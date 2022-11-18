The Shearling Jacket Isn't Just an Outerwear Style—It's a Lifestyle

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It was 2002 when I came across an image of the best shearling jacket I had ever seen—even until today, almost two decades later. I forget where exactly I discovered it, but the beige suede aviator with a pronounced collar and pockets, worn over a simple <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/a30702960/best-white-t-shirts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white V-neck tee" class="link ">white V-neck tee</a> and roomy cream-colored <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g26414563/best-work-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trousers" class="link ">trousers</a>, has stuck with me. It was a runway look from Gucci, then designed by Tom Ford, when the brand was unabashedly sexy. </p><p>Sexy: The word that perfectly describes a shearling jacket, particularly if it’s an aviator. When done correctly, the style has presence and commands a room. It beckons passersby to stop, stare, and, on occasion, blush. Ford, perhaps more than most, understands its ability to allure; since leaving Gucci and starting his own label, he usually presents at least one in his seasonal collections. It makes sense when you discover that the man is a Texan—one who owns a ranch, no less. He’s a cowboy, so he gets how durable and insulating the material can be. But he also has the panache and swagger of James Bond, which means anything less than sexy just doesn’t suffice. And it doesn’t get any sexier than that combo, fellas. </p><p>Ford, of course, isn’t the only designer that’s a fan. Rick Owens, the chiseled lord of darkness, constantly reinvents the biker jacket, using shearling to bolster the drama of his collections. Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vacarello have also put forward eye-catching designs, combining the sheared lambswool with corduroy, suede, or denim. And burgeoning names, like Ambush’s Yoon Ahn and Bianca Saunders, have done wonders with textures, proportions, or a combination of both. But if tradition is what you’re after, the folks at Overland and Schott and Levi’s constantly offer up the real deal. </p><p>It is important to note that most shearling jackets and coats cost a pretty penny—even if they're lined with sherpa. Yes, there are very good affordable options, but in regards to this category, you’re gonna have to open up your wallet wide to get the look of an authentic cowboy 007. But when you do, rest assured that, with a description like that, you’ll make hearts flutter.</p>
    1/17

    The Shearling Jacket Isn't Just an Outerwear Style—It's a Lifestyle

    It was 2002 when I came across an image of the best shearling jacket I had ever seen—even until today, almost two decades later. I forget where exactly I discovered it, but the beige suede aviator with a pronounced collar and pockets, worn over a simple white V-neck tee and roomy cream-colored trousers, has stuck with me. It was a runway look from Gucci, then designed by Tom Ford, when the brand was unabashedly sexy.

    Sexy: The word that perfectly describes a shearling jacket, particularly if it’s an aviator. When done correctly, the style has presence and commands a room. It beckons passersby to stop, stare, and, on occasion, blush. Ford, perhaps more than most, understands its ability to allure; since leaving Gucci and starting his own label, he usually presents at least one in his seasonal collections. It makes sense when you discover that the man is a Texan—one who owns a ranch, no less. He’s a cowboy, so he gets how durable and insulating the material can be. But he also has the panache and swagger of James Bond, which means anything less than sexy just doesn’t suffice. And it doesn’t get any sexier than that combo, fellas.

    Ford, of course, isn’t the only designer that’s a fan. Rick Owens, the chiseled lord of darkness, constantly reinvents the biker jacket, using shearling to bolster the drama of his collections. Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vacarello have also put forward eye-catching designs, combining the sheared lambswool with corduroy, suede, or denim. And burgeoning names, like Ambush’s Yoon Ahn and Bianca Saunders, have done wonders with textures, proportions, or a combination of both. But if tradition is what you’re after, the folks at Overland and Schott and Levi’s constantly offer up the real deal.

    It is important to note that most shearling jackets and coats cost a pretty penny—even if they're lined with sherpa. Yes, there are very good affordable options, but in regards to this category, you’re gonna have to open up your wallet wide to get the look of an authentic cowboy 007. But when you do, rest assured that, with a description like that, you’ll make hearts flutter.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-sheepskin-b-3-bomber-jacket-with-detachable-hood-16143%3Fcl%3Dblbl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For fits that imbue the rugged, brawny vibe of the Great Outdoors (but with a streetwise bent), Overland is the name to know. The brand continuously offers a full range of shearling jackets and coats, with this detachable-hood bomber representing an unbeatable value.</p>
    2/17

    Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

    Overland

    overland.com

    $695.00

    Shop Now

    For fits that imbue the rugged, brawny vibe of the Great Outdoors (but with a streetwise bent), Overland is the name to know. The brand continuously offers a full range of shearling jackets and coats, with this detachable-hood bomber representing an unbeatable value.

    overland.com
  • <p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fspecial-edition-desert-sheepskin-b-3-bomber-jacket-with-deta-16177&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for something that reads a little less military-inspired and a little more contemporary, Overland also offers up a B-3 bomber in a shade of sand suede that lends it an undeniable sense of sophistication. </p>
    3/17

    Special Edition Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

    Overland

    overland.com

    $895.00

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for something that reads a little less military-inspired and a little more contemporary, Overland also offers up a B-3 bomber in a shade of sand suede that lends it an undeniable sense of sophistication.

    overland.com
  • <p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaverick-shearling-sheepskin-rancher-coat-16150&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And if you're in the market for something with a Western vibe, a rancher coat like this one—with its big patch pockets, button closure, and hip-skimming length—is exactly the right move. </p>
    4/17

    Maverick Shearling Sheepskin Rancher Coat

    Overland

    overland.com

    $995.00

    Shop Now

    And if you're in the market for something with a Western vibe, a rancher coat like this one—with its big patch pockets, button closure, and hip-skimming length—is exactly the right move.

    overland.com
  • <p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>acnestudios.com</p><p><strong>$2800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acnestudios.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fshearling-aviator-jacket-black%2FB70077-900.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Acne's selection of leather aviator jackets have been making the rounds with the street-style set for years. And it has achieved this by offering sleek silhouettes with striking details that are picture perfect. Get ready to accrue record-breaking "likes" with this topper. </p>
    5/17

    Shearling Aviator Jacket

    Acne Studios

    acnestudios.com

    $2800.00

    Shop Now

    Acne's selection of leather aviator jackets have been making the rounds with the street-style set for years. And it has achieved this by offering sleek silhouettes with striking details that are picture perfect. Get ready to accrue record-breaking "likes" with this topper.

    acnestudios.com
  • <p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072MFYGSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.12765530%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to a denim jacket, Levi's, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/advice/g1438/jean-jackets-for-men-2013/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the brand that reputedly created the style" class="link ">the brand that reputedly created the style</a>, is hard to beat. And with a price tag of just $80, the same can be said of this sherpa-lined option. </p>
    6/17

    Type III Sherpa Jacket

    Levi's

    amazon.com

    $64.99

    Shop Now

    When it comes to a denim jacket, Levi's, the brand that reputedly created the style, is hard to beat. And with a price tag of just $80, the same can be said of this sherpa-lined option.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>Mr Porter</p><p><strong>$5150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Floewe%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fcorduroy-trimmed-shearling-jacket%2F1647597295447446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all there in the intro, folks.</p>
    7/17

    Corduroy-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

    Loewe

    Mr Porter

    $5150.00

    Shop Now

    It's all there in the intro, folks.

    Mr Porter
  • <p><strong>Palm Angels</strong></p><p>Mr Porter</p><p><strong>$3590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fpalm-angels%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fburning-printed-shearling-jacket%2F43769801094640921&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stay warm. Look hot.</p>
    8/17

    Burning Printed Shearling Jacket

    Palm Angels

    Mr Porter

    $3590.00

    Shop Now

    Stay warm. Look hot.

    Mr Porter
  • <p><strong>Ottolinger</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$1440.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Fottolinger%2Fburgundy-wrap-faux-shearling-coat%2F11153411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's not entirely unheard-of for shearling to get a little funky—especially when it comes to the car coats and rancher coats that were huge in the '70s. But if you want to get into something <em>truly</em> funkadelic, look no further than this burgundy, wrap-around effect number .</p>
    9/17

    Burgundy Wrap Faux-Shearling Coat

    Ottolinger

    ssense.com

    $1440.00

    Shop Now

    It's not entirely unheard-of for shearling to get a little funky—especially when it comes to the car coats and rancher coats that were huge in the '70s. But if you want to get into something truly funkadelic, look no further than this burgundy, wrap-around effect number .

    ssense.com
  • <p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$3295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fproducts%2Fotis-coat%3Fvariant%3D39901362913398&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The elevated, chic, '70s glam-rock look is bundled into this 100% lamb fur coat. Pair with combat boots and a Rolling Stones concert, if you can.</p>
    10/17

    Otis Coat

    Nili Lotan

    nililotan.com

    $3295.00

    Shop Now

    The elevated, chic, '70s glam-rock look is bundled into this 100% lamb fur coat. Pair with combat boots and a Rolling Stones concert, if you can.

    nililotan.com
  • <p><strong>Rick Owens</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$3740.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Frick-owens%2Fblack-bauhaus-jacket%2F9924041&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rick Owens, king of the underground, offers a shearling-lined leather jacket that is as brutalist as the art style it is named after.</p>
    11/17

    Bauhaus Shearling Jacket

    Rick Owens

    ssense.com

    $3740.00

    Shop Now

    Rick Owens, king of the underground, offers a shearling-lined leather jacket that is as brutalist as the art style it is named after.

    ssense.com
  • <p><strong>Schott NYC</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$985.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fschott-nyc-vintage-buffalo-leather-trucker-jacket-with-genuine-sheepskin-collar%2F5061388&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Schott's been making its shearling toppers for about as long as the style's been around. So, if you want the real deal, look no further than this Buffalo leather jacket with genuine shearling trims and a faux-fur lining. </p>
    12/17

    Vintage Buffalo Leather Trucker Jacket

    Schott NYC

    nordstrom.com

    $985.00

    Shop Now

    Schott's been making its shearling toppers for about as long as the style's been around. So, if you want the real deal, look no further than this Buffalo leather jacket with genuine shearling trims and a faux-fur lining.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>The Arrivals</strong></p><p>thearrivals.com</p><p><strong>$1295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthearrivals.com%2Fproducts%2Fhal-space-black-man&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A biker or bomber is what's to be expected of shearling. But leave to the always forward-thinking folks at The Arrivals to offer a parka. Fitted and hooded, this suede number is the rare bird of the bunch. </p>
    13/17

    Hal Parka

    The Arrivals

    thearrivals.com

    $1295.00

    Shop Now

    A biker or bomber is what's to be expected of shearling. But leave to the always forward-thinking folks at The Arrivals to offer a parka. Fitted and hooded, this suede number is the rare bird of the bunch.

    thearrivals.com
  • <p><strong>MR P.</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmr-p%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fshearling-lined-nappa-leather-trucker-jacket%2F43769801098583547&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In lamb nappa leather with exposed shearling in all the right places, this jacket from Mr Porter's in-house collection manages to cut a sleeker line than most while still maintaining all that shearling-y charm.</p>
    14/17

    Shearling-Lined Nappa Leather Trucker Jacket

    MR P.

    mrporter.com

    $1360.00

    Shop Now

    In lamb nappa leather with exposed shearling in all the right places, this jacket from Mr Porter's in-house collection manages to cut a sleeker line than most while still maintaining all that shearling-y charm.

    mrporter.com
  • <p><strong>Belstaff</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbelstaff%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Ftundra-shearling-trimmed-leather-jacket%2F43769801097175293&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't have to actually ride to look the part. (Don't worry, no one over here is going to blow up your spot and point out that you're cruising in an Odyssey, not a Harley.)</p>
    15/17

    Tundra Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket

    Belstaff

    mrporter.com

    $1895.00

    Shop Now

    You don't have to actually ride to look the part. (Don't worry, no one over here is going to blow up your spot and point out that you're cruising in an Odyssey, not a Harley.)

    mrporter.com
  • <p><strong>Baracuta</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$2390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbaracuta%2Fclothing%2Flightweight-waterproof-jackets%2Fg9-shearling-harrington-jacket%2F13452677150797766&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're on the hunt for something classic, it's hard to do better than a Harrington. And if you want to twist that classic just a bit by getting it in shearling instead of a water-resistant textile? Well, all the better. </p>
    16/17

    G9 Shearling Harrington Jacket

    Baracuta

    mrporter.com

    $2390.00

    Shop Now

    If you're on the hunt for something classic, it's hard to do better than a Harrington. And if you want to twist that classic just a bit by getting it in shearling instead of a water-resistant textile? Well, all the better.

    mrporter.com
  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$10400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fmen%2Fprada-reversible-shearling-jacket-item-18316696.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfy, cozy, completely reversible, and imbued with all the high-fashion cred you could ever ask for thanks to the good folks at Prada.</p>
    17/17

    Reversible Shearling Jacket

    Prada

    farfetch.com

    $10400.00

    Shop Now

    Comfy, cozy, completely reversible, and imbued with all the high-fashion cred you could ever ask for thanks to the good folks at Prada.

    farfetch.com
<p class="body-dropcap">It was 2002 when I came across an image of the best shearling jacket I had ever seen—even until today, almost two decades later. I forget where exactly I discovered it, but the beige suede aviator with a pronounced collar and pockets, worn over a simple <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/a30702960/best-white-t-shirts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white V-neck tee" class="link ">white V-neck tee</a> and roomy cream-colored <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g26414563/best-work-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trousers" class="link ">trousers</a>, has stuck with me. It was a runway look from Gucci, then designed by Tom Ford, when the brand was unabashedly sexy. </p><p>Sexy: The word that perfectly describes a shearling jacket, particularly if it’s an aviator. When done correctly, the style has presence and commands a room. It beckons passersby to stop, stare, and, on occasion, blush. Ford, perhaps more than most, understands its ability to allure; since leaving Gucci and starting his own label, he usually presents at least one in his seasonal collections. It makes sense when you discover that the man is a Texan—one who owns a ranch, no less. He’s a cowboy, so he gets how durable and insulating the material can be. But he also has the panache and swagger of James Bond, which means anything less than sexy just doesn’t suffice. And it doesn’t get any sexier than that combo, fellas. </p><p>Ford, of course, isn’t the only designer that’s a fan. Rick Owens, the chiseled lord of darkness, constantly reinvents the biker jacket, using shearling to bolster the drama of his collections. Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vacarello have also put forward eye-catching designs, combining the sheared lambswool with corduroy, suede, or denim. And burgeoning names, like Ambush’s Yoon Ahn and Bianca Saunders, have done wonders with textures, proportions, or a combination of both. But if tradition is what you’re after, the folks at Overland and Schott and Levi’s constantly offer up the real deal. </p><p>It is important to note that most shearling jackets and coats cost a pretty penny—even if they're lined with sherpa. Yes, there are very good affordable options, but in regards to this category, you’re gonna have to open up your wallet wide to get the look of an authentic cowboy 007. But when you do, rest assured that, with a description like that, you’ll make hearts flutter.</p>
<p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-sheepskin-b-3-bomber-jacket-with-detachable-hood-16143%3Fcl%3Dblbl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For fits that imbue the rugged, brawny vibe of the Great Outdoors (but with a streetwise bent), Overland is the name to know. The brand continuously offers a full range of shearling jackets and coats, with this detachable-hood bomber representing an unbeatable value.</p>
<p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fspecial-edition-desert-sheepskin-b-3-bomber-jacket-with-deta-16177&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for something that reads a little less military-inspired and a little more contemporary, Overland also offers up a B-3 bomber in a shade of sand suede that lends it an undeniable sense of sophistication. </p>
<p><strong>Overland</strong></p><p>overland.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overland.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaverick-shearling-sheepskin-rancher-coat-16150&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And if you're in the market for something with a Western vibe, a rancher coat like this one—with its big patch pockets, button closure, and hip-skimming length—is exactly the right move. </p>
<p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>acnestudios.com</p><p><strong>$2800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acnestudios.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fshearling-aviator-jacket-black%2FB70077-900.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Acne's selection of leather aviator jackets have been making the rounds with the street-style set for years. And it has achieved this by offering sleek silhouettes with striking details that are picture perfect. Get ready to accrue record-breaking "likes" with this topper. </p>
<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072MFYGSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.12765530%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to a denim jacket, Levi's, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/advice/g1438/jean-jackets-for-men-2013/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the brand that reputedly created the style" class="link ">the brand that reputedly created the style</a>, is hard to beat. And with a price tag of just $80, the same can be said of this sherpa-lined option. </p>
<p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>Mr Porter</p><p><strong>$5150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Floewe%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fcorduroy-trimmed-shearling-jacket%2F1647597295447446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all there in the intro, folks.</p>
<p><strong>Palm Angels</strong></p><p>Mr Porter</p><p><strong>$3590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fpalm-angels%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fburning-printed-shearling-jacket%2F43769801094640921&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stay warm. Look hot.</p>
<p><strong>Ottolinger</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$1440.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Fottolinger%2Fburgundy-wrap-faux-shearling-coat%2F11153411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's not entirely unheard-of for shearling to get a little funky—especially when it comes to the car coats and rancher coats that were huge in the '70s. But if you want to get into something <em>truly</em> funkadelic, look no further than this burgundy, wrap-around effect number .</p>
<p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$3295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fproducts%2Fotis-coat%3Fvariant%3D39901362913398&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The elevated, chic, '70s glam-rock look is bundled into this 100% lamb fur coat. Pair with combat boots and a Rolling Stones concert, if you can.</p>
<p><strong>Rick Owens</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$3740.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Frick-owens%2Fblack-bauhaus-jacket%2F9924041&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rick Owens, king of the underground, offers a shearling-lined leather jacket that is as brutalist as the art style it is named after.</p>
<p><strong>Schott NYC</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$985.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fschott-nyc-vintage-buffalo-leather-trucker-jacket-with-genuine-sheepskin-collar%2F5061388&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Schott's been making its shearling toppers for about as long as the style's been around. So, if you want the real deal, look no further than this Buffalo leather jacket with genuine shearling trims and a faux-fur lining. </p>
<p><strong>The Arrivals</strong></p><p>thearrivals.com</p><p><strong>$1295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthearrivals.com%2Fproducts%2Fhal-space-black-man&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A biker or bomber is what's to be expected of shearling. But leave to the always forward-thinking folks at The Arrivals to offer a parka. Fitted and hooded, this suede number is the rare bird of the bunch. </p>
<p><strong>MR P.</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmr-p%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Fshearling-lined-nappa-leather-trucker-jacket%2F43769801098583547&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In lamb nappa leather with exposed shearling in all the right places, this jacket from Mr Porter's in-house collection manages to cut a sleeker line than most while still maintaining all that shearling-y charm.</p>
<p><strong>Belstaff</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbelstaff%2Fclothing%2Fleather-jackets%2Ftundra-shearling-trimmed-leather-jacket%2F43769801097175293&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't have to actually ride to look the part. (Don't worry, no one over here is going to blow up your spot and point out that you're cruising in an Odyssey, not a Harley.)</p>
<p><strong>Baracuta</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$2390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbaracuta%2Fclothing%2Flightweight-waterproof-jackets%2Fg9-shearling-harrington-jacket%2F13452677150797766&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're on the hunt for something classic, it's hard to do better than a Harrington. And if you want to twist that classic just a bit by getting it in shearling instead of a water-resistant textile? Well, all the better. </p>
<p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$10400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fmen%2Fprada-reversible-shearling-jacket-item-18316696.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg12765530%2Fshearling-coat-jacket-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfy, cozy, completely reversible, and imbued with all the high-fashion cred you could ever ask for thanks to the good folks at Prada.</p>

Shearling is the perfect way way to embrace the colder months in comfort. We rounded up 16 of the coolest coats for men, from brands like Acne Studios and Levi's.

Latest Stories

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o