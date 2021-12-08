Our Textiles Lab Tested Hundreds of Bed Sheets to Find the Best Ones to Buy in 2021

Mellanni
• Material: 100% polyester microfiber
• Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King, plus extra deep options for taller mattresses
After seeing this Amazon best-seller available at a low cost, we couldn't wait to test it ourselves — and it did not disappoint! The set stands out for its soft, buttery feel and has over 250,000 reviews from real users. On top of that, it comes in variations to fit a wide range of bed sizes — with options for split or taller mattresses — plus a whopping 44 colors and prints to match any bedroom decor.
Besides the silky feel, the polyester also helps keep it durable and easy to care for. Just keep in mind that the synthetic material might not be as substantial or breathable as natural cotton, and those who prefer a crisp sheet might find the fabric too soft. Still, if you're looking to save and want the best bang for your buck, this one's value can't be beat.
Testing notes: Our panel loved the comfy feel and gave it feedback like "extremely soft," "smooth and luxurious" and "silky and lightweight" in a feel test. Some noted that it felt thinner than other sheets in a blind comparison, but that can be expected for microfiber. In lab tests, the sheets were generously sized on our sample bed, hardly shrunk in the wash and stood up to pilling.