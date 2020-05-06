Festivals 2020: Which events are still going ahead and which have been cancelled

Festivals 2020: Which events are still going ahead and which have been cancelledDigital SpyMay 6, 2020, 9:44 a.m. UTCGlastonbury, BST Hyde Park, Wireless and more have now been cancelled.From Digital SpyFestivals 2020: Which events are still going ahead and which have been cancelledHere are the very best UK music festivals of 2020, from Glastonbury alternatives and family festivals to boutique bangers and London day festivals. Unfortunately, a number of this year's events have already been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Glasto, Download, BST Hyde Park, Wireless and Isle of Wight. Read on to find out the latest situation for each festival, correct at the time of writing.1) Camp Bestival X DreamlandCamp Bestival X Dreamland is now postponed.2) The Great EscapeThe Great Escape has been cancelled.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) All Points East: Bombay Bicycle ClubBombay Bicycle Club at All Points East has been cancelled.4) All Points East: Tame ImpalaTame Impala at All Points East has been cancelled.5) All Points East: Massive Attack and Thom YorkeMassive Attack and Thom Yorke at All Points East has been cancelled.6) All Points East: KraftwerkKraftwerk at All Points has been cancelled.7) All Points East: The Kooks and The WombatsThe Kooks and The Wombats at All Points East has been cancelled.8) Hampton Court Palace FestivalHampton Court Palace Festival has been cancelled.9) Junction 2Junction 2 has been postponed to Friday, June 4 – Saturday, June 5 2021.10) Isle of Wight FestivalIsle of Wight Festival is now cancelled.11) DownloadDownload Festival is now cancelled.12) LoveboxLovebox festival is now postponed until Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13 2021.13) ParklifeParklife Festival has been cancelled.14) Black Deer FestivalBlack Deer Festival date: now postponed until Friday, June 18 - Sunday, June 21 2021.15) Glastonbury FestivalGlastonbury Festival is now cancelled.16) Finsbury ParkFinsbury Park Festival dates: Sunday, June 28 Finsbury Park Festival location: Finsbury Park, LondonBUY FINSBURY PARK FESTIVAL TICKETS17) Post Malone - BST Hyde Park FestivalBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.18) El Dorado FestivalEl Dorado Festival has been postponed to Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, July 4 2021.19) Little Mix - BST Hyde ParkBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.20) Kendrick Lamar - BST Hyde ParkBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.21) Wireless FestivalWireless Festival is now cancelled.22) Henley FestivalHenley Festival has been postponed to Wednesday, July 7 – Sunday, July 11 2021.23) NASSNASS dates: Thursday, July 9 - Sunday, July 12NASS location: Shepton Mallet, near BristolBUY NASS TICKETS24) TRNSMTTRNSMT dates: now postponed until Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 2021.25) Pearl Jam - BST Hyde ParkBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.26) Taylor Swift - BST Hyde ParkBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.27) Field DayField Day 2020 date: Saturday, July 11Field Day 2020 location: The Drumsheds, north LondonBUY FIELD DAY TICKETS28) Matts BBQMatts BBQ date: Saturday, July 11Matts BBQ location: Hertfordshire County Showground, St AlbansBUY MATTS BBQ TICKETS29) Duran Duran - BST Hyde ParkBST Hyde Park is now cancelled.30) Latitude FestivalLatitude Festival has been cancelled.31) bluedotbluedot has now been postponed to Thursday, July 22 – Sunday July 25 2021.32) WOMADWOMAD festival has now been cancelled.33) Standon CallingStandon Calling dates: Thursday, July 23 - Sunday, July 26Standon Calling location: Standon, HertfordshireBUY STANDON CALLING TICKETS34) IndietracksIndietracks has now been cancelled. 35) Kaleidoscope FestivalKaleidoscope Festival 2020 is postponed. Groove Armada will still headline next year's event, which has already been rescheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.36) Camp BestivalCamp Bestival dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2Camp Bestival location: Lulworth Castle, DorsetBUY CAMP BESTIVAL TICKETS 37) Kendal CallingKendal Calling dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2Kendal Calling location: Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, CumbriaBUY KENDAL CALLING TICKETS38) WildernessWilderness dates: Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2Wilderness location: Cornbury Park, OxfordshireBUY WILDERNESS TICKETS39) TramlinesTramlines dates: Friday, July 31 - Sunday, August 2Tramlines location: Hillsborough Park, SheffieldBUY TRAMLINES TICKETS40) BoardmastersBoardmasters dates: Wednesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 9Boardmasters location: Newquay, Cornwall BUY BOARDMASTERS TICKETS41) BoomtownBoomtown 2020 has now been postponed to Wednesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 15 2021.42) Green ManGreen Man dates: Thursday, August 20 - Sunday, August 23Green Man location: Brecon Beacons, WalesBUY GREEN MAN TICKETS43) Yam CarnivalYam Carnival dates: Saturday, August 22 – Sunday, August 23Yam Carnival location: Clapham Common, South LondonBUY YAM CARNIVAL TICKETS44) Lost VillageLost Village dates: Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30Lost Village location: Between Newark and Lincoln, LincolnshireBUY LOST VILLAGE TICKETS45) CreamfieldsCreamfields dates: Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30Creamfields location: Daresbury estate, near WarringtonBUY CREAMFIELDS TICKETS46) Reading FestivalReading Festival dates: Friday, August 28 - Sunday, August 30Reading Festival location: Richfield Avenue, ReadingBUY FRIDAY TICKETSBUY SATURDAY TICKETSBUY SUNDAY TICKETSBUY WEEKEND TICKETS47) Leeds FestivalLeeds Festival date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30Leeds Festival location: Bramham Park, LeedsBUY FRIDAY TICKETSBUY SATURDAY TICKETSBUY SUNDAY TICKETSBUY WEEKEND TICKETS48) The Big FeastivalThe Big Feastival dates: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30The Big Feastival location: Alex James' Farm, The CotswoldsBUY FRIDAY TICKETSBUY SATURDAY TICKETSBUY SUNDAY TICKETSBUY WEEKEND TICKETS49) South West Four FestivalSouth West Four Festival date: Saturday, August 29 – Sunday, August 30South West Four Festival location: Clapham Common, South LondonBUY SATURDAY TICKETSBUY SUNDAY TICKETSBUY WEEKEND TICKETS50) End of the RoadEnd of the Road 2020 dates: Thursday, September 3 - Sunday, September 6End of the Road 2020 location: Larmer Tree Gardens, DorsetBUY END OF THE ROAD TICKETS51) We Are FSTVLWe Are Festival dates: Saturday, September 12 - Sunday, September 13We Are Festival location: Upminster, Greater LondonBUY SATURDAY TICKETSBUY SUNDAY TICKETSBUY WEEKEND TICKETS52) Live at Leeds festivalLive At Leeds postponed to Saturday, November 28 2020.BUY LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS