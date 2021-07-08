Everything We Want from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview

  • <p>When it comes to fashion sales stacked with compelling deals on (actually) chic clothes, nothing quite hits like <strong><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g36864532/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2021-womens-clothing-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale</a></strong>. Those who've been shopping the cult-loved sale since they got a debit card will need no explanation as to why the sale is worthy of multiple phone reminders. But, for anyone who's made it this long on Earth without being initiated, Anniversary Sale stands out as it includes new Fall styles, plus classic best sellers like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-genuine-shearling-slipper-women%2F5868136%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BSale%252FWomen%252FShoes%26color%3D210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ugg slippers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ugg slippers</a>, Diptyque candles, and more. </p><p>Anniversary Sale 2021 is just around the corner, opening up to Nordstrom cardholders for early access on July 12 and to the public on July 28, where it'll run until August 9 when prices go back to normal. If the wait has you feeling impatient, we have good news. Nordstrom mic dropped their <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale%2Fwomen%3Fbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BSale%252FWomen%26origin%3Dtopnav&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:official preview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">official preview</a></strong> of everything that's going to be included in Anniversary Sale this week. And we can confirm this year's curation is brimming with elevated basics, going out tops, and leather boots that have us ready to blow a dramatic kiss goodbye to sweatpants once and for all. </p><p>To spare you having to sift through hundreds of items, we've put together a definitive list of the best fashion finds to start adding to your cart in advance. And word to the wise: Anniversary Sale is notorious for selling out of styles, so we recommend saving this link somewhere you'll remember as we'll be updating the list throughout the sale as our favorites inevitably fly out of stock. <br></p>
    Everything We Want from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview

    When it comes to fashion sales stacked with compelling deals on (actually) chic clothes, nothing quite hits like Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Those who've been shopping the cult-loved sale since they got a debit card will need no explanation as to why the sale is worthy of multiple phone reminders. But, for anyone who's made it this long on Earth without being initiated, Anniversary Sale stands out as it includes new Fall styles, plus classic best sellers like Ugg slippers, Diptyque candles, and more.

    Anniversary Sale 2021 is just around the corner, opening up to Nordstrom cardholders for early access on July 12 and to the public on July 28, where it'll run until August 9 when prices go back to normal. If the wait has you feeling impatient, we have good news. Nordstrom mic dropped their official preview of everything that's going to be included in Anniversary Sale this week. And we can confirm this year's curation is brimming with elevated basics, going out tops, and leather boots that have us ready to blow a dramatic kiss goodbye to sweatpants once and for all.

    To spare you having to sift through hundreds of items, we've put together a definitive list of the best fashion finds to start adding to your cart in advance. And word to the wise: Anniversary Sale is notorious for selling out of styles, so we recommend saving this link somewhere you'll remember as we'll be updating the list throughout the sale as our favorites inevitably fly out of stock.

  • <p><strong>NORDSTROM</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-everyday-poplin-shirt%2F5727234&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $46</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $69 </strong></p><p>In case you missed it, it’s <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/fashion-week/g34074135/spring-2021-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:passé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">passé</a> to refer to oversized poplin shirts as being borrowed from your ‘boyfriend.’ (At long last.) Here, an elevated basic that can be paired with everything from leather pants to loose trousers. </p>
    1) Nordstrom Everyday Poplin Shirt

    NORDSTROM

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $46

    After Sale: $69

    In case you missed it, it’s passé to refer to oversized poplin shirts as being borrowed from your ‘boyfriend.’ (At long last.) Here, an elevated basic that can be paired with everything from leather pants to loose trousers.

  • <p><strong>BB DAKOTA BY STEVE MADDEN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbb-dakota-basel-faux-leather-miniskirt%2F5920650&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $50</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $79</strong></p><p>If, after a year of living in sweatpants, you’re feeling inclined to spice things up… Take a mini skirt for a spin. Pair this with leather boots and a cozy sweater this fall to channel Margot Robbie in <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em>.</p>
    2) BB Dakota Basel Faux Leather Miniskirt

    BB DAKOTA BY STEVE MADDEN

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $50

    After Sale: $79

    If, after a year of living in sweatpants, you’re feeling inclined to spice things up… Take a mini skirt for a spin. Pair this with leather boots and a cozy sweater this fall to channel Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

  • <p><strong>VINCE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-faux-fur-trucker-jacket%2F5914167&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $298</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $495</strong></p><p>Innovative furs dominated <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/fashion-week/g30766293/fall-2020-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FW20 runways" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FW20 runways</a>, but coziness isn’t going away anytime soon. For a jacket that’ll serve looks while feeling like a warm hug, peep this Vince number. </p>
    3) Vince Faux Fur Trucker Jacket

    VINCE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $298

    After Sale: $495

    Innovative furs dominated FW20 runways, but coziness isn’t going away anytime soon. For a jacket that’ll serve looks while feeling like a warm hug, peep this Vince number.

  • <p><strong>ELIZA J</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feliza-j-twoffer-wide-leg-jumpsuit%2F5607769&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $100</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $168</strong></p><p> If you're returning to an office setting soon, this jumpsuit will come in handy as it requires bare minimum effort while being immensely chic. </p>
    4) Eliza J Twoffer Wide Leg Jumpsuit

    ELIZA J

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $100

    After Sale: $168

    If you're returning to an office setting soon, this jumpsuit will come in handy as it requires bare minimum effort while being immensely chic.

  • <p><strong>ADIDAS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-ultraboost-dna-running-shoe-women%2F6421757&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $120<br></strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $180</strong></p><p>Loved by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Justin Bieber and orthopedists everywhere, UltraBoosts are a failsafe choice if you're after a workout sneaker that's supportive and stylish. </p>
    5) adidas UltraBoost DNA Primeblue Running Shoe

    ADIDAS

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $120

    After Sale: $180

    Loved by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Justin Bieber and orthopedists everywhere, UltraBoosts are a failsafe choice if you're after a workout sneaker that's supportive and stylish.

  • <p><strong>MOTHER</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmother-the-hustler-high-waist-ankle-flare-jeans-not-guilty%2F5915754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $146</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $218</strong></p><p>A go-anywhere, wear-with-anything pair of black jeans is a must. For a sense of just how good Mother jeans are (if you've never worn), Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been spotted in the brand on repeat, even wearing the brand's Insider Crop style to her first public appearance with Prince Harry. </p>
    6) MOTHER The Hustler High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans

    MOTHER

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $146

    After Sale: $218

    A go-anywhere, wear-with-anything pair of black jeans is a must. For a sense of just how good Mother jeans are (if you've never worn), Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been spotted in the brand on repeat, even wearing the brand's Insider Crop style to her first public appearance with Prince Harry.

  • <p><strong>NATORI</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $45</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $68 </strong></p><p>Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following on Nordstrom (think 3.3k ratings and counting). Editor's note: As someone who owns three of these, I can fully attest to why this style is worth every penny. It's comfy enough for all day wear and seemingly invisible underneath everyday T-shirts. Also: The mesh and lace detailing simply just feels and looks sexy. </p>
    7) Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

    NATORI

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $45

    After Sale: $68

    Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following on Nordstrom (think 3.3k ratings and counting). Editor's note: As someone who owns three of these, I can fully attest to why this style is worth every penny. It's comfy enough for all day wear and seemingly invisible underneath everyday T-shirts. Also: The mesh and lace detailing simply just feels and looks sexy.

  • <p><strong>NATORI</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-bliss-perfection-contour-soft-cup-bra%2F6150621&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $42</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $64</strong></p><p>Not ready to get back together with underwire yet? Here, another Natori customer-favorite that's wireless. </p>
    8) Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Soft Cup Bra

    NATORI

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $42

    After Sale: $64

    Not ready to get back together with underwire yet? Here, another Natori customer-favorite that's wireless.

  • <p><strong>VINCE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-essentials-pencil-stripe-crewneck-t-shirt%2F5914191&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $80</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $125</strong></p><p>All that's missing is a tailored trench coat and a baguette to channel the French fashion girl within. </p>
    9) Vince Essentials Pencil Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt

    VINCE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $80

    After Sale: $125

    All that's missing is a tailored trench coat and a baguette to channel the French fashion girl within.

  • <p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbony-levy-14k-gold-hoop-earrings-trunk-show-exclusive%2F5937947%3Forigin%3Dcoordinating-5937947-0-2-PDP_1-recbot-visually_similar_cs_v3%26recs_placement%3DPDP_1%26recs_strategy%3Dvisually_similar_cs_v3%26recs_source%3Drecbot%26recs_page_type%3Dproduct%26recs_seed%3D5937955%26color%3D14K%2BWHITE%2BGOLD&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT NORDSTROM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP AT NORDSTROM</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $221</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $295</strong></p><p>Everyone needs a good pair of gold hoops. </p>
    10) 14K Gold Hoop Earrings

    nordstrom.com

    SHOP AT NORDSTROM

    Sale: $221

    After Sale: $295

    Everyone needs a good pair of gold hoops.

  • <p><strong>MAX MARA LEISURE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmax-mara-leisure-veles-sheer-mesh-top%2F5944773&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $100</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $165</strong></p><p>Three words: Going out top. </p>
    11) Max Mara Leisure Veles Sheer Mesh Top

    MAX MARA LEISURE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $100

    After Sale: $165

    Three words: Going out top.

  • <p><strong>BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbaum-und-pferdgarten-joan-grid-pattern-mock-neck-top%2F5972619&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $70</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $99</strong></p><p>Another mock neck top that can be worn on its own or layered when temps begin to dip.</p>
    12) Baum und Pferdgarten Joan Grid Pattern Mock Neck Top

    BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $70

    After Sale: $99

    Another mock neck top that can be worn on its own or layered when temps begin to dip.

  • <p><strong>FRAME</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fframe-le-high-raw-hem-ankle-straight-leg-jeans-allesandro%2F5918663&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $146</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $218</strong></p><p>The wash, rise, leg <em>and </em>raw bottom hem of these Frame jeans are all chef's kiss. </p>
    13) FRAME Le High Raw Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

    FRAME

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $146

    After Sale: $218

    The wash, rise, leg and raw bottom hem of these Frame jeans are all chef's kiss.

  • <p><strong>SCHUTZ</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fschutz-jupitar-pointed-toe-boot-women%2F6149570&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $155</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $238</strong></p><p>Anniversary Sale this year is stacked with good boots. If you're feeling inclined to take a walk on the wild side, the heel height on these beauties measure a manageable three inches. </p>
    14) Schutz Jupitar Pointed Toe Boot

    SCHUTZ

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $155

    After Sale: $238

    Anniversary Sale this year is stacked with good boots. If you're feeling inclined to take a walk on the wild side, the heel height on these beauties measure a manageable three inches.

  • <p><strong>LA LIGNE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fla-ligne-bastien-half-zip-cotton-sweater%2F5895992&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $166</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $250</strong></p><p>Nothing nails laid back luxury during in the winter quite like a half zip. </p>
    15) La Ligne Bastien Half-Zip Cotton Sweater

    LA LIGNE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $166

    After Sale: $250

    Nothing nails laid back luxury during in the winter quite like a half zip.

  • <p><strong>SWEATY BETTY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsweaty-betty-power-pocket-workout-7-8-leggings%2F6127390&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $65</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $100</strong></p><p>To give you a sense of how beloved British brand Sweaty Betty's power leggings are, one pair has sold every 60 seconds this year. (Editor's note: I own these and don't stop talking about how I think they're the most comfortable and flattering leggings of all time.)</p>
    16) Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings

    SWEATY BETTY

    nordstrom.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Sale: $65

    After Sale: $100

    To give you a sense of how beloved British brand Sweaty Betty's power leggings are, one pair has sold every 60 seconds this year. (Editor's note: I own these and don't stop talking about how I think they're the most comfortable and flattering leggings of all time.)

  • <p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-genuine-shearling-slipper-women%2F5868136%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BSale%252FWomen%252FShoes%26color%3D210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT NORDSTROM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP AT NORDSTROM</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $70<br></strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $100</strong></p><p>UGG slippers rarely can be found on sale, let alone for 30 percent off. If a pair is missing from your life or you're after a gift for someone you (really, really) love, now's as wise a time as there'll ever be to take the plunge. </p>
    17) UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

    nordstrom.com

    SHOP AT NORDSTROM

    Sale: $70

    After Sale: $100

    UGG slippers rarely can be found on sale, let alone for 30 percent off. If a pair is missing from your life or you're after a gift for someone you (really, really) love, now's as wise a time as there'll ever be to take the plunge.

  • <p><strong>THEORY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$1195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftheory-suede-moto-jacket%2F5933294&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $796</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $1,195</strong></p><p>This suede Theory moto jacket is dripping in minimalist appeal. It’s a splurge, but if you’re after a special piece that you’ll be able to wear on repeat for years to come, it’s worth it.</p>
    18) Theory Suede Moto Jacket

    THEORY

    nordstrom.com

    $1195.00

    Shop Now

    Sale: $796

    After Sale: $1,195

    This suede Theory moto jacket is dripping in minimalist appeal. It’s a splurge, but if you’re after a special piece that you’ll be able to wear on repeat for years to come, it’s worth it.

  • <p><strong>LAFAYETTE 148</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flafayette-148-new-york-anna-boot-women%2F5935904&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $430</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $648</strong></p><p>These smooth-as-butter leather boots can be styled with just about everything and add sharpness to any look. </p>
    19) Lafayette 148 New York Anna Boot

    LAFAYETTE 148

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $430

    After Sale: $648

    These smooth-as-butter leather boots can be styled with just about everything and add sharpness to any look.

  • <p><strong>GOOD AMERICAN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-american-utility-faux-leather-button-up-shirt%2F5925385&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $110</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $169</strong></p><p>This faux leather button up plays just as nicely with shorts and blouses as it does with wide leg trousers and bustiers. PS: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-american-faux-leather-utility-shirt-plus-size%2F5937495%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BSale%252FWomen%252FClothing%26color%3D250&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plus sizes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Plus sizes</a> are available as well.</p>
    20) Good American Utility Faux Leather Button-Up Shirt

    GOOD AMERICAN

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $110

    After Sale: $169

    This faux leather button up plays just as nicely with shorts and blouses as it does with wide leg trousers and bustiers. PS: Plus sizes are available as well.

  • <p><strong>CELINE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fceline-53mm-gradient-cat-eye-sunglasses%2F5613212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $268<br></strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $400</strong></p><p>Small sunglasses haters, rejoice. Anniversary Sale 2021 includes so many oversized options to evoke Old Hollywood glamour vibes. </p>
    21) CELINE 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

    CELINE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $268

    After Sale: $400

    Small sunglasses haters, rejoice. Anniversary Sale 2021 includes so many oversized options to evoke Old Hollywood glamour vibes.

  • <p><strong>HALOGEN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhalogen-rib-turtleneck-sleeveless-midi-dress%2F5861982&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $40</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $59</strong></p><p>No such thing as too many little black dresses.</p>
    22) Halogen® Rib Turtleneck Sleeveless Midi Dress

    HALOGEN

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $40

    After Sale: $59

    No such thing as too many little black dresses.

  • <p><strong>AVEC LES FILLES</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Favec-les-filles-plaid-shawl-collar-coat%2F5896380&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $150</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $279</strong></p><p>Even though we're currently sweating bullets at the time of publication, Fall jacket season will be here before we know it. *Eagerly counts down the minutes.*</p>
    23) Avec Les Filles Plaid Shawl Collar Coat

    AVEC LES FILLES

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $150

    After Sale: $279

    Even though we're currently sweating bullets at the time of publication, Fall jacket season will be here before we know it. *Eagerly counts down the minutes.*

  • <p><strong>FRYE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ffrye-sacha-western-bootie-women%2F6412451&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $200</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $298</strong></p><p>Cowboy boots are another timeless must. </p>
    24) Frye Sacha Western Bootie

    FRYE

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $200

    After Sale: $298

    Cowboy boots are another timeless must.

  • <p><strong>REISS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freiss-leah-wool-blend-wrap-coat%2F5911720&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $370<br></strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $620</strong></p><p>Camel coats never go out of style. We’re eyeing this Reiss number for its tailored silhouette and removable belt. </p>
    25) Reiss Leah Wool Blend Wrap Coat

    REISS

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $370

    After Sale: $620

    Camel coats never go out of style. We’re eyeing this Reiss number for its tailored silhouette and removable belt.

  • <p><strong>THEORY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftheory-turtleneck-long-sleeve-cashmere-sweater-dress%2F5933299&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $330</strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $495</strong></p><p>Behold, a sweater dress that more than justifies being worn on repeat for its wear-anywhere appeal and quality. </p>
    26) Theory Turtleneck Long Sleeve Cashmere Sweater Dress

    THEORY

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $330

    After Sale: $495

    Behold, a sweater dress that more than justifies being worn on repeat for its wear-anywhere appeal and quality.

  • <p><strong>STEVE MADDEN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsteve-madden-tava-over-the-knee-boot-women%2F5916859&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36946278%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sale: $90<br></strong></p><p><strong>After Sale: $135</strong></p><p>These over-the-knee boots are a steal at their Anniversary Sale price. </p>
    27) Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot

    STEVE MADDEN

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    Sale: $90

    After Sale: $135

    These over-the-knee boots are a steal at their Anniversary Sale price.

