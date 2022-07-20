These Are the Expert-Approved Natural Face Moisturizers You Can Trust

  • <p>There's plenty of buzz these days about "natural" and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g39798318/best-clean-beauty-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;clean&quot; beauty brands" class="link ">"clean" beauty brands</a>, including <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g28135730/best-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare products" class="link ">skincare products</a> like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/reviews/g5014/best-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face moisturizers" class="link ">face moisturizers</a>. But just because a product calls itself natural doesn't mean it is. "There is no industry standard definition of what 'natural' means for beauty products in general," explains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12432/birnur-aral-ph-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birnur Aral, Ph.D." class="link ">Birnur Aral, Ph.D.</a> When it comes to skincare, Aral says the term "natural" can imply that the product is formulated without certain "concerning" ingredients like parabens, fragrance or chemically processed ingredients like petroleum. It can also mean the product is made with some "naturally-derived" ingredients like botanical extracts or plant oils with minimal chemical processing, or with certified organic ingredients.</p><p>But with so much variation (and misinformation) about what categorizes a face moisturizer as "natural," it's difficult to know where to start. <strong>The scientists in the GH Beauty Lab carefully curated this list of the best natural face moisturizers, based on trusted third party natural and organic products certifications </strong>as well as a deep dive into each product's ingredients and claims to ensure they live up to their claims. Here, the best natural face moisturizers you can trust for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, acne-prone, aging skin and more.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>For more information on what makes a facial moisturizer "natural" and shopping tips to keep in mind when you're searching for the best natural moisturizer for you, scroll to the bottom of this article. </p>
    1/8

    These Are the Expert-Approved Natural Face Moisturizers You Can Trust

    There's plenty of buzz these days about "natural" and "clean" beauty brands, including skincare products like face moisturizers. But just because a product calls itself natural doesn't mean it is. "There is no industry standard definition of what 'natural' means for beauty products in general," explains Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D. When it comes to skincare, Aral says the term "natural" can imply that the product is formulated without certain "concerning" ingredients like parabens, fragrance or chemically processed ingredients like petroleum. It can also mean the product is made with some "naturally-derived" ingredients like botanical extracts or plant oils with minimal chemical processing, or with certified organic ingredients.

    But with so much variation (and misinformation) about what categorizes a face moisturizer as "natural," it's difficult to know where to start. The scientists in the GH Beauty Lab carefully curated this list of the best natural face moisturizers, based on trusted third party natural and organic products certifications as well as a deep dive into each product's ingredients and claims to ensure they live up to their claims. Here, the best natural face moisturizers you can trust for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, acne-prone, aging skin and more.

    Our top picks:

    For more information on what makes a facial moisturizer "natural" and shopping tips to keep in mind when you're searching for the best natural moisturizer for you, scroll to the bottom of this article.

    courtesy
  • <p><strong>Weleda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000ORV3NC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The iconic Weleda face moisturizer is nearly 100 years old and a GH Beauty Lab scientist longtime go-to. Packed with rich botanical oils like sunflower and sweet almond plus floral extracts, its natural claims are backed by third party certification. GH Beauty Lab experts lauded<strong> the brand’s century-long legacy of growing plant ingredients on its own farms and its eco-conscious manufacturing practices</strong>. "This cream's thick texture really helps relieve my extremely dehydrated <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a29993947/dry-skin-on-face-treatments-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link ">dry skin</a>," GH's beauty director says. "I turn to it for intensive nourishment and love that it's reasonably-priced for such a high quality product."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Glycerin, sweet almond oil, sunflower oils<strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural</p>
    2/8

    1) Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

    Weleda

    amazon.com

    $18.50

    Shop Now

    The iconic Weleda face moisturizer is nearly 100 years old and a GH Beauty Lab scientist longtime go-to. Packed with rich botanical oils like sunflower and sweet almond plus floral extracts, its natural claims are backed by third party certification. GH Beauty Lab experts lauded the brand’s century-long legacy of growing plant ingredients on its own farms and its eco-conscious manufacturing practices. "This cream's thick texture really helps relieve my extremely dehydrated dry skin," GH's beauty director says. "I turn to it for intensive nourishment and love that it's reasonably-priced for such a high quality product."

    • Key ingredients: Glycerin, sweet almond oil, sunflower oils
    • Certifications:     NATRUE certified natural

    Weleda
  • <p><strong>Weleda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003CYWTQY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Weleda face moisturizer created for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g1382/sensitive-skin-solutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a> types is made with a short list of ingredients including soothing sweet almond and plum seed oils plus softening glycerin. <strong>The formula is free of fragrance, a common irritant</strong>. "This mild moisturizer comforts my <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g5185/types-of-eczema/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eczema-prone" class="link ">eczema-prone</a> complexion even when I'm having flare-ups and doesn't cause any irritation," GH's beauty director notes. </p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Glycerin, sweet almond oil, plum oils<strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural</p>
    3/8

    2) Sensitive Care Face Lotion

    Weleda

    amazon.com

    $21.18

    Shop Now

    This Weleda face moisturizer created for sensitive skin types is made with a short list of ingredients including soothing sweet almond and plum seed oils plus softening glycerin. The formula is free of fragrance, a common irritant. "This mild moisturizer comforts my eczema-prone complexion even when I'm having flare-ups and doesn't cause any irritation," GH's beauty director notes.

    • Key ingredients: Glycerin, sweet almond oil, plum oils
    • Certifications:     NATRUE certified natural

    Weleda
  • <p><strong>One Love Organics</strong></p><p>credobeauty.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcredobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fskin-dew-coconut-water-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One Love Organics is a GH beauty editor beloved brand for its skin softening formulas. <strong>This quenching cream, great for use at night for all skin types, is based on botanical ingredients </strong>like coconut fruit juice, sunflower seed oil and plant butters and waxes. "Practically weightless but thoroughly moisturizes my dry spots," a reviewer commented. "Perfect for day and night."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a33604821/jojoba-oil-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jojoba" class="link ">Jojoba</a>, glycerin, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36503215/vitamin-e-for-skin-benefits-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin E" class="link ">vitamin E</a><strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>ECOCERT certified natural </p>
    4/8

    3) Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream

    One Love Organics

    credobeauty.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    One Love Organics is a GH beauty editor beloved brand for its skin softening formulas. This quenching cream, great for use at night for all skin types, is based on botanical ingredients like coconut fruit juice, sunflower seed oil and plant butters and waxes. "Practically weightless but thoroughly moisturizes my dry spots," a reviewer commented. "Perfect for day and night."

    • Key ingredients: Jojoba, glycerin, vitamin E
    • Certifications:     ECOCERT certified natural

    One Love Organics
  • <p><strong>Nelly Devuyst</strong></p><p>eskinstore.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.eskinstore.com/spf-30-mineral-P44876?gclid=Cj0KCQjw8O-VBhCpARIsACMvVLPAMgQHIFbxRkz4vseUXJqJ4BoxwDH5MlLyKl9FSluJpghqcMwxQb4aAk6nEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nelly Devuyst's face moisturizer <strong>made with 100% <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g256/natural-sunscreens-460608/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural mineral suncreens" class="link ">natural mineral suncreens</a> titanium dioxide and zinc oxide is backed by two reputable third party natural products certifications.</strong> "Amazing!" a reviewer raved. "It does not leave an oily feeling and is actually mattifying."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, tea extract<strong><br></strong><strong>• Certifications: </strong>COSMOS and ECOCERT certified organic</p>
    5/8

    4) SPF 30 Mineral

    Nelly Devuyst

    eskinstore.com

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    Nelly Devuyst's face moisturizer made with 100% natural mineral suncreens titanium dioxide and zinc oxide is backed by two reputable third party natural products certifications. "Amazing!" a reviewer raved. "It does not leave an oily feeling and is actually mattifying."

    • Key ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, tea extract
    • Certifications: COSMOS and ECOCERT certified organic

    Nelly Devuyst
  • <p><strong>Avalon Organics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082G1MMRL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oily skin needs hydration, too: <strong>Keep oily skin soft and balanced with this lightweight gel-cream formula </strong>from Avalon Organics, which is certified natural. From a GH beauty editor favorite line, the moisturizer is infused with skin-protecting and brightening antioxidant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37284600/vitamin-c-benefits-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link ">vitamin C </a>in a base of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a28322328/aloe-vera-gel-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aloe juice" class="link ">aloe juice</a>. "Great texture that's not heavy at all," a reviewer remarked.</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Vitamin C, aloe, glycerin<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>NSF for organic claims</p>
    6/8

    5) Gel Cream Moisturizer with Vitamin C

    Avalon Organics

    amazon.com

    $16.98

    Shop Now

    Oily skin needs hydration, too: Keep oily skin soft and balanced with this lightweight gel-cream formula from Avalon Organics, which is certified natural. From a GH beauty editor favorite line, the moisturizer is infused with skin-protecting and brightening antioxidant vitamin C in a base of aloe juice. "Great texture that's not heavy at all," a reviewer remarked.

    • Key ingredients: Vitamin C, aloe, glycerin
    • Certifications: NSF for organic claims

    Avalon Organics
  • <p><strong>KORA Organics</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkora-organics-turmeric-glow-moisturizer-P471046&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Kora Organics face moisturizer is a GH beauty editor go-to for acneic complexions. The formula is made with inflammation-fighting <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a39867126/turmeric-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turmeric extract" class="link ">turmeric extract</a> and comes in a refillable jar. "This moisturizer calms and doesn’t irritate my <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37856790/acne-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne-prone skin" class="link ">acne-prone skin</a>," says GH Beauty Assistant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/241067/Catharine-Malzahn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catharine Malzahn" class="link ">Catharine Malzahn</a>. "On top of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a20476/treating-facial-redness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping redness at bay," class="link ">keeping redness at bay,</a><strong> the anti-inflammatory properties of the turmeric helps settle my breakouts</strong>. This moisturizer lives up to its name: It keeps me glowing (and hydrated)!"</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32106722/what-is-hyaluronic-acid-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hyaluronic acid" class="link ">Hyaluronic acid</a>, turmeric, lactic acid, vitamin E<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>COSMOS for organic claims</p>
    7/8

    6) Turmeric Glow Moisturizer

    KORA Organics

    sephora.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    This Kora Organics face moisturizer is a GH beauty editor go-to for acneic complexions. The formula is made with inflammation-fighting turmeric extract and comes in a refillable jar. "This moisturizer calms and doesn’t irritate my acne-prone skin," says GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn. "On top of keeping redness at bay, the anti-inflammatory properties of the turmeric helps settle my breakouts. This moisturizer lives up to its name: It keeps me glowing (and hydrated)!"

    • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, turmeric, lactic acid, vitamin E
    • Certifications: COSMOS for organic claims

    Kora Organics
  • <p><strong>Lavera</strong></p><p>ecosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2Ftriple-effect-hyaluronic-acids-firming-day-cream%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw8O-VBhCpARIsACMvVLPAdwsGhHzRlWz2rCcQcFH88HMbaJ7-QA7o3ZTH-vgjfd7QjtZfCy0aAnI6EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blended <strong>with several certified organic ingredients, Lavera's moisturizer helps plump and smooth aging skin</strong>. It contains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a28172111/what-is-bakuchiol-skin-care-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bakuchiol" class="link ">bakuchiol</a>, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, plus gold standard hydration booster hyaluronic acid in addition to shea butter and plant oils to nourish fragile skin. "After just one use, I noticed significant improvements," a reviewer marveled. "My skin is firmer and more elastic, the complexion is smoother and more even and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a25890/smiling-wrinkles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrinkles" class="link ">wrinkles</a> are significantly reduced."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, shea butter<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural and organic</p>
    8/8

    7) Triple-Effect Hyaluronic Acids Firming Day Cream

    Lavera

    ecosmetics.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Blended with several certified organic ingredients, Lavera's moisturizer helps plump and smooth aging skin. It contains bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, plus gold standard hydration booster hyaluronic acid in addition to shea butter and plant oils to nourish fragile skin. "After just one use, I noticed significant improvements," a reviewer marveled. "My skin is firmer and more elastic, the complexion is smoother and more even and wrinkles are significantly reduced."

    • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, shea butter
    • Certifications: NATRUE certified natural and organic

    Lavera
<p>There's plenty of buzz these days about "natural" and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g39798318/best-clean-beauty-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;clean&quot; beauty brands" class="link ">"clean" beauty brands</a>, including <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g28135730/best-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare products" class="link ">skincare products</a> like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/reviews/g5014/best-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face moisturizers" class="link ">face moisturizers</a>. But just because a product calls itself natural doesn't mean it is. "There is no industry standard definition of what 'natural' means for beauty products in general," explains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12432/birnur-aral-ph-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birnur Aral, Ph.D." class="link ">Birnur Aral, Ph.D.</a> When it comes to skincare, Aral says the term "natural" can imply that the product is formulated without certain "concerning" ingredients like parabens, fragrance or chemically processed ingredients like petroleum. It can also mean the product is made with some "naturally-derived" ingredients like botanical extracts or plant oils with minimal chemical processing, or with certified organic ingredients.</p><p>But with so much variation (and misinformation) about what categorizes a face moisturizer as "natural," it's difficult to know where to start. <strong>The scientists in the GH Beauty Lab carefully curated this list of the best natural face moisturizers, based on trusted third party natural and organic products certifications </strong>as well as a deep dive into each product's ingredients and claims to ensure they live up to their claims. Here, the best natural face moisturizers you can trust for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, acne-prone, aging skin and more.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>For more information on what makes a facial moisturizer "natural" and shopping tips to keep in mind when you're searching for the best natural moisturizer for you, scroll to the bottom of this article. </p>
<p><strong>Weleda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000ORV3NC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The iconic Weleda face moisturizer is nearly 100 years old and a GH Beauty Lab scientist longtime go-to. Packed with rich botanical oils like sunflower and sweet almond plus floral extracts, its natural claims are backed by third party certification. GH Beauty Lab experts lauded<strong> the brand’s century-long legacy of growing plant ingredients on its own farms and its eco-conscious manufacturing practices</strong>. "This cream's thick texture really helps relieve my extremely dehydrated <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a29993947/dry-skin-on-face-treatments-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link ">dry skin</a>," GH's beauty director says. "I turn to it for intensive nourishment and love that it's reasonably-priced for such a high quality product."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Glycerin, sweet almond oil, sunflower oils<strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural</p>
<p><strong>Weleda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003CYWTQY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Weleda face moisturizer created for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g1382/sensitive-skin-solutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a> types is made with a short list of ingredients including soothing sweet almond and plum seed oils plus softening glycerin. <strong>The formula is free of fragrance, a common irritant</strong>. "This mild moisturizer comforts my <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g5185/types-of-eczema/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eczema-prone" class="link ">eczema-prone</a> complexion even when I'm having flare-ups and doesn't cause any irritation," GH's beauty director notes. </p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Glycerin, sweet almond oil, plum oils<strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural</p>
<p><strong>One Love Organics</strong></p><p>credobeauty.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcredobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fskin-dew-coconut-water-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One Love Organics is a GH beauty editor beloved brand for its skin softening formulas. <strong>This quenching cream, great for use at night for all skin types, is based on botanical ingredients </strong>like coconut fruit juice, sunflower seed oil and plant butters and waxes. "Practically weightless but thoroughly moisturizes my dry spots," a reviewer commented. "Perfect for day and night."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a33604821/jojoba-oil-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jojoba" class="link ">Jojoba</a>, glycerin, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36503215/vitamin-e-for-skin-benefits-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin E" class="link ">vitamin E</a><strong><br>• Certifications: </strong>ECOCERT certified natural </p>
<p><strong>Nelly Devuyst</strong></p><p>eskinstore.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.eskinstore.com/spf-30-mineral-P44876?gclid=Cj0KCQjw8O-VBhCpARIsACMvVLPAMgQHIFbxRkz4vseUXJqJ4BoxwDH5MlLyKl9FSluJpghqcMwxQb4aAk6nEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nelly Devuyst's face moisturizer <strong>made with 100% <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g256/natural-sunscreens-460608/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural mineral suncreens" class="link ">natural mineral suncreens</a> titanium dioxide and zinc oxide is backed by two reputable third party natural products certifications.</strong> "Amazing!" a reviewer raved. "It does not leave an oily feeling and is actually mattifying."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, tea extract<strong><br></strong><strong>• Certifications: </strong>COSMOS and ECOCERT certified organic</p>
<p><strong>Avalon Organics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082G1MMRL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40460660%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oily skin needs hydration, too: <strong>Keep oily skin soft and balanced with this lightweight gel-cream formula </strong>from Avalon Organics, which is certified natural. From a GH beauty editor favorite line, the moisturizer is infused with skin-protecting and brightening antioxidant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37284600/vitamin-c-benefits-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link ">vitamin C </a>in a base of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a28322328/aloe-vera-gel-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aloe juice" class="link ">aloe juice</a>. "Great texture that's not heavy at all," a reviewer remarked.</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Vitamin C, aloe, glycerin<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>NSF for organic claims</p>
<p><strong>KORA Organics</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkora-organics-turmeric-glow-moisturizer-P471046&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Kora Organics face moisturizer is a GH beauty editor go-to for acneic complexions. The formula is made with inflammation-fighting <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a39867126/turmeric-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turmeric extract" class="link ">turmeric extract</a> and comes in a refillable jar. "This moisturizer calms and doesn’t irritate my <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37856790/acne-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne-prone skin" class="link ">acne-prone skin</a>," says GH Beauty Assistant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/241067/Catharine-Malzahn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catharine Malzahn" class="link ">Catharine Malzahn</a>. "On top of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a20476/treating-facial-redness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping redness at bay," class="link ">keeping redness at bay,</a><strong> the anti-inflammatory properties of the turmeric helps settle my breakouts</strong>. This moisturizer lives up to its name: It keeps me glowing (and hydrated)!"</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32106722/what-is-hyaluronic-acid-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hyaluronic acid" class="link ">Hyaluronic acid</a>, turmeric, lactic acid, vitamin E<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>COSMOS for organic claims</p>
<p><strong>Lavera</strong></p><p>ecosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2Ftriple-effect-hyaluronic-acids-firming-day-cream%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw8O-VBhCpARIsACMvVLPAdwsGhHzRlWz2rCcQcFH88HMbaJ7-QA7o3ZTH-vgjfd7QjtZfCy0aAnI6EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg40460660%2Fbest-natural-face-moisturizers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blended <strong>with several certified organic ingredients, Lavera's moisturizer helps plump and smooth aging skin</strong>. It contains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a28172111/what-is-bakuchiol-skin-care-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bakuchiol" class="link ">bakuchiol</a>, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, plus gold standard hydration booster hyaluronic acid in addition to shea butter and plant oils to nourish fragile skin. "After just one use, I noticed significant improvements," a reviewer marveled. "My skin is firmer and more elastic, the complexion is smoother and more even and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a25890/smiling-wrinkles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrinkles" class="link ">wrinkles</a> are significantly reduced."</p><p><strong>• Key ingredients: </strong>Hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, shea butter<br><strong>• Certifications: </strong>NATRUE certified natural and organic</p>

The best all natural face moisturizers for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, acne-prone and aging skin, plus night creams and SPF day formulas.

Latest Stories

  • The Amazon Fire TV is on major sale: Save $160 on this popular smart TV

    Snag this top-rated smart TV for just $440.

  • How much water should you drink in hot weather?

    Experts weigh in as the UK faces its hottest day on record

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie