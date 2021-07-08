Everything We Want from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview
1) Nordstrom Everyday Poplin Shirt
2) BB Dakota Basel Faux Leather Miniskirt
3) Vince Faux Fur Trucker Jacket
4) Eliza J Twoffer Wide Leg Jumpsuit
5) adidas UltraBoost DNA Primeblue Running Shoe
6) MOTHER The Hustler High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
7) Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
8) Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Soft Cup Bra
9) Vince Essentials Pencil Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt
10) 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
11) Max Mara Leisure Veles Sheer Mesh Top
12) Baum und Pferdgarten Joan Grid Pattern Mock Neck Top
13) FRAME Le High Raw Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
14) Schutz Jupitar Pointed Toe Boot
15) La Ligne Bastien Half-Zip Cotton Sweater
16) Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
17) UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
18) Theory Suede Moto Jacket
19) Lafayette 148 New York Anna Boot
20) Good American Utility Faux Leather Button-Up Shirt
21) CELINE 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
22) Halogen® Rib Turtleneck Sleeveless Midi Dress
23) Avec Les Filles Plaid Shawl Collar Coat
24) Frye Sacha Western Bootie
25) Reiss Leah Wool Blend Wrap Coat
26) Theory Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cashmere Sweater Dress
27) Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot