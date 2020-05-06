Everything You Need to Know About David Dobrik's Love Life

David Dobrik's dating life isn't the most conventional one, and given how YouTubers are always doing wacky and unpredictable things for their channels, that's saying something. As far as celebrities go, the YouTuber from Slovakia is quite a catch: He's unbelievably funny, super generous (he's the new Oprah of the car-giving world), and has a net worth that's sky high.

With all that charm and charisma, it's surprising to learn David is currently single — or, if he does have a special someone right now, he's keeping them under wraps. But considering how open he's been with his past relationships, it seems unlikely he's remaining silent now. In August 2019, he told J-14 at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood he was "super single" and "very, very far from being in a relationship again." When he hosted the Teen Choice Awards that same month, he unsurprisingly walked the red carpet alone.

So, if you're hoping to be Mrs. David Dobrik, you can still shoot your shot. But before you try sliding in his DMs, check out his past dating history and see what you can learn.