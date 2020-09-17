Feel the Love at the Most Romantic Restaurant in Every State

There’s something so special about going to dinner at a romantic restaurant. When a room is illuminated by candlelight and delicious, flavorful food appears at your table, it’s easy to feel l’amour. A romantic restaurant can put you in the mood for love and bring you and your partner closer together, and a truly amazing meal is something you can remember for a lifetime. Though anywhere can feel romantic when you’re with someone special, the most romantic restaurants in each state (determined by Yelp) do the heavy lifting for you and allow you to luxuriate in your loved-up splendor.

You don’t need a special occasion to want to have a romantic meal with the person you love. Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, a special anniversary, or a random Tuesday date night, make the evening extra special by visiting one of the most romantic restaurants in the state.