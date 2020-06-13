Father's Day Gift Guide: What to Get for the Home Chef, the Outdoorsman and Every Other Type of Dad

Father's Day Gift Guide: What to Get for the Home Chef, the Outdoorsman and Every Other Type of DadPeopleJune 13, 2020, 12:01 a.m. UTCCelebrate father figures everywhere with the best gifts for his personality type Father's Day Gift Guide: What to Get for the Home Chef, the Outdoorsman and Every Other Type of DadFor the Foodie DadFab Slab cutting boards are not only aesthetically beautiful, they are also naturally antibacterial. Made of high-quality sustainable Australian Camphor Laurel trees, they’re durable and clean. Buy It! Fab Slabs Antibacterial Cutting Board, $59.99For the OutdoorsmanEven as states begin to lift coronavirus restrictions, social distancing continues to be advised — and what better way to enjoy some solo time outdoors than by paddling around in a kayak? This sit-inside model is ideal for lakes, bays and slow-moving creeks, and customers love it for its affordability and lightweight structure. Buy It! Dick's Sporting Goods Lifetime Payette 98 Kayak, $249.99Scroll to continue with contentAdFor the Master ChefThere’s nothing worse than a dull knife when you’re trying to cook up a storm in the kitchen. The Fibrox Pro Chef’s knife rarely requires sharpening, has a no-slip grip (no accidents in the kitchen for dad!) and is an Amazon bestseller and has more than 4,000 five-star reviews! If that’s not proof enough that people love it, have your dad try for himself. Buy It! The Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife, $47.99For the Dad Who Loves His Screen TimeNot only does this ultra-hydrating cream feel like a luxurious way to feed your skin, it also protects against blue light, which my dad (and pretty much everyone I know) is soaking up far too much of while we’re all glued to our screens at home for the time being. This rich moisturizer is a great way to combat those effects while nourishing your skin. Buy It! AHAVA Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate Supreme Hydration Cream, $75For the Grill Master DadIf grilling out is your dad’s specialty, you probably think that you’ve maxed out on grill accessories for him. Enter: Made In’s Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan. This grill pan is specially made for roasting over a grill or even campfire, is lightweight and easy to use and season. Think of all the aluminum foil your dad will save! Buy It! Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan, $75For the Dad Who Likes to Stay CaffeinatedTurn your dad into a barista with Nespresso’s versatile Virtuo Next. The Virtuo Next lets your dad choose his own adventure when it comes to coffee or espresso, cup size and more. The machine is also Nespresso’s most sustainable and made out of 54 percent recycled plastic. There’s currently a 25 percent off sale on all Virtuo machines, so it’s the perfect time to buy one for dad without breaking the bank. Buy It! Virtuo Next, Orig. $159.99, On Sale For $119.99For the Straight-SipperDwayne "The Rock" Johnson worked with a family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, to craft his small-batch sipping tequila. (Don't worry, he's okayed it for margaritas too!). The name combines the word "terra," meaning earth, and "mana," which is Polynesian for "spirit." Buy it! Teremana Tequila, $30 for Blanco, $33 for ReposadoFor the Dad Who Loves to Test His TastebudsKeep the Father’s Day celebrations going all year long with a subscription to one of Murray’s Cheese’s monthly clubs. The beloved New York institution offers everything from a Cheesemonger’s Picks of the Month — featuring three to four different cheeses sure to delight the palate — to a Perfect Pair of the Month, which includes 2 cheeses alongside accompaniments like chutneys or nuts to help curate an expert-level cheese plate. Buy It! Murray’s Cheese Perfect Pair of the Month Club, $85For the Dad Who Loves Everyday Elegance"Elevate your every day" is Pearl Street Caviar's motto, and their sustainably sourced caviar is sure to turn any occasion into a celebration. The brand is on a mission to make the superfood attainable to everyone, offering their high-quality product for an affordable price tag. We won’t judge you if you eat it straight from the tin — just don’t forget the fancy spoon! Buy It! Pearl Street Ossetra Caviar, starting at $25For the Classic Cocktail Lover$35Move over, Aperol! Brooklyn-based spirits company Faccia Brutto is spearheaded by Patrick Miller, a former chef with two decades’ experience in the hospitality industry, who’s bringing classic Italian spirits back to the states. With a carefully crafted aperitivo and a fernet, these flavorful spirits are a staple for any cocktail connoisseur. Buy It! Faccia Brutto Aperitivo, $35For the King of the KitchenUpgrade Dad’s kitchen game with HexClad’s raved-about stainless steel cookware set. The 7-piece set — which includes a wok and an 8”, 10” and 12” pan with lids — is a hybrid of stainless steel and non-stick, bringing the best of both worlds to every meal. It’s dishwasher safe, oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and works on all cooktops — basically, there’s nothing it can’t do! And while the brand’s popular pans have all sold out individually, this set is currently on sale. Buy It! HexClad 7 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set, Originally $539; On Sale for $499For the Dad Who Needs a Glassware UpgradeWhat’s better than a gift that’s both aesthetically appealing and functional? These unique, hand-blown glasses by Cheryl Saban are sure to enhance whatever Dad’s sipping, whether it’s whiskey, wine or water. Available in a wide range of colors, they’re works of art in and of themselves — and a great way to brighten up any meal. Buy It! Saban Sheer Whiskey Glasses, $60