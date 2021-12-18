Everything to Know About Bad Blood, the New Theranos Movie Starring Jennifer Lawrence

    Everything to Know About Bad Blood, the New Theranos Movie Starring Jennifer Lawrence

  • <p><strong>Bad Blood</strong> is based on the 2020 book of the same name, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Blood-Secrets-Silicon-Startup/dp/0525431993?keywords=bad+blood+Elizabeth+holmes&amp;qid=1638899480&amp;sr=8-1&amp;linkCode=sl1&amp;tag=benjmayo-20&amp;linkId=726697bc0ece576df48a086dc890c209&amp;ref_=as_li_ss_tl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou"><strong>Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou</strong></a>. The book and film center around healthcare-tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who quickly became one of the richest self-made billionaires in the country. In 2014, Holmes was hailed as one of the most successful women in the world, following the development and launch of her company, Theranos, which was then valued at $9 billion, <a href="https://www.forbes.com/profile/elizabeth-holmes/?sh=3bb8e9ad47a7" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to Forbes">according to <strong>Forbes</strong></a>. Theranos claimed Theranos would revolutionize healthcare by using rapid blood testing technology to help diagnose a variety of health-related issues, including <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/17/theranos-patient-says-blood-test-came-back-with-false-positive-for-hiv.html&lt;br%20/&gt;%0A%20%20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HIV">HIV</a>. By 2015, however, journalists at the <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/theranos-has-struggled-with-blood-tests-1444881901" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wall Street Journal"><strong>Wall Street Journal</strong></a> exposed evidence of technological shortcomings and inaccuracies within Theranos, as well as fraudulent activity from Holmes. In short: Theranos' technology simply didn't work. The exposure led to the demise of both Holmes and the company.</p>
    What is Apple TV+'s Bad Blood About?

  • <p><strong>Bad Blood</strong> will be <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/jennifer-lawrences-adam-mckay-bad-blood-apple-1235058243/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:written, directed, and produced">written, directed, and produced</a> by the filmmaker behind movies like <strong>Don't Look Up</strong> and <strong>Vice</strong>, Adam McKay. </p>
    Who Will Write, Direct, and Produce Bad Blood?

  • <p>The Oscar-winning star of <strong>Don't Look Up</strong><strong>,</strong> <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Jennifer-Lawrence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence">Jennifer Lawrence</a>, is set to play Holmes in the film. Lawrence's versatile acting makes her a perfect choice for this character. <strong>Bad Blood</strong> will be the second project McKay and <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Jennifer-Lawrence" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence">Jennifer Lawrence</a> have worked on together, with <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/netflix-dont-look-up-48495981" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don't Look Up"><strong>Don't Look Up</strong></a> being the first.</p>
    Who Will Play Elizabeth Holmes in Bad Blood?

  • <p>McKay has repeatedly worked with actors in a number of his works, such as: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Christian-Bale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Bale">Christian Bale</a> in <strong>The Big Short</strong> and <strong>Vice</strong> and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Will-Ferrell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Ferrell">Will Ferrell</a> in comedy films <strong>Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy</strong> and <strong>Step Brothers</strong>. Though there is no additional information on the remaining cast at this time, there is a chance McKay will utilize previous collaborations and bring some familiar actors to the film.</p>
    Who Else is in the Bad Blood Cast?

  • <p>A release date for <strong>Bad Blood</strong> isn't confirmed yet. Considering <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/photo-gallery/48636520/image/48636519/jennifer-lawrence-dior-gown-dont-look-up-premiere" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lawrence is just about ready to give birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney">Lawrence is just about ready to give birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney</a>, chances are she'll be taking a break from filming after she gives birth, which means fans probably shouldn't expect the movie to hit Apple TV+ until late 2022, if not early 2023. In the meantime, McKay's latest film, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/dont-look-up-cast-48641549" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don't Look Up"><strong>Don't Look Up</strong></a>, which stars <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Jennifer-Lawrence" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence">Jennifer Lawrence</a> and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Leonardo-DiCaprio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonardo DiCaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a>, hits select theaters on Dec. 10 and will have its broader release on Netflix on Dec. 23. <br></p>
    When Will Bad Blood Come Out?

  • <p>Though there is no trailer for <b>Bad Blood</b> yet, the anticipation behind the film will surely help to hasten its release! </p>
    Apple TV+'s Bad Blood Trailer

Alicia Geigel

When it comes to film and television, Apple TV+ is leading the entertainment industry with its high-profile original titles, including critically acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso and, most recently, the sci-fi drama Finch (starring Tom Hanks). Apple Original Films, alongside Legendary Pictures, is now producing Bad Blood, an upcoming film detailing the meteoric success and subsequent rapid fall from grace of healthcare entrepreneur and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The story of Holmes's demise is a wild ride and definitely worth watching, so read on for more information about the newest film, coming soon to Apple TV+.

