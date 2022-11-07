All the fashion from the 'And Just Like That..' season 2 set

Filming for the second series of And Just Like That is now well underway, and pictures of the cast filming on the New York set have started coming in – giving us a hint at what to expect in season two. The three main characters - Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) – are back and looking just as stylish as ever, as are some of the new faces we saw introduced last season.
As with the original Sex and the City series and films, fashion plays an integral part in And Just Like That. The first season of the spin-off saw the return of some recognisable pieces from the original show, including many of Bradshaw's style signatures – like her Manolo Blahnik heels and Fendi Baguette bag.
And Just Like That costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago previously explained that Carrie would be rewearing items from her famous wardrobe as a reflection of the times and our renewed focus on sustainability in the fashion industry.
"Carrie is one of those people who does like to go on adventure or mine for something she hasn’t worn in a while and rewear," notes Rogers. "If you’re at all versed at what’s going on in the world, you want to give back in some way. Even the characters on the show are in this state of mind. We try to reuse the pieces from SJ’s archive in important moments where they meant something, because we wanted to honour them."
We've already seen Bradshaw rewearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the first SATC film, when Bradshaw's plans to marry her complicated love Mr Big at the New York Public Library came crashing down, after the groom got cold feet.
From York's signature preppy style to Bradshaw's statement-making outfits, here are all the looks from the And Just Like That season two filming set in New York.