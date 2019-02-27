Female Sports Pioneers

Female Sports PioneersYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsFebruary 27, 2019, 1:26 AM GMTThese women pushed boundaries, became legendary athletes and continue to inspire generations. From Billie-Jean King to Serena Williams, look back at these historic and powerful sports figures.Serena WilliamsA very short list of athletes are prominent enough to easily be identified with a simple first name. ‘Serena’ is on that list. She’s simply owned the tennis world for the last 20-plus years, ever since she and her older sister, Venus, burst onto the scene. The sisters from Compton, California shared the spotlight while racking up victories early in their career before Serena eventually separating herself as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are the most of any player, male or female, in the open era. But beyond her skills, Williams has become an icon for feminism and black women in a sport that was historically dominated by white men. She won her most recent major, the 2017 Australian Open, while pregnant with her daughter, Alexis. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Billie-Jean KingLike many people on this list, King’s legend goes far beyond a tennis court. While her success in the sport in the 1960s and 70s raised her profile, King has used that platform to fight for gender equality and gay rights throughout her life. Make no mistake, she was the best player of her generation, winning 39 total Grand Slam crowns (12 singles, 27 doubles). But the match she’ll be remembered for most was a $100,000 exhibition where she beat former world No. 1 men’s player Bobby Riggs in a contest dubbed ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in 1973. The highly publicized win went a long way in gaining respect for women’s tennis. King came out as gay in 1981 and she continues to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. (AFP/Getty Images) Mo’ne DavisDavis captured the nation’s attention and adoration in August 2014 during her team’s run in the Little League World Series. Davis, then 13 years old, was pitching shutouts and pumping 70 mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s team. Not only was she the first African-American girl to play in the Little League World Series, she was also the first girl in tournament history to record a win and a shutout on the mound. She became an overnight sensation, earning celebrity shout-outs and a cover photo on Sports Illustrated with the headline, ‘Remember Her Name.’ Davis, now 17, recently signed a letter of intent to play softball for Hampton University in Virginia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with contentAdWilma RudolphIn the early 1960s, Rudolph was one of the biggest sports stars in the world. She won three Olympic gold medals (100-meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters) at the 1960 Summer Games in Italy. She was the first American woman to win three golds in a single Olympics, and that made her an instant international sensation. While she retired from the sport at the young age of 22, she was seen as a role model for both women athletes and black women as she made the rounds on TV and radio shows and saw multiple movies made based on her story. Rudolph protested for civil rights in 1963, fighting for desegregation in her hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee. She’s still held in high regard in the track and field community many years after her death in 1994. (AFP/Getty Images) Janet GuthrieAuto racing remains a male-dominated sport, but Guthrie broke through traditional barriers at a time when it was even tougher for women to gain recognition on the track. She started racing on major circuits in the 1970s and eventually became the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, both in 1977. She wound up competing in 33 NASCAR races and 11 IndyCar events in her career before retiring in 1980. She remains as the most successful woman professional driver of all time and she’s a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame. (Mary Ann Carter/AP Photo) Mildred ‘Babe’ DidriksonThough Didrikson (married Didrikson Zaharias) is perhaps best known for her achievements as a golfer, she was an excellent all-around athlete. She won a pair of Olympic gold medals, in the 80-meter hurdles and javelin, at the 1932 Games and led a basketball team to an AAU championship in 1931. She also pitched multiple innings against Major League Baseball players during spring training in 1934. It wasn’t until later in life that she discovered her skill on the golf course, winning 41 tournaments on the LPGA Tour, including 10 majors. She also competed in multiple PGA events, usually reserved for men, and she remains the only woman to ever make the two-day cut at a PGA event. She did so three times in 1945. Didrikson was still the No. 1 ranked female golfer in the world when she died of colon cancer in 1956.