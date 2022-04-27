An Exhaustive Guide to the Best Drip Coffee Makers We've Ever Tested

  • <p>There are so many different methods and specialty machines for brewing coffee these days, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a33597/how-to-make-cold-brew-coffee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew" class="link ">cold brew</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g30679911/best-french-press/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French press" class="link ">French press</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g350/best-single-serve-coffee-maker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:single-serve coffee makers" class="link ">single-serve coffee makers</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g29069348/best-espresso-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:espresso machines" class="link ">espresso machines</a>. Traditional drip coffee makers, however, have stood the test of time for their convenience and ability to brew large quantities of classic American-style coffee. Drip coffee makers are different from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g34032026/best-pour-over-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pour over" class="link ">pour over</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/a29554331/types-of-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other types of coffee machines" class="link ">other types of coffee machines</a> in that they're automated — they'll heat the water and brew the coffee in a very hands-off manner. Plus, with today's rising coffee prices, even the most expensive drip coffee makers can ultimately save you money in the long-run. </p><p>In the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances Lab, we've been hands-on testing <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g2083/top-rated-coffeemakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee makers" class="link ">coffee makers</a> for decades, testing hundreds of coffee machines from brands like Breville, Cuisinart, Ninja, Hamilton Beach and more. Over the years, our professional analysts have made more than 1,000 cups of coffee using traditional drip coffee makers as well as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g21564299/best-cold-brew-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew coffee makers" class="link ">cold brew coffee makers</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g29069348/best-espresso-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:espresso machines" class="link ">espresso machines</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g35941582/best-nespresso-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nespresso machines" class="link ">Nespresso machines</a> and everything in between. We’ve also tested accessories like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g30986295/best-coffee-grinders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee grinders," class="link ">coffee grinders,</a> so you can always get the freshest brew. One could say we’re obsessed with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/g32223075/how-to-make-coffee-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:making coffee at home" class="link ">making coffee at home</a> and in our Labs! So when we recently put drip coffee makers to the test, <strong>we spent over 40 hours testing and brewing over 200 cups of coffee</strong>. Overall, popular newer models that could make multiple types of brews — such as cold brews, concentrates for latte-like drinks and iced coffees — impressed us the most.</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:<br></strong></h2><p>[product-summary-view][/product-summary-view]</p>
    An Exhaustive Guide to the Best Drip Coffee Makers We've Ever Tested

    There are so many different methods and specialty machines for brewing coffee these days, from cold brew to French press, single-serve coffee makers to espresso machines. Traditional drip coffee makers, however, have stood the test of time for their convenience and ability to brew large quantities of classic American-style coffee. Drip coffee makers are different from pour over and other types of coffee machines in that they're automated — they'll heat the water and brew the coffee in a very hands-off manner. Plus, with today's rising coffee prices, even the most expensive drip coffee makers can ultimately save you money in the long-run.

    In the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances Lab, we've been hands-on testing coffee makers for decades, testing hundreds of coffee machines from brands like Breville, Cuisinart, Ninja, Hamilton Beach and more. Over the years, our professional analysts have made more than 1,000 cups of coffee using traditional drip coffee makers as well as cold brew coffee makers, espresso machines, Nespresso machines and everything in between. We’ve also tested accessories like coffee grinders, so you can always get the freshest brew. One could say we’re obsessed with making coffee at home and in our Labs! So when we recently put drip coffee makers to the test, we spent over 40 hours testing and brewing over 200 cups of coffee. Overall, popular newer models that could make multiple types of brews — such as cold brews, concentrates for latte-like drinks and iced coffees — impressed us the most.

    Our top picks:

  Breville

amazon.com

$299.99

Shop Now

Coffee devotees will love the Breville Precision Brew not only for its excellent performance but also for its many brew options. It can make traditional drip coffee, strong, fast and over ice. It can also make cold brew and pour over coffee (attachment sold separately), which are two unique features most coffee makers can't do. The bloom time and brew temperature can also be adjusted for the most personalized cup. In our test, coffee brewed from this machine quickly in well under a minute per cup – it took 8 1/2 minutes to brew a full, 12-cup pot, which was impressive compared to most others that took 10-12 minutes. 

This coffee maker comes with both the option to use cone or flat-basket filters, ideal for coffee aficionados who know that the two styles can bring out different notes in coffee. The brew basket has a large, comfortable handle and pulls out for easy filling, one of our favorite features. This model has a thermal carafe that kept coffee warm for the tested two hours.
    Precision Brewer Thermal Drip Coffee Maker

    Breville

    amazon.com

    $299.99

    Shop Now

    Coffee devotees will love the Breville Precision Brew not only for its excellent performance but also for its many brew options. It can make traditional drip coffee, strong, fast and over ice. It can also make cold brew and pour over coffee (attachment sold separately), which are two unique features most coffee makers can't do. The bloom time and brew temperature can also be adjusted for the most personalized cup. In our test, coffee brewed from this machine quickly in well under a minute per cup – it took 8 1/2 minutes to brew a full, 12-cup pot, which was impressive compared to most others that took 10-12 minutes.

    This coffee maker comes with both the option to use cone or flat-basket filters, ideal for coffee aficionados who know that the two styles can bring out different notes in coffee. The brew basket has a large, comfortable handle and pulls out for easy filling, one of our favorite features. This model has a thermal carafe that kept coffee warm for the tested two hours.

  Black+Decker

amazon.com

$51.16

Shop Now

This coffee maker pays for itself in just a few brews when compared with buying coffee out. It scored high in our drip coffee maker test for both performance and ease of use. It brewed a hot coffee pot that stayed warm for the duration of the keep warm cycle. It was also quick: it brewed coffee in about a minute per cup. Results were pleasant with a smooth finish. 

It doesn't have any bells and whistles (like an alert that lets you know when it's done brewing), but it's easy to use with a one-touch start. Buttons are soft, flat and responsive; they're not flush, however, which makes the control panel a little harder to clean than those that are completely smooth. The measurement markings on both the carafe and water reservoir are easy to read, and the carafe is comfortable to hold.
    12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

    Black+Decker

    amazon.com

    $51.16

    Shop Now

    This coffee maker pays for itself in just a few brews when compared with buying coffee out. It scored high in our drip coffee maker test for both performance and ease of use. It brewed a hot coffee pot that stayed warm for the duration of the keep warm cycle. It was also quick: it brewed coffee in about a minute per cup. Results were pleasant with a smooth finish.

    It doesn't have any bells and whistles (like an alert that lets you know when it's done brewing), but it's easy to use with a one-touch start. Buttons are soft, flat and responsive; they're not flush, however, which makes the control panel a little harder to clean than those that are completely smooth. The measurement markings on both the carafe and water reservoir are easy to read, and the carafe is comfortable to hold.

  Wolf

williams-sonoma.com

$599.95

Shop Now

If you know and love Wolf appliances there's no mistaking who makes this red-knobbed coffee maker. The high-end brand, is known for its top-performing ranges, so it's no surprise its coffee maker earned high marks for brewing temperature and time. Not to mention it produced a pleasantly steaming cup of coffee and the thermal carafe kept it warm for two hours. 

This machine also has Accubrew mode which allows the user to select the coffee strength and number of cups. You'll never have to wonder how much coffee to add either since it has a built-in scale which shows when you've added enough. The water tank is removable making it easy to fill and the LCD panel displays how long since it's finished brewing. It has a beautiful stainless steel design, and, if the signature red knobs are your preference, there's also black or brushed silver available.
    Gourmet Automatic Drip Coffee Maker

    Wolf

    williams-sonoma.com

    $599.95

    Shop Now

    If you know and love Wolf appliances there’s no mistaking who makes this red-knobbed coffee maker. The high-end brand, is known for its top-performing ranges, so it’s no surprise its coffee maker earned high marks for brewing temperature and time. Not to mention it produced a pleasantly steaming cup of coffee and the thermal carafe kept it warm for two hours.

    This machine also has Accubrew mode which allows the user to select the coffee strength and number of cups. You’ll never have to wonder how much coffee to add either since it has a built-in scale which shows when you’ve added enough. The water tank is removable making it easy to fill and the LCD panel displays how long since it's finished brewing. It has a beautiful stainless steel design, and, if the signature red knobs are your preference, there’s also black or brushed silver available.

  Capresso

amazon.com

$39.99

Shop Now

For those that don't need a 12- or 14-cup coffee maker but still want more than a single-serve, this Capresso Mini serves five cups of coffee. It doesn't have a ton of features like other coffee makers but that makes it easy to use and it's programmable. It also has a hot plate to keep the coffee pot warm and automatic shut-off. As a bonus, it is also very compact and does not take up a lot of counter space. In our test, it brewed hot coffee and tasters said it had a smooth finish.
    5-Cup Mini Drip Coffee Maker

    Capresso

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    For those that don’t need a 12- or 14-cup coffee maker but still want more than a single-serve, this Capresso Mini serves five cups of coffee. It doesn’t have a ton of features like other coffee makers but that makes it easy to use and it’s programmable. It also has a hot plate to keep the coffee pot warm and automatic shut-off. As a bonus, it is also very compact and does not take up a lot of counter space. In our test, it brewed hot coffee and tasters said it had a smooth finish.

  Capresso

wayfair.com

$258.04

Shop Now

This was one of the highest-scoring coffee makers in our taste test. It produced a hot, full-bodied cup that was pleasant to drink. It also had a fast brew time. 

While it has an option to brew pre-ground coffee, the best feature of this machine is the built-in conical burr grinder. It has five grind settings to choose the fineness of the coffee grounds and automatically grinds the coffee into the basket and starts brewing. The strength and number of cups can be chosen.
    CoffeeTeam TS Drip Coffeemaker

    Capresso

    wayfair.com

    $258.04

    Shop Now

    This was one of the highest-scoring coffee makers in our taste test. It produced a hot, full-bodied cup that was pleasant to drink. It also had a fast brew time.

    While it has an option to brew pre-ground coffee, the best feature of this machine is the built-in conical burr grinder. It has five grind settings to choose the fineness of the coffee grounds and automatically grinds the coffee into the basket and starts brewing. The strength and number of cups can be chosen.

  Ninja

amazon.com

$169.99

Shop Now

Not only does this Ninja machine make drip coffee but it comes with a milk frother and can make concentrated coffee (though not true espresso) to make drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos. It also brews classic, rich, and iced coffee in different size options ranging from single serve to a full carafe. 

In our test, the control panel was intuitive to use and the water tank is detachable with side grips to make it easy to hold while filling. One thing to note, the carafe is hand wash so it's not recommended to put in the dishwasher like some other carafes we tested. There's also an option available to purchase that comes with a thermal carafe.
    Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

    Ninja

    amazon.com

    $169.99

    Shop Now

    Not only does this Ninja machine make drip coffee but it comes with a milk frother and can make concentrated coffee (though not true espresso) to make drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos. It also brews classic, rich, and iced coffee in different size options ranging from single serve to a full carafe.

    In our test, the control panel was intuitive to use and the water tank is detachable with side grips to make it easy to hold while filling. One thing to note, the carafe is hand wash so it’s not recommended to put in the dishwasher like some other carafes we tested. There’s also an option available to purchase that comes with a thermal carafe.

  Cuisinart

amazon.com

$148.48

Shop Now

We found this machine performed well, was easy to use and had one of the highest scores in our taste test. The coffee also came out hotter compared to other coffee makers which is good for someone who likes their coffee extra hot. It has a brew and pause feature, so there's no waiting to pour that first cup as well as options to brew just 1-4 cups or "bold" coffee. 

The carafe is easy to wash with a wide opening and removable lid; it's also dishwasher safe. 

Take note if you store your coffee maker on the counter under a cupboard, the lid flips up to access the basket and water and in total measures about 22 inches tall, so you'll want to be sure it fits underneath fully open.
    Perfectemp Drip Coffee Maker

    Cuisinart

    amazon.com

    $148.48

    Shop Now

    We found this machine performed well, was easy to use and had one of the highest scores in our taste test. The coffee also came out hotter compared to other coffee makers which is good for someone who likes their coffee extra hot. It has a brew and pause feature, so there's no waiting to pour that first cup as well as options to brew just 1-4 cups or “bold” coffee.

    The carafe is easy to wash with a wide opening and removable lid; it's also dishwasher safe.

    Take note if you store your coffee maker on the counter under a cupboard, the lid flips up to access the basket and water and in total measures about 22 inches tall, so you’ll want to be sure it fits underneath fully open.

  Braun

amazon.com

$77.99

Shop Now

This machine was a favorite in our lab tests, making one of the best-tasting and flavorful cups of coffee. It makes both hot coffee and iced coffee with a brew over ice feature, so no matter the weather you can have cold or hot coffee. Our testing showed it brewed coffee at the correct temperature and kept it that way for two hours.

It also has three keep warm settings low, medium and high as well as a pause and pour feature so you can snag a cup while it's brewing. While overall a great coffee maker, the one downside is it's nearly 20 inches tall when fully opened, so you'll want to make sure there's enough room under your cupboards if you'll be putting it on the counter.
    PureFlavor Drip Coffee Maker

    Braun

    amazon.com

    $77.99

    Shop Now

    This machine was a favorite in our lab tests, making one of the best-tasting and flavorful cups of coffee. It makes both hot coffee and iced coffee with a brew over ice feature, so no matter the weather you can have cold or hot coffee. Our testing showed it brewed coffee at the correct temperature and kept it that way for two hours.

    It also has three keep warm settings low, medium and high as well as a pause and pour feature so you can snag a cup while it’s brewing. While overall a great coffee maker, the one downside is it’s nearly 20 inches tall when fully opened, so you’ll want to make sure there’s enough room under your cupboards if you’ll be putting it on the counter.

  DeLonghi

amazon.com

$315.99

Shop Now

Why choose between coffee or espresso when you can have both with this machine from Delonghi. It also has a built-in milk steamer and frother and can use ESE standard espresso pods. With separate water tanks for each type, both coffee and espresso can be made at the same time or separately. 

Overall this machine did well in our testing, though one thing to note is that the pot did not brew as hot as other coffee makers. However, the hot plate did keep the coffee warm and it can be set to keep coffee warm up to 11 hours and 59 minutes.
    All-in-One Coffee and Espresso Maker

    DeLonghi

    amazon.com

    $315.99

    Shop Now

    Why choose between coffee or espresso when you can have both with this machine from Delonghi. It also has a built-in milk steamer and frother and can use ESE standard espresso pods. With separate water tanks for each type, both coffee and espresso can be made at the same time or separately.

    Overall this machine did well in our testing, though one thing to note is that the pot did not brew as hot as other coffee makers. However, the hot plate did keep the coffee warm and it can be set to keep coffee warm up to 11 hours and 59 minutes.

  Hamilton Beach

walmart.com

$99.00

Shop Now

This coffee maker combo allows you to make a convenient single-serve coffee like a K-cup or brew a full pot for days when more coffee is required. With a single-serve, you also get the choice of using your own coffee in the reusable filter and the full carafe mode allows you to choose regular or bold drip coffee. While this didn't brew piping hot coffee, it's an excellent choice for someone who's looking for both features of pods and drip coffee.
    FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker

    Hamilton Beach

    walmart.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    This coffee maker combo allows you to make a convenient single-serve coffee like a K-cup or brew a full pot for days when more coffee is required. With a single-serve, you also get the choice of using your own coffee in the reusable filter and the full carafe mode allows you to choose regular or bold drip coffee. While this didn’t brew piping hot coffee, it’s an excellent choice for someone who’s looking for both features of pods and drip coffee.

  Café

Williams-Sonoma

$349.95

Shop Now

This stunning coffee maker has a modern design that will stand out on any countertop. It comes in three colors, including brushed stainless steel, matte black and matte white. The control panel has sleek minimal buttons and a clock that's easy to read but not overbearing. It connects to the Smart HQ app through which you can adjust the brew strength, temperature (in one degree increments from 185ºF to 205ºF for a cup of coffee that's as hot as you'd like), as well as the brew size from 1-10 cups. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and can be programmed in advanced. 

In our tests, this coffee machine brewed quickly at 6 1/2 min for 10 cups of coffee in accordance with the SCA's temperature recommendations for a "gold cup," toggling between 200ºF and 202ºF. It was amongst the highest scoring coffee makers in our sensory test, producing a cup that testers thought was full-bodied with a pleasant aroma and lack of bitterness. The thermal carafe kept coffee warm for the majority of the two-hour test period. A glass carafe option is available as well.
    10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker with WiFi

    Café

    Williams-Sonoma

    $349.95

    Shop Now

    This stunning coffee maker has a modern design that will stand out on any countertop. It comes in three colors, including brushed stainless steel, matte black and matte white. The control panel has sleek minimal buttons and a clock that's easy to read but not overbearing. It connects to the Smart HQ app through which you can adjust the brew strength, temperature (in one degree increments from 185ºF to 205ºF for a cup of coffee that's as hot as you'd like), as well as the brew size from 1-10 cups. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and can be programmed in advanced.

    In our tests, this coffee machine brewed quickly at 6 1/2 min for 10 cups of coffee in accordance with the SCA's temperature recommendations for a "gold cup," toggling between 200ºF and 202ºF. It was amongst the highest scoring coffee makers in our sensory test, producing a cup that testers thought was full-bodied with a pleasant aroma and lack of bitterness. The thermal carafe kept coffee warm for the majority of the two-hour test period. A glass carafe option is available as well.

