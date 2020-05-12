Fascinating Things You Never Knew About Cape Cod

Fascinating Things You Never Knew About Cape CodRedbookMay 12, 2020, 9:16 p.m. UTCThings You Never Knew About Cape CodFrom RedbookFascinating Things You Never Knew About Cape CodKnown to many northeasterners as a favorite summer spot and alternative to the Hamptons or Fire Island, Cape Cod in Massachusetts has been a popular destination since the early 1900's. Here you can find everything from great golfing to whale watching, but what really makes this place special are things like its diverse climate, connection to the Kennedys and laidback lifestyle perfect for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of bigger cities. Even better, they have some of the best beaches you can find in the northeast. While it's unclear what summer vacations will be like post-coronavirus, seaside destinations like Cape Cod will be waiting. Here are some interesting facts about Cape Cod... 1) Cape Cod has no codfish.Originally named Cape Cod because of the abundance of codfish by explorer Bartholomew Gosnold in 1602, today most of the codfish found in the Cape come from Iceland. Overfishing and environmental changes have caused the codfish to go scarce while environmental protection efforts are underway to restore these fishy natives. 2) It has over 14 historical lighthouses.With over 14 historical lighthouses located on almost every part of its strip, Cape Cod has more than enough light to bring nearby boats into harbor. Scroll to continue with contentAd3) The pilgrims first arrived in Cape Cod when voyaging to the new world.Way back in 1620, the pilgrims (fleeing religious persecution in England) arrived in Provincetown Harbor on their way to the new world. They eventually made their way to Plymouth, Massachusetts. 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of their first arrival. 4) Provincetown has been an LGBTQ+ hotspot since the 1900's.Located on the northernmost tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown (often shortened to P-Town) has been a LGBTQ+ destination since the beginning of the 20th century. The Portland Gale was a storm in 1898 that heavily affected New England with most of the damage hitting Massachusetts. This allowed progressive types to dominate towns like Provincetown by taking over abandoned buildings and creating businesses of their own. Fast forward a few decades and P-Town is now known as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ summer destinations in North America. 5) Sand dunes cover most shores in The Cape.According to the National Park Service, "Coastal dunes make up roughly one third of the Cape Cod National Seashore, covering approximately 8,500 acres from Chatham to Provincetown. Dunes predominate on barrier beach and spits, along the coastal margins of the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Cod Bay, and across the northern tip of the peninsula – an area known as the Province Lands."6) It has some of the best whale watching in the North East.Whale watching in the Cape is a thing and for good reason. Beginning in April and ending in late October, different species of whales migrate across the north Atlantic Ocean passing Cape Cod and Provincetown. Numerous outlets have long considered Cape Cod as one the best spots for catching a glimpse of these majestic creatures. 7) A whaler from nantucket inspired the novel "Moby-Dick".The Essex was a whaler (a whale capturing ship) that departed Nantucket in 1799. Around 1820 the ship was sunk by a sperm whale around South America. The surviving crew resorted to cannibalism and other horrid means of survival. All of this and more inspired Herman Melville to write the famous novel Moby-Dick. 8) Old hunting towns are now focused on conservation.Whaling was huge in Cape Cod, but protection laws in the '80s have allowed sea animals to bounce back in areas where they were once hunted. Places like the National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay are committed to the conservation of whales and other sea animals. 9) The North American cranberry was born in Cape Cod.Originally used as a source of food and dye by the Narragansett people of what is now called New England, cranberries picked up steam in 1816 when war veteran Henry Hall cultivated them in North America for the first time. 10) It's warmer in the winter and colder in the summer.Due to the close proximity to the Atlantic ocean, Cape Cod's water tends to lag behind the seasons. When the winter rolls through, the waters are still warm from the summer and vice versa in the summer season. 11) The Cape will be completely submerged in a few thousand years.According to geologists at the U.S. Geological Survey, Cape Cod will be completely sunk within the span of two thousand years.12) The Kennedys have lived there since 1926.The Kennedy family has owned what is considered the Kennedy Compound on 100 Marchant Avenue since 1926. The compound consist of three houses on six acres and was first purchased by Joseph P. Kennedy father to President John F. Kennedy. As a child, JFK spent his summers at the compound and even used it as base for his 1960 U.S. presidential campaign. Pictured here is Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy enjoying a sail on Hyannis Port in 1953. 13) The Cape has over three dozen golf courses.Cape Cod has 27 public and 15 private ranges and they're open year-round. 14) There are eight miles of trails.Cape Cod was made for the bicyclists. With over eight miles of trails through marshes, forest, dunes and beaches, it's one place to get lost in.