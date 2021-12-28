These Expert-Recommended Nutrition Books Are Your Key to Healthy Eating

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC is in advanced talks to land Italian star forward Lorenzo Insigne. A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, confirmed that discussions between the MLS team and the Napoli captain's camp are serious and have been going on for a while but have yet to be finalized. It appears the talks may be reaching a tipping point, however. Reports have suggested Toronto is willing to pay a record sum to have Insigne in TFC colours. Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela led the league in pa