138&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digitalspy.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fg31256059%2Fmusic-festivals-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY WEEKEND TICKETS">BUY WEEKEND TICKETS</a></p>
51) We Are FSTVL

We Are Festival dates: Saturday, September 12 - Sunday, September 13

We Are Festival location: Upminster, Greater London

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

BUY SUNDAY TICKETS

BUY WEEKEND TICKETS

<p><strong><strong>Live At Leeds <a href="https://www.liveatleeds.com/post/live-at-leeds-rescheduled-to-november-2020" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed</a> to Saturday, November 28 2020.</strong></strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://liveatleeds.seetickets.com/promoter/live-at-leeds/185" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS">BUY LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS</a></p>
52) Live at Leeds festival

Live At Leeds postponed to Saturday, November 28 2020.

BUY LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS

What to Read Next