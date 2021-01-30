Your February Horoscope Is Here, And Real Friendships Are More Important Than Ever

  • <p>This is a good month to take stock of what’s working for you in life, and what could kinda-<em>totally</em> use some improvement. And, while (safely) surrounding yourself with your crew is always important, it’ll be absolutely vital for you in February.</p><p>The month kicks off with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a28904868/venus-retrograde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Venus</a> <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a30501519/aquarius-zodiac-sign-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in Aquarius" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in Aquarius</a>, so expect to crave good, solid friendships. This is the month to have happy hour drinks on video chat or your stoop (socially distanced, of course). Even something as simple as calling up some buddies for a long catchup will leave you feeling amazing.</p><p>But, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies in friendshipland: <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a35292590/mercury-retrograde-january-astrology/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercury is in retrograde" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercury is in retrograde</a> until the 20th, and while it's not <em>that</em> big of a deal, it will make you rethink some of the important things in your life. </p><p>Plus, the new moon on the 11th will make you wonder who is—and isn’t—in your inner circle. Who do you <em>really </em>trust, and where do you belong, exactly? Even though you’re all about socializing this month, you’ll be ready for some solid QT with Y-O-U when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th. So, do some yoga, draw yourself a nice bubble bath, and just <em>chill</em>.</p><p>The month wraps up with the full moon <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33607072/virgo-zodiac-sign-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in Virgo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in Virgo</a> on the 27th, encouraging you to take a closer look at your work-life-everything balance.</p><p>Here's what else is in store for <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g33087016/zodiac-signs-dates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your zodiac sign" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your zodiac sign</a> this month, according to <a href="https://lovinglightastrologer.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donna Page" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Donna Page</a>, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.</p>
    Your February Horoscope Is Here, And Real Friendships Are More Important Than Ever

    This is a good month to take stock of what’s working for you in life, and what could kinda-totally use some improvement. And, while (safely) surrounding yourself with your crew is always important, it’ll be absolutely vital for you in February.

    The month kicks off with Venus in Aquarius, so expect to crave good, solid friendships. This is the month to have happy hour drinks on video chat or your stoop (socially distanced, of course). Even something as simple as calling up some buddies for a long catchup will leave you feeling amazing.

    But, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies in friendshipland: Mercury is in retrograde until the 20th, and while it's not that big of a deal, it will make you rethink some of the important things in your life.

    Plus, the new moon on the 11th will make you wonder who is—and isn’t—in your inner circle. Who do you really trust, and where do you belong, exactly? Even though you’re all about socializing this month, you’ll be ready for some solid QT with Y-O-U when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th. So, do some yoga, draw yourself a nice bubble bath, and just chill.

    The month wraps up with the full moon in Virgo on the 27th, encouraging you to take a closer look at your work-life-everything balance.

    Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign this month, according to Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.

  • <p>It’s time to tidy up your LinkedIn profile, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a31480904/aries-zodiac-sign-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aries</a>: You’re going to need it. February brings a huge emphasis on connecting with people around your career, so start reaching out to friends (and friends of friends) who can help you move things forward on the work front. The new moon on the 11th has you craving some solid time with your buddies, so make a date to catch up with your BFF. </p><p>Expect to take a closer look at your health and daily routine with the full moon on the 27th. Suddenly, you’ll be hyper-conscious about the things you’re doing that are good for you—and where you’re tripping yourself up. Also, you’ll be reminded of this super simple fact: Sometimes, taking a 10-minute breather from the chaos of life can have you come back stronger and more focused than ever.</p>
    ARIES (MARCH 21–APRIL 19)

    It’s time to tidy up your LinkedIn profile, Aries: You’re going to need it. February brings a huge emphasis on connecting with people around your career, so start reaching out to friends (and friends of friends) who can help you move things forward on the work front. The new moon on the 11th has you craving some solid time with your buddies, so make a date to catch up with your BFF.

    Expect to take a closer look at your health and daily routine with the full moon on the 27th. Suddenly, you’ll be hyper-conscious about the things you’re doing that are good for you—and where you’re tripping yourself up. Also, you’ll be reminded of this super simple fact: Sometimes, taking a 10-minute breather from the chaos of life can have you come back stronger and more focused than ever.

  • <p>Mars is hanging out in your sign for the whole month, pushing you to get moving. That new workout app you downloaded weeks ago? It’s time to ~actually~ use it. Meanwhile, the new moon on the 11th pushes you to think about what you want to be doing with your life. Are you cool with the path you’re on? </p><p>When the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, it shines a light on how you can help out your friends. Whether it’s lending your newly toned muscles for a move or helping talk them through a rough time, you’re <em>so </em>there.</p>
    TAURUS (APRIL 20–MAY 20)

    Mars is hanging out in your sign for the whole month, pushing you to get moving. That new workout app you downloaded weeks ago? It’s time to ~actually~ use it. Meanwhile, the new moon on the 11th pushes you to think about what you want to be doing with your life. Are you cool with the path you’re on?

    When the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, it shines a light on how you can help out your friends. Whether it’s lending your newly toned muscles for a move or helping talk them through a rough time, you’re so there.

  • <p>You’re going to be pulled in a few different directions this month, Gem, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing (promise!). The new moon on the 11th will make you mull over new information you want to learn. And, by the time Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll actually take action. Maybe you’ll start taking a MasterClass in cooking or start doing some new Zoom yoga sessions. Just keep in mind that you only have so much free time. Don’t stress about choosing, though: You’ll know pretty quickly if you’re all in with something or want to take a pass—there is no middle ground here. </p><p>When the Sun goes into Pisces on the 18th, think about how you want to be known in the world. Are you in a career that feels like <em>you? </em>Now is a good time to start up a side hustle, like that Etsy shop you’ve been thinking about.</p>
    GEMINI (MAY 21–JUNE 20)

    You’re going to be pulled in a few different directions this month, Gem, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing (promise!). The new moon on the 11th will make you mull over new information you want to learn. And, by the time Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll actually take action. Maybe you’ll start taking a MasterClass in cooking or start doing some new Zoom yoga sessions. Just keep in mind that you only have so much free time. Don’t stress about choosing, though: You’ll know pretty quickly if you’re all in with something or want to take a pass—there is no middle ground here.

    When the Sun goes into Pisces on the 18th, think about how you want to be known in the world. Are you in a career that feels like you? Now is a good time to start up a side hustle, like that Etsy shop you’ve been thinking about.

  • <p>So, okay: This can be a slightly funky month for you, Cancer, but that’s not necessarily a problem. You have a bunch of planets crammed into a sector of your chart about deep thought, making you want to think (and rethink) about something in particular. Just do your best to keep a positive mindset. </p><p>Meanwhile, Mars is in your house of friendships, pushing you to put some extra energy into spending time with your buddies. (A random FaceTime call can work wonders, ya know.) February ends with some good vibes—you’ll feel lighter than you have in a while when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th.</p>
    CANCER (JUNE 21–JULY 22)

    So, okay: This can be a slightly funky month for you, Cancer, but that’s not necessarily a problem. You have a bunch of planets crammed into a sector of your chart about deep thought, making you want to think (and rethink) about something in particular. Just do your best to keep a positive mindset.

    Meanwhile, Mars is in your house of friendships, pushing you to put some extra energy into spending time with your buddies. (A random FaceTime call can work wonders, ya know.) February ends with some good vibes—you’ll feel lighter than you have in a while when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th.

  • <p>Half of your birthday year is over, Leo—let’s go! You’ll be all kinds of fired up to get moving on your goals for the year. Also, Venus is shining light back at you, stirring up some sweet vibes. Don’t be surprised if those cute winter boots you’ve been eyeing suddenly go on mega sale. Also, don’t be afraid to make a big career move this month: Mars is pushing you to make a change. </p><p>When Venus moves into Pisces on the 25th, you’ll have an urge to help someone out. Where can you volunteer your time right now? The full moon moves into your money house on the 27th, encouraging you to take a look at your spending. Don’t freak out if your credit card statement is a little higher than you expected—it’ll be okay.</p>
    LEO (JULY 23–AUGUST 22)

    Half of your birthday year is over, Leo—let’s go! You’ll be all kinds of fired up to get moving on your goals for the year. Also, Venus is shining light back at you, stirring up some sweet vibes. Don’t be surprised if those cute winter boots you’ve been eyeing suddenly go on mega sale. Also, don’t be afraid to make a big career move this month: Mars is pushing you to make a change.

    When Venus moves into Pisces on the 25th, you’ll have an urge to help someone out. Where can you volunteer your time right now? The full moon moves into your money house on the 27th, encouraging you to take a look at your spending. Don’t freak out if your credit card statement is a little higher than you expected—it’ll be okay.

  • <p>It’s easy to cruise through life, feeling like your regular routine is good enough. But when Venus moves into your natural house on the 1st, you’ll try to figure out how you can turn "good enough" into "perfect." What little tweaks can you make to create a daily routine that has you fired up in the morning and nice and relaxed in the evening? </p><p>Heads up: The Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, creating the halfway mark of your birthday year. Have you done everything you’ve hoped for so far? When Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll start to get some things moving in your career. The future looks bright from here, Virgo.</p>
    VIRGO (AUGUST 23–SEPTEMBER 22)

    It’s easy to cruise through life, feeling like your regular routine is good enough. But when Venus moves into your natural house on the 1st, you’ll try to figure out how you can turn "good enough" into "perfect." What little tweaks can you make to create a daily routine that has you fired up in the morning and nice and relaxed in the evening?

    Heads up: The Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, creating the halfway mark of your birthday year. Have you done everything you’ve hoped for so far? When Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll start to get some things moving in your career. The future looks bright from here, Virgo.

  • <p>You’ll kick off February with Venus in your house of fun, making this your month to really shine. You’ll look and feel amazing, so enjoy! But when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, you’ll wonder if your job is right for you. Do you feel fulfilled with what you’re doing on a daily basis? If not, what else would get you there? Now is the time to think on it. </p><p>This month isn’t all about serious stuff, though. The full moon on the 27th lights up your solar 12th house, inspiring you to tune out, relax, and rejuvenate. So, read, do yoga, and pamper yourself—you’re worth it.</p>
    LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23–OCTOBER 22)

    You’ll kick off February with Venus in your house of fun, making this your month to really shine. You’ll look and feel amazing, so enjoy! But when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, you’ll wonder if your job is right for you. Do you feel fulfilled with what you’re doing on a daily basis? If not, what else would get you there? Now is the time to think on it.

    This month isn’t all about serious stuff, though. The full moon on the 27th lights up your solar 12th house, inspiring you to tune out, relax, and rejuvenate. So, read, do yoga, and pamper yourself—you’re worth it.

  • <p>You’ll kick off the month with a serious urge to Marie Kondo your place, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a29538247/scorpio-zodiac-sign-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scorpio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scorpio</a>. Do you <em>really </em>need all that stuff you’ve been holding onto for ages? The new moon on the 11th has you dreaming big about real estate. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself checking out Zillow listings across the country. Who says you can’t move to Hawaii? </p><p>Later, when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, you’ll be all about indulging your artsy side. Start a painting project, whip out your old camera, or create some cool edible art—it’ll make you feel so fulfilled.</p>
    SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23–NOVEMBER 21)

    You’ll kick off the month with a serious urge to Marie Kondo your place, Scorpio. Do you really need all that stuff you’ve been holding onto for ages? The new moon on the 11th has you dreaming big about real estate. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself checking out Zillow listings across the country. Who says you can’t move to Hawaii?

    Later, when the Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, you’ll be all about indulging your artsy side. Start a painting project, whip out your old camera, or create some cool edible art—it’ll make you feel so fulfilled.

  • <p>Pro tip from the universe: Think before you speak, Sag—especially at the start of the month. Venus is hanging out in your third house of communication, making it easy to blurt out a bunch of stuff that could get you into trouble. Just take a beat before you say anything, and you’ll be golden. </p><p>Meanwhile, Mars is hanging out in your house of exercise, getting you all kinds of fired up about doing something physical. Zoom <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g34630489/hiit-exercises/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HIIT class" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HIIT class</a>? You’re there. The new moon on the 11th makes you just want to connect with people, even if it’s just catching up your BFF over the phone. On the 27th, expect to mull over your career path: Are you doing what you want to be known for, or is it time for a change?</p>
    SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22–DECEMBER 21)

    Pro tip from the universe: Think before you speak, Sag—especially at the start of the month. Venus is hanging out in your third house of communication, making it easy to blurt out a bunch of stuff that could get you into trouble. Just take a beat before you say anything, and you’ll be golden.

    Meanwhile, Mars is hanging out in your house of exercise, getting you all kinds of fired up about doing something physical. Zoom HIIT class? You’re there. The new moon on the 11th makes you just want to connect with people, even if it’s just catching up your BFF over the phone. On the 27th, expect to mull over your career path: Are you doing what you want to be known for, or is it time for a change?

  • <p>Venus is hanging out in your money house, sending all kinds of sweet online shopping deals your way. Just don’t go <em>too </em>wild: The new moon on the 11th will send you a gentle reminder about striking the right balance.</p><p>When Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll start looking up info on salaries at different companies you might be interested in. (Hey, it never hurts to look…) The month wraps up with the full moon on the 27th, lighting up a part of your chart about travel. Start planning your first post-vaccine trip now.</p>
    CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22–JANUARY 19)

    Venus is hanging out in your money house, sending all kinds of sweet online shopping deals your way. Just don’t go too wild: The new moon on the 11th will send you a gentle reminder about striking the right balance.

    When Mercury goes direct on the 20th, you’ll start looking up info on salaries at different companies you might be interested in. (Hey, it never hurts to look…) The month wraps up with the full moon on the 27th, lighting up a part of your chart about travel. Start planning your first post-vaccine trip now.

  • <p>Oooh, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a30551982/aquarius-season-january-astrology/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aquarius" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aquarius</a>! Venus kicks off the month in your sign, creating all kinds of awesome energy for you. You’ll have a ton of sweet stuff coming your way, like friends bringing you coffee and pastries, just 'cuz. </p><p>Mercury is hanging out in your sign all month, inspiring you to come up with all kinds of new ideas. You’ll be ready to go all out on everything from creating a more efficient morning routine—that lets you sleep in more, TYVM—to tackling that big project at work. You’ve so got this. Plus, the new moon on the 11th pushes you to look toward the future. What do you want to do in the next year, anyway?</p>
    AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20–FEBRUARY 18)

    Oooh, Aquarius! Venus kicks off the month in your sign, creating all kinds of awesome energy for you. You’ll have a ton of sweet stuff coming your way, like friends bringing you coffee and pastries, just 'cuz.

    Mercury is hanging out in your sign all month, inspiring you to come up with all kinds of new ideas. You’ll be ready to go all out on everything from creating a more efficient morning routine—that lets you sleep in more, TYVM—to tackling that big project at work. You’ve so got this. Plus, the new moon on the 11th pushes you to look toward the future. What do you want to do in the next year, anyway?

  • <p>You’ve been so busy lately, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a30896688/pisces-zodiac-sign-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pisces" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pisces</a>, and now the universe is here with a big message for you: Just chill. Venus will push you to get away from it all and just pamper yourself—so dive in. At the same time, Mars is hanging out in your house of communication, making you want to write down your thoughts, whether it’s journaling or sending a really thoughtful text. </p><p>The new moon on the 11th doubles down on your urge to get away from it all. Hey, there’s no shame in putting your phone on "do not disturb" and binge-watching the rest of<a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g35253317/bling-empire-netflix-cast-instagrams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bling Empire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> <em>Bling Empire</em></a> in bed. When the Sun moves into your sign on the 18th, it marks the start of your birthday month. Get. Excited. There are bigger, better things ahead.</p>
    PISCES (FEBRUARY 19–MARCH 20)

    You’ve been so busy lately, Pisces, and now the universe is here with a big message for you: Just chill. Venus will push you to get away from it all and just pamper yourself—so dive in. At the same time, Mars is hanging out in your house of communication, making you want to write down your thoughts, whether it’s journaling or sending a really thoughtful text.

    The new moon on the 11th doubles down on your urge to get away from it all. Hey, there’s no shame in putting your phone on "do not disturb" and binge-watching the rest of Bling Empire in bed. When the Sun moves into your sign on the 18th, it marks the start of your birthday month. Get. Excited. There are bigger, better things ahead.

