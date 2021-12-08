Our Textiles Lab Tested Hundreds of Bed Sheets to Find the Best Ones to Buy in 2021

  • <p><em>We updated this bed sheet guide in October 2021 to add more information about each of our top-rated sets, including additional feedback from our extensive lab and consumer tests. We also expanded our expert shopping tips at the end of this article, from features you should consider to suspicious claims you should avoid. Our recommendations remain the same, with picks ranging from tests performed in 2016 through 2021 by the Good Housekeeping Institute's fiber scientists, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lexie Sachs</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/221450/emma-seymour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Seymour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emma Seymour</a>.</em></p><hr><p>Quality sheets are the key to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g22654630/best-sleep-inducing-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a good night's sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a good night's sleep</a>. After all, it's impossible to get comfortable if you're wrapped up in scratchy material or a fabric that makes you feel too hot. And since nothing's worse than investing in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27672604/best-bedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedding</a> that constantly needs to be replaced, you'll also want sheets that are long-lasting.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab tests dozens of sheet sets each year to find the ones you'll love sleeping in. We evaluate bed sheets of all kinds — from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25954307/best-cotton-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cotton sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cotton sheets</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25937065/best-linen-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">linen sheets</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooling sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25361996/best-flannel-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flannel sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flannel sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27815306/softest-bed-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soft sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">soft sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32968949/best-silk-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">silk sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g36544415/best-microfiber-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mircofiber sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mircofiber sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32908581/best-organic-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organic sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organic sheets</a> and everything in between. Over the past few years,<strong> we've tested well over 200 sheet sets and collected over 10,000 data points </strong>to find the best sheets for every type of sleeper. Throughout this article, you can read about the top performing sheets from our lab and consumer tests, plus everything you need to know —and what to avoid— to help you to find your perfect set. More tips can be found at the end of this guide, but first, <strong>here are the best sheets for every preference: </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mellanni-Bed-Sheet-Set-Hypoallergenic/dp/B00SBZJ8NG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Percale Sheets: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Sateen Sheets: </strong><a href="https://www.garnethill.com/wrinkle-resistant-pima-cotton-sateen-sheets/485969" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garnet Hill Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garnet Hill Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Sheets on Amazon:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Microfiber-Sheet-Set-Queen/dp/B0154ASID6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Softest Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Flegends-hotel-supima-wrinkle-free-sheet-set%2F50851L.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Company Store Legends Hotel Sateen Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Company Store Legends Hotel Sateen Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Slumber Cloud Performance Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Slumber Cloud Performance Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Organic Sateen Sheets: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Delilah-Home-Sustainable-Living-Organic/dp/B084TQ83N1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delilah Home Organic Cotton Bed Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delilah Home Organic Cotton Bed Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Organic Percale Sheets: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2Forganic-crinkled-percale-sheets.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D63%252C3168%26T1%3DZ5145%2B100%2B01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Brushed Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fsheet-set-brushed-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set</a></li><li> <strong>Best Lyocell Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sheets-Giggles-Eucalyptus-Sustainable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B07N8L1F5C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Linen Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linoto.com%2F100-linen-sheet-sets%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Flannel Sheets</strong>: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rileyhome.com%2Foatmeal-reversible-flannel-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Riley Home Reversible Flannel Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Riley Home Reversible Flannel Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Jersey Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://wickedsheets.com/product/cooling-bed-sheet-set-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wicked Sheets Moisture Wicking + Cooling Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wicked Sheets Moisture Wicking + Cooling Sheet Set</a> </li></ul><p><em>Read on to learn more about each of our top picks for the best bed sheets, with prices listed for Queen size.</em><br></p>
    1/18

    Our Textiles Lab Tested Hundreds of Bed Sheets to Find the Best Ones to Buy in 2021

    We updated this bed sheet guide in October 2021 to add more information about each of our top-rated sets, including additional feedback from our extensive lab and consumer tests. We also expanded our expert shopping tips at the end of this article, from features you should consider to suspicious claims you should avoid. Our recommendations remain the same, with picks ranging from tests performed in 2016 through 2021 by the Good Housekeeping Institute's fiber scientists, Lexie Sachs and Emma Seymour.

    Quality sheets are the key to a good night's sleep. After all, it's impossible to get comfortable if you're wrapped up in scratchy material or a fabric that makes you feel too hot. And since nothing's worse than investing in bedding that constantly needs to be replaced, you'll also want sheets that are long-lasting.

    The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tests dozens of sheet sets each year to find the ones you'll love sleeping in. We evaluate bed sheets of all kinds — from cotton sheets and linen sheets to cooling sheets, flannel sheets, soft sheets, silk sheets, mircofiber sheets, organic sheets and everything in between. Over the past few years, we've tested well over 200 sheet sets and collected over 10,000 data points to find the best sheets for every type of sleeper. Throughout this article, you can read about the top performing sheets from our lab and consumer tests, plus everything you need to know —and what to avoid— to help you to find your perfect set. More tips can be found at the end of this guide, but first, here are the best sheets for every preference:

    Read on to learn more about each of our top picks for the best bed sheets, with prices listed for Queen size.

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$148.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This popular set is<strong> a top performer in our tests and has an easy-shopping platform </strong>with free shipping both ways, making it our Textile Lab's number one pick. The smooth cotton fabric comes in a variety of neutral colors and prints, with limited edition options added regularly. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/a34304520/brooklinen-sheets-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen has a variety of sheet offerings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen has a variety of sheet offerings</a> in their assortment (including a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fclassic-percale-sheets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cotton percaele" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cotton percaele</a>), but this one's the most popular and by far our favorite because of its durability and feedback from users.</p><p>As an added bonus, making your bed is much easier thanks to clever tabs labeled "long side" and "short side" on the fitted sheet. Plus, the brand offers a lenient any-reason return policy for an entire year so there's little risk in trying it out.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> The fabric was durable across the board in our lab tests: It was strong, didn't pill easily and held up well to repeated laundering. Testers liked its basic, no-frill construction and gave it comments like "soft" and "smooth" when rating the feel. Just note that the fitted sheet isn't as deep as others and may not fit as well on taller mattresses. </p>
    2/18

    Luxe Core Sheet Set

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $148.75

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton sateen
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    This popular set is a top performer in our tests and has an easy-shopping platform with free shipping both ways, making it our Textile Lab's number one pick. The smooth cotton fabric comes in a variety of neutral colors and prints, with limited edition options added regularly. Brooklinen has a variety of sheet offerings in their assortment (including a cotton percaele), but this one's the most popular and by far our favorite because of its durability and feedback from users.

    As an added bonus, making your bed is much easier thanks to clever tabs labeled "long side" and "short side" on the fitted sheet. Plus, the brand offers a lenient any-reason return policy for an entire year so there's little risk in trying it out.

    Testing notes: The fabric was durable across the board in our lab tests: It was strong, didn't pill easily and held up well to repeated laundering. Testers liked its basic, no-frill construction and gave it comments like "soft" and "smooth" when rating the feel. Just note that the fitted sheet isn't as deep as others and may not fit as well on taller mattresses.

  • <p><strong>Mellanni</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% polyester microfiber<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King, plus extra deep options for taller mattresses<br></p><p>After seeing this Amazon best-seller available at a low cost, we couldn't wait to test it ourselves — and it did not disappoint! <strong>The set </strong><strong>stands out for its soft, buttery feel </strong>and has over 250,000 reviews from real users. On top of that, it comes in variations to fit a wide range of bed sizes — with options for split or taller mattresses — plus a whopping 44 colors and prints to match any <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g770/decor-ideas-master-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom decor</a>.</p><p>Besides the silky feel, the polyester also helps keep it durable and easy to care for. Just keep in mind that the synthetic material might not be as substantial or breathable as natural cotton, and those who prefer a crisp sheet might find the fabric <em>too</em> soft. Still, if you're looking to save and want the best bang for your buck, this one's value can't be beat.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Our panel loved the comfy feel and gave it feedback like "extremely soft," "smooth and luxurious" and "silky and lightweight" in a feel test. Some noted that it felt thinner than other sheets in a blind comparison, but that can be expected for microfiber. In lab tests, the sheets were generously sized on our sample bed, hardly shrunk in the wash and stood up to pilling. </p>
    3/18

    1800 Collection Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

    Mellanni

    amazon.com

    $32.97

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% polyester microfiber
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King, plus extra deep options for taller mattresses

    After seeing this Amazon best-seller available at a low cost, we couldn't wait to test it ourselves — and it did not disappoint! The set stands out for its soft, buttery feel and has over 250,000 reviews from real users. On top of that, it comes in variations to fit a wide range of bed sizes — with options for split or taller mattresses — plus a whopping 44 colors and prints to match any bedroom decor.

    Besides the silky feel, the polyester also helps keep it durable and easy to care for. Just keep in mind that the synthetic material might not be as substantial or breathable as natural cotton, and those who prefer a crisp sheet might find the fabric too soft. Still, if you're looking to save and want the best bang for your buck, this one's value can't be beat.

    Testing notes: Our panel loved the comfy feel and gave it feedback like "extremely soft," "smooth and luxurious" and "silky and lightweight" in a feel test. Some noted that it felt thinner than other sheets in a blind comparison, but that can be expected for microfiber. In lab tests, the sheets were generously sized on our sample bed, hardly shrunk in the wash and stood up to pilling.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>Percale sheets are ideal <strong>for anyone that prefers a light and crisp feel</strong> instead of silky smooth, but they sometimes get a bad rap for feeling rough. This luxe set stands out for outperforming other percale fabrics, both in our lab and consumer tests. </p><p>It's made of premium Pima cotton, which has longer fibers for more softness, and it uses a simple weave that offers good breathability. It's also more affordable than other premium cotton sets on the market. Besides its range of solid colors, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113447&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the set is also available in prints" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the set is also available in prints</a> for a slightly higher cost.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Our experts were impressed by the set's durability after the fabric held up to strenuous strength, shrinkage and pilling evaluations. And while some percale sheets wrinkle easily, these were noticeably less creased than others. One tester described it as feeling "like quality hotel sheets. It also feels a bit cool to the touch, which I like. I would love these sheets in my home."</p>
    4/18

    Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set

    L.L.Bean

    llbean.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton percale
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    Percale sheets are ideal for anyone that prefers a light and crisp feel instead of silky smooth, but they sometimes get a bad rap for feeling rough. This luxe set stands out for outperforming other percale fabrics, both in our lab and consumer tests.

    It's made of premium Pima cotton, which has longer fibers for more softness, and it uses a simple weave that offers good breathability. It's also more affordable than other premium cotton sets on the market. Besides its range of solid colors, the set is also available in prints for a slightly higher cost.

    Testing notes: Our experts were impressed by the set's durability after the fabric held up to strenuous strength, shrinkage and pilling evaluations. And while some percale sheets wrinkle easily, these were noticeably less creased than others. One tester described it as feeling "like quality hotel sheets. It also feels a bit cool to the touch, which I like. I would love these sheets in my home."

  • <p><strong>Garnet Hill</strong></p><p>garnethill.com</p><p><strong>$207.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.garnethill.com/wrinkle-resistant-pima-cotton-sateen-sheets/485969" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Double, Queen, King, California King</p><p>Your best bet for soft sheets made of natural fibers, this set is manufactured with special techniques that helped it earn <strong>top smoothness ratings, both</strong><strong> for feel </strong><strong>by consumer testers and for appearance by lab analysts.</strong> It uses long-staple combed cotton so there are no short fibers to poke you, a sateen weave that feels silky smooth and a wrinkle-resistant finish to prevent creases. The sheets are also Oeko-Tex certified so you don't have to worry about dangerous chemical levels from its finish.</p><p>The pillowcases and sheets are sold separately so you can mix and match colors, order spares or buy only what you need – e.g., if you want to forgo the flat sheet or use standard pillows on a King-size bed. For an extra personal feel, you can add a monogram to the pillowcases for $12.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>These sheets proved to be durable and didn't pill at all, which is an impressive feat after our abrasion machine rubbed them 1,000 times. They were also tester favorites, with high scores from our panel for softness and liking the overall feel. As one tester told us, it's a "great combination of softness and heft," while another said "I love this! It's smooth and feels luxurious."</p>
    5/18

    Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheets

    Garnet Hill

    garnethill.com

    $207.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton sateen
    Sizes: Double, Queen, King, California King

    Your best bet for soft sheets made of natural fibers, this set is manufactured with special techniques that helped it earn top smoothness ratings, both for feel by consumer testers and for appearance by lab analysts. It uses long-staple combed cotton so there are no short fibers to poke you, a sateen weave that feels silky smooth and a wrinkle-resistant finish to prevent creases. The sheets are also Oeko-Tex certified so you don't have to worry about dangerous chemical levels from its finish.

    The pillowcases and sheets are sold separately so you can mix and match colors, order spares or buy only what you need – e.g., if you want to forgo the flat sheet or use standard pillows on a King-size bed. For an extra personal feel, you can add a monogram to the pillowcases for $12.

    Testing notes: These sheets proved to be durable and didn't pill at all, which is an impressive feat after our abrasion machine rubbed them 1,000 times. They were also tester favorites, with high scores from our panel for softness and liking the overall feel. As one tester told us, it's a "great combination of softness and heft," while another said "I love this! It's smooth and feels luxurious."

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0154ASID6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% polyester microfiber<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you're looking to spend as little as possible, Amazon's own brand is a total steal for around $20. Similar to the Mellanni set, the polyester microfiber has an incredibly smooth feel, which the brand describes as a "peach-like finish." The synthetic fiber also <strong>has built-in shrink- and wrinkle-resistant properties</strong><strong>.</strong></p><p>On top of that, it comes in 44 colors and has over 280,000 reviews with an average 4.6-star rating. It's the perfect set for anyone on a budget, a spare bedroom, or a temporary living space, like dorms and starter apartments.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Despite its low cost, this was another top performer in our tests thanks to its durable material, meaning you can expect it to hold up to long-term use. And while some testers thought these sheets felt thin and flimsy compared to others, most raved about the smoothness, with one calling it "soft and lightweight."</p>
    6/18

    Microfiber Sheet Set

    Amazon Basics

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% polyester microfiber
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    If you're looking to spend as little as possible, Amazon's own brand is a total steal for around $20. Similar to the Mellanni set, the polyester microfiber has an incredibly smooth feel, which the brand describes as a "peach-like finish." The synthetic fiber also has built-in shrink- and wrinkle-resistant properties.

    On top of that, it comes in 44 colors and has over 280,000 reviews with an average 4.6-star rating. It's the perfect set for anyone on a budget, a spare bedroom, or a temporary living space, like dorms and starter apartments.

    Testing notes: Despite its low cost, this was another top performer in our tests thanks to its durable material, meaning you can expect it to hold up to long-term use. And while some testers thought these sheets felt thin and flimsy compared to others, most raved about the smoothness, with one calling it "soft and lightweight."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Company Store</strong></p><p>thecompanystore.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Flegends-hotel-supima-wrinkle-free-sheet-set%2F50851L.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you're willing and able to splurge on sheets, this luxury set is among the softest cotton you can find and definitely worth the extra cost. Some ultra-soft sheets like polyester and rayon feel thinner, but <strong>this sateen fabric is thicker and made with Supima cotton,</strong> a premium fiber grown in the US. It also comes in more than 20 colors to match any bedroom.</p><p>If you prefer to build your own set, you can purchase the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2F450-thread-count-wrinkle-free-sateen-fitted-sheet%2FE3U2-A13.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitted sheet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fitted sheet</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fselections%2F450-thread-count-wrinkle-free-sateen-sheets%2FE3U1-Q-WHITE.html%3Fcgid%3Dtn-sheets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flat sheet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flat sheet</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fwrinkle-free-supima-cotton-sateen-pillowcases%2FQR92-A13.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillowcases" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pillowcases</a> separately, with the option for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fwrinkle-free-sateen-deep-pocket-fitted-sheet%2FE3U4-Q-WHITE.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deep-pocket version" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deep-pocket version</a> that fits mattresses up to 20-inches high. You can even request a free swatch from the company if you want to see and feel the fabric before you buy it.</p><p><strong>Testing Notes: </strong>The fabric <strong><strong>earned a higher softness rating than all other cotton sheets in our test.</strong></strong> In fact, several testers told us they wanted to buy these sheets after feeling them in a blind comparison. One described it as "buttery soft and very luxurious without being slippery." The fabric was also strong and shrink-resistant in our tests, though it did show some pilling after the fabrics were rubbed together and some creases after laundering, despite the "Wrinkle Free" name. </p>
    7/18

    Legends Hotel Wrinkle-Free Sheets

    The Company Store

    thecompanystore.com

    $249.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton sateen
    Material: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    If you're willing and able to splurge on sheets, this luxury set is among the softest cotton you can find and definitely worth the extra cost. Some ultra-soft sheets like polyester and rayon feel thinner, but this sateen fabric is thicker and made with Supima cotton, a premium fiber grown in the US. It also comes in more than 20 colors to match any bedroom.

    If you prefer to build your own set, you can purchase the fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases separately, with the option for a deep-pocket version that fits mattresses up to 20-inches high. You can even request a free swatch from the company if you want to see and feel the fabric before you buy it.

    Testing Notes: The fabric earned a higher softness rating than all other cotton sheets in our test. In fact, several testers told us they wanted to buy these sheets after feeling them in a blind comparison. One described it as "buttery soft and very luxurious without being slippery." The fabric was also strong and shrink-resistant in our tests, though it did show some pilling after the fabrics were rubbed together and some creases after laundering, despite the "Wrinkle Free" name.

  • <p><strong>Slumber Cloud</strong></p><p>slumbercloud.com</p><p><strong>$229.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Lyocell/viscose blend<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you sleep hot or sweat, this set can <strong>help keep you cool and dry all night</strong>. The fabric is a blend of moisture-wicking <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a27560140/what-is-tencel-fabric/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tencel lyocell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tencel lyocell</a> and viscose with Outlast technology, which stores and releases your body heat. Besides its cooling features, it's also incredibly soft and smooth against skin.</p><p>The brand offers a 60-day any-reason return period, meaning you can get a full refund if you don't love the set after sleeping on it. Just note that unlike other sets with a range of colors, this one only comes in blue or white.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>At-home reviewers unanimously said they stayed at a comfortable body temperature throughout the night while sleeping on this set. The fabric also had high softness and overall comfort ratings from our panel of at-home testers, who told us they wanted to continue using it on their beds. The fabric also held up to our pilling tests with no signs of wear, though it did shrink somewhat in the wash.</p>
    8/18

    Performance Sheet Set

    Slumber Cloud

    slumbercloud.com

    $229.00

    Shop Now

    Material: Lyocell/viscose blend
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    If you sleep hot or sweat, this set can help keep you cool and dry all night. The fabric is a blend of moisture-wicking Tencel lyocell and viscose with Outlast technology, which stores and releases your body heat. Besides its cooling features, it's also incredibly soft and smooth against skin.

    The brand offers a 60-day any-reason return period, meaning you can get a full refund if you don't love the set after sleeping on it. Just note that unlike other sets with a range of colors, this one only comes in blue or white.

    Testing notes: At-home reviewers unanimously said they stayed at a comfortable body temperature throughout the night while sleeping on this set. The fabric also had high softness and overall comfort ratings from our panel of at-home testers, who told us they wanted to continue using it on their beds. The fabric also held up to our pilling tests with no signs of wear, though it did shrink somewhat in the wash.

  • <p><strong>Delilah Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084TQ34FV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> </strong><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% organic cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> </strong><strong>Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Queen, King</p><p>Good news: you don't have to spend a fortune or sacrifice quality to go green. Smooth luxury <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32908581/best-organic-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheets that are truly organic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheets that are truly organic</a> can cost several hundred dollars, but this set is <a href="https://global-standard.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GOTS certified" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GOTS certified</a> and costs less than $200.</p><p>The GOTS certification is especially important because it means<strong> the entire manufacturing process is organic, not just the way the cotton is grown.</strong> This set doesn't come in a wide of variety of sizes and colors like some other sets, but is available in neutral hues and three sizes to fit most beds.</p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> The fabric outperformed other organic sheets in our series of tests. Though the sheets did have some shrinkage and creases after washing, the sateen fabric proved to be both soft and strong in Lab and consumer evaluations. The fabric is not as thick or hefty as some other sateen sheets we've reviewed, and one tester noted "I love the lightweight feel and overall smoothness."</p>
    9/18

    Organic Cotton Bed Sheets

    Delilah Home

    amazon.com

    $189.99

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% organic cotton sateen
    Sizes: Twin, Queen, King

    Good news: you don't have to spend a fortune or sacrifice quality to go green. Smooth luxury sheets that are truly organic can cost several hundred dollars, but this set is GOTS certified and costs less than $200.

    The GOTS certification is especially important because it means the entire manufacturing process is organic, not just the way the cotton is grown. This set doesn't come in a wide of variety of sizes and colors like some other sets, but is available in neutral hues and three sizes to fit most beds.

    Testing notes: The fabric outperformed other organic sheets in our series of tests. Though the sheets did have some shrinkage and creases after washing, the sateen fabric proved to be both soft and strong in Lab and consumer evaluations. The fabric is not as thick or hefty as some other sateen sheets we've reviewed, and one tester noted "I love the lightweight feel and overall smoothness."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Coyuchi</strong></p><p><strong>$238.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2F300-percale-sheet-set.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% organic cotton percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This sheet set stands out for being <strong>GOTS-certified organic as well as crisp and breathable</strong> thanks to its airy percale weave instead of sateen. It's ideal for people who like a relaxed bed as opposed to a super smooth fabric; the brand uses a special process to achieve its unique crinkled look.</p><p>Besides its GOTS certification, it's also <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2Fcontent%2Ffair-trade&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fair Trade Certified" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fair Trade Certified</a>, which focuses on ethics throughout the supply chain. So even though this one's a bit pricier than others, the brand works to improve the wages and working conditions at the farms and factories where it's produced.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>At-home users raved about its relax look and feel. One user even described it as "soft, luxurious and yet crisp and cool." The fabric also held up to lab laundering tests with hardly any shrinkage. It did show some pilling and the fabric looked creased after washing, but that's expected for these "crinkled" sheets with their casual aesthetic.</p>
    10/18

    Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets

    Coyuchi

    $238.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% organic cotton percale
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

    This sheet set stands out for being GOTS-certified organic as well as crisp and breathable thanks to its airy percale weave instead of sateen. It's ideal for people who like a relaxed bed as opposed to a super smooth fabric; the brand uses a special process to achieve its unique crinkled look.

    Besides its GOTS certification, it's also Fair Trade Certified, which focuses on ethics throughout the supply chain. So even though this one's a bit pricier than others, the brand works to improve the wages and working conditions at the farms and factories where it's produced.

    Testing notes: At-home users raved about its relax look and feel. One user even described it as "soft, luxurious and yet crisp and cool." The fabric also held up to lab laundering tests with hardly any shrinkage. It did show some pilling and the fabric looked creased after washing, but that's expected for these "crinkled" sheets with their casual aesthetic.

  • <p><strong>Cuddledown </strong></p><p>cuddledown.com</p><p><strong>$242.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D63%252C3168%26T1%3DZ5145%2B100%2B01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Full, Queen, King</p><p>If you can't stand the look of crumpled sheets, <strong>this sateen set has a wrinkle-resistant finish that keeps it looking smoother than other cotton fabrics.</strong> And while there are sometimes concerns around chemicals like formaldehyde in wrinkle-resistant fabrics, this one is Oeko-Tex certified so you know it's been tested to ensure there are no unsafe levels in the fabric.</p><p>The cotton is also combed, which means short, poking fibers are removed so it feels extra soft. It comes in white with various options for colored stitching as a decorative accent, and the brand says these sheets are used in luxury hotels throughout the country.</p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> This set had the smoothest appearance after laundering, plus our testers said it had a smooth feel and they gave it high softness ratings in a blind comparison. The fabric wasn't the strongest in our test, but it still proved to be overall durable and was generously sized, fitting our test mattress with room to spare. </p>
    11/18

    Hotel Sateen Sheet Set

    Cuddledown

    cuddledown.com

    $242.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton sateen
    Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

    If you can't stand the look of crumpled sheets, this sateen set has a wrinkle-resistant finish that keeps it looking smoother than other cotton fabrics. And while there are sometimes concerns around chemicals like formaldehyde in wrinkle-resistant fabrics, this one is Oeko-Tex certified so you know it's been tested to ensure there are no unsafe levels in the fabric.

    The cotton is also combed, which means short, poking fibers are removed so it feels extra soft. It comes in white with various options for colored stitching as a decorative accent, and the brand says these sheets are used in luxury hotels throughout the country.

    Testing notes: This set had the smoothest appearance after laundering, plus our testers said it had a smooth feel and they gave it high softness ratings in a blind comparison. The fabric wasn't the strongest in our test, but it still proved to be overall durable and was generously sized, fitting our test mattress with room to spare.

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fsheet-set-brushed-cotton%3Fopt-color-sheet%3Dwhite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton brushed percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes: </strong>Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This percale set <strong>has a brushed surface that makes it softer than other basic weaves.</strong> The brushing gives it a cozy texture that feels a <em>bit</em> like flannel, but the fuzzy surface is much more minimal and won't feel as hot when you sleep. The brand describes these as feeling like "your favorite lived-in t-shirt."</p><p>It's an ideal option for those that want the lightweight structure of percale, but prefer a softer feel instead of one that's crisp. The set is sold without the flat sheet, but you can add one in to the set when you shop.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It earned the highest softness rating compared to all other percales we've evaluated. One tester told us: "I love the relaxed look and feel to this fabric. It's a nice medium weight, has a natural feel, and is soft without feeling <em>too</em> soft." And while brushed fabrics can easily show signs of wear, these sheets stood up to our pilling tests that check for how easily the surface fibers rub off. They also resisted shrinkage well in laundering tests. </p>
    12/18

    Brushed Cotton Sheet Set

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton brushed percale
    Sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King

    This percale set has a brushed surface that makes it softer than other basic weaves. The brushing gives it a cozy texture that feels a bit like flannel, but the fuzzy surface is much more minimal and won't feel as hot when you sleep. The brand describes these as feeling like "your favorite lived-in t-shirt."

    It's an ideal option for those that want the lightweight structure of percale, but prefer a softer feel instead of one that's crisp. The set is sold without the flat sheet, but you can add one in to the set when you shop.

    Testing notes: It earned the highest softness rating compared to all other percales we've evaluated. One tester told us: "I love the relaxed look and feel to this fabric. It's a nice medium weight, has a natural feel, and is soft without feeling too soft." And while brushed fabrics can easily show signs of wear, these sheets stood up to our pilling tests that check for how easily the surface fibers rub off. They also resisted shrinkage well in laundering tests.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Sheets & Giggles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$125.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0815RJLHC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% lyocell<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sheets</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, plus deep options for taller mattresses</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a27560140/what-is-tencel-fabric/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lyocell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lyocell</a> is more popular than ever thanks to its<strong> superior smoothness that you have to feel to believe.</strong> This set was the winner among lyocell and other rayon fabrics, with top scores in durability and softness evaluations. The fitted sheet also has labels on each corners so you don't have to struggle making the bed.</p><p>One thing to note: While the sheets use eucalyptus wood pulp as the raw material, it goes through a series of chemical processes that remove all trace of the original tree. So despite the name, there's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a35604410/bamboo-eucalyptus-fabric-false-labeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no eucalyptus remaining in lyocell fabric" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no eucalyptus remaining in lyocell fabric</a>.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It earned high ratings in our lab evaluations with no pilling, good fabric strength scores and minimal shrinkage in wash tests. It also earned top softness scores from our panel of testers, who described it with comments like "soft, smooth, slightly crisp and thick."</p>
    13/18

    Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set

    Sheets & Giggles

    amazon.com

    $125.95

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% lyocell
    Sheets: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, plus deep options for taller mattresses

    Lyocell is more popular than ever thanks to its superior smoothness that you have to feel to believe. This set was the winner among lyocell and other rayon fabrics, with top scores in durability and softness evaluations. The fitted sheet also has labels on each corners so you don't have to struggle making the bed.

    One thing to note: While the sheets use eucalyptus wood pulp as the raw material, it goes through a series of chemical processes that remove all trace of the original tree. So despite the name, there's no eucalyptus remaining in lyocell fabric.

    Testing notes: It earned high ratings in our lab evaluations with no pilling, good fabric strength scores and minimal shrinkage in wash tests. It also earned top softness scores from our panel of testers, who described it with comments like "soft, smooth, slightly crisp and thick."

  • <p><strong>Linoto</strong></p><p>amzn.to</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://amzn.to/3AlT8TO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% linen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25937065/best-linen-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linen sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linen sheets</a> have a <strong>unique texture, breathable feel and relaxed look on your bed. </strong>They won't feel as soft as other materials on this list, but this set from Linoto impressed our experts with its top-notch performance. And while linen is often thought of as summer sheets, they're gaining popularity for year-round use.</p><p>The set also stands out for its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linoto.com%2F100-linen-sheet-sets%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:customization options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">customization options</a>: Choose from 26 colors, four fitted sheet depths and two pillowcase styles. The set is pricey, but it's normal for linen to cost more than cotton sheets. Plus, the material is sourced from Europe and then made in the U.S.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It proved to have superior fabric strength and overall durability compared to other linen sheets in our tests. The softness scores were also on par for other linen options, and testers especially highlighted its thickness and texture in their feedback.</p>
    14/18

    100% Linen Sheet Set

    Linoto

    amzn.to

    $329.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% linen
    Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

    Linen sheets have a unique texture, breathable feel and relaxed look on your bed. They won't feel as soft as other materials on this list, but this set from Linoto impressed our experts with its top-notch performance. And while linen is often thought of as summer sheets, they're gaining popularity for year-round use.

    The set also stands out for its customization options: Choose from 26 colors, four fitted sheet depths and two pillowcase styles. The set is pricey, but it's normal for linen to cost more than cotton sheets. Plus, the material is sourced from Europe and then made in the U.S.

    Testing notes: It proved to have superior fabric strength and overall durability compared to other linen sheets in our tests. The softness scores were also on par for other linen options, and testers especially highlighted its thickness and texture in their feedback.

  • <p><strong>Riley Home</strong></p><p>rileyhome.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rileyhome.com%2Foatmeal-reversible-flannel-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton flannel<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Full, Queen, King</p><p>If you're always cold during fall and winter nights, this flannel set is the perfect solution to stay cozy in your bed.<strong> It has a brushed surface, which feels incredibly soft and traps in air</strong> to help keep you warm. </p><p>The downside of flannel is it can show fuzziness quicker than smooth sheets, but this set stood out for being stronger than other flannels in our test. It's available in three neutral colors, and each is reversible with a lighter and darker shade so you get two looks in one. </p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Besides being stronger than other flannel fabrics, it earned high ratings from our panel, who called it "toasty" and "soft." It did show signs of wear in our pilling machine, but that's on par for this type of material. It also showed less creases after washing than other flannels we tested.</p>
    15/18

    Reversible Flannel Sheet Set

    Riley Home

    rileyhome.com

    $159.00

    Shop Now

    Material: 100% cotton flannel
    Sizes: Full, Queen, King

    If you're always cold during fall and winter nights, this flannel set is the perfect solution to stay cozy in your bed. It has a brushed surface, which feels incredibly soft and traps in air to help keep you warm.

    The downside of flannel is it can show fuzziness quicker than smooth sheets, but this set stood out for being stronger than other flannels in our test. It's available in three neutral colors, and each is reversible with a lighter and darker shade so you get two looks in one.

    Testing notes: Besides being stronger than other flannel fabrics, it earned high ratings from our panel, who called it "toasty" and "soft." It did show signs of wear in our pilling machine, but that's on par for this type of material. It also showed less creases after washing than other flannels we tested.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Wicked Sheets</strong></p><p>wickedsheets.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://wickedsheets.com/product/cooling-bed-sheet-set-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Polyester/nylon knit<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King</p><p>Most bed sheets are woven, but jersey sheets are knit, meaning they're stretchy and feel more like a T-shirt or activewear. These sheets are <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designed for hot sleepers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">designed for hot sleepers</a> because they wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry. </strong>Just like the performance fabrics you wear for exercise, these are lightweight and quick-drying.</p><p>Just note that they won't feel like traditional sheets on your bed. They aren't crisp like cotton and may even feel slippery to some, but they're ultra soft and smooth.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Because the fabric is synthetic (it uses a blend of polyester and nylon instead of plant-based fibers), it was pill-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant in our tests, so you can expect it to last. Testers gave it high softness ratings for its silky smooth feel, while several described it as feeling like "mesh gym shorts material."<br></p>
    16/18

    Moisture-Wicking + Cooling Bed Sheet Set

    Wicked Sheets

    wickedsheets.com

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    Material: Polyester/nylon knit
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

    Most bed sheets are woven, but jersey sheets are knit, meaning they're stretchy and feel more like a T-shirt or activewear. These sheets are designed for hot sleepers because they wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry. Just like the performance fabrics you wear for exercise, these are lightweight and quick-drying.

    Just note that they won't feel like traditional sheets on your bed. They aren't crisp like cotton and may even feel slippery to some, but they're ultra soft and smooth.

    Testing notes: Because the fabric is synthetic (it uses a blend of polyester and nylon instead of plant-based fibers), it was pill-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant in our tests, so you can expect it to last. Testers gave it high softness ratings for its silky smooth feel, while several described it as feeling like "mesh gym shorts material."

  • <p> Some bedding brands get carried away with their marketing claims, which can mislead to shoppers buying sheets for the wrong reasons. Here are some common areas with suspicious claims, and what you need to know about them to avoid getting duped:</p><ul><li><strong>Thread count: </strong>With all of the new fabrications over the years, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a27494227/best-thread-counts-for-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thread count" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thread count</a> is much less important these days, especially if the sheets are not 100% cotton. Though we often see top performing cotton sheets in the 300-500 thread count range, it's easy to inflate the number so it's better to look at the fiber content and construction to determine whether a set is right for you.</li><li><strong>Bamboo, eucalyptus and other tree fibers</strong>: You may notice these so-called "plant" sheets when you shop, and other review sites may even promote their sustainability claims. However, our scientists advise that <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a35604410/bamboo-eucalyptus-fabric-false-labeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these are sheets falsely labeled — and are actually rayon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these are sheets falsely labeled — and are actually rayon</a>. While they may sound natural and luxurious, they undergo an intensive chemical process that removes all trace of the original plant. Lyocell often follows a more sustainable manufacturing process than other types of rayon, but there's still no trace of eucalyptus or other plant fibers after the chemical processing. This doesn't mean the sheets are low quality; just be wary of any plant-content claims.</li><li><strong>Eco-friendly and health-related claims: </strong>Brands sometimes promote their sheets as being better for you and the environment. Our experts share that you should be dubious unless they're certified organic from a trusted source, like GOTS. Most sheets these days are certified <a href="https://www.oeko-tex.com/en/our-standards/standard-100-by-oeko-tex" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Standard 100 by <strong>Oeko-Tex</strong></a>, which lets you know that a finished fabric has been tested to ensure there are no <em>unsafe levels</em> of known harmful chemicals. While it's certainly a good certification to check whether a textile product is deemed safe, just be wary of any claims a brand makes that are attributed to this standard. It does not mean a fabric is organic or "free of" chemicals because it does allow for low levels, and it doesn't support claims related to the manufacturing process since toxic chemicals could've been used but washed out.</li></ul><p> </p><p><strong><em>More on the best sheets and bedding: </em></strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27672604/best-bedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Bedding of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Bedding of 2021 </a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a27494227/best-thread-counts-for-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Why Thread Count Doesn't Matter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Why Thread Count Doesn't Matter</a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25954307/best-cotton-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Top-Tested Cotton Sheets for Year-Round Comfort" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Top-Tested Cotton Sheets for Year-Round Comfort </a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g34979839/best-amazon-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Sheets on Amazon, According to Reviewers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Sheets on Amazon, According to Reviewers</a></li></ul>
    17/18

    Buyer Beware: When to Be Skeptical

    Some bedding brands get carried away with their marketing claims, which can mislead to shoppers buying sheets for the wrong reasons. Here are some common areas with suspicious claims, and what you need to know about them to avoid getting duped:

    • Thread count: With all of the new fabrications over the years, thread count is much less important these days, especially if the sheets are not 100% cotton. Though we often see top performing cotton sheets in the 300-500 thread count range, it's easy to inflate the number so it's better to look at the fiber content and construction to determine whether a set is right for you.
    • Bamboo, eucalyptus and other tree fibers: You may notice these so-called "plant" sheets when you shop, and other review sites may even promote their sustainability claims. However, our scientists advise that these are sheets falsely labeled — and are actually rayon. While they may sound natural and luxurious, they undergo an intensive chemical process that removes all trace of the original plant. Lyocell often follows a more sustainable manufacturing process than other types of rayon, but there's still no trace of eucalyptus or other plant fibers after the chemical processing. This doesn't mean the sheets are low quality; just be wary of any plant-content claims.
    • Eco-friendly and health-related claims: Brands sometimes promote their sheets as being better for you and the environment. Our experts share that you should be dubious unless they're certified organic from a trusted source, like GOTS. Most sheets these days are certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, which lets you know that a finished fabric has been tested to ensure there are no unsafe levels of known harmful chemicals. While it's certainly a good certification to check whether a textile product is deemed safe, just be wary of any claims a brand makes that are attributed to this standard. It does not mean a fabric is organic or "free of" chemicals because it does allow for low levels, and it doesn't support claims related to the manufacturing process since toxic chemicals could've been used but washed out.

    More on the best sheets and bedding:

  • <p><strong><em>You could be a product tester! <a href="https://join.goodhousekeeping.com/pubs/HR/GHK/GHK1_Plans.jsp?cds_mag_code=GHK&cds_page_id=249773&cds_tracking_code=ghk_edit_article_inline_institute_product_review-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sign up for our exclusive membership club GH+" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sign up for our exclusive membership club GH+</a> to access front-of-the-line product testing opportunities. </em><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LEARN MORE">LEARN MORE </a></strong></p>
    18/18

    Our Textiles Lab Tested Hundreds of Bed Sheets to Find the Best Ones to Buy in 2021

    You could be a product tester! Sign up for our exclusive membership club GH+ to access front-of-the-line product testing opportunities. LEARN MORE

<p><em>We updated this bed sheet guide in October 2021 to add more information about each of our top-rated sets, including additional feedback from our extensive lab and consumer tests. We also expanded our expert shopping tips at the end of this article, from features you should consider to suspicious claims you should avoid. Our recommendations remain the same, with picks ranging from tests performed in 2016 through 2021 by the Good Housekeeping Institute's fiber scientists, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lexie Sachs</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/221450/emma-seymour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Seymour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emma Seymour</a>.</em></p><hr><p>Quality sheets are the key to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g22654630/best-sleep-inducing-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a good night's sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a good night's sleep</a>. After all, it's impossible to get comfortable if you're wrapped up in scratchy material or a fabric that makes you feel too hot. And since nothing's worse than investing in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27672604/best-bedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedding</a> that constantly needs to be replaced, you'll also want sheets that are long-lasting.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab tests dozens of sheet sets each year to find the ones you'll love sleeping in. We evaluate bed sheets of all kinds — from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25954307/best-cotton-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cotton sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cotton sheets</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25937065/best-linen-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">linen sheets</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooling sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25361996/best-flannel-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flannel sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flannel sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27815306/softest-bed-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soft sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">soft sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32968949/best-silk-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">silk sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g36544415/best-microfiber-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mircofiber sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mircofiber sheets</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32908581/best-organic-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organic sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organic sheets</a> and everything in between. Over the past few years,<strong> we've tested well over 200 sheet sets and collected over 10,000 data points </strong>to find the best sheets for every type of sleeper. Throughout this article, you can read about the top performing sheets from our lab and consumer tests, plus everything you need to know —and what to avoid— to help you to find your perfect set. More tips can be found at the end of this guide, but first, <strong>here are the best sheets for every preference: </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mellanni-Bed-Sheet-Set-Hypoallergenic/dp/B00SBZJ8NG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Percale Sheets: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Sateen Sheets: </strong><a href="https://www.garnethill.com/wrinkle-resistant-pima-cotton-sateen-sheets/485969" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garnet Hill Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garnet Hill Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Sheets on Amazon:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Microfiber-Sheet-Set-Queen/dp/B0154ASID6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Softest Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Flegends-hotel-supima-wrinkle-free-sheet-set%2F50851L.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Company Store Legends Hotel Sateen Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Company Store Legends Hotel Sateen Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Slumber Cloud Performance Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Slumber Cloud Performance Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Organic Sateen Sheets: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Delilah-Home-Sustainable-Living-Organic/dp/B084TQ83N1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delilah Home Organic Cotton Bed Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delilah Home Organic Cotton Bed Sheets</a></li><li><strong>Best Organic Percale Sheets: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2Forganic-crinkled-percale-sheets.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D63%252C3168%26T1%3DZ5145%2B100%2B01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Brushed Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fsheet-set-brushed-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set</a></li><li> <strong>Best Lyocell Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sheets-Giggles-Eucalyptus-Sustainable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B07N8L1F5C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set</a></li><li><strong>Best Linen Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linoto.com%2F100-linen-sheet-sets%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Flannel Sheets</strong>: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rileyhome.com%2Foatmeal-reversible-flannel-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Riley Home Reversible Flannel Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Riley Home Reversible Flannel Sheet Set</a> </li><li><strong>Best Jersey Sheets:</strong> <a href="https://wickedsheets.com/product/cooling-bed-sheet-set-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wicked Sheets Moisture Wicking + Cooling Sheet Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wicked Sheets Moisture Wicking + Cooling Sheet Set</a> </li></ul><p><em>Read on to learn more about each of our top picks for the best bed sheets, with prices listed for Queen size.</em><br></p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$148.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This popular set is<strong> a top performer in our tests and has an easy-shopping platform </strong>with free shipping both ways, making it our Textile Lab's number one pick. The smooth cotton fabric comes in a variety of neutral colors and prints, with limited edition options added regularly. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/a34304520/brooklinen-sheets-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen has a variety of sheet offerings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen has a variety of sheet offerings</a> in their assortment (including a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fclassic-percale-sheets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cotton percaele" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cotton percaele</a>), but this one's the most popular and by far our favorite because of its durability and feedback from users.</p><p>As an added bonus, making your bed is much easier thanks to clever tabs labeled "long side" and "short side" on the fitted sheet. Plus, the brand offers a lenient any-reason return policy for an entire year so there's little risk in trying it out.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> The fabric was durable across the board in our lab tests: It was strong, didn't pill easily and held up well to repeated laundering. Testers liked its basic, no-frill construction and gave it comments like "soft" and "smooth" when rating the feel. Just note that the fitted sheet isn't as deep as others and may not fit as well on taller mattresses. </p>
<p><strong>Mellanni</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% polyester microfiber<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King, plus extra deep options for taller mattresses<br></p><p>After seeing this Amazon best-seller available at a low cost, we couldn't wait to test it ourselves — and it did not disappoint! <strong>The set </strong><strong>stands out for its soft, buttery feel </strong>and has over 250,000 reviews from real users. On top of that, it comes in variations to fit a wide range of bed sizes — with options for split or taller mattresses — plus a whopping 44 colors and prints to match any <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g770/decor-ideas-master-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom decor</a>.</p><p>Besides the silky feel, the polyester also helps keep it durable and easy to care for. Just keep in mind that the synthetic material might not be as substantial or breathable as natural cotton, and those who prefer a crisp sheet might find the fabric <em>too</em> soft. Still, if you're looking to save and want the best bang for your buck, this one's value can't be beat.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Our panel loved the comfy feel and gave it feedback like "extremely soft," "smooth and luxurious" and "silky and lightweight" in a feel test. Some noted that it felt thinner than other sheets in a blind comparison, but that can be expected for microfiber. In lab tests, the sheets were generously sized on our sample bed, hardly shrunk in the wash and stood up to pilling. </p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113446&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>Percale sheets are ideal <strong>for anyone that prefers a light and crisp feel</strong> instead of silky smooth, but they sometimes get a bad rap for feeling rough. This luxe set stands out for outperforming other percale fabrics, both in our lab and consumer tests. </p><p>It's made of premium Pima cotton, which has longer fibers for more softness, and it uses a simple weave that offers good breathability. It's also more affordable than other premium cotton sets on the market. Besides its range of solid colors, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F113447&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the set is also available in prints" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the set is also available in prints</a> for a slightly higher cost.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Our experts were impressed by the set's durability after the fabric held up to strenuous strength, shrinkage and pilling evaluations. And while some percale sheets wrinkle easily, these were noticeably less creased than others. One tester described it as feeling "like quality hotel sheets. It also feels a bit cool to the touch, which I like. I would love these sheets in my home."</p>
<p><strong>Garnet Hill</strong></p><p>garnethill.com</p><p><strong>$207.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.garnethill.com/wrinkle-resistant-pima-cotton-sateen-sheets/485969" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes:</strong> Double, Queen, King, California King</p><p>Your best bet for soft sheets made of natural fibers, this set is manufactured with special techniques that helped it earn <strong>top smoothness ratings, both</strong><strong> for feel </strong><strong>by consumer testers and for appearance by lab analysts.</strong> It uses long-staple combed cotton so there are no short fibers to poke you, a sateen weave that feels silky smooth and a wrinkle-resistant finish to prevent creases. The sheets are also Oeko-Tex certified so you don't have to worry about dangerous chemical levels from its finish.</p><p>The pillowcases and sheets are sold separately so you can mix and match colors, order spares or buy only what you need – e.g., if you want to forgo the flat sheet or use standard pillows on a King-size bed. For an extra personal feel, you can add a monogram to the pillowcases for $12.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>These sheets proved to be durable and didn't pill at all, which is an impressive feat after our abrasion machine rubbed them 1,000 times. They were also tester favorites, with high scores from our panel for softness and liking the overall feel. As one tester told us, it's a "great combination of softness and heft," while another said "I love this! It's smooth and feels luxurious."</p>
<p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0154ASID6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% polyester microfiber<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you're looking to spend as little as possible, Amazon's own brand is a total steal for around $20. Similar to the Mellanni set, the polyester microfiber has an incredibly smooth feel, which the brand describes as a "peach-like finish." The synthetic fiber also <strong>has built-in shrink- and wrinkle-resistant properties</strong><strong>.</strong></p><p>On top of that, it comes in 44 colors and has over 280,000 reviews with an average 4.6-star rating. It's the perfect set for anyone on a budget, a spare bedroom, or a temporary living space, like dorms and starter apartments.<br></p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Despite its low cost, this was another top performer in our tests thanks to its durable material, meaning you can expect it to hold up to long-term use. And while some testers thought these sheets felt thin and flimsy compared to others, most raved about the smoothness, with one calling it "soft and lightweight."</p>
<p><strong>The Company Store</strong></p><p>thecompanystore.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Flegends-hotel-supima-wrinkle-free-sheet-set%2F50851L.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you're willing and able to splurge on sheets, this luxury set is among the softest cotton you can find and definitely worth the extra cost. Some ultra-soft sheets like polyester and rayon feel thinner, but <strong>this sateen fabric is thicker and made with Supima cotton,</strong> a premium fiber grown in the US. It also comes in more than 20 colors to match any bedroom.</p><p>If you prefer to build your own set, you can purchase the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2F450-thread-count-wrinkle-free-sateen-fitted-sheet%2FE3U2-A13.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitted sheet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fitted sheet</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fselections%2F450-thread-count-wrinkle-free-sateen-sheets%2FE3U1-Q-WHITE.html%3Fcgid%3Dtn-sheets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flat sheet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flat sheet</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fwrinkle-free-supima-cotton-sateen-pillowcases%2FQR92-A13.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillowcases" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pillowcases</a> separately, with the option for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanystore.com%2Fwrinkle-free-sateen-deep-pocket-fitted-sheet%2FE3U4-Q-WHITE.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deep-pocket version" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deep-pocket version</a> that fits mattresses up to 20-inches high. You can even request a free swatch from the company if you want to see and feel the fabric before you buy it.</p><p><strong>Testing Notes: </strong>The fabric <strong><strong>earned a higher softness rating than all other cotton sheets in our test.</strong></strong> In fact, several testers told us they wanted to buy these sheets after feeling them in a blind comparison. One described it as "buttery soft and very luxurious without being slippery." The fabric was also strong and shrink-resistant in our tests, though it did show some pilling after the fabrics were rubbed together and some creases after laundering, despite the "Wrinkle Free" name. </p>
<p><strong>Slumber Cloud</strong></p><p>slumbercloud.com</p><p><strong>$229.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Lyocell/viscose blend<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>If you sleep hot or sweat, this set can <strong>help keep you cool and dry all night</strong>. The fabric is a blend of moisture-wicking <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a27560140/what-is-tencel-fabric/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tencel lyocell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tencel lyocell</a> and viscose with Outlast technology, which stores and releases your body heat. Besides its cooling features, it's also incredibly soft and smooth against skin.</p><p>The brand offers a 60-day any-reason return period, meaning you can get a full refund if you don't love the set after sleeping on it. Just note that unlike other sets with a range of colors, this one only comes in blue or white.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>At-home reviewers unanimously said they stayed at a comfortable body temperature throughout the night while sleeping on this set. The fabric also had high softness and overall comfort ratings from our panel of at-home testers, who told us they wanted to continue using it on their beds. The fabric also held up to our pilling tests with no signs of wear, though it did shrink somewhat in the wash.</p>
<p><strong>Delilah Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084TQ34FV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> </strong><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% organic cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> </strong><strong>Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Queen, King</p><p>Good news: you don't have to spend a fortune or sacrifice quality to go green. Smooth luxury <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g32908581/best-organic-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheets that are truly organic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheets that are truly organic</a> can cost several hundred dollars, but this set is <a href="https://global-standard.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GOTS certified" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GOTS certified</a> and costs less than $200.</p><p>The GOTS certification is especially important because it means<strong> the entire manufacturing process is organic, not just the way the cotton is grown.</strong> This set doesn't come in a wide of variety of sizes and colors like some other sets, but is available in neutral hues and three sizes to fit most beds.</p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> The fabric outperformed other organic sheets in our series of tests. Though the sheets did have some shrinkage and creases after washing, the sateen fabric proved to be both soft and strong in Lab and consumer evaluations. The fabric is not as thick or hefty as some other sateen sheets we've reviewed, and one tester noted "I love the lightweight feel and overall smoothness."</p>
<p><strong>Coyuchi</strong></p><p><strong>$238.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2F300-percale-sheet-set.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% organic cotton percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This sheet set stands out for being <strong>GOTS-certified organic as well as crisp and breathable</strong> thanks to its airy percale weave instead of sateen. It's ideal for people who like a relaxed bed as opposed to a super smooth fabric; the brand uses a special process to achieve its unique crinkled look.</p><p>Besides its GOTS certification, it's also <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2Fcontent%2Ffair-trade&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fair Trade Certified" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fair Trade Certified</a>, which focuses on ethics throughout the supply chain. So even though this one's a bit pricier than others, the brand works to improve the wages and working conditions at the farms and factories where it's produced.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>At-home users raved about its relax look and feel. One user even described it as "soft, luxurious and yet crisp and cool." The fabric also held up to lab laundering tests with hardly any shrinkage. It did show some pilling and the fabric looked creased after washing, but that's expected for these "crinkled" sheets with their casual aesthetic.</p>
<p><strong>Cuddledown </strong></p><p>cuddledown.com</p><p><strong>$242.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuddledown.com%2Fitemdy00.aspx%3FID%3D63%252C3168%26T1%3DZ5145%2B100%2B01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton sateen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Full, Queen, King</p><p>If you can't stand the look of crumpled sheets, <strong>this sateen set has a wrinkle-resistant finish that keeps it looking smoother than other cotton fabrics.</strong> And while there are sometimes concerns around chemicals like formaldehyde in wrinkle-resistant fabrics, this one is Oeko-Tex certified so you know it's been tested to ensure there are no unsafe levels in the fabric.</p><p>The cotton is also combed, which means short, poking fibers are removed so it feels extra soft. It comes in white with various options for colored stitching as a decorative accent, and the brand says these sheets are used in luxury hotels throughout the country.</p><p><strong>Testing notes:</strong> This set had the smoothest appearance after laundering, plus our testers said it had a smooth feel and they gave it high softness ratings in a blind comparison. The fabric wasn't the strongest in our test, but it still proved to be overall durable and was generously sized, fitting our test mattress with room to spare. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fsheet-set-brushed-cotton%3Fopt-color-sheet%3Dwhite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton brushed percale<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes: </strong>Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p>This percale set <strong>has a brushed surface that makes it softer than other basic weaves.</strong> The brushing gives it a cozy texture that feels a <em>bit</em> like flannel, but the fuzzy surface is much more minimal and won't feel as hot when you sleep. The brand describes these as feeling like "your favorite lived-in t-shirt."</p><p>It's an ideal option for those that want the lightweight structure of percale, but prefer a softer feel instead of one that's crisp. The set is sold without the flat sheet, but you can add one in to the set when you shop.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It earned the highest softness rating compared to all other percales we've evaluated. One tester told us: "I love the relaxed look and feel to this fabric. It's a nice medium weight, has a natural feel, and is soft without feeling <em>too</em> soft." And while brushed fabrics can easily show signs of wear, these sheets stood up to our pilling tests that check for how easily the surface fibers rub off. They also resisted shrinkage well in laundering tests. </p>
<p><strong>Sheets & Giggles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$125.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0815RJLHC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% lyocell<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sheets</strong><strong>: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, plus deep options for taller mattresses</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a27560140/what-is-tencel-fabric/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lyocell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lyocell</a> is more popular than ever thanks to its<strong> superior smoothness that you have to feel to believe.</strong> This set was the winner among lyocell and other rayon fabrics, with top scores in durability and softness evaluations. The fitted sheet also has labels on each corners so you don't have to struggle making the bed.</p><p>One thing to note: While the sheets use eucalyptus wood pulp as the raw material, it goes through a series of chemical processes that remove all trace of the original tree. So despite the name, there's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a35604410/bamboo-eucalyptus-fabric-false-labeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no eucalyptus remaining in lyocell fabric" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no eucalyptus remaining in lyocell fabric</a>.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It earned high ratings in our lab evaluations with no pilling, good fabric strength scores and minimal shrinkage in wash tests. It also earned top softness scores from our panel of testers, who described it with comments like "soft, smooth, slightly crisp and thick."</p>
<p><strong>Linoto</strong></p><p>amzn.to</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://amzn.to/3AlT8TO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% linen<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25937065/best-linen-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linen sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linen sheets</a> have a <strong>unique texture, breathable feel and relaxed look on your bed. </strong>They won't feel as soft as other materials on this list, but this set from Linoto impressed our experts with its top-notch performance. And while linen is often thought of as summer sheets, they're gaining popularity for year-round use.</p><p>The set also stands out for its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linoto.com%2F100-linen-sheet-sets%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:customization options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">customization options</a>: Choose from 26 colors, four fitted sheet depths and two pillowcase styles. The set is pricey, but it's normal for linen to cost more than cotton sheets. Plus, the material is sourced from Europe and then made in the U.S.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>It proved to have superior fabric strength and overall durability compared to other linen sheets in our tests. The softness scores were also on par for other linen options, and testers especially highlighted its thickness and texture in their feedback.</p>
<p><strong>Riley Home</strong></p><p>rileyhome.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rileyhome.com%2Foatmeal-reversible-flannel-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fbest-sheets%2Fg3038%2Fbest-sheets-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> 100% cotton flannel<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Full, Queen, King</p><p>If you're always cold during fall and winter nights, this flannel set is the perfect solution to stay cozy in your bed.<strong> It has a brushed surface, which feels incredibly soft and traps in air</strong> to help keep you warm. </p><p>The downside of flannel is it can show fuzziness quicker than smooth sheets, but this set stood out for being stronger than other flannels in our test. It's available in three neutral colors, and each is reversible with a lighter and darker shade so you get two looks in one. </p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Besides being stronger than other flannel fabrics, it earned high ratings from our panel, who called it "toasty" and "soft." It did show signs of wear in our pilling machine, but that's on par for this type of material. It also showed less creases after washing than other flannels we tested.</p>
<p><strong>Wicked Sheets</strong></p><p>wickedsheets.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://wickedsheets.com/product/cooling-bed-sheet-set-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Polyester/nylon knit<br><strong><em><em>•</em></em> Sizes</strong><strong>:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King</p><p>Most bed sheets are woven, but jersey sheets are knit, meaning they're stretchy and feel more like a T-shirt or activewear. These sheets are <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designed for hot sleepers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">designed for hot sleepers</a> because they wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry. </strong>Just like the performance fabrics you wear for exercise, these are lightweight and quick-drying.</p><p>Just note that they won't feel like traditional sheets on your bed. They aren't crisp like cotton and may even feel slippery to some, but they're ultra soft and smooth.</p><p><strong>Testing notes: </strong>Because the fabric is synthetic (it uses a blend of polyester and nylon instead of plant-based fibers), it was pill-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant in our tests, so you can expect it to last. Testers gave it high softness ratings for its silky smooth feel, while several described it as feeling like "mesh gym shorts material."<br></p>
<p> Some bedding brands get carried away with their marketing claims, which can mislead to shoppers buying sheets for the wrong reasons. Here are some common areas with suspicious claims, and what you need to know about them to avoid getting duped:</p><ul><li><strong>Thread count: </strong>With all of the new fabrications over the years, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a27494227/best-thread-counts-for-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thread count" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thread count</a> is much less important these days, especially if the sheets are not 100% cotton. Though we often see top performing cotton sheets in the 300-500 thread count range, it's easy to inflate the number so it's better to look at the fiber content and construction to determine whether a set is right for you.</li><li><strong>Bamboo, eucalyptus and other tree fibers</strong>: You may notice these so-called "plant" sheets when you shop, and other review sites may even promote their sustainability claims. However, our scientists advise that <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a35604410/bamboo-eucalyptus-fabric-false-labeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these are sheets falsely labeled — and are actually rayon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these are sheets falsely labeled — and are actually rayon</a>. While they may sound natural and luxurious, they undergo an intensive chemical process that removes all trace of the original plant. Lyocell often follows a more sustainable manufacturing process than other types of rayon, but there's still no trace of eucalyptus or other plant fibers after the chemical processing. This doesn't mean the sheets are low quality; just be wary of any plant-content claims.</li><li><strong>Eco-friendly and health-related claims: </strong>Brands sometimes promote their sheets as being better for you and the environment. Our experts share that you should be dubious unless they're certified organic from a trusted source, like GOTS. Most sheets these days are certified <a href="https://www.oeko-tex.com/en/our-standards/standard-100-by-oeko-tex" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Standard 100 by <strong>Oeko-Tex</strong></a>, which lets you know that a finished fabric has been tested to ensure there are no <em>unsafe levels</em> of known harmful chemicals. While it's certainly a good certification to check whether a textile product is deemed safe, just be wary of any claims a brand makes that are attributed to this standard. It does not mean a fabric is organic or "free of" chemicals because it does allow for low levels, and it doesn't support claims related to the manufacturing process since toxic chemicals could've been used but washed out.</li></ul><p> </p><p><strong><em>More on the best sheets and bedding: </em></strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27672604/best-bedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Bedding of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Bedding of 2021 </a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a27494227/best-thread-counts-for-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Why Thread Count Doesn't Matter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Why Thread Count Doesn't Matter</a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g25954307/best-cotton-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Top-Tested Cotton Sheets for Year-Round Comfort" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Top-Tested Cotton Sheets for Year-Round Comfort </a></li><li><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g34979839/best-amazon-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Sheets on Amazon, According to Reviewers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Sheets on Amazon, According to Reviewers</a></li></ul>
<p><strong><em>You could be a product tester! <a href="https://join.goodhousekeeping.com/pubs/HR/GHK/GHK1_Plans.jsp?cds_mag_code=GHK&cds_page_id=249773&cds_tracking_code=ghk_edit_article_inline_institute_product_review-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sign up for our exclusive membership club GH+" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sign up for our exclusive membership club GH+</a> to access front-of-the-line product testing opportunities. </em><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LEARN MORE">LEARN MORE </a></strong></p>

The best bed sheets for all seasons and price points, including sheets for hot sleepers, soft, luxury cotton and affordable sheet sets on Amazon, Brooklinen and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories