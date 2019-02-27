Female Sports Pioneers

Though Didrikson (married Didrikson Zaharias) is perhaps best known for her achievements as a golfer, she was an excellent all-around athlete. She won a pair of Olympic gold medals, in the 80-meter hurdles and javelin, at the 1932 Games and led a basketball team to an AAU championship in 1931. She also pitched multiple innings against Major League Baseball players during spring training in 1934. It wasn’t until later in life that she discovered her skill on the golf course, winning 41 tournaments on the LPGA Tour, including 10 majors. She also competed in multiple PGA events, usually reserved for men, and she remains the only woman to ever make the two-day cut at a PGA event. She did so three times in 1945. Didrikson was still the No. 1 ranked female golfer in the world when she died of colon cancer in 1956.