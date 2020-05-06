Everything You Need to Know About David Dobrik's Love Life

Seventeen

Is he currently single?

From Seventeen

<p>David Dobrik's dating life isn't the most conventional one, and given how YouTubers are always doing <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/movies-tv/g18753797/youtube-scandals-controversies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wacky and unpredictable things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wacky and unpredictable things</a> for their channels, that's saying something. As far as celebrities go, the YouTuber from Slovakia is quite a catch: He's unbelievably funny, super generous (he's the <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/hot-guys/g27918880/david-dobrik-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new Oprah of the car-giving world" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new Oprah of the car-giving world</a>), and has a <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a27613163/david-dobrik-net-worth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:net worth that's sky high" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">net worth that's sky high</a>.</p><p>With all that charm and charisma, it's surprising to learn David is currently single — or, if he does have a special someone right now, he's keeping them under wraps. But considering how open he's been with <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/celebrity-couples/g21247180/youtube-couples-breakups/?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his past relationships" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his past relationships</a>, it seems unlikely he's remaining silent now. In August 2019, he <a href="https://www.j-14.com/posts/david-dobrik-girlfriend-talks-love-life-and-relationship-status/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told </a><em><a href="https://www.j-14.com/posts/david-dobrik-girlfriend-talks-love-life-and-relationship-status/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J-14" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J-14</a></em> at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood he was "super single" and "very, very far from being in a relationship again." When he hosted the Teen Choice Awards that same month, he unsurprisingly <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/hot-guys/a28670598/david-dobrik-2019-teen-choice-awards-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:walked the red carpet alone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">walked the red carpet alone</a>.</p><p>So, if you're hoping to be Mrs. David Dobrik, you can still shoot your shot. But before you try sliding in his DMs, check out his past dating history and see what you can learn.</p>
Everything You Need to Know About David Dobrik's Love Life

David Dobrik's dating life isn't the most conventional one, and given how YouTubers are always doing wacky and unpredictable things for their channels, that's saying something. As far as celebrities go, the YouTuber from Slovakia is quite a catch: He's unbelievably funny, super generous (he's the new Oprah of the car-giving world), and has a net worth that's sky high.

With all that charm and charisma, it's surprising to learn David is currently single — or, if he does have a special someone right now, he's keeping them under wraps. But considering how open he's been with his past relationships, it seems unlikely he's remaining silent now. In August 2019, he told J-14 at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood he was "super single" and "very, very far from being in a relationship again." When he hosted the Teen Choice Awards that same month, he unsurprisingly walked the red carpet alone.

So, if you're hoping to be Mrs. David Dobrik, you can still shoot your shot. But before you try sliding in his DMs, check out his past dating history and see what you can learn.

<p>David's childhood friend and current assistant — her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalie-mariduena-440900132" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:official title on LinkedIn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">official title on LinkedIn</a> is "Executive Assistant at David Dobrik LLC" — has been rumored to be dating her "boss." David's fans love breaking out their trusty magnifying glasses and going all Sherlock Holmes on the situation, constantly wondering if David and Natalie are <em>more </em>than just friends and co-workers.</p><p>In May 2020, after joking the two were hooking up during the coronavirus epidemic, <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/celebrity-couples/a32390321/david-dobrik-opened-up-about-dating-his-assistant-natalie-mariduena/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David clarified that there was nothing going on between them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">David clarified that there was nothing going on between them</a>, and nothing ever will happen. </p><p>"I think it should obvious at this point that there's never gonna be a time that Natalie and I hook up," he said. "Even if this pandemic lasted 25 years and we were stuck inside. It's never going to happen."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3z73vOnNsW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
1) Natalie Mariduena (rumored)

David's childhood friend and current assistant — her official title on LinkedIn is "Executive Assistant at David Dobrik LLC" — has been rumored to be dating her "boss." David's fans love breaking out their trusty magnifying glasses and going all Sherlock Holmes on the situation, constantly wondering if David and Natalie are more than just friends and co-workers.

In May 2020, after joking the two were hooking up during the coronavirus epidemic, David clarified that there was nothing going on between them, and nothing ever will happen.

"I think it should obvious at this point that there's never gonna be a time that Natalie and I hook up," he said. "Even if this pandemic lasted 25 years and we were stuck inside. It's never going to happen."

See the original post on Instagram

<p>David and Liza were THE couple of YouTube for two years, until their adorable relationship ended in a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2HytHu5VBI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:very public breakup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">very public breakup</a> in June 2018. In the video, David admitted "Liza broke up with [him] 6 months ago." As of September 2019, the vid's been viewed over 56 million times.</p><p>"It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together, <em>for now</em>," David shared in the confessional, later adding, "Liza broke up with me because she felt like we've been kind of distant because we've just been so busy. Period. And, as much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling that on my side, too." Both YouTubers explained how they're still good friends.</p><p>The breakup appears to have remained amicable, since David recently said in a video with <em>J-14</em> that Liza was his "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQLg3miOlzE&feature=youtu.be&t=130" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-time favorite collaborator" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all-time favorite collaborator</a>."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhkBPOGAp0M/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
3) Liza Koshy (2015 – 2017)

David and Liza were THE couple of YouTube for two years, until their adorable relationship ended in a very public breakup in June 2018. In the video, David admitted "Liza broke up with [him] 6 months ago." As of September 2019, the vid's been viewed over 56 million times.

"It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together, for now," David shared in the confessional, later adding, "Liza broke up with me because she felt like we've been kind of distant because we've just been so busy. Period. And, as much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling that on my side, too." Both YouTubers explained how they're still good friends.

The breakup appears to have remained amicable, since David recently said in a video with J-14 that Liza was his "all-time favorite collaborator."

See the original post on Instagram

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Olivia Jade is a YouTuber and part of the <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a26810092/olivia-jade-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:college admissions scandal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">college admissions scandal</a> that happened earlier this year. (Her mom is Lori Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky on <em>Full House</em> and <em>Fuller House</em>.)</p><p>Though they're just friends, some fans think the two are dating, or have dated in the past. Not long after the scandal news broke, Olivia was <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhBcOpQrG9c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly seen hanging out with David" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly seen hanging out with David</a> and other members of the Vlog Squad at David's house party. However, YouTuber Heath Hussar and a rep for David <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/04/230382/olivia-jade-house-party-david-dobrik" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Refinery29" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Refinery29</a> the girl in the video was Madison Beer, not Olivia.</p><p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a26810092/olivia-jade-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORE: Who Is Olivia Jade? All About the YouTuber at the Center of the College Bribery Scandal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>MORE:</strong> Who Is Olivia Jade? All About the YouTuber at the Center of the College Bribery Scandal</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmi9aq6gMjg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
4) Olivia Jade (rumored)

Olivia Jade is a YouTuber and part of the college admissions scandal that happened earlier this year. (Her mom is Lori Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House.)

Though they're just friends, some fans think the two are dating, or have dated in the past. Not long after the scandal news broke, Olivia was reportedly seen hanging out with David and other members of the Vlog Squad at David's house party. However, YouTuber Heath Hussar and a rep for David told Refinery29 the girl in the video was Madison Beer, not Olivia.

MORE: Who Is Olivia Jade? All About the YouTuber at the Center of the College Bribery Scandal

See the original post on Instagram

What to Read Next