Everything We Want from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who lead the AL West. Lance McCullers Jr. (6-2) lost for the first time in 10 starts since April 14. Montas (8-7) fanned 10 while allowing five hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Jake Diekman gave up one hi