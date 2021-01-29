Feel Blessed This Holy Day With These Beautiful Easter Prayers

  • <p>May the glory and the promise of this joyous time of year bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear.</p><p>And may Christ, Our Risen Savior, always be there by your side to bless you most abundantly and be your loving guide.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
    1/20

    1) This Joyous Time of Year

    May the glory and the promise of this joyous time of year bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear.

    And may Christ, Our Risen Savior, always be there by your side to bless you most abundantly and be your loving guide.

    — Author Unknown

  • <p>Lord we lift our hearts to you. As the dawn breaks, may we carry the unity we share into every moment knowing that we are one with the risen Christ. Lord, we lift our eyes to you. As the sunrises, may this moment stay with us, reminding us to look for the beautiful colors of promise in your word. Lord, we lift our prayers to you. As the dew air falls, may we breathe this morning in and know that like the earth, you sustain us, keep us and work within us always. And so, we lift our voices to you. We celebrate the greatest day in history, when Jesus rose from death, defeated darkness and bathed the world in stunning resurrection light. May we ever live to praise you! Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
    2/20

    2) We Are One with the Risen Christ

    Lord we lift our hearts to you. As the dawn breaks, may we carry the unity we share into every moment knowing that we are one with the risen Christ. Lord, we lift our eyes to you. As the sunrises, may this moment stay with us, reminding us to look for the beautiful colors of promise in your word. Lord, we lift our prayers to you. As the dew air falls, may we breathe this morning in and know that like the earth, you sustain us, keep us and work within us always. And so, we lift our voices to you. We celebrate the greatest day in history, when Jesus rose from death, defeated darkness and bathed the world in stunning resurrection light. May we ever live to praise you! Amen.

    Author Unknown

  • <p>Christ is Risen: The world below lies desolate</p><p>Christ is Risen: The spirits of evil are fallen</p><p>Christ is Risen: The angels of God are rejoicing</p><p>Christ is Risen: The tombs of the dead are empty</p><p>Christ is Risen indeed from the dead, the first of the sleepers, Glory and power are his forever and ever.</p><p><em>— St. Hippolytus of Rome</em></p>
    3/20

    3) The Angels of God Are Rejoicing

    Christ is Risen: The world below lies desolate

    Christ is Risen: The spirits of evil are fallen

    Christ is Risen: The angels of God are rejoicing

    Christ is Risen: The tombs of the dead are empty

    Christ is Risen indeed from the dead, the first of the sleepers, Glory and power are his forever and ever.

    — St. Hippolytus of Rome

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lord Jesus Christ, I rejoice and rejoice continually in Your glorious and triumphant victory over death. For Your victory is my victory. Help me to live by it, in it, and for it. I am grateful to my depths—grateful forever. Amen.</p><p>— <em>Selwyn Hughes</em></p>
    4/20

    4) Your Victory Is My Victory

    Lord Jesus Christ, I rejoice and rejoice continually in Your glorious and triumphant victory over death. For Your victory is my victory. Help me to live by it, in it, and for it. I am grateful to my depths—grateful forever. Amen.

    Selwyn Hughes

  • <p>Lord God,</p><p>You loved this world so much,</p><p>That you gave your one and only Son,</p><p>That we might be called your children too.</p><p>Lord, help us to live in the gladness and grace</p><p>Of Easter Sunday, everyday.</p><p>Let us have hearts of thankfulness</p><p>For your sacrifice.</p><p>Let us have eyes that look upon</p><p>Your grace and rejoice in our salvation.</p><p>Help us to walk in that mighty grace</p><p>And tell your good news to the world.</p><p>All for your glory do we pray, Lord,</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Marie Stone</em></p>
    5/20

    5) Let Us Have Hearts of Thankfulness

    Lord God,

    You loved this world so much,

    That you gave your one and only Son,

    That we might be called your children too.

    Lord, help us to live in the gladness and grace

    Of Easter Sunday, everyday.

    Let us have hearts of thankfulness

    For your sacrifice.

    Let us have eyes that look upon

    Your grace and rejoice in our salvation.

    Help us to walk in that mighty grace

    And tell your good news to the world.

    All for your glory do we pray, Lord,

    Amen.

    Rachel Marie Stone

  • <p>Father, Thank You for the miracle of life—abundant life here, and eternal life with You in Heaven. Help me celebrate that life every day as I seek You and follow Your plan for my life. Today, I say with the Apostle Paul, “Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?” In Jesus’ name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Mary Southerland</em></p>
    6/20

    6) Thank You for the Miracle of Life

    Father, Thank You for the miracle of life—abundant life here, and eternal life with You in Heaven. Help me celebrate that life every day as I seek You and follow Your plan for my life. Today, I say with the Apostle Paul, “Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?” In Jesus’ name, Amen.

    Mary Southerland

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dear Lord, may I realize afresh today what Your death and resurrection mean for me. Forgiveness, freedom, and the ability to walk with You through this fallen world into eternity. May I always find my satisfaction in You and Your willingness to offer Yourself to me. In Jesus' Name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Olsen</em></p>
    7/20

    7) May I Always Find My Satisfaction in You

    Dear Lord, may I realize afresh today what Your death and resurrection mean for me. Forgiveness, freedom, and the ability to walk with You through this fallen world into eternity. May I always find my satisfaction in You and Your willingness to offer Yourself to me. In Jesus' Name, Amen.

    Rachel Olsen

  • <p>May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us this day.</p><p>May this meal be blessed as we gather to celebrate together.</p><p>May your love be shared amongst us as we enjoy the gift of fellowship.</p><p>May we remember to give out the grace and forgiveness that you have freely given us,</p><p>And may we always give thanks for your sacrificial love.</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
    8/20

    8) Easter Grace Blessing

    May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us this day.

    May this meal be blessed as we gather to celebrate together.

    May your love be shared amongst us as we enjoy the gift of fellowship.

    May we remember to give out the grace and forgiveness that you have freely given us,

    And may we always give thanks for your sacrificial love.

    Amen.

    Author Unknown

  • <p>Lord, death could not hold You. And because of You, the resurrection, we, too, can live. Thank You that the grave is only a journey into the presence of God. You have removed the sting of death and empowered this thing called life. Now I will live in Your presence forever. Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rebecca Barlow Jordan</em></p>
    9/20

    9) Journey Into the Presence of God

    Lord, death could not hold You. And because of You, the resurrection, we, too, can live. Thank You that the grave is only a journey into the presence of God. You have removed the sting of death and empowered this thing called life. Now I will live in Your presence forever. Amen.

    Rebecca Barlow Jordan

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Creator God and Lord of Life, You who call forth from the darkness of death all those who love You, we rejoice, on this Easter Sunday, in the resurrection from the dead of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Visit our home and this table with Your bright blessing of peace and life. We pause in the midst of this prayer to remember all the holy dead of our family who live now in You and who await the final and glorious resurrection of the dead. May they and we, because of our faith in You, our God, taste in the victory of life over death. May the Risen Christ, our Lord and Savior, be our guest as we celebrate His resurrection with this Easter Sunday dinner. Bless those whose work to prepare this meal has truly been a work of prayer, and bless all of us who shall share it with Easter love and joy. May You, then, bless this table and this food, and each of us in Your holy name. Amen.</p><p><em>— Edward Hays, </em>Prayers for the Domestic Church</p>
    10/20

    10) Easter Table Prayer

    Creator God and Lord of Life, You who call forth from the darkness of death all those who love You, we rejoice, on this Easter Sunday, in the resurrection from the dead of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Visit our home and this table with Your bright blessing of peace and life. We pause in the midst of this prayer to remember all the holy dead of our family who live now in You and who await the final and glorious resurrection of the dead. May they and we, because of our faith in You, our God, taste in the victory of life over death. May the Risen Christ, our Lord and Savior, be our guest as we celebrate His resurrection with this Easter Sunday dinner. Bless those whose work to prepare this meal has truly been a work of prayer, and bless all of us who shall share it with Easter love and joy. May You, then, bless this table and this food, and each of us in Your holy name. Amen.

    — Edward Hays, Prayers for the Domestic Church

  • <p>God made you and God made me,</p><p>He made the world for us to see.</p><p>God loves you and long ago,</p><p>He sent his Son to tell us so.</p><p>Jesus showed us many things,</p><p>To love and share and dance and sing.</p><p>To learn and pray, to help and care,</p><p>He promised he'd always be there.</p><p>He died but then came back to life,</p><p>Let's celebrate for he's alive!</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
    11/20

    11) Easter Children's Prayer

    God made you and God made me,

    He made the world for us to see.

    God loves you and long ago,

    He sent his Son to tell us so.

    Jesus showed us many things,

    To love and share and dance and sing.

    To learn and pray, to help and care,

    He promised he'd always be there.

    He died but then came back to life,

    Let's celebrate for he's alive!

    Amen.

    Author Unknown

  • <p>Love overcame</p><p>Emerging from a cold tomb</p><p>All the truth, majesty and creativity of a living God</p><p>Transforming a broken heart</p><p>Making a quiet return, in a still and sorrowful garden</p><p>The grave stone rolled away, to release redemptive love</p><p>Jesus resurrected and restored</p><p>Comforts a weeping woman</p><p>Speaks with travelers on a journey</p><p>Meets with his faithful friends</p><p>And they bow down before Christ alive</p><p>And acknowledged that the savior has arrived</p><p>That the word of God has come alive</p><p>And that the extraordinary transformation of heaven and earth is complete.</p><p>— <em>Julie Palmer</em></p>
    12/20

    12) Love Overcame

    Love overcame

    Emerging from a cold tomb

    All the truth, majesty and creativity of a living God

    Transforming a broken heart

    Making a quiet return, in a still and sorrowful garden

    The grave stone rolled away, to release redemptive love

    Jesus resurrected and restored

    Comforts a weeping woman

    Speaks with travelers on a journey

    Meets with his faithful friends

    And they bow down before Christ alive

    And acknowledged that the savior has arrived

    That the word of God has come alive

    And that the extraordinary transformation of heaven and earth is complete.

    Julie Palmer

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Draw us forth, God of all creation. Draw us forward and away from limited certainty into the immense world of your love. Give us the capacity to even for a moment taste the richness of the feast you give us. Give us the peace to live with uncertainty, with questions, with doubts. Help us to experience the resurrection anew with open wonder and an increasing ability to see you in the people of Easter. Amen.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
    13/20

    13) Draw Us Forth

    Draw us forth, God of all creation. Draw us forward and away from limited certainty into the immense world of your love. Give us the capacity to even for a moment taste the richness of the feast you give us. Give us the peace to live with uncertainty, with questions, with doubts. Help us to experience the resurrection anew with open wonder and an increasing ability to see you in the people of Easter. Amen.

    — Author Unknown

  • <p>The veil of darkness transformed to the brightest light. The most dreadful end became the most beautiful beginning. The depths of despair fade to reveal hope everlasting. The curse of death defeated by eternal life.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
    14/20

    14) The Brightest Light

    The veil of darkness transformed to the brightest light. The most dreadful end became the most beautiful beginning. The depths of despair fade to reveal hope everlasting. The curse of death defeated by eternal life.

    — Author Unknown

  • <p>Dear Lord Jesus Christ, by Your radiant and magnificent resurrection, You broke the bonds of death and rose from the grave as a conqueror. You reconciled Heaven and earth. Our life had no hope of eternal happiness before You redeemed us. Your resurrection has washed away our sins, restored our innocence, and brought us joy. How inestimable is the tenderness of Your love!</p><p><em>— Saint Gregory the Great</em></p>
    15/20

    15) Your Radiant and Magnificent Resurrection

    Dear Lord Jesus Christ, by Your radiant and magnificent resurrection, You broke the bonds of death and rose from the grave as a conqueror. You reconciled Heaven and earth. Our life had no hope of eternal happiness before You redeemed us. Your resurrection has washed away our sins, restored our innocence, and brought us joy. How inestimable is the tenderness of Your love!

    — Saint Gregory the Great

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lord,</p><p>As we gather together as family and friends we invite you once again into our lives. May the hope of your resurrection color our days. May the promise of your spirit working in us light up our lives. May the love you revealed to us shape our giving. May the truth in your word guide our journeys, and may the joy of your kingdom fill our homes. As we gather together underneath the banner of your life, we thank you for all the wonderful food that we can now enjoy, and celebrate your glorious resurrection.</p><p>Thank you Lord. Amen. </p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
    16/20

    16) Easter Dinner Prayer

    Lord,

    As we gather together as family and friends we invite you once again into our lives. May the hope of your resurrection color our days. May the promise of your spirit working in us light up our lives. May the love you revealed to us shape our giving. May the truth in your word guide our journeys, and may the joy of your kingdom fill our homes. As we gather together underneath the banner of your life, we thank you for all the wonderful food that we can now enjoy, and celebrate your glorious resurrection.

    Thank you Lord. Amen.

    Author Unknown

  • <p>Lord God, Jesus cried out to you on the cross,“Why have you forsaken me?” You seemed so far from his cry and from his distress. Those who stood at the foot of the cross wondered where you were, as they saw Jesus mocked and shamed and killed. Where were you then? Lord God, we, too, ask where you are, when there is trouble and suffering and death, and we cry out to you for help. Be near to us, and save us so that we may praise you for your deliverance. Lord God, we wait, on Friday, for the resurrection of Sunday and sometimes our lives seem a succession of Fridays and we cannot see what is “Good.” Teach us to call your name as Jesus did. Make us to trust in you like little children. In Jesus’ name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Marie Stone</em></p>
    17/20

    17) Good Friday Prayer

    Lord God, Jesus cried out to you on the cross,“Why have you forsaken me?” You seemed so far from his cry and from his distress. Those who stood at the foot of the cross wondered where you were, as they saw Jesus mocked and shamed and killed. Where were you then? Lord God, we, too, ask where you are, when there is trouble and suffering and death, and we cry out to you for help. Be near to us, and save us so that we may praise you for your deliverance. Lord God, we wait, on Friday, for the resurrection of Sunday and sometimes our lives seem a succession of Fridays and we cannot see what is “Good.” Teach us to call your name as Jesus did. Make us to trust in you like little children. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

    Rachel Marie Stone

  • <p>As the world sings triumphant cries to heaven over death that you conquered, help us, Lord, tomorrow as well, when the dresses are put away and the candy is all eaten and on with life we go let us not forget.</p><p>The celebration of your resurrection over death is a celebration of life that should continue well beyond the sunrise service and the music, rehearsed for days prior; it is beyond the sign of spring, beyond the lily, beyond new lambs grazing in open fields.</p><p>Resurrection is a daily celebration over fear; man's greatest and most powerful enemy. Fear of tomorrow, fear of our yesterdays, fear of what shall become of our young our old our unborn. Resurrection is replacing fear with physical action.</p><p>This alone, the most touching and profound of your signs that fear is dead and belief in you brings, not just hope but life.</p><p>What better living parable could You have brought? All fear death. All. Even in the garden, You took on our fear if for only moments, it was as real as our fears can be real and You knew then that this single enemy must be destroyed.</p><p>And, You sacrificed your life, leaving those who had been comfort, and follower; You left them behind, to conquer fear. I shall cling to this now, and the tomorrows given me. Peace and thanksgiving lifted unto you.</p><p>Amen.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
    18/20

    18) Easter Morning Prayer

    As the world sings triumphant cries to heaven over death that you conquered, help us, Lord, tomorrow as well, when the dresses are put away and the candy is all eaten and on with life we go let us not forget.

    The celebration of your resurrection over death is a celebration of life that should continue well beyond the sunrise service and the music, rehearsed for days prior; it is beyond the sign of spring, beyond the lily, beyond new lambs grazing in open fields.

    Resurrection is a daily celebration over fear; man's greatest and most powerful enemy. Fear of tomorrow, fear of our yesterdays, fear of what shall become of our young our old our unborn. Resurrection is replacing fear with physical action.

    This alone, the most touching and profound of your signs that fear is dead and belief in you brings, not just hope but life.

    What better living parable could You have brought? All fear death. All. Even in the garden, You took on our fear if for only moments, it was as real as our fears can be real and You knew then that this single enemy must be destroyed.

    And, You sacrificed your life, leaving those who had been comfort, and follower; You left them behind, to conquer fear. I shall cling to this now, and the tomorrows given me. Peace and thanksgiving lifted unto you.

    Amen.

    — Author Unknown

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Almighty God, who through your only-begotten Son Jesus Christ overcame death and opened to us the gate of everlasting life: Grant that we, who celebrate with joy the day of the Lord’s resurrection, may be raised from the death of sin by your life-giving Spirit; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.</p><p><em>— Book of Common Prayer, 1979 version</em></p>
    19/20

    19) The Gate of Everlasting Life

    Almighty God, who through your only-begotten Son Jesus Christ overcame death and opened to us the gate of everlasting life: Grant that we, who celebrate with joy the day of the Lord’s resurrection, may be raised from the death of sin by your life-giving Spirit; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.

    — Book of Common Prayer, 1979 version

  • <p>Lord, the resurrection of Your Son has given us new life and renewed hope. Help us to live as new people in pursuit of the Christian ideal. Grant us wisdom to know what we must do, the will to want to do it, the courage to undertake it, the perseverance to continue to do it, and the strength to complete it.</p><p>— <em>New Saint Joseph People's Prayer Book</em></p>
    20/20

    20) The Resurrection of Your Son

    Lord, the resurrection of Your Son has given us new life and renewed hope. Help us to live as new people in pursuit of the Christian ideal. Grant us wisdom to know what we must do, the will to want to do it, the courage to undertake it, the perseverance to continue to do it, and the strength to complete it.

    New Saint Joseph People's Prayer Book

<p>May the glory and the promise of this joyous time of year bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear.</p><p>And may Christ, Our Risen Savior, always be there by your side to bless you most abundantly and be your loving guide.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Lord we lift our hearts to you. As the dawn breaks, may we carry the unity we share into every moment knowing that we are one with the risen Christ. Lord, we lift our eyes to you. As the sunrises, may this moment stay with us, reminding us to look for the beautiful colors of promise in your word. Lord, we lift our prayers to you. As the dew air falls, may we breathe this morning in and know that like the earth, you sustain us, keep us and work within us always. And so, we lift our voices to you. We celebrate the greatest day in history, when Jesus rose from death, defeated darkness and bathed the world in stunning resurrection light. May we ever live to praise you! Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Christ is Risen: The world below lies desolate</p><p>Christ is Risen: The spirits of evil are fallen</p><p>Christ is Risen: The angels of God are rejoicing</p><p>Christ is Risen: The tombs of the dead are empty</p><p>Christ is Risen indeed from the dead, the first of the sleepers, Glory and power are his forever and ever.</p><p><em>— St. Hippolytus of Rome</em></p>
<p>Lord Jesus Christ, I rejoice and rejoice continually in Your glorious and triumphant victory over death. For Your victory is my victory. Help me to live by it, in it, and for it. I am grateful to my depths—grateful forever. Amen.</p><p>— <em>Selwyn Hughes</em></p>
<p>Lord God,</p><p>You loved this world so much,</p><p>That you gave your one and only Son,</p><p>That we might be called your children too.</p><p>Lord, help us to live in the gladness and grace</p><p>Of Easter Sunday, everyday.</p><p>Let us have hearts of thankfulness</p><p>For your sacrifice.</p><p>Let us have eyes that look upon</p><p>Your grace and rejoice in our salvation.</p><p>Help us to walk in that mighty grace</p><p>And tell your good news to the world.</p><p>All for your glory do we pray, Lord,</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Marie Stone</em></p>
<p>Father, Thank You for the miracle of life—abundant life here, and eternal life with You in Heaven. Help me celebrate that life every day as I seek You and follow Your plan for my life. Today, I say with the Apostle Paul, “Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?” In Jesus’ name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Mary Southerland</em></p>
<p>Dear Lord, may I realize afresh today what Your death and resurrection mean for me. Forgiveness, freedom, and the ability to walk with You through this fallen world into eternity. May I always find my satisfaction in You and Your willingness to offer Yourself to me. In Jesus' Name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Olsen</em></p>
<p>May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us this day.</p><p>May this meal be blessed as we gather to celebrate together.</p><p>May your love be shared amongst us as we enjoy the gift of fellowship.</p><p>May we remember to give out the grace and forgiveness that you have freely given us,</p><p>And may we always give thanks for your sacrificial love.</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Lord, death could not hold You. And because of You, the resurrection, we, too, can live. Thank You that the grave is only a journey into the presence of God. You have removed the sting of death and empowered this thing called life. Now I will live in Your presence forever. Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rebecca Barlow Jordan</em></p>
<p>Creator God and Lord of Life, You who call forth from the darkness of death all those who love You, we rejoice, on this Easter Sunday, in the resurrection from the dead of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Visit our home and this table with Your bright blessing of peace and life. We pause in the midst of this prayer to remember all the holy dead of our family who live now in You and who await the final and glorious resurrection of the dead. May they and we, because of our faith in You, our God, taste in the victory of life over death. May the Risen Christ, our Lord and Savior, be our guest as we celebrate His resurrection with this Easter Sunday dinner. Bless those whose work to prepare this meal has truly been a work of prayer, and bless all of us who shall share it with Easter love and joy. May You, then, bless this table and this food, and each of us in Your holy name. Amen.</p><p><em>— Edward Hays, </em>Prayers for the Domestic Church</p>
<p>God made you and God made me,</p><p>He made the world for us to see.</p><p>God loves you and long ago,</p><p>He sent his Son to tell us so.</p><p>Jesus showed us many things,</p><p>To love and share and dance and sing.</p><p>To learn and pray, to help and care,</p><p>He promised he'd always be there.</p><p>He died but then came back to life,</p><p>Let's celebrate for he's alive!</p><p>Amen.</p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Love overcame</p><p>Emerging from a cold tomb</p><p>All the truth, majesty and creativity of a living God</p><p>Transforming a broken heart</p><p>Making a quiet return, in a still and sorrowful garden</p><p>The grave stone rolled away, to release redemptive love</p><p>Jesus resurrected and restored</p><p>Comforts a weeping woman</p><p>Speaks with travelers on a journey</p><p>Meets with his faithful friends</p><p>And they bow down before Christ alive</p><p>And acknowledged that the savior has arrived</p><p>That the word of God has come alive</p><p>And that the extraordinary transformation of heaven and earth is complete.</p><p>— <em>Julie Palmer</em></p>
<p>Draw us forth, God of all creation. Draw us forward and away from limited certainty into the immense world of your love. Give us the capacity to even for a moment taste the richness of the feast you give us. Give us the peace to live with uncertainty, with questions, with doubts. Help us to experience the resurrection anew with open wonder and an increasing ability to see you in the people of Easter. Amen.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>The veil of darkness transformed to the brightest light. The most dreadful end became the most beautiful beginning. The depths of despair fade to reveal hope everlasting. The curse of death defeated by eternal life.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Dear Lord Jesus Christ, by Your radiant and magnificent resurrection, You broke the bonds of death and rose from the grave as a conqueror. You reconciled Heaven and earth. Our life had no hope of eternal happiness before You redeemed us. Your resurrection has washed away our sins, restored our innocence, and brought us joy. How inestimable is the tenderness of Your love!</p><p><em>— Saint Gregory the Great</em></p>
<p>Lord,</p><p>As we gather together as family and friends we invite you once again into our lives. May the hope of your resurrection color our days. May the promise of your spirit working in us light up our lives. May the love you revealed to us shape our giving. May the truth in your word guide our journeys, and may the joy of your kingdom fill our homes. As we gather together underneath the banner of your life, we thank you for all the wonderful food that we can now enjoy, and celebrate your glorious resurrection.</p><p>Thank you Lord. Amen. </p><p>— <em>Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Lord God, Jesus cried out to you on the cross,“Why have you forsaken me?” You seemed so far from his cry and from his distress. Those who stood at the foot of the cross wondered where you were, as they saw Jesus mocked and shamed and killed. Where were you then? Lord God, we, too, ask where you are, when there is trouble and suffering and death, and we cry out to you for help. Be near to us, and save us so that we may praise you for your deliverance. Lord God, we wait, on Friday, for the resurrection of Sunday and sometimes our lives seem a succession of Fridays and we cannot see what is “Good.” Teach us to call your name as Jesus did. Make us to trust in you like little children. In Jesus’ name, Amen.</p><p>— <em>Rachel Marie Stone</em></p>
<p>As the world sings triumphant cries to heaven over death that you conquered, help us, Lord, tomorrow as well, when the dresses are put away and the candy is all eaten and on with life we go let us not forget.</p><p>The celebration of your resurrection over death is a celebration of life that should continue well beyond the sunrise service and the music, rehearsed for days prior; it is beyond the sign of spring, beyond the lily, beyond new lambs grazing in open fields.</p><p>Resurrection is a daily celebration over fear; man's greatest and most powerful enemy. Fear of tomorrow, fear of our yesterdays, fear of what shall become of our young our old our unborn. Resurrection is replacing fear with physical action.</p><p>This alone, the most touching and profound of your signs that fear is dead and belief in you brings, not just hope but life.</p><p>What better living parable could You have brought? All fear death. All. Even in the garden, You took on our fear if for only moments, it was as real as our fears can be real and You knew then that this single enemy must be destroyed.</p><p>And, You sacrificed your life, leaving those who had been comfort, and follower; You left them behind, to conquer fear. I shall cling to this now, and the tomorrows given me. Peace and thanksgiving lifted unto you.</p><p>Amen.</p><p><em>— Author Unknown</em></p>
<p>Almighty God, who through your only-begotten Son Jesus Christ overcame death and opened to us the gate of everlasting life: Grant that we, who celebrate with joy the day of the Lord’s resurrection, may be raised from the death of sin by your life-giving Spirit; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.</p><p><em>— Book of Common Prayer, 1979 version</em></p>
<p>Lord, the resurrection of Your Son has given us new life and renewed hope. Help us to live as new people in pursuit of the Christian ideal. Grant us wisdom to know what we must do, the will to want to do it, the courage to undertake it, the perseverance to continue to do it, and the strength to complete it.</p><p>— <em>New Saint Joseph People's Prayer Book</em></p>

Rejoice with these meaningful blessings.

From Country Living

Latest Stories

  • Texans GM says he has 'zero interest' in trading Deshaun Watson

    Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio yet.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation again for violating Italy's COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Ronaldo reportedly took a trip to another region with his girlfriend to go on a birthday snowmobile ride.

  • Raiders WR Nelson Agholor reportedly told teammates they sucked after meltdown vs. Dolphins

    By Week 16 Agholor had had enough.

  • MLB hires Ken Griffey Jr. to help improve diversity at youth levels

    A job fit for The Kid.

  • Huntington Beach City Council trying to oust Tito Ortiz as mayor pro tem

    After less than two months, the Huntington Beach City Council wants to remove Tito Ortiz as mayor pro tem.

  • Tom Brady has defeated 27 QBs in the playoffs. Here's the ranking of all 27.

    A lot of quarterbacks had their legacies changed by losing to Tom Brady.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Canadian women's speedskating team back on top of podium at World Cup

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's women's team pursuit speedskating squad has captured gold at a World Cup for the second week in a row, while the Canadian men's squad earned silver. Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., set a track record of two minutes 54.64 seconds to beat the host Netherlands by just under a second on Friday. Norway was third. The three countries stood on the same spots on the podium at last week's opening World Cup of the season in the same venue. Canada switched its order for Friday's race, with Maltais starting, Blondin going second and Weidemann finishing. "We were really nervous before the race, but I think we really focused on the tactical and technical aspects," Maltais said. "We executed them well, even better than expected, and we proved to ourselves that we could go even faster. "I'm proud of us because, when you have a strategy that wins the weekend before, it takes courage to completely change things in order to try and get even better.” Meanwhile, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., finished second in the men's team pursuit behind Norway on Friday. Russia was third. The Canadian men were third in last week's race. “It’s amazing to me how quickly we’ve all clicked together," Belchos said. "While we train together, we don’t train specifically for the team pursuit all the time. I think today we executed pretty well. I’m really impressed with (Howe) for coming in these past two weeks and doing just a perfect job.” Belchos later finished fifth in a mass start semifinal to qualify for the final. Racing continues Saturday and Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the racing season and compressed it into a pair of World Cups followed by next month's world championship in Heerenveen. Canada's long-track speedskating team has also been without ice at Calgary's Olympic Oval since Sept. 5 because of a mechanical failure. Their on-ice training was limited to a two-week camp in an indoor oval in Fort St. John, B.C., outdoor oval skating in Red Deer, Alta., and short-track workouts in Calgary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The story of how Troy Aikman tried to leave the Pro Bowl early — with help from Steve Young

    Steve Young and Troy Aikman once planned to split playing time so Aikman could leave the Pro Bowl early to attend a family event.

  • Japan prime minister still 'determined' to host Olympics despite rumors, COVID-19 spikes

    "We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer."

  • Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran linebacker Cory Greenwood. Greenwood started 12 regular-season games at middle linebacker for Calgary in 2019, recording 79 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. After being injured in Week 14, Greenwood returned for Calgary's Western semifinal loss to Winnipeg. Greenwood, a six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Kingston, Ont., was originally signed to Calgary’s practice roster on Sept. 18, 2018 and made one special-teams tackle in the Stampeders' 27-16 win over Ottawa in the Grey Cup that year. Before coming to the Stampeders, Greenwood played 22 games with the Toronto Argonauts and 48 games with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Greenwood signed with Edmonton prior to the 2017 campaign, but injured his knee in training camp and missed the entire season. Greenwood has accumulated 187 defensive tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three knockdowns and two fumble recoveries through 40 CFL games. ROUGHRIDERS ADD DB ACKER REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Kenneth Acker. The six-foot, 195-pound native of Portland, Ore., joins the Roughriders after five years in the NFL, playing in 40 regular-season games. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He went on to play 15 games in 2015, recording 63 tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defended. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and suited up for 25 games, notching 39 tackles, four passes defended and one interception. Acker also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Legendary Temple coach John Chaney dies at 89

    John Chaney was known for the life lessons he imparted on players.

  • NFL draft: Ohio State's rare LB group shows how far it has come at Senior Bowl

    Ohio State has four linebackers who could be taken in the 2021 NFL draft, with three of the four at the Senior Bowl this week.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: 'Old heads' vs. the new guard, Jazz as contenders and De'Andre Hunter's upside

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Bucks executive Alex Larsy, 33, receives COVID-19 vaccine early after lucking out with his wife

    Thanks to a batch of vaccines that were going to expire, Alex Larsy and his wife, Lauren, received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

  • WWE: Decades after his iconic run, Goldberg still answers the call

    Bill Goldberg will step into the ring to perform for the first time since March 2020, facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship at the Royal Rumble

  • UEFA still plans to host Euro 2020 this summer across 12 cities because it can't be troubled by common sense

    COVID-19 is still raging across Europe. Instead of responsibly planning to curtail the pandemic's impact as much as possible, UEFA plugged its ears and went "lalalalala."

  • Court gives banned African soccer head hope of election bid

    GENEVA — Banned by FIFA for financial wrongdoing, Ahmad Ahmad was reinstated as head of African soccer on Friday during a presidential election campaign pending his urgent appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS said it granted Ahmad an interim ruling to freeze his five-year ban by FIFA ahead of an appeal hearing on March 2. A verdict is promised before the Confederation of African Football elections on March 12. The court said there was a “risk of irreparable harm for Mr Ahmad” if he remained banned from leading the Cairo-based African soccer body while awaiting an appeal during the election campaign. CAS said though its judges ruled in Ahmad’s favour, they “emphasized that such temporary decision does not prejudge in any way the decision it will take after analysing the merits of the case.” Still, it was unclear whether Ahmad — a former minister in Madagascar's government — can be recognized as a candidate in the weeks ahead. Ahmad was barred this week from the election in a mandatory review by a FIFA review panel of each would-be candidate’s integrity and eligibility. In a second decision on Friday, CAS rejected the soccer official's request for a separate interim ruling and, instead, upheld FIFA’s right to make decisions about the African elections that were “aimed at preventing Mr Ahmad from participating.” Ahmad was banned in November when FIFA ethics judges found he “breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds, and abused his position as the CAF president.” He was elected in 2017 and was seeking a second four-year term leading African soccer as a FIFA vice-president. FIFA integrity checks were passed this week by four presidential candidates: Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, Augustin Senghor of Senegal, and Ahmed Yaya of Mauritania. Motsepe is a billionaire businessman and the brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The 54 CAF member federations are due to have their March 12 election meeting in Rabat, Morocco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press

  • Canadian rider Hugo Houle speaks out for road cycling, wants more support for juniors

    Veteran Quebec rider Hugo Houle, a member of the Astana-Premier Tech team, has long carried Canadian colours on the world cycling stage. But he has also fought for the sport back home. The 30-year-old from Sainte-Perpetue, Que., blasted Cycling Canada after the UCU Road World Championships in Imola, Italy, last September for lack of support for road cyclists. "I think Hugo really lit a fire in Cycling Canada," said Ottawa's Michael Woods, who rides for the Israel Start-Up Nation team. "It's opened some eyes and it's got people more excited to be involved in road (cycling). It's had the right people asking the right questions now. "Since then, I've had a lot of correspondence with Cycling Canada and I feel like we've got a good shot at having a real complete team going into the Olympics." Houle says he was not complaining for himself or his teammates, noting they have been helped by private sources like Montreal-born Sylvan Adam and Paulo Saldanha, the co-owner and performance manager, respectively, of Israel Start-Up Nation. His concern is more about what can be done to provide under-23 and junior riders the kind of support they need to improve. He says his protest was prompted by a Cycling Canada release that all but ignored road cycling. "My point is just I want the road race to be considered as much as the track. I understand there's a financial issue behind it, the way the sport is financed and promoted. But still it costs nothing to give respect to the road cyclists and there's a lot of road cyclists in Canada." Houle says he can speak out because he already has his Olympic berth "so they cannot touch that." "And I'm completely independent because I race in the WorldTour," he added. Houle is now the road athlete representative on the athletes committee for Cycling Canada and hopes to help make improvements. "I spoke to a lot of people there," he said of Cycling Canada. "I think they understood my message. They were not especially happy that I spoke out, but I want things to move." Woods says Houle has already made a difference. "Hugo is hugely influential in the Canadian cycling scene," he said. "He's one of the key player behind Astana becoming a partially Canadian team. He's certainly one of the reasons why a guy like Ben Perry, another Canadian (with Astana) is in the WorldTour now. " I think he's slowly establishing the same kind of reputation that a guy like (former Canadian rider) Svein Tuft had in the WorldTour — underrated, incredibly strong and a guy every team would want to have on their team," he added. Houle's Astana Pro Team became Astana Premier Tech in 2021 with Canada's Premier Tech taking a title sponsorship role. Former Canadian star rider Steve Bauer is now Astana's sporting director. Houle has raced on the UCI WorldTour since 2013, with AG2R La Mondiale (2013-17) before joining Astana in 2018. Prior to that, he was part of Canada's SpiderTech team led by Bauer. "It's really nice to have Steve back with me," said Houle, who also welcomes Premier Tech's increased involvement in the team. Bauer is also happy to be back with Houle "Hugo's a solid team man," said Bauer. "He will have his chance to win. He has the ability, for sure, to win something big. It's always about timing and it's about the opportunity and the right moment.'' Houle, who lives in Monaco with his girlfriend, has raced in the Tour de France (twice), Giro d'Italia (twice) and Spanish Vuelta (once) and won individual time trial gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. He turned heads at the Tour last year, finishing seventh in Stage 12. "I think I managed the season pretty well from that break in March … I think it was good for me just to refresh after a lot of years of travelling around the world and putting a lot of hours on the bike," he said. "When the season started again, I was feeling pretty good and pretty strong. "And in the Tour de France, I think I really showed that I stepped up my level in a different ways. That gave me the motivation for the season coming up to do better and try to reach my ultimate goal — to win a stage in the Tour de France for my brother. That's a big goal but I think I'm getting closer and closer every year. And I think with the support of all the people I have here at Astana-Premier Tech, I think I'm in a good position to achieve that goal before I stop cycling." Houle's younger brother Pierrik died in December 2012 when he was hit by a car while jogging. He was 19. "Of course I miss him and life is different without him," said Houle. "But at the end of the day I have to go forward … He was my biggest fan, for sure." Much of what Houle does on the bike does not win headlines. At last year's Tour de France, for example, he helped bring teammate Miguel Angel Lopez back to the leaders after the Colombian fell behind during a stage. Houle finished 21st in the time trial at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was one of many not to finish the road race there. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Robert Tonyan talks about Packers culture and his breakout year

    Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor spoke with Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan about the Packers tough loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, how the Packers culture helps the team move on quickly, and how he had such a breakout season this year. Robert Tonyan joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Sleep Number.