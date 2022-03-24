40 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad That Won't Get Shoved to the Back of His Closet
40 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad That Won't Get Shoved to the Back of His Closet
1) New York Times Custom Basketball BookUncommon Goods
2) Wood Watch Boxmarkandgraham.com
3) Cardinal Blackbensonwatch.com
4) Oprah’s Favorite Things Setgoldbelly.com
5) Ultimate CollectionAromatherapy Associates
6) AirTagApple
7) Cotton HoodieGood Man Brand
8) Lady Day Luxury Candlebloomingdales.com
9) Smart Soundbar 900amazon.com
10) Men's Sunday Slippersbombas.com
11) Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heatamazon.com
12) The Slime Sophisticate: For Adult Slimerssloomooinstitute.com
13) Multi-Toolamazon.com
14) Belt In A BoxTed Baker
15) Skin Transforming KitButtah
16) Saks Fifth AvenueSaks Fifth Avenue
17) Triple Threat Trioamazon.com
18) Wave RollerTheragun
19) Backrest Pillowcasper.com
20) Beard OilCourtesy of Nordstrom
21) Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle MakerCourtesy of Williams Sonoma
22) Make Your Matcha KitGolde
23) Weekend Bagverishop.com
24) R+Co Control Flexible Pastenordstrom.com
25) Slim-Fit Stretch Chino PantsGoodthreads
26) Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoesnike.com
27) Mug 2ember.com
28) Angle 3amazon.com
29) Macbook Blue Light Blocking Screen Protectorverishop.com
30) Stan Smith Shoesadidas.com
31) Original Wayfarer Classicray-ban.com
32) Jack Black Skin Saviors Setulta.com
33) AirPods With Charging Casewalmart.com
34) Golf Club Cleaner Setamazon.com
35) Google Nest Mini, 2nd GenerationCourtesy of Walmart
36) Wicked Good Moccasinsllbean.com
37) Highline Cargo SweatpantAlo Yoga
38) Leather Card CaseCourtesy of Nordstrom
39) Classic Engraved Initial Cuff Links and Tie Clip Bar Setamazon.com
40) Glass Whiskey DecanterCourtesy of West Elm