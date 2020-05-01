Facts About Nursing That Will Make You Appreciate Nurses Even More

Nurse Appreciation Week begins on May 6th, and there has truly never been a better time to show a nurse just how much you appreciate everything they do. They're some of the biggest heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, working on the front lines to protect us all while putting their own health at risk. It's not a job that can be done by just anyone.

It's important to remember that we should always be thankful for nurses, not just in the midst of a global pandemic. Nurses selflessly work to keep us healthy each and every day, and they almost always do so with a comforting hand. Not convinced? Here are a few facts about nurses that will make you feel extra thankful for them.