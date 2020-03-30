Our favourite sustainable bag brands

Our favourite sustainable bag brandsHarper’s BazaarMarch 30, 2020, 8:58 a.m. UTCThe eco-friendly labels to consider for that next accessory purchaseFrom Harper's BAZAAROur favourite sustainable bag brandsFor those of you trying to shop in a more ethical and sustainable manner, but who don't know where to start, we've rounded up 10 of our favourite handbag labels that all operate using eco-friendly processes. Whether you're in the market for a summery straw tote, a classic faux-leather cross-body, or an elegant bucket bag, here are the brands that let you shop with a clear conscience.1) Its RooperMOREIts Rooper uses leftover cuts from factories, secondhand Ebay finds, charity shop and vintage fabrics to create its statement Instagram-worthy bags. Founder Natasha Fernandes Anjo makes each piece by hand into her own designs, which she describes as a blend of "Furoshiki bags meets scrunchie". Because of the nature of the fabrics used, some items are one of a kind, so you know you're getting individuality. Beyond the bag, the brand's packaging is made from recycled products too.See the original post on Instagram2) House of SunnyMOREHouse of Sunny's vegan 'icon' bag is one to add to your collection as it was spotted on Bella Hadid during Milan Fashion Week, with Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne also being big fans of the brand. It is the first bag designed by House of Sunny and adheres to its sustainable practices, as the brand doesn't use leather, down, feathers, exotic skins, mohair, mulesing, wool or angora, making all its products vegan. The brand strives to make a conscious effort concerning animal welfare, animal agriculture impacts global Green House Gas and emission.See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd3) 0711 TbilisiMOREIf you want to make a statement and be sustainable at the same time, then this brand will be right up your street. 0711 Tbilisi is a label aiming to reinvent the classic handbag by combining natural materials, traditional hand weaving and contemporary design.Founded by friends Nino Eliava and Ana Mokia, the brand combines a love of nature with passion for statement pieces. The entire business is based in Georgia, which gives the founders greater control over materials, suppliers and the entire production process.Each hand-woven bag is created manually by artisans, who are all elderly women for whom knitting is native, a craftsmanship passed down from ancestors – and, since 2015, they have adopted an innovative knitting technique using organic glass and plywood frames. See the original post on Instagram4) KayuMOREKayu bags are made entirely by hand in limited quantities by artisans in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. The brand aims to preserve and cultivate the traditional crafts that surrounded the designer, Jamie Lim, as a child – and that have been passed down through generations. Due to the attention to detail, each piece takes around two days to complete, but once ready they make the perfect summertime accessory.See the original post on Instagram5) NannacayMORE No two Nannacay pieces are the same, as each is carefully constructed by hand, so you know your accessory will be unique. The collections are filled with traditional straw, string and canvas designs, all given very modern updates. The development, colour standardisation and quality control is co-ordinated by founder Marcia Kemp herself, who loves to lend her expertise to the local community in Peru. Much more than a fashion brand, it also serves as a bridge between those in need and people able to help.See the original post on Instagram6) HereuMORE Hereu's leather bags celebrate the folk traditions and the art and culture of the Spanish Mediterranean. The brand works with skilled local craftspeople and artisans in Barcelona, with "the individual hand of an artisan" being the starting point for each design. The label's instantly recognisable top-handled, cut-out leather tote is a great starting point for your sustainable handbag collection.See the original post on Instagram7) Paradise RowMOREFast becoming a favourite with the London street-style set are Paradise Row's sweet and kooky 'Empathy' bags, which feature facial expressions embellished across them. The company was founded two years ago to help revive East London craftsmanship and give something back to the local community. The area was once renowned for its thriving textile industry, but now has only a handful of leather workshops left. This inspired the founders to revive the spirit of the area with their new company, which is already making waves across the capital.See the original post on Instagram8) EdunMORE Edun is a label that is dedicated to creating high-end fashion, while encouraging trade in Africa and sourcing sustainable materials. This means that not only are the designs chic and fashion forward, but many of the materials used are unique; examples include faux leather made from pineapple fibres and a vegan tote created from barkcloth, an ancient craft of the Baganda people who live in southern Uganda.See the original post on Instagram9) AlieninaMORE Each Alienina piece is handmade and unique, using a vast variety of unexpected materials, such as sailing and mountain climbing cords, wicks for oil lamps, resin used in car parts, or straps used for blinds. Around 80 per cent of the materials are production waste, washable and non-toxic. The techniques used are inspired by old traditional crafts, which the designer then reimagines in a contemporary, modern way. See the original post on Instagram10) Simon MillerMORE Originally launched as a men’s denim brand, Simon Miller has now expanded to include womenswear and is behind the now-cult bucket bag. The brand reduces environmental impact and conserves water by using organic mills and ozone technology in its production. See the original post on Instagram11) MashuMOREEthical and sustainable handbag brand Mashu is known for its elegant top-handled, leather-look bags, which are all carefully crafted from recycled polyester and plastic. Through their processes, CO2 emissions are reduced by 80 per cent compared to traditional petrol-based polyester production process. The brand has also started to experiment with natural fibres such as Pinatex, a leather alternative made from pineapple leaves. All of the materials used are 100 per cent recyclable at the end of their life and the products are handmade in Greece. See the original post on Instagram12) EdasMORE Edas is a New York-based brand that offers unique jewellery and bags created out of recycled materials and sustainable fabrics. It is one of the many labels stocked on Noa Vee, an online sustainable fashion hub, where you can shop trend-hitting items while being eco-friendly in the process. See the original post on Instagram