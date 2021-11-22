Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

  • <p>If you need to grab a snack on the way to the big dinner, <a href="https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McDonald's</a> will be ready with fries and burgers. Most restaurants are locally owned, so be sure to check with your specific location for hours.</p>
    1/11

    1) McDonald's

    If you need to grab a snack on the way to the big dinner, McDonald's will be ready with fries and burgers. Most restaurants are locally owned, so be sure to check with your specific location for hours.

  • <p>Last year, all locations were open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your <a href="https://www.bk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:local restaurant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">local restaurant</a> for hours.</p>
    2/11

    2) Burger King

    Last year, all locations were open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local restaurant for hours.

  • <p>Was your turkey a fail? Many <a href="https://www.subway.com/en-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Subway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Subway</a> locations are open, but restaurants are locally owned, so call ahead if you need to pick up some sandwiches.</p>
    3/11

    3) Subway

    Was your turkey a fail? Many Subway locations are open, but restaurants are locally owned, so call ahead if you need to pick up some sandwiches.

  • <p>If your Thanksgiving menu goes horribly wrong and you want to drown your sorrows in a Baconator, <a href="https://www.wendys.com/home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wendy's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wendy's</a> is ready to help. Hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant before heading out.</p>
    4/11

    4) Wendy's

    If your Thanksgiving menu goes horribly wrong and you want to drown your sorrows in a Baconator, Wendy's is ready to help. Hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant before heading out.

  • <p>Need to feed the troops breakfast with a dozen donuts or grab a cup of coffee to get you through the day? Don't worry, most <a href="https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dunkin'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dunkin'</a> locations will be open. Be sure to check the store locator for hours.</p>
    5/11

    5) Dunkin'

    Need to feed the troops breakfast with a dozen donuts or grab a cup of coffee to get you through the day? Don't worry, most Dunkin' locations will be open. Be sure to check the store locator for hours.

  • <p>If you're craving a cherry limeade on the way to Grandma's house, you're in luck. <a href="https://www.sonicdrivein.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sonic Drive-In" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sonic Drive-In</a> restaurants are locally owned, so hours vary, but many are open on Thanksgiving Day.</p>
    6/11

    6) Sonic Drive-In

    If you're craving a cherry limeade on the way to Grandma's house, you're in luck. Sonic Drive-In restaurants are locally owned, so hours vary, but many are open on Thanksgiving Day.

  • <p><a href="https://www.whitecastle.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Castle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Castle</a> restaurants are typically open every day except for Christmas and Easter, so if you want some sliders on Turkey Day, you're in luck.</p>
    7/11

    7) White Castle

    White Castle restaurants are typically open every day except for Christmas and Easter, so if you want some sliders on Turkey Day, you're in luck.

  • <p>Last year, <a href="https://www.popeyes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Popeyes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Popeyes</a> offered whole Cajun-seasoned Thanksgiving turkeys. Even if that's not the case this year, you can still pick up some of their famous sandwiches.</p>
    8/11

    8) Popeyes

    Last year, Popeyes offered whole Cajun-seasoned Thanksgiving turkeys. Even if that's not the case this year, you can still pick up some of their famous sandwiches.

  • <p>A busy day of cooking calls for a caffeine pick-me-up. Luckily, <a href="https://www.starbucks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Starbucks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Starbucks</a> will be ready to help you out. Be sure to check the store locator for hours before you head out the door.</p>
    9/11

    9) Starbucks

    A busy day of cooking calls for a caffeine pick-me-up. Luckily, Starbucks will be ready to help you out. Be sure to check the store locator for hours before you head out the door.

  • <p>We get it, you're hungry after the feast, but you can't stomach the thought of leftovers quite yet. Grab some pizzas from <a href="https://www.dominos.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Domino's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Domino's</a> to feed the crew. The independently owned restaurants have the option of opening on Thanksgiving Day, so check with yours before making plans.</p>
    10/11

    10) Domino's

    We get it, you're hungry after the feast, but you can't stomach the thought of leftovers quite yet. Grab some pizzas from Domino's to feed the crew. The independently owned restaurants have the option of opening on Thanksgiving Day, so check with yours before making plans.

  • <p><a href="https://www.bostonmarket.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boston Market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boston Market</a> restaurants will be open if you want help with the Thanksgiving meal instead of a burger-and-fries option. You can pick up some sides, a pie, or the complete ready-to-heat meal.</p>
    11/11

    11) Boston Market

    Boston Market restaurants will be open if you want help with the Thanksgiving meal instead of a burger-and-fries option. You can pick up some sides, a pie, or the complete ready-to-heat meal.

Here's where you can stop if you need a quick bite on the way to Grandma's house. Find out if your favorite fast food restaurant is open on November 25.

