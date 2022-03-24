40 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad That Won't Get Shoved to the Back of His Closet

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Let’s be honest, coming up with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g3259/cool-fathers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father’s Day gift ideas" class="link ">Father’s Day gift ideas</a> is not always easy. If your dad is anything like mine, he’s the type of guy who has a very specific taste and style. But that doesn’t mean he’s gotta be hard to please. Trust me on this one. As long as the gift is something he can use every day and has a bit of a <em>je ne sais quoi</em>, he’ll appreciate it.</p><p class="body-text">Ahead, we’ve listed 40 unique, practical, and thoughtful dad gifts from daughters that he'll be into—and actually use in 2022. From <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g32255142/tech-gifts-gadgets-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high-tech gadgets" class="link ">high-tech gadgets</a> and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g27420046/best-slip-on-sneakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sneakers" class="link ">sneakers</a> to a personalized duffel, a silk tie, and a fancy whiskey decanter. I mean, we've even got slime on this list! (The alcohol-themed adult version, of course.) So if you haven’t bought a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a32068902/fathers-day-quotes-for-dad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father’s Day" class="link ">Father’s Day</a> present yet, don’t panic. Grab one of the clever <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g4446/best-gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for men" class="link ">gifts for men</a> below, and you’ll definitely become his fave daughter (though, I'm sure you are already). </p>
    40 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad That Won't Get Shoved to the Back of His Closet

    Let’s be honest, coming up with Father’s Day gift ideas is not always easy. If your dad is anything like mine, he’s the type of guy who has a very specific taste and style. But that doesn’t mean he’s gotta be hard to please. Trust me on this one. As long as the gift is something he can use every day and has a bit of a je ne sais quoi, he’ll appreciate it.

    Ahead, we’ve listed 40 unique, practical, and thoughtful dad gifts from daughters that he'll be into—and actually use in 2022. From high-tech gadgets and sneakers to a personalized duffel, a silk tie, and a fancy whiskey decanter. I mean, we've even got slime on this list! (The alcohol-themed adult version, of course.) So if you haven’t bought a Father’s Day present yet, don’t panic. Grab one of the clever gifts for men below, and you’ll definitely become his fave daughter (though, I'm sure you are already).

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-basketball-book%23463460000001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dads who are sports fanatics will geek out over this custom book, which summarizes the history of NBA teams through artfully reprinted coverage in <em>The New York Times</em>. I mean, I don’t even care about basketball, but this gift is pretty freaking cool.</p>
    1) New York Times Custom Basketball Book

    Dads who are sports fanatics will geek out over this custom book, which summarizes the history of NBA teams through artfully reprinted coverage in The New York Times. I mean, I don’t even care about basketball, but this gift is pretty freaking cool.

  • <p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$84.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Facacia-wood-watch-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he already owns a nice watch, consider gifting him a nice <em>watch</em> <em>box </em>instead. This one (which is made from sustainably sourced acacia wood) can be personalized with his initials.<br></p>
    2) Wood Watch Box

    If he already owns a nice watch, consider gifting him a nice watch box instead. This one (which is made from sustainably sourced acacia wood) can be personalized with his initials.

  • <p><strong>Cardinal</strong></p><p>bensonwatch.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bensonwatch.com/products/z-stainless-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And if his go-to watch is uh, <em>very</em> well-loved, this black one will make for a stylish replacement. </p>
    3) Cardinal Black

    And if his go-to watch is uh, very well-loved, this black one will make for a stylish replacement.

  • <p><strong>The Model Bakery</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fthe-model-bakery%2Foprahs-favorite-things-set-for-10-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What’s so special about these English muffins and why is Oprah obsessed with them? I’m so glad you asked. The Model Bakery uses focaccia-style dough dusted with cornmeal for these babies, then griddle-fries them in clarified butter until they're puffy and golden brown. The result is mouth-watering perfection.</p>
    4) Oprah’s Favorite Things Set

    What’s so special about these English muffins and why is Oprah obsessed with them? I’m so glad you asked. The Model Bakery uses focaccia-style dough dusted with cornmeal for these babies, then griddle-fries them in clarified butter until they're puffy and golden brown. The result is mouth-watering perfection.

  • <p><strong>Aromatherapy Associates</strong></p><p>bluemercury.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluemercury.com%2Fproducts%2Faromatherapy-associates-ultimate-collection-10x9ml&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Aromatherapy Associates’ best-selling collection of natural bath and shower oils that deliver a wide variety of relaxation benefits will become a staple in your dad’s wellness routine. (And if he doesn’t have a wellness routine, this gift will inspire him to start one).</p>
    5) Ultimate Collection

    Aromatherapy Associates’ best-selling collection of natural bath and shower oils that deliver a wide variety of relaxation benefits will become a staple in your dad’s wellness routine. (And if he doesn’t have a wellness routine, this gift will inspire him to start one).

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nifty gadget is a must for dads who tend to …misplace… important items. It sends out a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by devices in the Find My network, so he’ll always be able to track down the exact location of those lost car keys.</p>
    6) AirTag

    This nifty gadget is a must for dads who tend to …misplace… important items. It sends out a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by devices in the Find My network, so he’ll always be able to track down the exact location of those lost car keys.

  • <p><strong>Good Man Brand</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$76.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-man-brand-cotton-hoodie%2F6441207&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He’ll get plenty of use out of this hoodie. It’s comfy AF, goes with literally everything, and comes in four different colorways.</p>
    7) Cotton Hoodie

    He’ll get plenty of use out of this hoodie. It’s comfy AF, goes with literally everything, and comes in four different colorways.

  • <p><strong>Harlem Candle Company</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fharlem-candle-company-lady-day-luxury-candle%3FID%3D4046040&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes people don’t want an expensive gift with all the bells and whistles! Sometimes they just want a really damn good candle!!!!</p>
    8) Lady Day Luxury Candle

    Sometimes people don’t want an expensive gift with all the bells and whistles! Sometimes they just want a really damn good candle!!!!

  • <p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094YN85V2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The surround sound on this bb is movie theater-quality. Just pair it with some popcorn (extra butter version, of course) for the perfect night in.</p>
    9) Smart Soundbar 900

    The surround sound on this bb is movie theater-quality. Just pair it with some popcorn (extra butter version, of course) for the perfect night in.

  • <p><strong>Bombas</strong></p><p>bombas.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-sunday-slipper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A wardrobe staple for dads everywhere, these sherpa-lined slippers feature no-slip rubber bottoms and a heel pull tab so they’re easy to slip on and off.</p>
    10) Men's Sunday Slippers

    A wardrobe staple for dads everywhere, these sherpa-lined slippers feature no-slip rubber bottoms and a heel pull tab so they’re easy to slip on and off.

  • <p><strong>truMedic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081D7LTZZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Or, if you got him slippers last Father’s Day, step it up a notch with this heated foot massager.</p>
    11) Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

    Or, if you got him slippers last Father’s Day, step it up a notch with this heated foot massager.

  • <p><strong>Sloo Moo Institute</strong></p><p>sloomooinstitute.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsloomooinstitute.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fsloomoo-adult-subscription-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No, seriously! Young dads who've been secretly dying to play with their kid’s slime will love this adult version of the popular pastime.</p>
    12) The Slime Sophisticate: For Adult Slimers

    No, seriously! Young dads who've been secretly dying to play with their kid’s slime will love this adult version of the popular pastime.

  • <p><strong>Geekey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T5JZD9H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The handyman in your life can do some serious consolidating with this mini multi-tool—it includes a bottle opener, screwdriver, ruler, wrench, and bit driver.</p>
    13) Multi-Tool

    The handyman in your life can do some serious consolidating with this mini multi-tool—it includes a bottle opener, screwdriver, ruler, wrench, and bit driver.

  • <p><strong>Ted Baker</strong></p><p>tedbaker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tedbaker.com%2Fus%2Fp%2FGifts%2FGifts-for-Him%2FSAMSAM-Belt-In-A-Box-BLACK%2F257438-BLACK&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although very practical, a leather belt is kiiiind of a boring and predictable Father's Day gift. This sleek packaging makes it much more special. </p>
    14) Belt In A Box

    Although very practical, a leather belt is kiiiind of a boring and predictable Father's Day gift. This sleek packaging makes it much more special.

  • <p><strong>buttah. by Dorion Renaud</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D9V3MXB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s face it (pun intended): Developing a skincare routine can be super intimidating. This three-step kit is simple, straightforward, and effective, so he won't have to steal your products anymore. </p>
    15) Skin Transforming Kit

    Let’s face it (pun intended): Developing a skincare routine can be super intimidating. This three-step kit is simple, straightforward, and effective, so he won't have to steal your products anymore.

  • <p><strong>Saks Fifth Avenue</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fsaks-fifth-avenue-collection-solid-silk-tie-0400015526734.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your dad tends to overdo it with the printed ties, buy him a classic gray one that’ll make any of his ensembles look so modern.</p>
    16) Saks Fifth Avenue

    If your dad tends to overdo it with the printed ties, buy him a classic gray one that’ll make any of his ensembles look so modern.

  • <p><strong>FLYBYJING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093WW755Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring 100 percent natural and non-GMO ingredients, these hot sauces are good on everything from eggs and pizza to salads, noodles, and even ice cream. Yep, you read that right!</p>
    17) Triple Threat Trio

    Featuring 100 percent natural and non-GMO ingredients, these hot sauces are good on everything from eggs and pizza to salads, noodles, and even ice cream. Yep, you read that right!

  • <p><strong>Theragun</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Ftheragun-wave-roller%2F5671791%3FskuId%3D69818358%26enginename%3Dgoogle%26mcid%3DPS_googlepla_nonbrand_none_online%26product_id%3D69818358%26adtype%3Dpla%26product_channel%3Donline%26creative%3D224172801079%26device%3Dc%26network%3Dg%26rkg_id%3D0%26targetid%3D92700034750411196%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmQjNraDReoD_C7lEt1Hp8JxxgAFBkAO6MRQQfQN1Z_0nrcuZmQQ4uxoCw_4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your dad’s leg day is no match for this high-tech foam roller that delivers powerful vibrations and connects to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Ftherabody%2Fid1445611295&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Therabody app" class="link ">Therabody app</a> for personalized recovery routines.</p>
    18) Wave Roller

    Your dad’s leg day is no match for this high-tech foam roller that delivers powerful vibrations and connects to the Therabody app for personalized recovery routines.

  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>casper.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fpillows%2Fbackrest-pillow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And if that’s still not enough for his aches and pains, perhaps this boujee backrest (which promotes proper posture and provides extra lumbar support) will do the trick.</p>
    19) Backrest Pillow

    And if that’s still not enough for his aches and pains, perhaps this boujee backrest (which promotes proper posture and provides extra lumbar support) will do the trick.

  • <p><strong>LE LABO</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fle-labo-beard-oil%2F4753595&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Facial hair can require as much maintenance as, well, the hair on his head. His beard will feel well-groomed and oh so soft with just a few drops of this baby.</p>
    20) Beard Oil

    Facial hair can require as much maintenance as, well, the hair on his head. His beard will feel well-groomed and oh so soft with just a few drops of this baby.

  • <p><strong>Cuisinart</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fcuisinart-round-classic-waffle-maker&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn’t matter if he can throw down in the kitchen or not—he’ll adore this easy-to-use waffle maker so he can make mountains of fluffy goodness for himself…and the whole fam, if you ask nicely.</p>
    21) Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker

    It doesn’t matter if he can throw down in the kitchen or not—he’ll adore this easy-to-use waffle maker so he can make mountains of fluffy goodness for himself…and the whole fam, if you ask nicely.

  • <p><strong>Golde</strong></p><p>yowie.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.shopyowie.com/collections/eating-drinking-1/products/make-your-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When your dad's morning coffee (inevitably) gets boring, matcha is a healthy and delicious alternative. </p>
    22) Make Your Matcha Kit

    When your dad's morning coffee (inevitably) gets boring, matcha is a healthy and delicious alternative.

  • <p><strong>Rains</strong></p><p>verishop.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Frains%2Fmarketplace%2Fweekend-bag-2%2Fp7136981811394%3Fcolor%3DBlack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He can carry this waterproof bag to the gym on a weekday or to the airport on a weekend—either way, it has plenty of room for the essentials. </p>
    23) Weekend Bag

    He can carry this waterproof bag to the gym on a weekday or to the airport on a weekend—either way, it has plenty of room for the essentials.

  • <p><strong>R+Co</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frco-control-flexible-paste%2F4736057&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he’s a novice or an expert at doing his hair, this flexible paste holds most styles without that weird crunchy feeling.</p>
    24) R+Co Control Flexible Paste

    Whether he’s a novice or an expert at doing his hair, this flexible paste holds most styles without that weird crunchy feeling.

  • <p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LWJU8CZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slim-fit chinos are a must in any guy’s wardrobe. He’ll love the versatility of these black ones—they're low-key with sneakers and can also be dressed up with a blazer and leather shoes.</p>
    25) Slim-Fit Stretch Chino Pants

    Slim-fit chinos are a must in any guy’s wardrobe. He’ll love the versatility of these black ones—they're low-key with sneakers and can also be dressed up with a blazer and leather shoes.

  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p>nike.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-zoom-pegasus-38-mens-road-running-shoes-lq7PZZ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat your dad to a pair of cool yet comfy sneakers he can wear when he hits the gym or when he’s out running errands.</p>
    26) Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes

    Treat your dad to a pair of cool yet comfy sneakers he can wear when he hits the gym or when he’s out running errands.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>ember.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://ember.com/products/ember-mug-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If this smart mug has been in your shopping cart for months, here's your sign to buy it. Your bank account might suffer, but your dad is worth the splurge </p>
    27) Mug 2

    If this smart mug has been in your shopping cart for months, here's your sign to buy it. Your bank account might suffer, but your dad is worth the splurge

  • <p><strong>OontZ </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010OYASRG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A portable speaker that has a 100-foot Bluetooth range is one he’ll have on all the time. As a bonus, it’s water-resistant!</p>
    28) Angle 3

    A portable speaker that has a 100-foot Bluetooth range is one he’ll have on all the time. As a bonus, it’s water-resistant!

  • <p><strong>Eyejust</strong></p><p>verishop.com</p><p><strong>$32.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Feyejust%2Fscreen-protector%2Fmacbook-blue-light-blocking-screen-protector%2Fp4347173699607&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help shield his eyes from glares with this screen protector. Don’t worry, this case will also keep his phone safe if he accidentally drops it. (And you know it’s gonna happen.)</p>
    29) Macbook Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector

    Help shield his eyes from glares with this screen protector. Don’t worry, this case will also keep his phone safe if he accidentally drops it. (And you know it’s gonna happen.)

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>adidas.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fstan-smith-shoes%2FFX5502.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He’ll look so trendy with a sporty pair of sneakers that has fun green accents at the heels.</p>
    30) Stan Smith Shoes

    He’ll look so trendy with a sporty pair of sneakers that has fun green accents at the heels.

  • <p><strong>Ray Ban</strong></p><p>ray-ban.com</p><p><strong>$118.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ray-ban.com%2Fusa%2Fsunglasses%2FRB2140%2520UNISEX%2520109-original%2520wayfarer%2520classic-tortoise%2F805289183082%3Fcategory_Id%3D1725706&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He’ll look super cool in a pair of tortoise-shell sunnies.</p>
    31) Original Wayfarer Classic

    He’ll look super cool in a pair of tortoise-shell sunnies.

  • <p><strong>Jack Black</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fskin-saviors-set%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod18431020&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He’ll feel completely rejuvenated with a simple skincare kit complete with a cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliant scrub, and lip balm.</p>
    32) Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

    He’ll feel completely rejuvenated with a simple skincare kit complete with a cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliant scrub, and lip balm.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F604342441%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Almost everyone by now has Apple AirPods, so get him on the bandwagon with this pair.</p>
    33) AirPods With Charging Case

    Almost everyone by now has Apple AirPods, so get him on the bandwagon with this pair.

  • <p><strong>Ace Golf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0711ZNFFX/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does he practically live at the golf course? A cleaning set will be super useful—especially one he can clip right to his bag when it’s safe to hit up the greens again. </p>
    34) Golf Club Cleaner Set

    Does he practically live at the golf course? A cleaning set will be super useful—especially one he can clip right to his bag when it’s safe to hit up the greens again.

  • <p><strong>Google</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F751612012%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Google Nest Mini will answer his questions, control his music and entertainment systems, and keep him on his toes with fun trivia games.</p>
    35) Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation

    A Google Nest Mini will answer his questions, control his music and entertainment systems, and keep him on his toes with fun trivia games.

  • <p><strong>L.L. Bean </strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F65637%3Fpage%3Dmen-s-wicked-good-moccasins%26bc%3D474-629-503380%26feat%3D503380-GN3%26csp%3Df&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally, he can toss his old, worn-out slippers in favor of new ones he can wear around the house *and* outside, thanks to a durable rubber sole.</p>
    36) Wicked Good Moccasins

    Finally, he can toss his old, worn-out slippers in favor of new ones he can wear around the house *and* outside, thanks to a durable rubber sole.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fm5106r-highline-cargo-sweatpant-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you get him these comfy sweats, he'll get the Alo Yoga hype (and finally understand why you spend so much money there). </p>
    37) Highline Cargo Sweatpant

    If you get him these comfy sweats, he'll get the Alo Yoga hype (and finally understand why you spend so much money there).

  • <p><strong>SHINOLA</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fshinola-leather-card-case%2F5351257&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your dad doesn’t like to carry a bunch of cards with him, transform his wallet situation with a slim leather case.</p>
    38) Leather Card Case

    If your dad doesn’t like to carry a bunch of cards with him, transform his wallet situation with a slim leather case.

  • <p><strong>LOYALLOOK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07536JB37/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21083430%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Silver cuff links are such a small detail, but they’ll work wonders for elevating dad’s simple dress shirt. Get his initials monogrammed on them with this set, which also comes with a matching tie bar.</p>
    39) Classic Engraved Initial Cuff Links and Tie Clip Bar Set

    Silver cuff links are such a small detail, but they’ll work wonders for elevating dad’s simple dress shirt. Get his initials monogrammed on them with this set, which also comes with a matching tie bar.

  • <p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$31.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fglass-whiskey-decanter-e2333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21083430%2Fdad-gifts-from-daughter%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Odds are, your dad already has a bar area where he keeps his liquor, but a swanky glass decanter will keep his spirits fresh and doubles as extra decor.</p>
    40) Glass Whiskey Decanter

    Odds are, your dad already has a bar area where he keeps his liquor, but a swanky glass decanter will keep his spirits fresh and doubles as extra decor.

