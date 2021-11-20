All Your Favorite Products Are On Sale At Dermstore

The Canadian Press

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus. Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.” The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine doc