Our Favorite Charlotte Tilbury Products Are Up to 40 Percent Off Right Now

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It’s no secret that Charlotte Tilbury products are some of the most coveted among beauty enthusiasts—including <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a40518371/charlotte-tilbury-pillow-talk-nordstrom-anniversary-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BAZAAR editors" class="link "><em>BAZAAR</em> editors</a>. “Pillow Talk in all its varieties—from cream and powder blushes to eye shadow palettes and lip colors—merits purchase even when it’s not marked down,” fashion commerce editor Halie LeSavage says of the brand’s signature shade range. The good news for your wallet and beauty rotation? A bevy of Charlotte Tilbury’s best sellers are currently on sale.</p><p>Now through August 15 during <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2Fsummer-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale" class="link ">Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale</a>, you can seamlessly refresh your makeup and skincare favorites with up to 40 percent off select Charlotte Tilbury sets, which are already moving quickly. To save you precious scrolling time, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of our favorite deals. Here, 11 marked-down and summer-ready bundles and kits to shop now at Charlotte Tilbury before they’re out of stock.</p><p><em>This story has been updated since publication.</em></p><hr>
    1/12

    Our Favorite Charlotte Tilbury Products Are Up to 40 Percent Off Right Now

    It’s no secret that Charlotte Tilbury products are some of the most coveted among beauty enthusiasts—including BAZAAR editors. “Pillow Talk in all its varieties—from cream and powder blushes to eye shadow palettes and lip colors—merits purchase even when it’s not marked down,” fashion commerce editor Halie LeSavage says of the brand’s signature shade range. The good news for your wallet and beauty rotation? A bevy of Charlotte Tilbury’s best sellers are currently on sale.

    Now through August 15 during Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale, you can seamlessly refresh your makeup and skincare favorites with up to 40 percent off select Charlotte Tilbury sets, which are already moving quickly. To save you precious scrolling time, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of our favorite deals. Here, 11 marked-down and summer-ready bundles and kits to shop now at Charlotte Tilbury before they’re out of stock.

    This story has been updated since publication.

    Image courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcharlottes-iconic-matte-lip-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$58.00</del> <strong>$34.80</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>Master a barely there lip or be precise with a bold one using this popular liner and lipstick duo, which is available in 13 shade options.</p>
    2/12

    Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $58.00 $34.80 (40% OFF)

    Master a barely there lip or be precise with a bold one using this popular liner and lipstick duo, which is available in 13 shade options.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-cleanse-hydrate-glow-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$106</del> <strong>$84.80 (20% OFF) </strong></p><p>Give yourself an upgraded spa day at home with this four-part skincare set. It features the brand’s two-step Ritual face cleansers, brightening Magic Serum, and Charlotte's plumping Magic Lip Oil for good measure.</p>
    3/12

    Charlotte's Magic Spa Cleansed Skin Set

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $106 $84.80 (20% OFF)

    Give yourself an upgraded spa day at home with this four-part skincare set. It features the brand’s two-step Ritual face cleansers, brightening Magic Serum, and Charlotte's plumping Magic Lip Oil for good measure.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-flawless-glow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$131.00</del> <strong>$78.60</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>You’ll have everything needed for a five-minute face with this 30 percent off deal on Charlotte’s soft-focus Wonderglow primer, Airbrush Flawless Foundation, and Magic Vanish color corrector.</p>
    4/12

    Charlotte's Magic Flawless Glow Kit

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $131.00 $78.60 (40% OFF)

    You’ll have everything needed for a five-minute face with this 30 percent off deal on Charlotte’s soft-focus Wonderglow primer, Airbrush Flawless Foundation, and Magic Vanish color corrector.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fbigger-brighter-eye-tricks-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$116.00</del> <strong>$69.60</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>A creamy eye shadow base, shimmery palette, and a few coats of volumizing mascara are an ideal trio for any summer eye look.</p>
    5/12

    Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $116.00 $69.60 (40% OFF)

    A creamy eye shadow base, shimmery palette, and a few coats of volumizing mascara are an ideal trio for any summer eye look.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fsummer-lip-secrets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$102.00</del> <strong>$61.20</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>Whether you opt for a hint of color or maximum payoff, keep your lips plump and hydrated all season long with this lip trio that's powered by hyaluronic acid. Choose from a lip and cheek balm, a lipstick gloss, or a satin finish lipstick depending on your makeup mood.</p>
    6/12

    Charlotte's Summer Lip Secrets

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $102.00 $61.20 (40% OFF)

    Whether you opt for a hint of color or maximum payoff, keep your lips plump and hydrated all season long with this lip trio that's powered by hyaluronic acid. Choose from a lip and cheek balm, a lipstick gloss, or a satin finish lipstick depending on your makeup mood.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fsuper-nudes-bronze-glow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$132.00</del> <strong>$79.20</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>If you're on the hunt for a work-appropriate eye shadow palette and foolproof contour-and-highlight duo, look no further than this timely 40-percent-off deal.</p>
    7/12

    Super Nudes Bronze & Glow Kit

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $132.00 $79.20 (40% OFF)

    If you're on the hunt for a work-appropriate eye shadow palette and foolproof contour-and-highlight duo, look no further than this timely 40-percent-off deal.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-mini-makeup-brush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$65</del> <strong>$52 (20% OFF)</strong> </p><p>There's never a bad time to upgrade your makeup brushes: This mini set for eyes and face makes the process a no-brainer, and even includes a travel-friendly clutch.</p>
    8/12

    Charlotte's Magic Mini Brush Set

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $65 $52 (20% OFF)

    There's never a bad time to upgrade your makeup brushes: This mini set for eyes and face makes the process a no-brainer, and even includes a travel-friendly clutch.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcharlottes-hollywood-makeup-look&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$200</del> <strong>$160 (20% OFF)</strong></p><p>Channel red-carpet glam with this 20 percent markdown on Charlotte’s versatile Hollywood makeup set. You’ll find travel-size versions of the artist’s beloved Magic Cream moisturizer and Wonderglow primer, a four-shade eye shadow palette, eyeliner duo, Light Wand highlighter, plus mascara to round out your collection.</p>
    9/12

    Charlotte's Hollywood Look

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $200 $160 (20% OFF)

    Channel red-carpet glam with this 20 percent markdown on Charlotte’s versatile Hollywood makeup set. You’ll find travel-size versions of the artist’s beloved Magic Cream moisturizer and Wonderglow primer, a four-shade eye shadow palette, eyeliner duo, Light Wand highlighter, plus mascara to round out your collection.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-cleanse-hydrate-glow-set-na&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$128</del> <strong>$102.40 (20% OFF) </strong></p><p>Here’s another skincare bundle we spotted on sale to keep your complexion its brightest and dewiest. This one includes the K-Beauty-inspired Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, which can be reused up to three times and contains floral extracts, peptides, and oils for glowing skin. </p>
    10/12

    Charlotte's Magic Cleanse, Hydrate & Glow Set

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $128 $102.40 (20% OFF)

    Here’s another skincare bundle we spotted on sale to keep your complexion its brightest and dewiest. This one includes the K-Beauty-inspired Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, which can be reused up to three times and contains floral extracts, peptides, and oils for glowing skin.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fairbrush-bronzer-brush-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$98</del> <strong>$83.30 (15% OFF)</strong></p><p>Give yourself a sun-kissed glow with this discounted and hyaluronic-infused bronzer, which nicely includes an accompanying retractable brush. </p>
    11/12

    The Airbrush Bronzing Kit

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    $98 $83.30 (15% OFF)

    Give yourself a sun-kissed glow with this discounted and hyaluronic-infused bronzer, which nicely includes an accompanying retractable brush.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
  • <p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fbuild-your-own-easy-makeup-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting at $117.30 (15% OFF)</strong></p><p>Choose your own adventure by building a personalized Charlotte Tilbury makeup kit. You'll have up to five eye shadow, mascara, cheek, lip, setting, and priming options based on your preference for a totally customized haul.</p>
    12/12

    Build Your Own Easy Makeup Kit

    us.charlottetilbury.com

    Shop Now

    Starting at $117.30 (15% OFF)

    Choose your own adventure by building a personalized Charlotte Tilbury makeup kit. You'll have up to five eye shadow, mascara, cheek, lip, setting, and priming options based on your preference for a totally customized haul.

    us.charlottetilbury.com
<p class="body-dropcap">It’s no secret that Charlotte Tilbury products are some of the most coveted among beauty enthusiasts—including <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a40518371/charlotte-tilbury-pillow-talk-nordstrom-anniversary-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BAZAAR editors" class="link "><em>BAZAAR</em> editors</a>. “Pillow Talk in all its varieties—from cream and powder blushes to eye shadow palettes and lip colors—merits purchase even when it’s not marked down,” fashion commerce editor Halie LeSavage says of the brand’s signature shade range. The good news for your wallet and beauty rotation? A bevy of Charlotte Tilbury’s best sellers are currently on sale.</p><p>Now through August 15 during <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2Fsummer-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale" class="link ">Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale</a>, you can seamlessly refresh your makeup and skincare favorites with up to 40 percent off select Charlotte Tilbury sets, which are already moving quickly. To save you precious scrolling time, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of our favorite deals. Here, 11 marked-down and summer-ready bundles and kits to shop now at Charlotte Tilbury before they’re out of stock.</p><p><em>This story has been updated since publication.</em></p><hr>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcharlottes-iconic-matte-lip-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$58.00</del> <strong>$34.80</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>Master a barely there lip or be precise with a bold one using this popular liner and lipstick duo, which is available in 13 shade options.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-cleanse-hydrate-glow-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$106</del> <strong>$84.80 (20% OFF) </strong></p><p>Give yourself an upgraded spa day at home with this four-part skincare set. It features the brand’s two-step Ritual face cleansers, brightening Magic Serum, and Charlotte's plumping Magic Lip Oil for good measure.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-flawless-glow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$131.00</del> <strong>$78.60</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>You’ll have everything needed for a five-minute face with this 30 percent off deal on Charlotte’s soft-focus Wonderglow primer, Airbrush Flawless Foundation, and Magic Vanish color corrector.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fbigger-brighter-eye-tricks-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$116.00</del> <strong>$69.60</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>A creamy eye shadow base, shimmery palette, and a few coats of volumizing mascara are an ideal trio for any summer eye look.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fsummer-lip-secrets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$102.00</del> <strong>$61.20</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>Whether you opt for a hint of color or maximum payoff, keep your lips plump and hydrated all season long with this lip trio that's powered by hyaluronic acid. Choose from a lip and cheek balm, a lipstick gloss, or a satin finish lipstick depending on your makeup mood.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fsuper-nudes-bronze-glow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$132.00</del> <strong>$79.20</strong> <strong>(40% OFF)</strong></p><p>If you're on the hunt for a work-appropriate eye shadow palette and foolproof contour-and-highlight duo, look no further than this timely 40-percent-off deal.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-mini-makeup-brush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$65</del> <strong>$52 (20% OFF)</strong> </p><p>There's never a bad time to upgrade your makeup brushes: This mini set for eyes and face makes the process a no-brainer, and even includes a travel-friendly clutch.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcharlottes-hollywood-makeup-look&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$200</del> <strong>$160 (20% OFF)</strong></p><p>Channel red-carpet glam with this 20 percent markdown on Charlotte’s versatile Hollywood makeup set. You’ll find travel-size versions of the artist’s beloved Magic Cream moisturizer and Wonderglow primer, a four-shade eye shadow palette, eyeliner duo, Light Wand highlighter, plus mascara to round out your collection.</p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmagic-cleanse-hydrate-glow-set-na&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$128</del> <strong>$102.40 (20% OFF) </strong></p><p>Here’s another skincare bundle we spotted on sale to keep your complexion its brightest and dewiest. This one includes the K-Beauty-inspired Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, which can be reused up to three times and contains floral extracts, peptides, and oils for glowing skin. </p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fairbrush-bronzer-brush-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$98</del> <strong>$83.30 (15% OFF)</strong></p><p>Give yourself a sun-kissed glow with this discounted and hyaluronic-infused bronzer, which nicely includes an accompanying retractable brush. </p>
<p>us.charlottetilbury.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fbuild-your-own-easy-makeup-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40836630%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-summer-sal1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting at $117.30 (15% OFF)</strong></p><p>Choose your own adventure by building a personalized Charlotte Tilbury makeup kit. You'll have up to five eye shadow, mascara, cheek, lip, setting, and priming options based on your preference for a totally customized haul.</p>

We've rounded up the best deals from the Charlotte Tilbury summer sale, including price drops on the brand's culty Pillow Talk lipsticks and eye shadows.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Joy Drop: England's Euro championship a win all around

    Hello, friends! I hope you are all enjoying the summer warmth and getting some rest and fun. To start, I will share that I was on hiatus last week because I was fully engulfed in happiness. I got married. It was a beautiful, small religious ceremony and it was brimming with my favourite thing: joy. I have returned from our honeymoon in Jamaica and I must say, the unplugging was rejuvenating and wondrous. The Commonwealth Games are in full force in Birmingham, England and CBC Sports is there. One

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.