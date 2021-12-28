These Expert-Recommended Nutrition Books Are Your Key to Healthy Eating

When it comes to choosing a nutrition book that’s right for you, there’s a lot to consider. After all, you’ll want something that’s written by a reliable source, educates you in an interesting way, and meets you where you’re at nutritionally. So, we tapped experts in the field of dietetics to share their go-to, best nutrition books they recommend to clients to get them started with better health.
Some nutrition books are information-focused and act as a guide to allow you to implement changes on your own. If you’re looking for one of these, ask yourself if the book you’ve picked up will truly help you learn, suggests Angel Planells, M.S., R.D.N., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. His favorite picks (more on that below) are ones that do just that and make you want to dive deeper and learn more.
Other nutrition books on our list also double as a cookbook to start you on a nutritious path with recipes. Be sure to flip through the recipes before purchasing to ensure you like how they’re laid out, they’re easy to follow, and they’re customizable, Planells suggests. And if you’re worried about not finding the motivation to pick up the book, aim for something well-written, with enticing photos and recipes that take you on a culinary journey, like a book focused on Mediterranean or Indian cuisine, he adds.
As you begin your journey, you should also note that nutrition books don’t necessarily overlap with weight loss books—they focus more on different aspects of nutrition, like nutrition for specific conditions such as diabetes, or your relationship with food, says Abby Langer, R.D., a Toronto-based registered dietitian and author of Good Food, Bad Diet. She typically avoids any books that don’t feel sustainable, offer quick-fix solutions for weight loss, or anything that is overly restrictive.